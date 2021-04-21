Gamut Theatre Presents THE ADVENTURES OF LITTLE RED RIDING HOOD

Gamut Theatre will reopen for in-person productions and activities with Health & Safety Protocols in place! The company is committed to keeping the community, patrons and staff safe. The Adventures of Little Red Riding Hood runs May 7 - 16, 2021.

"As we enter this 4th Wave of the pandemic and the presence of highly contagious variants, we remain vigilant in doing everything in our power to combat the spread of COVID-19. The safety of our staff, students, volunteers, and patrons has been at the forefront of our planning throughout the pandemic. Having our actors and Front of House staff vaccinated, doubled with Gamut's vigorous Health & Safety Protocols, gives us the confidence to open our doors again in a limited capacity."

Tickets must be purchased in advance and are available at GamutTheatre.org. Recognizing that the pandemic has affected people in different ways financially, Gamut is allowing patrons to choose a ticket price that is most comfortable for their budget: $30 (suggested) or discounted levels of $20 or $10 each. No tickets will be sold at the door. Please consult Gamut's Health & Safety Protocols before purchasing a ticket.

For more information or to purchase tickets visit gamuttheatre.org or call the box office at (717) 238-4111. For more information on Gamut's reopening and health and safety protocols, visit GamutTheatre.org/protocol.