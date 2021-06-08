Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Central PA Theatre & Dance Fest Is Back for 2021!

The special event will feature over 30 companies and 100 artists.

Jun. 8, 2021  

Central PA Theatre & Dance Fest Is Back for 2021!

It's official! The Central PA Theatre & Dance Fest will be streaming on-demand from June 11-13, 2021 on Broadway on Demand!

Click here to purchase tickets!

The 2021 Central PA Theatre and Dance Fest showcases the Centre region's vibrant professional and pre-professional theatre, dance, and other performing arts groups from June 11-13.

Our main shows include Black Cat Belly Dance bringing artists from Egypt together with Central PA Artists, Tempest Productions with 7 Christopher Durang Short Plays, Mary Rohrer Dann's verse play about a Philadelphia neighborhood, Adam Swartz Puppets, Happy Valley Improv, Loaves & Fish Theater, The Lyric Voice celebrating songwriters Jud Caswell, Carolann Solebello, and Rod Picott, a Dance Showcase with Allied Motion Dance Company, Dmitry Myers, and VanDance Inc., and Seven Years of FUSE Productions. There are also 4 local artist showcases that include work by Capvara, Laurencio Ruiz, TrioArts Project, The Next Stage Theatre, Central PA Dance Workshop's Children's Ensemble and several local dance studio retrospectives.

For 3 glorious days, you'll have on-demand access to 13+ shows, over 100 artists, the Central PA Playwriting Competition Reading, and live streaming in our 4th Annual Central PA Theatre & Dance Fest.

For only $55 you gain access to all 13 shows (that's less than $5/show) or purchase individual tickets at $15 each for any of the 9 Mainstage Shows or $5 each for any of the 4 local arts showcases (dance, theatre, improv, and for kids!).

Become a Festival VIP Sponsor and purchase a VIP pass for $100 which gives you all 13 shows plus backstage access to our livestreaming events, sponsorship listing, and a festival tote bag or water bottle. It still comes out to less than $7.15/show AND you help sponsor over 100 local and regional performing artists.

So, 3-days of streaming beginning at 7pm on Friday, June 11 through Sunday, June 13 7pm as well as our livestreaming Playwriting Competition Reading Series and a few other surprises! Can't wait to see you at the 4th Annual Central PA Theatre & Dance Festival!

centralpatheatre.com


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Lauren Molina
Lauren Molina
Dee Roscioli
Dee Roscioli
Ben Rimalower
Ben Rimalower

Related Articles View More Central Pennsylvania Stories

More Hot Stories For You

  • What Questions Do You Have About Live Theater's Return?
  • Steppin' Out Jazz Band Pays Tribute to Nancy Wilson at Technopolis 20
  • Jazz Music Evening Series at Technopolis 20 Presents Ioannis Vafeas Quartet
  • Jazz Music Evening Series at Technopolis 20 Continues with THE JAZZ TRIO