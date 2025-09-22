Rochester Queer Arts Festival To Return in October

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Rochester Queer Arts Festival will return on Saturday, October 11, 2025, from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM at Village Gate Square. Free and open to the public, this year's festival promises to be the largest celebration yet of queer creativity and community in Western New York.

With Title Sponsor Rainbow Cammo and Presenting Sponsor Stern Properties, the festival will encompass the Village Gate's first floor, Atrium, and Courtyard, plus a giant new Festival Tent in the parking lot—transforming the entire complex into a vibrant hub of art, performance, food, and culture.

Highlights of the 2025 Festival

Opening Ceremony: The festival kicks off at 10:00 AM with proclamations from Mayor Malik Evans, Senator Samra Brouk, Assembly Member Harry Bronson, and Governor Kathy Hochul's Office.

Tim O'Mains Award Presentation: Named after Rochester's first openly gay City Council Member, the Tim O'Mains Award will be presented to Diane Chevron for her lifetime of dedication to both the LGBTQ+ and arts communities.

Stages & Entertainment: Three stages will feature an all-day lineup of bands, drag shows, circus performers, the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra's Jazz Trio, the Rochester Gay Men's Chorus, and more. The stages are sponsored by Crisp Rochester, City Newspaper, and The Unreliable Narrator. The full entertainment schedule is available at queerartsfest.com/entertainment.

Drag Tag Sale: Shop fabulous costumes, wigs, and accessories from local drag performers and stars of RuPaul's Drag Race—your chance to own a piece of drag history!

Workshops & Demonstrations: From interactive performances to educational sessions, the festival offers a wide variety of workshops and demos. Tickets and lineup are available at queerartsfest.com/workshops.

ImageOut Film Screenings: Thanks to a new partnership with ImageOut: The Rochester LGBTQ+ Film Festival, guests can enjoy a full day of curated film programming inside Village Gate Square.

Student Art Gallery: Featuring local college and high school students, the gallery provides an opportunity for students to sell their work and keep 100% of the proceeds.

Vendors & Artists: With over 150 vendors and artists, the festival marketplace offers art, crafts, community resources, and more. Full directory at queerartsfest.com/vendors.

Family “Play Care”: Marvelous Minds will provide a safe and engaging “Play Care” space for children, allowing parents and guardians to fully enjoy the festival.

VIP Lounge: Sponsored by Mistr, the VIP Lounge will host festival sponsors and community leaders for networking and celebration.

Festival Tent, Food Trucks & Full Bars: Food trucks will line the Courtyard and parking lot, with full bar service available in the Atrium and Festival Tent, sponsored by WOW Presents +.

Accessibility: A sensory-friendly room and ASL interpreters will be available throughout the day on all stages. All festival areas, including the Atrium, Courtyard, and Festival Tent, are fully accessible by elevators and ramps.

Poster & Merchandise: The official 2025 Festival Poster, designed by acclaimed Rochester artist Cordell Cordaro, is now available along with other official merchandise for pre-order at queerartsfest.com/store.

Parking: Village Gate Square offers plenty of free parking, making it easy for attendees to join in the celebration.

Quote from the Organizers

“We are proud to present the Rochester Queer Arts Festival as a space where art, community, and inclusivity thrive,” said Tim Evanicki, Co-Owner of Drag Me to the Stage. “This festival is more than just a day of performances and vendors—it's a celebration of identity, creativity, and unity.”

