EPAC To Present LGBTQ+ Programming Throughout Pride Month

The Ephrata Performing Art Center has long been a theater that celebrates the voices and stories of the LGBTQ+ community, and this year they will be presenting programming spanning nearly the entirety of Pride Month. This programming includes two full play productions, three staged readings, and educational talkbacks as part of its month-long celebration.

As the recipient of historic grants from organizations such as Lancaster's LGBTQ+ Giving Circle and Acts of Generosity based out of Chester County for their commitment to producing works for and by the LGBTQ+ community, EPAC is proud to bring the following productions to its stage.

Kicking off Pride Month will be part one of Tony Kushner's groundbreaking masterpiece, Angels in America: Millennium Approaches, from May 30th through June 8th. Set in the midst of the AIDS crisis in 1980's America, this extraordinary play weaves together the lives of diverse characters facing love, loss, and political upheaval. Millennium Approaches introduces us to powerful themes of identity, faith, and the search for connection.

From June 14th-16th, EPAC will then host its second Queer Voices Staged Reading Festival. The festival will open by the premiere of a brand new play, Pure Glitter, by up and coming Broadway playwright Douglas Lyons, who also wrote Chicken & Biscuits, a play EPAC will be producing later this season. Pure Glitter will play on June 14th at 7:30 PM, and will be followed by a talkback with Douglas Lyons. Rounding out the festival with be Stop Kiss by Diana Son on June 15th at 7:30 PM, and The Temperamentals by Jon Marans on June 16th at 2:00 PM.

Closing out the Pride Month programming will be the second part of Angels in America, Perestroika, play June 20th-June 29th. Perestroika, delves deeper into the human struggle, offering a glimpse into a world where angels and prophets collide. Throughout the run of Angels in America, there will be a talkback on June 1st and June 22nd featuring representatives from local LGBTQ organizations.

Each performance of Angels in America, Parts One and Two, will begin at 7:30 PM at the Sheradin Bigler Theater. Saturday, June 8th and Saturday, June 29th will have a 2:00 PM matinee for Parts One and Two, respectively. Angels in America's Pay-What-You-Can Community Night will be held Friday, May 31st and Friday, June 21st for Parts One and Two, respectively. Tickets for Angels in America and all three Queer Voices staged readings are available for purchase online at epactheatre.org or by calling the box office at 717-733-7966 ext. 1.

