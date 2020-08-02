Endless Mountain Music Festival Presents Virtual Performances

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Article Pixel Aug. 2, 2020  
Endless Mountain Music Festival is presenting an online programme this year in lieu of its usual in-person concert season, due to the health crisis.

The first project that will lead off the Festival is a presentation of "Emerging" Hollywood Composers. Marisa Gunzenhauser put together a presentation drawing upon some of the most gifted working Composers in California. She selected eight composers.

Each composer was given an assignment of a decade. Each work is seven minutes long. The world premieres will take place in 2021. But for the virtual Festival, each composer has made up a "trailer" to present to you.

Check them all out here.


