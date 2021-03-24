Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Greensburg Civic Theatre Presents MISS NELSON IS MISSING

The production will be presented for both in-person and livestream audiences.

Mar. 24, 2021  
Greensburg Civic Theatre Presents MISS NELSON IS MISSING

Greensburg Civic Theatre present Miss Nelson is Missing, running March 26-27 2021. The production is adapted by Jeffrey Hatcher and directed by Mike Crosby.

The production will be presented for both in-person and livestream audiences.

Miss Nelson's class is the worst behaved in the whole school. But the students of Room 207 are in for a surprise when Miss Nelson turns up missing and is replaced by Viola Swamp, a scary substitute teacher who assigns loads of homework and wields her ruler like a sword! In desperation, the students set out to find their beloved Miss Nelson ... but will they ever get her back?

Previously purchased tickets will be honored for rescheduled dates, transferred to livestream, or refunded upon request. Please request refunds/changes at info@gctheatre.org

Learn more and purchase tickets at http://www.gctheatre.org/.


