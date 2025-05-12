Opera Saratoga to Offer $10 Student Tickets For The 2025 Summer Festival

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Opera Saratoga is offering $10 student tickets to all performances during its 64th annual summer festival, thanks to a generous gift from Dexter and Deborah Senft.

"Opera should be accessible to everyone," says Mary Birnbaum, Opera Saratoga's General and Artistic Director. "While we've always offered tickets under $30, this gift allows any student with a valid ID to experience the magic of opera for just $10-less than the cost of a movie ticket."

This initiative complements Opera Saratoga's year-round commitment to youth arts education, including a spring tour of the children's opera Frida and the Bravest Girl in the World to 20 schools and 5 community venues, as well as free performances for kids during the summer festival.

"We love Opera Saratoga," adds Dexter Senft, "and hope to see an abundance of students in the audience sharing in the joy."

