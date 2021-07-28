Photos: Shakespeare in Clark Park's PERICLES: PRINCE OF TYRE Opens Tonight

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Jul. 28, 2021  

This summer, Shakespeare in Clark Park is back in full swing! This July 28th - August 1st, they present Pericles: Prince of Tyre at 7pm nightly. This outdoor presentation is free and open to the public. Distanced seating will be available, but limited. Reservations are encouraged.

Check out photos below!

The story starts with an innocent riddle. But when clever Pericles uncovers the horrifying truth, he flees the land of Antioch and sets in motion an adventure full of love, peril and perseverance that reverberates across three nations. With a troupe of tumbling and swirling circus performers, SCP brings to life Pericles' windswept tale of shipwrecks, chivalry and family finally found. Directed by Carly L. Bodnar, with costumes by Asaki Kuruma, lighting by Sydney Norris, and scenic design by Marie Laster.

For more information about all events this summer, visit shakepeareinclarkpark.org.

Kaitlin Chin

Kaitlin Chin

Elena Nahrmann

Elena Nahrmann


