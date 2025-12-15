Latest Standings Announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Central Pennsylvania Awards; THE PRODUCERS Leads Best Musical!

Get all the top news & discounts for Central Pennsylvania & beyond.
The Latest standings have been released for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Central Pennsylvania Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!
The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.
This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.
2025 BroadwayWorld Central Pennsylvania Standings
Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
T.H.E.M. The Collective
- EVOLUTION OF BLACK MUSIC
- Ephrata Performing Arts Center
36%
Adam Swallow
- 13 THE MUSICAL
- Hershey Area Playhouse
23%
Andrew Dixon
- BLACK TO THE FUTURE
- Lancaster Shakespeare Theatre
4%
Ava Kreiser
- A CABARET OF FAVORITES
- Reading Civic Theatre
3%
Brandon Cameron
- SUNDAY NIGHT CABARET SERIES: BROADWAY'S BRANDON CAMERON
- Servant Stage Company
3%
Andrew Dixon
- PIANO LESSON
- Lancaster Shakespeare Theatre
2%
Carlos Kohls
- YOUTH PERFORMERS CABARET
- Ephrata Performing Arts Center
2%
Chad-Alan Carr
- MOSTLY BROADWAY
- Gettysburg Community Theatre
2%
Patrick Connaghan
- SPOTLIGHT ARTIST: PATRICK CONNAGHAN
- Hershey Area Playhouse
2%
Chris Dailey
- A LITTLE OFF-BROADWAY MUSICAL REVUE
- Salt & Light Theatre
2%
Megan Fisher
- A LITTLE OFF-BROADWAY MUSICAL REVUE
- Salt & Light Theatre
2%
Hollywood Yates
- TOBY: A TRIBUTE TO TOBY KEITH
- Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre
2%
Seth Confer
- A LITTLE OFF-BROADWAY MUSICAL REVUE
- Salt & Light Theatre
1%
Victor Trevino, Jr
- ALOHA FROM VEGAS
- Fulton Theatre
1%
Tyler Hoover
- CABARET
- Servant Stage Company
1%
Curt Dale Clark
- THE IRISH & HOW THEY GOT THAT WAY
- Fulton
1%
Karey Getz
- KAREY GETZ & FRIENDS
- Ephrata Performing Arts Center
1%
Deanna Carroll
- THE GREAT AMERICAN SOULBOOK: AMERICAN SOUL
- Bucks County Playhouse
1%
Ryan Brosious
- A LITTLE OFF-BROADWAY MUSICAL REVUE
- Salt & Light Theatre
1%
Jeff Coon
- THE SUMMER CLUB
- Gretna Theatre
1%
Lindsay Bretz Morgan/Scott Williams
- SHOWTUNE SUNDAY
- Belvedere
1%
The Amaya Family
- SUNRISE, SUNSET
- Servant Stage
1%
Reji Woods
- THE MUSIC OF MOTOWN
- Mt. Gretna Tabernacle
1%
Jessica Teter
- VALENTINE'S DAY CABARET
- Carlisle Theatre
1%
Damaria Quick
- THE MUSIC OF MOTOWN
- Mt. Gretna Tabernacle
1%Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Cody Smith & Kimber Hampton
- THE PRODUCERS
- Ephrata Performing Arts Center
31%
Al Blackstone
- ANASTASIA
- Bucks County Playhouse
17%
Johnny Fenton
- TRUE CRIME FRANKENSTEIN
- Penn State Centre Stage
4%
Amy Marie McCleary
- HAIRSPRAY
- Dutch Apple
3%
Faith Sheller
- MAMMA MIA!
- Lebanon Community Theatre
3%
Jessica Bostock
- GREASE
- Millbrook Playhouse
3%
Benjamin Krumreig
- THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE
- Gamut Theatre Group
3%
Lauren Bitting Ellis
- SHREK
- Twin Valley Players
2%
Alexandria Fazzolari
- SPRING AWAKENING
- The Bare Bones Theatre Ensemble
2%
Marc Robin
- CATS
- Fulton Theatre
2%
Brady bennett
- FOOTLOOSE
- Keystone Theatrics
2%
Devin Reedy
- ANNIE
- Salt & Light Theatre
2%
Kaitlin Riley
- 13 THE MUSICAL
- Hershey Area Playhouse
2%
Amy Marie McCleary
- WAITRESS
- Dutch Apple
2%
Grace Wellmon
- NEWSIES
- Keystone Theatrics
1%
Ray Dumond
- A CHORUS LINE
- Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre
1%
Chad-Alan Carr
- THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW
- Gettysburg Community Theatre
1%
Tyler Hanes
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Fulton Theatre
1%
Bruce Moore
- ANYTHING GOES
- Gettysburg Community Theatre
1%
Cassondra Molloy
- LITTLE WOMEN THE MUSICAL
- The Belmont Theatre
1%
Emma Gaetjen
- SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- The Belmont Theatre
1%
Mackenzie Lewis
- SHREK
- Civic Theatre
1%
Sarah Reynolds
- GYPSY
- Ephrata Performing Arts Center
1%
Deirdre Casey
- LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- Keystone Theatrics
1%
Matthew Stewart
- DO BLACK PATENT LEATHER SHOES REALLY REFLECT UP?
- Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg
1%Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Mia Siegert & David Williamson
- CATS
- Fulton Theatre
38%
Bethany Butler
- THE BOYS NEXT DOOR
- Oyster Mill Playhouse
20%
Amanda Nowell
- CATCH ME IF YOU CAN
- Hershey Area Playhouse
8%
Kat Myron
- TRUE CRIME: FRANKENSTEIN
- Penn State Centre Stage
2%
Vicky Smith
- SHREK
- Twin Valley Players
2%
Mary Graybill
- MAMMA MIA!
- Lebanon Community Theatre
2%
Bailey Hammett
- HONKY TONK ANGELS
- Millbrook Playhouse
2%
Joy Mertz & Carmen Fisher
- ANNIE
- Salt & Light Theatre
2%
Missy Black
- RENT
- Community Theatre League
2%
Amy Dove/Mandi L. Hurley
- DIAL M FOR MURDER
- Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg
1%
Lainey Bodenburg
- CLUE
- Millbrook Playhouse
1%
Carolyn Smith
- THE PRODUCERS
- Ephrata Performing Arts Center
1%
John Paul White
- INTO THE WOODS
- Theatre Harrisburg
1%
Amy Dove/Mandi L. Hurley
- DO BLACK PATENT LEATHER SHOES REALLY REFLECT UP?
- Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg
1%
Bethany Butler
- LADY SUSAN
- Oyster Mill Playhouse
1%
Beth Dunkelberger
- FOREVER PLAID
- Fulton Theatre
1%
Stuart and Rachel Landon
- THE COLORED MUSEUM
- Open Stage/Sankofa African American Theatre Company
1%
John P. White
- HAIRSPRAY
- Dutch Apple
1%
Wendy Kubasko
- THE GREAT AMERICAN TRAILER PARK MUSICAL
- Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg
1%
Jessica Staub
- TITANIC
- The Belmont Theatre
1%
Paul Foltz
- A GENTLEMAN’S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER
- Theatre Harrisburg
1%
Natalie Kerchner
- LITTLE WOMEN
- The Belmont Theatre
1%
Eliza McCann
- DRIVING MISS DAISY
- Fulton Theatre
1%
John P. White
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre
1%
Charlene Gross
- THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE
- Gamut Theatre Group
1%Best Dance Production A CHORUS LINE
- Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre
51%CATS
- Fulton Theatre
10%HAIRSPRAY
- Bill Mutimer Summer Theatre Series
5%FOOTLOOSE
- Keystone Theatrics
5%BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
- Keystone Theatrics
4%MAMMA MIA!
- Lebanon Community Theatre
4%SHREK
- Twin Valley Players
4%NEWSIES
- Keystone Theatrics
3%DO BLACK PATENT LEATHER SHOES REALLY REFLECT UP?
- Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg
3%MARY POPPINS
- Hershey Area Playhouse
3%SWING!
- Servant Stage
2%IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS
- Lebanon Community Theatre
2%IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS
- Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre
1%THE GREAT AMERICAN TRAILER PARK MUSICAL
- Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg
1%TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE CHRISTMAS
- Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg
1%THE GREAT AMERICAN SOULBOOK: AMERICAN SOUL
- Bucks County Playhouse
1%Best Direction Of A Musical
Edward R. Fernandez & Reji Woods
- THE PRODUCERS
- Ephrata Performing Arts Center
28%
Amanda Nowell
- CATCH ME IF YOU CAN
- Hershey Area Playhouse
14%
Ben Galosi
- GROUNDHOG DAY
- Ephrata Performing Arts Center
5%
Amanda Nowell
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- Hershey Area Playhouse
4%
John Simpkins
- TRUE CRIME FRANKENSTEIN
- Penn State Centre Stage
4%
Darah Donaher
- HAIRSPRAY
- Bill Mutimer Summer Theatre Series
3%
Brandi Tobias
- SHREK
- Twin Valley Players
3%
Kevin Biddle
- MAMMA MIA!
- Lebanon Community Theatre
2%
Ryan Brosious
- ANNIE
- Salt & Light Theatre
2%
Seth Sponhouse
- RENT
- Community Theatre League
2%
Rick Graybill
- LEMONADE!
- Lebanon Community Theatre
2%
Amy Marie McCleary
- WAITRESS
- Dutch Apple
2%
Marc Robin
- CATS
- Fulton Theatre
2%
Brian Massey
- INTO THE WOODS
- Theatre Harrisburg
1%
Timothy Gage
- TUCK EVERLASTING
- Millbrook Playhouse
1%
Amanda Nowell
- THE LIGHTNING THIEF
- Theatre Harrisburg
1%
Jeff Hosenfeld
- 13 THE MUSICAL
- Hershey Area Playhouse
1%
Amy Marie McCleary
- IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS
- Dutch Apple
1%
Stuart Landon
- RIDE THE CYCLONE
- Open Stage of Harrisburg
1%
Amy Marie McCleary
- HAIRSPRAY
- Dutch Apple
1%
David Leidholdt
- ROOMS A ROCK ROMANCE
- Millbrook Playhouse
1%
Victor Legarreta
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre
1%
Carter Anstine
- LITTLE WOMEN
- Belmont Theatre
1%
Amy Marie McCleary
- WE WILL ROCK YOU
- Dutch Apple
1%
Amy McCleary
- WAITRESS
- Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre
1%Best Direction Of A Play
Edward R. Fernandez & Ben Galosi
- ROMEO & JULIET
- Ephrata Performing Arts Center
40%
Sam Eisenhuth
- THE BOYS NEXT DOOR
- Oyster Mill Playhouse
26%DRIVING MISS DAISY
- Fulton
4%
Zack Steele
- CLUE
- Millbrook Playhouse
3%
Brandi Tobias
- MISERY
- Twin Valley Players
3%
Sean Young
- A FEW GOOD MEN
- Lebanon Community Theatre
3%
Marc Robin
- DRIVING MISS DAISY
- Fulton Theatre
1%
Ben Galosi
- GOD OF CARNAGE
- Ephrata Performing Arts Center
1%
Andrea Hart
- RADIUM GIRLS
- Yocum Institute for Arts Education
1%
Andrew Kindig
- DEATHTRAP
- Fulton Theatre
1%
Craig Copas
- SANY, VONYA, MASHA & SPIKE
- The Belmont Theatre
1%
Sharia Benn & Johntrae Williams
- THE COLORED MUSEUM
- Open Stage/Sankofa African American Theatre Company
1%
Lawrence Lesher
- DRACULA A COMEDY OF TERRORS
- Millbrook Playhouse
1%
Jeremy Patterson
- THE SHARK IS BROKEN
- Susquehanna Stage
1%
Jeff Luttermoser
- FRANKENSTEIN
- Gamut Theatre Group
1%
Andrew Dixon
- BLACK TO THE FUTURE
- Lancaster Improv players.
1%
Samuel Eisenhuth
- THE BOYS NEXT DOOR
- Oyster Mill Playhouse
1%
David Shane
- WE'LL GET BACK TO YOU
- Prima Theatre
1%
Karen Land
- SILENT SKY
- Gettysburg Community Theatre
1%
Michael Hosler
- LADY SUSAN
- Oyster Mill Playhouse
1%
Chuck Ragsdale
- WHO'S HOLIDAY!
- Fulton Theatre
1%
Clark Nicholson
- LOVE'S LABOUR'S LOST
- Gamut Theatre Group
1%
Keith E. Bowerman
- JEFFREY
- Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg
0%
Jeremiah Miller
- THE PIANO LESSON
- Lancaster Shakespeare Theatre
0%
Samuel Eisenhuth
- ‘NIGHT MOTHER
- Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg
0%Best Ensemble ROMEO & JULIET
- Ephrata Performing Arts Center
33%THE BOYS NEXT DOOR
- Oyster Mill Playhouse
21%13 THE MUSICAL
- Hershey Area Playhouse
6%SHREK
- Twin Valley Players
3%RENT
- Community Theatre League
3%MAMMA MIA!
- Lebanon Community Theatre
3%DRACULA A COMEDY OF TERRORS
- Millbrook Playhouse
2%ANNIE
- Salt & Light Theatre
2%HAIRSPRAY
- Bill Mutimer Summer Theatre Series
2%CATS
- Fulton Theatre
2%NEWSIES
- Keystone Theatrics
2%A CHORUS LINE
- Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre
1%RIDE THE CYCLONE
- Open Stage of Harrisburg
1%LEMONADE!
- Lebanon Community Theatre
1%SINGIN' IN THE RAIN
- The Pennsylvania Playhouse
1%THE PRODUCERS
- Ephrata Performing Arts Center
1%INTO THE WOODS
- Theatre Harrisburg
1%SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- The Belmont Theatre
1%SCHOOL OF ROCK
- Carlisle Theatre
1%TITANIC
- The Belmont Theatre
1%WAITRESS
- Dutch Apple
1%SISTER ACT
- Keystone Theatrics
1%THE COLORED MUSEUM
- Open Stage/Sankofa African American Theatre Company
1%FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Dutch Apple
1%A CABARET OF FAVORITES
- Reading Civic Theatre
0%Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Lindsay Stevens
- GROUNDHOG DAY
- Ephrata Performing Arts Center
30%
Sarah Pinter
- MISERY
- Oyster Mill Playhouse
20%
Austin Barrick
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- All Campus Musical Organization
7%
William Kenyon
- TRUE CRIME: FRANKENSTEIN
- Penn State Centre Stage
4%
Dale Brickley
- MAMMA MIA!
- Lebanon Community Theatre
3%
Carson Hambuchen
- CLUE
- Millbrook Playhouse
2%
Jordan Milller
- RENT
- Community Theatre League
2%
Michael Everett
- SHREK
- Twin Valley Players
2%
Paul Black
- CATS
- Fulton Theatre
2%
Josh Murray
- ANNIE
- Salt & Light Theatre
2%
Brydon Lidle
- SPRING AWAKENING
- The Bare Bones Theatre Ensemble
2%
Chris McCleary
- A CHORUS LINE
- Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre
1%
David Tyson and Ollie Wampler
- THE PRODUCERS
- Ephrata Performing Arts Center
1%
Chris McCleary
- WE WILL ROCK YOU
- Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre
1%
Caleb West
- LITTLE WOMEN THE MUSICAL
- The Belmont Theatre
1%
Barry Fritz
- THE PIANO LESSON
- Lancaster Shakespeare Theatre
1%
Ericka Conklin
- DRACULA A COMEDY OF TERRORS
- Millbrook Playhouse
1%
Tristan Stasiulis
- RIDE THE CYCLONE
- Open Stage of Harrisburg
1%
Matthew Mitra
- INTO THE WOODS
- Theatre Harrisburg
1%
Dale Brickley
- A FEW GOOD MEN
- Lebanon Community Theatre
1%
Caleb West
- HOLIDAY INN
- The Belmont Theatre
1%
Paul Black
- FROZEN
- Fulton Theatre
1%
Michel Everett
- MISERY
- Twin Valley Players
1%
Heather M. Flatley
- THE GREAT AMERICAN TRAILER PARK MUSICAL
- Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg
1%
Kevin Edward Gane
- 13 THE MUSICAL
- Hershey Area Playhouse
1%Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
A. Scott Williams
- WAITRESS
- Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre
33%
A Scott Williams
- A CHORUS LINE
- Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre
18%
Matthew Kidd
- GROUNDHOG DAY
- Ephrata Performing Arts Center
4%
Benjamin Kiley
- TRUE CRIME FRANKENSTEIN
- Penn State Centre Stage
4%
A. Scott Williams
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre
3%
Nick Conti
- HAIRSPRAY
- Bill Mutimer Summer Theatre Series
3%
David Eagleson
- SHREK
- Twin Valley Players
3%
A. Scott Williams
- HAIRSPRAY
- Dutch Apple
2%
A. Scott Williams
- BUDDY THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY
- Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre
2%
Marisa Hickey
- RENT
- Community Theatre League
2%
Mo Ortbal
- TUCK EVERLASTING
- Millbrook Playhouse
2%
Ben McNaboe
- CATS
- Fulton
2%
A. Scott Williams
- WE WILL ROCK YOU
- Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre
1%
Robert Bigley & Karen Waddill
- FOREVER PLAID
- Fulton Theatre
1%
Brandon Bitner
- NEWSIES
- Keystone Theatrics
1%
Amy Dove
- THE GREAT AMERICAN TRAILER PARK MUSICAL
- Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg
1%
Ben McNaboe
- FROZEN
- Fulton Theatre
1%
Alejandro Ramos
- ASSASSINS
- Susquehanna Stage
1%
Brad Barkdoll
- HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH
- Open Stage
1%
Ben McNaboe
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Fulton Theatre
1%
Julie Roda
- TITANIC
- The Belmont Theatre
1%
Ryan Dean Schoening
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- Hershey Area Playhouse
1%
Ali Murphy
- ILLUMINATION
- Prima Theatre
1%
Richard Carsey
- CATS
- Fulton Theatre
1%
Amy Rau
- THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- Cavod Theatre
1%Best Musical THE PRODUCERS
- Ephrata Performing Arts Center
24%13 THE MUSICAL
- Hershey Area Playhouse
15%SINGIN' IN THE RAIN
- The Pennsylvania Playhouse
5%MAMMA MIA!
- Lebanon Community Theatre
4%JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Fulton Theatre
4%TRUE CRIME FRANKENSTEIN
- Penn State Centre Stage
4%HAIRSPRAY
- Bill Mutimer Summer Theatre Series
3%RENT
- Community Theatre League
3%SHREK
- Twin Valley Players
3%ANNIE
- Salt & Light Theatre
3%A CHORUS LINE
- Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre
2%CATS
- Fulton Theatre
2%INTO THE WOODS
- Theatre Harrisburg
2%JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Fulton Theatre
2%GREASE
- Millbrook Playhouse
2%NEWSIES
- Keystone Theatrics
1%RIDE THE CYCLONE
- Open Stage of Harrisburg
1%LEGALLY BLONDE
- Hershey Area Playhouse
1%LITTLE WOMEN THE MUSICAL
- The Belmont Theatre
1%LEGALLY BLONDE
- Millersville All Campus Musical Organization
1%A GENTLEMAN’S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER
- Theatre Harrisburg
1%WAITRESS
- Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre
1%ROOMS A ROCK ROMANCE
- Millbrook Playhouse
1%LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- Keystone Theatrics
1%SCHOOL OF ROCK
- Carlisle Theatre
1%Best New Play Or Musical LEMONADE!
- Lebanon Community Theatre
43%A STEAMPUNK CHRISTMAS CAROL
- Carlisle Theatre
28%THE TIME MACHINE
- Gettysburg Community Theatre
7%VOICES OF THE EIGHTH: PART III: HALLOWED GROUND
- Sankofa African Amercian Theatre Company
7%CATHARSIS
- Theatre Harrisburg
5%AUDIENCE OF ONE
- Landis Hall at The Junction Center
5%WE'LL GET BACK TO YOU
- Prima Theatre
5%Best Performer In A Musical
Bobbi Bear
- GYSPY
- Ephrata Performing Arts Center
26%
Aaron Ayala
- CATCH ME IF YOU CAN
- Hershey Area Playhouse
15%
Aaron Ayala
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- Hershey Area Playhouse
3%
Katelyn Morgan
- HAIRSPRAY
- Bill Mutimer Summer Theatre Series
3%
Aimee Bealer
- THE GREAT AMERICAN TRAILER PARK MUSCIAL
- Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg
2%
Nick Smith
- GOUNDHOG DAY: THE MUSICAL
- Ephrata Performing Arts Center
2%
Emily Reusswig
- RIDE THE CYCLONE
- Open Stage of Harrisburg
2%
Amanda Richardson
- MAMMA MIA!
- Lebanon Community Theatre
2%
Daman Mills
- TRUE CRIME FRANKENSTEIN
- Penn State Centre Stage
2%
Josh Heck
- LEMONADE!
- Lebanon Community Theatre
2%
Liv Pelton
- A CHORUS LINE
- Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre
1%
Adam Swallow
- 13 THE MUSICAL
- Hershey Area Playhouse
1%
Jake Margentanski
- SHREK
- Twin Valley Players
1%
Maddy Glave
- TRUE CRIME: FRANKENSTEIN
- Penn State Centre Stage
1%
Dani Sommers
- ANNIE
- Salt & Light Theatre
1%
Zoe Mulzet
- SINGIN' IN THE RAIN
- The Pennsylvania Playhouse
1%
Kali Evonne
- GREASE
- Millbrook Playhouse
1%
Rubie Natal
- RENT
- Community Theatre League
1%
Seth Confer
- RENT
- Community Theatre League
1%
Theodore Fraleigh
- MAMMA MIA!
- Lebanon Community Theatre
1%
Aaron Ayala
- MARY POPPINS
- Hershey Area Playhouse
1%
Joelle Sellers
- TRUE CRIME FRANKENSTEIN
- Penn State Centre Stage
1%
Nolan McGrath
- TUCK EVERLASTING
- Millbrook Playhouse
1%
Aaron Patrick Craven
- CATS
- Fulton
1%
Benjamin Krumreig
- THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE
- Gamut Theatre Group
1%Best Performer In A Play
Judy Kaye
- DRIVING MISS DAISY
- Fulton Theatre
37%
Holly Landis
- LOVE FROM A STRANGER
- Oyster Mill Playhouse
28%
Jackson Pavlik
- CLUE
- Millbrook Playhouse
3%
Keith Heck
- A FEW GOOD MEN
- Lebanon Community Theatre
2%
Alexandra Johnson
- THE DA VINCI CODE
- Theatre Harrisburg
2%
Maya Burdick
- ROMEO & JULIET
- Ephrata Performing Arts Center
2%
David Jackson
- DRIVING MISS DAISY
- Fulton Theatre
2%
Lauren Bitting Ellis
- MISERY
- Twin Valley Players
2%
Weimy Montero Candelario
- THE COLORED MUSEUM
- Open Stage/Sankofa African American Theatre Company
1%
Aileen Lynch McCulloch
- DOUBT
- Journey Theatric Sanctuary
1%
Randy Stamm
- MISERY
- Twin Valley Players
1%
Michael J. Barna
- THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST
- Lebanon Community Theatre
1%
Ben Galosi
- ROMEO & JULIET
- Ephrata Performing Arts Center
1%
Charis Leos
- WHO'S HOLIDAY!
- Fulton Theatre
1%
Glenn Hamilton
- THE DA VINCI CODE
- Theatre Harrisburg
1%
Victoria Narvaez
- SHEAR MADNESS
- Keystone Theatrics
1%
Craig Copas
- CLUE
- The Belmont Theatre
1%
David Ramon Zayas
- FRANKENSTEIN
- Gamut Theatre Group
1%
Bethany Butler
- 5 WOMEN WEARING THE SAME DRESS
- Oyster Mill Playhouse
1%
Joshua William Green
- WE'LL GET BACK TO YOU
- Prima Theatre
1%
Reji Woods
- THE PIANO LESSON
- Lancaster Shakespeare Theatre
1%
Andrew “Sarge” Dixon
- BLACK TO THE FUTURE
- Piano Lesson Lancaster Shakespeare Theatre
1%
Josh Brown
- SHEAR MADNESS
- Keystone Theatrics
1%
Andrew 'Sarge' Dixon
- THE PIANO LESSON
- Lancaster Shakespeare Theatre
1%
Catherine Tyson-Osif
- NIGHT, MOTHER
- Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg
1%Best Play DRIVING MISS DAISY
- Fulton Theatre
36%THE BOYS NEXT DOOR
- Oyster Mill Playhouse
27%DRACULA A COMEDY OF TERRORS
- Millbrook Playhouse
3%MISERY
- Twin Valley Players
3%ROMEO & JULIET
- Ephrata Performing Arts Center
3%A FEW GOOD MEN
- Lebanon Community Theatre
2%MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
- Theatre Harrisburg
2%DIVING MISS DAISY
- Fulton Theatre
2%CLUE
- The Belmont Theatre
2%FRANKENSTEIN
- Gamut Theatre Group
2%THE DA VINCI CODE
- Theatre Harrisburg
2%THE COLORED MUSEUM
- Open Stage
1%THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST
- Lebanon Community Theatre
1%MACBETH
- The War of the Roses Theatre Company
1%THE SHARK IS BROKEN
- Susquehanna Stage
1%SHEAR MADNESS
- Keystone Theatrics
1%5 WOMEN WEARING THE SAME DRESS
- Oyster Mill Playhouse
1%GOD OF CARNAGE
- Ephrata Performing Arts Center
1%DEATHTRAP
- Fulton Theatre
1%WHO'S HOLIDAY!
- Fulton Theatre
1%LOVE FROM A STRANGER
- Oyster Mill Playhouse
1%NIGHT, MOTHER
- Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg
1%SILENT SKY
- Gettysburg Community Theatre
1%LOVES LABOURS LOST
- Gamut Theatre Group
1%DOUBT
- Journey Theatric Sanctuary
1%Best Production of an Opera HÄNSEL AND GRETEL
- Berks Opera Company
51%THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE
- Gamut Theatre Group
35%LITTLE RED'S MOST UNUSUAL DAY
- Berks Opera Company
14%Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Jack Leonard
- GROUNDHOG DAY
- Ephrata Performing Arts Center
29%
Andrew Nyberg
- INTO THE WOODS
- Theatre Harrisburg
22%
Cade Sikora
- CLUE
- Millbrook Playhouse
4%
Sara Ahmadzadeh
- TRUE CRIME FRANKENSTEIN
- Penn State Centre Stage
4%
Gene Hole
- LEMONADE!
- Lebanon Community Theatre
3%
Michael Hosler
- MISERY
- Oyster Mill Playhouse
3%
Jeff Kmec
- CATS
- Fulton Theatre
2%
Seth Sponhouse
- RENT
- Community Theatre League
2%
Dominic Lau
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre
2%
Libby Maust & Sam Tyler
- ANNIE
- Salt & Lightly Theatre
2%
Calian Byard
- LOVE'S LABOUR'S LOST
- Gamut Theatre Group
2%
Dave Olmsted
- BEAUTY & THE BEAST
- Keystone Theatrics
2%
Jay Tobias
- MISERY
- Twin Valley Players
2%
Andrue Morgan
- THE PRODUCERS
- Ephrata performing Arts Center
2%
Jay Kern
- MAMMA MIA!
- Lebanon Community Theatre
1%
Marc Robin
- CATS
- Fulton
1%
Barry Fritz
- THE PIANO LESSON
- Lancaster Shakespeare Theatre
1%
Jay Tobias
- SHREK
- Twin Valley Players
1%
Cade Sikora
- DRACULA A COMEDY OF TERRORS
- Millbrook Playhouse
1%
Janos Boon
- RIDE THE CYCLONE
- Open Stage of Harrisburg
1%
William James Mohney
- FROZEN, THE BROADWAY MUSICAL
- Fulton Theatre
1%
Robert Kovach
- WAITRESS
- Dutch Apple
1%
Sarah Bidini
- HONKY TONK ANGELS
- Millbrook Playhouse
1%
Caster Anstine
- LITTLE WOMEN THE MUSICAL
- The Belmont Theatre
1%
James Casey
- NIGHT, MOTHER
- Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg
1%Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Stephanie Finsterbush
- THE BOYS NEXT DOOR
- Oyster Mill Playhouse
29%
Katie Jasmann
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre
28%
Aaron Mills, Shaun Ressler, Tony Taylor
- LITTLE WOMEN: THE MUSICAL
- Servant Stage Company
6%
Kyle Jensen
- TRUE CRIME: FRANKENSTEIN
- Penn State Centre Stage
4%
Gary Young & Nate Hart
- ANNIE
- Salt & Light Theatre
3%
Josh Allamon
- CATS
- Fulton Theatre
2%
Jeffrey Arntz
- MAMMA MIA!
- Lebanon Community Theatre
2%
Bob Ulrich
- THE PIANO LESSON
- Lancaster Shakespeare Theatre
2%
Caleb West
- LITTLE WOMEN THE MUSICAL
- The Belmont Theatre
2%
Jonathan Shuey
- A FEW GOOD MEN
- Lebanon Community Theatre
1%
Tony Taylor
- ROMEO & JULIET
- Ephrata Performing Arts Center
1%
Brandon Miller
- SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- The Belmont Theatre
1%
Brandon Miller & Scott Templin
- TITANIC
- The Belmont Theatre
1%
Devin McKibbin
- DO BLACK PATENT LEATHER SHOES REALLY REFLECT UP?
- Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg
1%
Grant Patrick
- THE PRODUCERS
- Ephrata Performing Arts Center
1%
Katie Jasmann
- WAITRESS
- Dutch Apple
1%
Katie Jasmann
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre
1%
Dale Brickley
- THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST
- Lebanon Community Theatre
1%
Michael Connelly
- THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW
- Gettysburg Community Theatre
1%
Heather M. Flatley
- THE GREAT AMERICAN TRAILER PARK MUSICAL
- Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg
1%
Kevin Cole & Wayne Landon
- HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH
- Open Stage
1%
Josh Allamon
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Fulton Theatre
1%
Josh Allamon
- FROZEN, THE BROADWAY MUSICAL
- Fulton Theatre
1%
Brandon Miller
- HOLIDAY INN
- The Belmont Theatre
1%
Katie Jasmann
- HAIRSPRAY
- Dutch Apple
1%Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Jordon Ross Weinhold
- THE PRODUCERS
- Ephrata Performing Arts Center
26%
Aaron Ayala
- THE LIGHTNING THIEF
- Theatre Harrisburg
18%
Becca Goebel
- THE PRODUCERS
- Ephrata Performing Arts Center
3%
Seth Geyer
- TUCK EVERLASTING
- Millbrook Playhouse
2%
Tree Zuzzio
- LEMONADE!
- Lebanon Community Theatre
2%
Johnny Fenton
- TRUE CRIME FRANKENSTEIN
- Penn State Centre Stage
2%
Nikki Cohen
- HAIRSPRAY
- Bill Mutimer Summer Theatre Series
2%
Ashly Bills
- SHREK
- Twin valley players
2%
Carter Ward
- 13 THE MUSICAL
- Hershey Area Playhouse
2%
Brian Silva
- SHREK
- Twin Valley Players
2%
Abigail Simiele
- TITANIC
- The Belmont Theatre
1%
Adeline Jackson
- 13 THE MUSICAL
- Hershey Area Playhouse
1%
Ashley Oyster
- MAMMA MIA!
- Lebanon Community Theatre
1%
Madelyn Gilbert
- ANNIE
- Salt & Light Theatre
1%
Kenikki Thompson
- TRUE CRIME FRANKENSTEIN
- Penn State Centre Stage
1%
Lynn Warwick
- ANNIE
- Salt & Light Theatre
1%
Laura Costa
- SHREK
- Twin valley players
1%
Aimee Bealer
- ANASTASIA
- Popovsky Performing Arts
1%
Amy Jo Brixius
- MARY POPPINS
- Hershey Area Playhouse
1%
Aaron Patrick Craven
- CATS
- The Fulton
1%
Charles Dalrymple
- SINGIN' IN THE RAIN
- The Pennsylvania Playhouse
1%
Anna Gibbs
- A GENTLEMAN’S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER
- Theatre Harrisburg
1%
Zoey Bright
- INTO THE WOODS
- Theatre Harrisburg
1%
Ana Santiago
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- All Campus Musical Organization
1%
Ava Arkin
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre
1%Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Jordon Ross Weinhold
- ROMEO & JULIET
- Ephrata Performing Arts Center
39%
Matthew Golden
- LOVE FROM A STRANGER
- Oyster Mill Playhouse
30%
Amandine Pope
- TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD
- Carlisle Theatre
2%
Alexandra Johnson
- THE DA VINCI CODE
- Theatre Harrisburg
2%
Michael J. Barna
- A FEW GOOD MEN
- Lebanon Community Theatre
2%
Jake Margentanski
- MISERY
- Twin Valley Players
2%
Weimy Montero Candelario
- THE COLORED MUSEUM
- Open Stage
1%
Katy Engel
- MISERY
- Twin Valley Players
1%
Michael Roman
- ROMEO & JULIET
- Ephrata Performing Arts Center
1%
Andrea M. Stephenson
- MURDER BY MEMBERSHIP ONLY
- Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg
1%
Tatiana Dalton
- ROMEO & JULIET
- Ephrata Performing Arts Center
1%
David Payne
- THE BOYS NEXT DOOR
- Oyster Mill Playhouse
1%
Tatiana Dalton
- GOD OF CARNAGE
- Ephrata Performing Arts Center
1%
Reji Woods
- THE PIANO LESSON
- Lancaster Shakespeare Theatre
1%
Asher Ferguson
- TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE CHRISTMAS
- Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg
1%
Kristin Carfley
- THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST
- Lebanon Community Theatre
1%
Chris Wagenseller
- MEASURE FOR MEASURE
- Lancaster Shakespeare Theatre
1%
Kevin Toniazzo
- DEATHTRAP
- Fulton Theatre
1%
Erin Shellenberger
- FRANKENSTEIN
- Gamut Theatre Group
1%
Annie Priestner
- LOVE FROM A STRANGER
- Oyster Mill Playhouse
1%
David Kloser
- THE SHARK IS BROKEN
- Susquehanna Stage
1%
Lanene Charters
- DEATHTRAP
- Fulton Theatre
1%
Clark Nicholson
- FRANKENSTEIN
- Gamut Theatre Group
1%
Lindsey Shimp
- THE DA VINCI CODE
- Theatre Harrisburg
1%
Gabrielle Sheller
- PRIDE AND PREJUDICE
- Orpheus Theatre Company
1%Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production 13 THE MUSICAL
- Hershey Area Playhouse
44%PINKALICIOUS
- keystone Theatrics
6%TUCK EVERLASTING
- Millbrook Playhouse
5%SHREK
- Twin Valley Players
5%ALADDIN
- Fulton Theatre
5%ANNIE
- Salt & Light Theatre
4%A CHRISTMAS CAROL
- Fulton Theatre
3%TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE CHRISTMAS
- Susquehanna Stage
3%ALICE IN WONDERLAND
- Fulton Theatre
3%NAKED MOLE RAT GETS DRESSED THE ROCK EXPERIENCE
- Bill Mutimer Summer Theatre Series
3%THE WONDERFUL WIZARD OF OZ
- Gamut Theatre Group
2%TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE CHRISTMAS
- Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg
2%DONT LET THE PIGEON DRIVE THE BUS
- Gretna Theatre
2%RADIUM GIRLS
- Yocum Institute for Arts Education
2%THE HOBBIT
- Open Stage
2%ALEXANDER AND THE TERRIBLE HORRIBLE NO GOOD VERY BAD DAY
- Keystone Theatrics
2%THE UGLY DUCKLING
- Popcorn Hat Players
1%ELEPHANT AND PIGGIE
- Gretna Theatre
1%STONE SOUP
- Popcorn Hat Players
1%MOANA
- Frances Mohler Dance
1%HÄNSEL AND GRETEL
- Berks Opera Company
1%STEVEN THE PIRATE
- The Junction Center and Big Dream Players
1%LITTLE RED'S MOST UNUSUAL DAY
- Berks Opera Company
1%THE GOLDEN GOOSE
- Popcorn Hat Players
0%RUMPELSTILTSKIN
- Popcorn Hat Players
0%Favorite Local Theatre
Open Stage Of Harrisburg
35%
Oyster Mill Playhouse
28%
Lebanon Community Theatre
4%
Ephrata Performing Arts Center
3%
Millbrook Playhouse
3%
Bill Mutimer Summer Theatre Series
3%
Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre
2%
Twin Valley Players
2%
Hershey Area Playhouse
2%
Salt & Light Theatre for the Performing Arts
2%
Community Theatre League
2%
The Fulton Theatre
1%
Fulton Theatre
1%
Theatre Harrisburg
1%
Keystone Theatrics
1%
The Belmont Theatre
1%
Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg
1%
Carlisle Theatre
1%
Millersville University’s All Campus Musical Organization
1%
Popovsky Performing Arts Studio
1%
Riverstage Community Theatre
0%
Bucks County Playhouse
0%
Reading Civic Theatre
0%
Gettysburg Community Theatre
0%
Dreamers Productions
0%