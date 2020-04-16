Gordon Lightfoot and Rich Little Performances Postponed at the Majestic

Two performances by show business legends scheduled for the first week of May at Gettysburg College's Majestic Theater have been postponed. Master mimic Rich Little's May 8 performance has been rescheduled to Friday, Aug. 14, 2020 at 7:30 p.m. Songwriter Gordon Lightfoot's May 5 concert has also been postponed, with a new performance date yet to be determined.

The performances were postponed due to the ongoing COVID-19/coronavirus pandemic, which has shut down performing arts venues across the country to mitigate the spread of the infection.

All tickets purchased for either show will be honored at the rescheduled performances. Ticketholders who are not able to attend the rescheduled events are asked to consider converting their purchase into a donation to the theater. Majestic members who are unable to attend the rescheduled events may use ticket exchange privileges for a future event.

Ticketholder concerns and questions may be directed to boxofficeinfo@gettysburg.edu, which will respond as promptly as possible. The Box Office is temporarily closed due to the pandemic.

The Majestic Theater at the Jennifer and David LeVan Performing Arts Center is owned and operated by Gettysburg College to build cultural capital for its campus and community.





