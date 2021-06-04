Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Get a First Look at PIPPIN at the Shawnee Playhouse

Bob Fosse’s tour de force—Pippin is the story of a young prince, heir to the throne, who is searching for his own “corner of the sky.”

Jun. 4, 2021  

Pippin is set to open next week at the Shawnee Playhouse! The show will run June 12- June 20th.

Bob Fosse's tour de force-Pippin is the story of a young prince, heir to the throne, who is searching for his own "corner of the sky." Pippin returns from university certain that he will find a fulfilling purpose in life. Pippin is both a humorous allegory about growing up and a dark tale of the danger of false appearances and empty promises.

https://www.shawneeplayhouse.org/

Photo credit: Kenneth Card

Photos: Get a First Look at PIPPIN at the Shawnee Playhouse

