Pines Dinner Theatre Launches Pines on the Patio Outdoor Performances, Beginning With HE SAID, SHE SAID

Since outdoor dining is currently permitted in Allentown, Pines Dinner Theatre figured why not offer dinner and show outside? They have launched Pines on the Patio, featuring the brand new show "He Said, She Said!"

Details About The Patio Experience:

Your ticket price includes admission to the show. All food and beverages are a la carte and available for an additional cost.

The patio will be opening at 5:45 p.m. and the show starts at 7:00 p.m. Feel free to arrive any time you'd like, but keep in mind if you plan on ordering multiple courses off the menu to allow ample time for dining before the show.

Reservations are recommended for the patio experience, but if you want to wait until the day of the show and just show up, that's ok too!

The patio experience is dependent on the weather. If they cancel because of weather (or you're worried about the weather and they didn't cancel), the company is happy to reschedule you to another date, even if it's for a performance in the main theatre.

The patio experience is nice and relaxed. Feel free to wear shorts, and enjoy the summer weather. The show will be performed at 7:00, and last approximately 80 minutes.

Health and Safety Guidelines:

Please practice social distancing while enjoying the patio. The tables are spaced more that six feet apart for your safety.

If you are sick with ANY symptoms (either related to COVID-19 or not) please stay home. If you've already made a reservation, the company is more than happy to reschedule you to another date, no questions asked. The health and safety of both the guests and staff is of utmost importance.

For your safety, the company will not be combining parties at the same table. If you and your friends are making separate online reservations but want to sit together, please let them know when making the reservation so they don't inadvertently move one party to a separate table. Conversely, if you are ordering online, and you don't know the other party sitting at the table, please choose another table when reserving your tickets!

The CDC and PA Department of Health strongly recommend the wearing of a mask when you are not seated at your table, and the company strongly recommends that as well. However, if you feel more comfortable not wearing one, that's fine too. This will go for the staff as well.

