Endless Mountain Music Festival Presents Virtual Performances

Endless Mountain Music Festival is presenting an online programme this year in lieu of its usual in-person concert season, due to the health crisis.

The first project that will lead off the Festival is a presentation of "Emerging" Hollywood Composers. Marisa Gunzenhauser put together a presentation drawing upon some of the most gifted working Composers in California. She selected eight composers.

Each composer was given an assignment of a decade. Each work is seven minutes long. The world premieres will take place in 2021. But for the virtual Festival, each composer has made up a "trailer" to present to you.

Check them all out here.

