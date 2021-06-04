Photos: Get a First Look at PIPPIN at the Shawnee Playhouse

Pippin is set to open next week at the Shawnee Playhouse! The show will run June 12- June 20th.

Bob Fosse's tour de force-Pippin is the story of a young prince, heir to the throne, who is searching for his own "corner of the sky." Pippin returns from university certain that he will find a fulfilling purpose in life. Pippin is both a humorous allegory about growing up and a dark tale of the danger of false appearances and empty promises.

https://www.shawneeplayhouse.org/