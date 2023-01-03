REVOLUTIONARY SPEAKER SERIES Presentation Announced At Brandywine Battlefield Park

The Brandywine Battlefield Park Associates would like to announce their next speakers in the Revolutionary Speaker Series at Brandywine Battlefield Park on January 21, 2023 from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM.

During the summer of 2022, many profound objects were found at the Red Bank Battlefield Fort Mercer in National Park, New Jersey. Battlefield Director and Public Historian, Jennifer Janofsky, Wade Catts, the principal archeologist from South River Heritage Consulting, and many local volunteers came together to excavate an addition donated to the Red Bank Battlefield Park. Jen Janofsky and Wade Catts will recount their time excavating the site. The site of Fort Mercer and the Red Bank Battlefield Park is now known as the only site where Continental forces beat back the British army and Hessian troops during the Philadelphia Campaign in 1777. Visitors can now tour the historic Whitall House, enjoy scenic river views, and take tours of the house and the Red Bank Battlefield.

After the presentation, guests can visit the Brandywine Battlefield Park's exhibit gallery and enjoy some light refreshments. Tickets are $20.00 per person and available on Eventbrite Revolutionary Speaker Series.

Brandywine Battlefield Park is a National Historical Landmark situated on 52 acres in Chadds Ford, Delaware County. It is part of the site of the Battle of Brandywine fought on September 11, 1777, during the American Revolution. The site is administered by the Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission with the active support of the Brandywine Battlefield Park Associates.

