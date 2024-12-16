Cirque Du Soleil's OVO In Hershey To Feature New Staging Of The Classic Cirque Show

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The entire team of OVO by Cirque du Soleil is currently restaging its famous performance. Between a triumphant European tour and a highly anticipated return to North America, the OVO show is undergoing a full transformation, under the watchful eye of its original creators. The renewed show will be presented in Hershey at the Giant Center from March 20-23, 2025. Tickets for this family-friendly bug invasion are the perfect holiday gift!

After performing in 40 countries and delighting audiences in the Middle East, Egypt, and Europe in recent years, the OVO insect colony is back at the Cirque du Soleil headquarters in Montreal, Canada where it all began 15 years ago. After a year of development led by the original creators, a team of more than 135 professionals (including the 53 artists of the show) is currently hard at work in to integrate a revamped set design, new acrobatic acts and characters, freshly designed costumes, and reinvented music into the production.

"The challenge is to find the balance between preserving the essence of the show that made it a success and allowing it to continue evolving. Like the insects that bring it to life, the show is in constant transformation, in perpetual motion: that's the magic of live arts," shared Chantal Tremblay, Director of Creation in 2009 and 2024. "Revisiting a production created 15 years ago, with the original creators and the touring team that has made it shine around the world, is an exceptional adventure!"

Cirque du Soleil is thus preparing to offer its audience an even more captivating experience, celebrating both its rich artistic heritage and its constant ability to innovate.

ABOUT OVO

From crickets bouncing on trampolines to a hypnotic spider contorting into all sorts of shapes, OVO exudes an extraordinary sense of spectacle that tickles the imagination. Funny and chaotic, yet adorable and wonderful, OVO enchants our inner child with its gentle exuberance. Made up of 100 people from 25 different countries, including 53 artists, OVO ("egg" in Portuguese) showcases high-level acrobatic acts that redefine the limits of the human body.

