Gettysburg Community Theatre Announces 12th Season

Gettysburg Community Theatre, a non-profit 501c3 organization in historic downtown Gettysburg, PA, has just kicked off it's 12th Season will a sold-out production of the musical Willy Wonka. GCT's two staff members and 170 volunteers made over 100 performances happen in 2019, and thanks to donors, sponsors, volunteers, students, and audience members, GCT looks forward to another wonderful year of theatre.

"I thought 2019 was incredible", says GCT Founding Executive/Artistic Director, Chad-Alan Carr, "but 2020 is to be our most ambitious season yet! I think our community is up for the challenge."

Marilyn Lopes, one of GCT's first students who is now a graduate of Delone Catholic High School and Catholic University, will present her Cabaret "Love Like You" at 7pm Saturday, February 1st at GCT, which will include a wine and cheese reception half hour before the concert of Broadway and Standards. Tickets are available at www.GettysburgCommunityTheatre.org

Auditions will be held at GCT at 4pm Saturday, February 2nd for 1st-12th Grade to audition for the Taylor Zimmerman Memorial Scholarship at GCT, which is a year of tuition for classes and lessons at GCT. Then at 6pm February 2nd and 3rd, Kindergarten-8th grade singers/actors can audition for the musical James And The Giant Peach jr. which is scheduled to perform June 19-28. The musical is based on the children's book by Road Dahl. At 7pm February 16th & 17th, Ages 13-18 and Adults of all ages are encouraged to audition for the award-winning script, The Laramie Project, written by Moises Kauffman and Tectonic Theater Project Company Members. The play is about the reaction to the 1998 murder of gay University of Wyoming student Matthew Shepard in Laramie, Wyoming. The murder was denounced as a hate crime and brought attention to the lack of hate crime laws in various states, including Wyoming. Pennsylvania is still one of 15 States that have a law that addresses hate or bias crimes, but does NOT address sexual orientation or gender identity as hate crime. Performances will be held weekends May 29-June 7, 2020. The Laramie Project will be performed at GCT as an official event of the 4th Annual Gettysburg Pride May 29th & 30th. More information coming soon about Pride 2020 Weekend at www.GettysburgPride.org Audition information for all of GCT's productions can be found online at www.GettysburgCommunityTheatre.org

GCT continues their 12th Season with William Shakespeare's romantic tragedy of the two star-crossed lovers, Romeo & Juliet, which will perform set in contemporary modern day 2020 with "stage guns" instead of "swords" to show that no matter the era, hate just brings violence to our world. Performances of Romeo And Juliet are weekends February 14-23, 2020 7pm Fridays and Saturdays and 2pm Sundays. Directed by Samuel Eisenhuth and featuring a cast of over 30 actors from Pennsylvania and Maryland. On March 14, 2020 at 7pm, GCT's 12th Annual Broadway Gala will be held at Hanover Country Club. The annual benefit for GCT will include dinner, cash bar, silent auction, and live entertainment from NYC talented singers Eric Swanston-Mota, Michael "Bucky" Buchanan, and Erik Sisco visiting Gettysburg to teach master classes and support the mission of GCT. Tickets are available at www.GettysburgCommunityTheatre.org Also coming soon in March, Neil Simon's hilarious comedy, Brighton Beach Memoirs, will perform weekends March 20-29, 2020 7pm Fridays and Saturdays and 2pm Sundays at GCT. The comedy is directed by Karen Land and features a cast of local actors. Saturday, April 4th at 7pm. Wine & Cheese Reception half hour before the show. GCT Improv Troupe performs without a script improvisational comedy sketches. If you like "Whose Line Is It Anyway", or Saturday Night Live, you will love our Improv Actors. GCT has limited seating so order tickets in advance as shows sell out. $15 Limited General Admission Seating. www.GettysburgCommunityTheatre.org

The remainder of the 12th Season includes Lockdown April 17-26, Past Our Prime Time Plays May 1-3, The Laramie Project May 29-June 7, James And The Giant Peach jr June 19-28, Junie B. Jones jr July 17-26, We Will Rock You, August 14-30, Anything Goes September 18-October 4, and Honk jr November 6-15.

The GCT box office phone number is 717-334-2692. GCT is located at 49 York Street within the first block of Lincoln Square in historic downtown Gettysburg. Audition, ticket, educational, donation, volunteer opportunities, e-news, and more can be found online at www.GettysburgCommunityTheatre.org.





