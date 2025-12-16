BWW Q&A: Garrett Clayton Talks DR. SEUSS' HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS! The Musical at OFC Creations Theatre Center

🎭 NEW! Central New York Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Central New York & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

OFC Creations has been a fixture of the Rochester, NY performing arts scene since 2005. After opening the 260-seat OFC Creations Theatre Center in 2020, OFC has continued to expand with the largest educational theater program for young actors in New York State, opening an immersive theatrical restaurant and cabaret performance venue in 2022. The 2025-2026 season marks the third year of the Broadway in Brighton Series, a professional regional theater season guaranteeing theatrical excellence for audiences.

Garrett Clayton returns to OFC Creations Theatre Center after last performing in Frank N Furter in The Rocky Horror Show in 2023. Garrett can be seen heavily recurring on the live action FAIRLY ODDPARENTS reboot for Paramount+. He recently won the Ovation Award for Best Lead Actor in a Musical for his performance as ‘Pennywise’ in IT: A MUSICAL PARODY at The Rockwell Table & Stage, and was nominated for Best Actor by Broadwayworld.com. In features, he can currently be seen in BETWEEN WORLDS opposite Nicholas Cage, as well as a lead in the indie PEEL opposite Emile Hirsch.

Garrett is well known for playing ‘Link’ in NBC’s HAIRSPRAY LIVE!, one of the leads of the Disney TEEN BEACH MOVIE franchise as well as his recurring role on ABC Family's THE FOSTERS. Additionally, his thriller film DON'T HANG UP premiered at the LA Film Festival and he acted opposite Al Pacino and Judith Light at The Pasadena Playhouse production of GOD LOOKED AWAY. In recent months, Garrett has been busy curating an online audience of 4.7 million followers on TikTok and 1.5 million followers on Instagram, where he primarily posts dance content.

What drew you to the role of the Grinch in Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical?

I’ve always loved the Grinch as so many of us do! The monologue from the movie was the first monologue I ever learned. I watch this movie every year with my family. So, when OFC called me to be their Grinch. I was so excited! It means a lot to me to be able to step into this role. Espically here with this very talented group that I have so much respect for!

Can you share your thoughts on returning to the OFC Creations Theatre Center for this production?

Everyone as OFC has become family to me. They work so hard for this community to really bring everyone together. They produce such high quality shows. I’m very grateful to be here!

How does playing the Grinch compare to your previous role at OFC as Frank N Furter in The Rocky Horror Show?

Haha! I would put Frank into a more fabulous villainous category. The Grinch feels more vilified to me. Being outcast for the way he looks. His morals are in the right place but I like to think of it as the elphaba effect. He has been told he’s a villain for so long that he snaps and decides. If that’s all you’ll ever see me as, then you’re gonna see what a real villain looks like and then of course. The Who’s and him both learn lessons about not judging a book by its cover.

How are you preparing for this iconic role?

Stamina is the name of the game here! Doing this role really feels like a marathon, plus the dialogue all rhymes. Which I thought would be easy but turns out has been a bigger challange not to reverse things on accident! Haha.

How does it feel to be part of the Broadway in Brighton Series?

Is has been a joy in the past and it is a joy now! It’s really wonderful to bring these incredibly vibrant shows to life!

What are your thoughts on working with actors from across the country, including several local children?

That’s one of my favorite parts of my job! The shows I do and the work I am lucky enough to participate in. I frequently get to work with amazing people from all over the world! And this is a perfect example of this. Everyone here is so collaborative and hardworking. The show and this process is really turning out a super strong show!

Could you share a bit about the process of transforming into the Grinch for this role?

Makeup takes about an hour and a half! We have been playing with different ways to do the makeup. And it’s been a blast! With the fine tuning of the grinch body suit and the haircut for the wig. I’m REALLY excited for everyone to see the final look!

Why must audiences come and see the show?

The best part of this show is that it’s great for people of ALL ages! Some holiday shows will lean into older or younger audiences but this show has things in it for the whole family! Truly! The adults will get a lot of laughs, and I’m confident will have a great time with the music just as much as the kids will! It’s hard to find family shows that not only the kids will have a blast but the adults will also have. Really fun time and be engaged!

