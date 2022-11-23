Schenectady Symphony Orchestra Brings Back POINSETTIA POPS For The Third Season

Join the Schenectady Symphony Orchestra at Universal Preservation Hall in Saratoga Springs to kick off the holiday season as "Poinsettia Pops" returns for the third season! Get a jump start on the holiday season with favorites such as selections from The Nutcracker, Leroy Anderson's "Sleigh Ride" and beloved carols including "The First Noel," "Silent Night," "The Little Drummer Boy" and many more.

SSO will be joined by special guest vocalist, Jeanine Ouderkirk, and a few surprises. "As a singer," Ouderkirk notes, "I find it exceptionally brilliant to rekindle such classics as 'Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas' with my own jazz flare in the midst of orchestral radiance. And as student and teacher of music, it is a joy to sing Maestro Cortese's rich arrangements - a deep musical experience for all ages!"

"Poinsettia Pops" is a holiday treat for the whole family that's not to be missed.

Tickets are available through the Box Office at Proctors, in person or via phone at 518-346-6204 Monday-Saturday 10 a.m.-6 p.m. or online at universalpreservationhall.org. Tickets are $18 - Children under 18 are free when accompanied by a ticketed adult.