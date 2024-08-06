Prima Theatre Announces New Production GOLDEN ERA

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Get ready to transport yourself to the opulent world of the 1920s-1950s with Prima Theatre's dazzling new production, “Golden Era.”

Running from September 20 to October 6, this original, experiential theatrical concert invites you to indulge in a night of vintage Hollywood glamour, featuring a sumptuous club ambiance that evokes the elegance of the Gatsby age.

Enjoy classic cocktails at Prima's in-theater bar while savoring electrifying performances of swing, jazz, and crooner music. Relish the timeless sounds of legends such as Ella Fitzgerald, Frank Sinatra, and Duke Ellington. Whether you're a jazz and swing enthusiast, a history and culture buff, a dedicated theatergoer, or a local socialite looking for an upscale night out, “Golden Era” promises an experience that caters to all.

Picture yourself amidst vintage Hollywood glamour as Prima Theatre transforms into a Gatsby- era venue. From the glitz and charm to the smooth tunes of crooners, big bands, jazz, and swing, “Golden Era” offers a captivating glimpse into a bygone era. Don't miss our set rendering for a taste of the enchanting atmosphere.

“We're thrilled to announce that we're piling on the matinees this season!” says Mitch Nugent, Founding Executive Producer. “We've nearly doubled the number of performance dates from previous years, starting with ‘Golden Era' this September.”

With performances available in both evening and matinee slots, this is a unique opportunity to experience a show like no other. Prima Theatre is conveniently located just a few blocks from Franklin & Marshall College, offering free parking and comfortable seating for all patrons.

Tickets start at $48 and can be purchased at primatheatre.org or by calling the box office at 717-327-5124. Season subscriptions are also available, offering over $80 in savings. Join Prima Theatre for an evening of dazzling entertainment and timeless music, and step back into the Golden Era!

About Prima Theatre

Prima Theatre, located on the west side of Lancaster City, Pennsylvania, presents a diverse range of theatrical concerts and contemporary performances. Known as one of the region's “best-kept cultural secrets,” Prima Theatre has showcased an impressive roster of renowned artists, including Tony and Grammy winners, as well as stars from America's Got Talent and American Idol. The 2024-2025 season promises to continue this tradition of excellence with a lineup of thrilling productions.

For more information about the 2024-2025 season, visit primatheatre.org.

