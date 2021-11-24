Celebrate The Holiday Season with Festival of Trees at Franklin County Visitors Center

Franklin County Visitors Bureau is spreading holiday cheer with the 2021 Festival of Trees, through December 3. Decorated trees, wreaths, and swags are displayed in the lobby and second floor Great Room of the 11/30 Visitors Center, formerly the 1865 National Bank of Chambersburg. Visitors can vote for their favorite tree, wreath, or swag as well as participate in the silent auction. Keep track of the voting here. All proceeds of voting and the auction will benefit the Cumberland Valley Breast Care Alliance, which is in its 25th year of service.

2021 decorators include: the shop, Cumberland Valley School of Music, Mr. Phab Photos, Renfrew Museum & Park, Yoga with Melissa, Martin's Potato Rolls, Conococheague Institute, Chambersburg Frontier Girls #576, Penn State Mont Alto Student Government Association, Coyle Free Library, Council for the Arts, Rotary Club of Chambersburg, OSI, Totem Pole Playhouse, Middletown Valley Bank, Carly Patla - Iron Valley Real Estate, ReMax Prestige Shippensburg and Carlisle, Franklin County Certified Tourism Ambassadors, Chambersburg Hearing, Shafer Equipment Co., Chambersburg Quilt Guild, Greater Waynesboro Chamber of Commerce, Boys and Girls Club of Chambersburg and Shippensburg, Cumberland Valley Breast Care Alliance, Greencastle-Antrim Chamber of Commerce, Willian F. Sellers Funeral Home, The Pet Store, YMCA of Chambersburg, Conococheague Audubon, F&M Trust, Dile Family, Marco, and Twin Bridge Campground.

Along with the festively decorated trees, wreaths and swags, Festival of Trees offers:

Holiday train display, courtesy of Cumberland Valley Model Railroad Club

Old-fashioned Christmas programming in the video vault.

Coloring contest for children with a first prize of $50 and three honorable mentions of $20.

Take-away button wreath ornament

Letter-writing to Santa, followed by a reply from Santa

Book signing with C. Lee Ryder, author of Black Clover, a local family's struggle to unravel a family tragedy.

Christmas Trivia Contest on December 3 @ 6 PM with a $100 cash prize for the winner.

Festival of Trees is open Monday through Friday from 8 AM to 4:30 PM, except Thanksgiving Day and November 26. Hours for Small Business Saturday, November 27 are 9 AM to 3 PM. Sunday hours are 11:30 AM to 1:30 PM. The final day of Festival of Trees, December 3, is Candle Night in downtown Chambersburg. The streets are lined with luminaries and the sounds and smells of the holiday season.

Admission to Festival of Trees is free. To view Festival of Trees, outside the regular hours, please contact FCVB at 717.552.2977 or 866.646.8060 to make an appointment.

The Franklin County Visitors Bureau invites all to explore history, arts and architecture, recreation, natural beauty, fresh foods, and the warm hospitality of communities like Chambersburg, Greencastle, Mercersburg, Shippensburg, and Waynesboro. Franklin County PA is located just north of the Mason Dixon Line and is an easy drive from Washington DC, Philadelphia, and Pittsburgh. For more information, visit ExploreFranklinCountyPA.com regularly or contact the Franklin County Visitors Bureau at 866.646.8060 for information on 11/30 Visitors Center activities.