Paper Doll Ensemble Presents A (MARSHMALLOW) PEEP SHOW

Paper Doll Ensemble has announced the return of its Peep Show Fundraiser on Saturday, April 5, from 11 AM to 2 PM, upstairs at Plays & Players Theatre. This whimsical and engaging event promises an afternoon of fun, nostalgia, and plenty of sugary treats!

This year's Peep Show will feature a vibrant lineup of entertainment and activities, including snacks, games, a signature drink, a silent auction, a stilt walker, and live piano music. The ensemble will also perform a scene from their most recent work in development, PINKY PROMISE, which will have its world premiere in September as part of the Philadelphia Fringe Festival.

Adding a special twist, guests are encouraged to take a nostalgic trip back in time by participating in a “Dear Diary” open mic - inspired by the 12-year-old characters in PINKY PROMISE. Do you still have your childhood diary tucked away in a drawer? Were your 6th and 7th-grade thoughts as dramatic as they felt at the time? Whether it's an actual diary, an old note, letter, or AIM chat - now's your chance to share!

Tickets are available at multiple levels:

General Admission – $15

VIP Ticket – $30 (Includes first drink free and entry into the raffle)

Angel Ticket – $50 (Includes first drink free, five raffle entries, recognition at the event, inclusion in the program, and an optional photo with the founders for social media feature)

Additionally, a limited number of Pay What You Will tickets will be available as part of Philly Theatre Week.

Join us in celebrating creativity, nostalgia, and the power of storytelling—all while supporting Paper Doll Ensemble's mission to bring innovative and thought-provoking theatre to Philadelphia.

For tickets, visit https://paper-doll-ensemble.square.site/.

