Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

REVOLUTIONARY SPEAKER SERIES Presentation Announced At Brandywine Battlefield Park

Visitors can now tour the historic Whitall House, enjoy scenic river views, and take tours of the house and the Red Bank Battlefield.

Jan. 03, 2023  

REVOLUTIONARY SPEAKER SERIES Presentation Announced At Brandywine Battlefield Park

The Brandywine Battlefield Park Associates would like to announce their next speakers in the Revolutionary Speaker Series at Brandywine Battlefield Park on January 21, 2023 from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM.

During the summer of 2022, many profound objects were found at the Red Bank Battlefield Fort Mercer in National Park, New Jersey. Battlefield Director and Public Historian, Jennifer Janofsky, Wade Catts, the principal archeologist from South River Heritage Consulting, and many local volunteers came together to excavate an addition donated to the Red Bank Battlefield Park. Jen Janofsky and Wade Catts will recount their time excavating the site. The site of Fort Mercer and the Red Bank Battlefield Park is now known as the only site where Continental forces beat back the British army and Hessian troops during the Philadelphia Campaign in 1777. Visitors can now tour the historic Whitall House, enjoy scenic river views, and take tours of the house and the Red Bank Battlefield.

After the presentation, guests can visit the Brandywine Battlefield Park's exhibit gallery and enjoy some light refreshments. Tickets are $20.00 per person and available on Eventbrite Revolutionary Speaker Series.

Brandywine Battlefield Park is a National Historical Landmark situated on 52 acres in Chadds Ford, Delaware County. It is part of the site of the Battle of Brandywine fought on September 11, 1777, during the American Revolution. The site is administered by the Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission with the active support of the Brandywine Battlefield Park Associates.

For more information on Brandywine Battlefield Park, visit www.brandywinebattlefield.org or follow us Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram.

The Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission is the official history agency of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. Learn more by visiting PHMC online or following us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or LinkedIn.




Langston Hughes THE WAYS OF WHITE FOLKS Premieres Next Month at EgoPo Classic Theater Photo
Langston Hughes' THE WAYS OF WHITE FOLKS Premieres Next Month at EgoPo Classic Theater
EgoPo's 2022-2023 Harlem Renaissance Season, co-presented with Theatre in the X, will kick off its first production with an immersive world premiere theatrical staging of Langston Hughes' The Ways of White Folks on Martin Luther King weekend.
Final Standings Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Central Pennsylvania Awards; Ephrata Photo
Final Standings Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Central Pennsylvania Awards; Ephrata Performing Arts Center Leads Favorite Local Theatre!
The final standings have been announced as of Tuesday, December 27th for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Central Pennsylvania Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!
12 Days Left To Vote For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Central Pennsylvania Awards; Ephrata Perfo Photo
12 Days Left To Vote For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Central Pennsylvania Awards; Ephrata Performing Arts Center Leads Favorite Local Theatre!
The latest standings as of Monday, December 19th, have been released for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Central Pennsylvania Awards! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.
The Ephrata Performing Arts Center to Hold General Auditions For Its 2023 Season in Januar Photo
The Ephrata Performing Arts Center to Hold General Auditions For Its 2023 Season in January
The Ephrata Performing Arts Center will hold general auditions on Friday, January 13th from 6:30-9:00pm, Saturday, January 14th from 12:00-8:00pm, and Sunday, January 15th from 1:00-8:00pm. Monday, January 16th will be used as an overflow day if needed.

More Hot Stories For You


Langston Hughes' THE WAYS OF WHITE FOLKS Premieres Next Month at EgoPo Classic TheaterLangston Hughes' THE WAYS OF WHITE FOLKS Premieres Next Month at EgoPo Classic Theater
December 28, 2022

EgoPo's 2022-2023 Harlem Renaissance Season, co-presented with Theatre in the X, will kick off its first production with an immersive world premiere theatrical staging of Langston Hughes' The Ways of White Folks on Martin Luther King weekend.
The Ephrata Performing Arts Center to Hold General Auditions For Its 2023 Season in JanuaryThe Ephrata Performing Arts Center to Hold General Auditions For Its 2023 Season in January
December 14, 2022

The Ephrata Performing Arts Center will hold general auditions on Friday, January 13th from 6:30-9:00pm, Saturday, January 14th from 12:00-8:00pm, and Sunday, January 15th from 1:00-8:00pm. Monday, January 16th will be used as an overflow day if needed.
TMI Improv Presents LAST LAUGHS OF 2022 At Gamut Theatre! TMI Improv Presents LAST LAUGHS OF 2022 At Gamut Theatre! 
December 13, 2022

TMI Improv Troupe presents: Last Laughs of 2022. Patrons can visit Gamut Theatre on New Year's Eve for a series of short performances to keep them laughing till Midnight! TMI, Gamut's beloved improv company, will entertain on the Select Medical Mainstage, while Peggy's Pub provides refreshments in the Capital Blue Cross Lobby.
A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD to be Presented at the Ritz Storybook Theater in JanuaryA YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD to be Presented at the Ritz Storybook Theater in January
December 12, 2022

The Ritz Storybook Theater will present A Year with Frog and Toad January 21 and 28.
Popcorn Hat Players to Present 30th Annual NEW YEAR'S EVE PARTY FOR CHILDRENPopcorn Hat Players to Present 30th Annual NEW YEAR'S EVE PARTY FOR CHILDREN
December 10, 2022

The Popcorn Hat Players will present their 30th Annual New Year's Eve Party for Children, where we count down to NOON instead of Midnight! Featuring this year's show: The Princess and The Pea. This family-friendly Popcorn Hat Players show will kick off the party and end with their famous countdown to noon.
share