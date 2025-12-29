Last Chance to Vote for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Central New York Awards; AMERICAN IDIOT Leads Best Musical!

Click Here for More on BWW Regional Awards

This is the final chance to vote for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Central New York Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve! The deadline to vote is December 31, 2025 at midnight.

The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

2025 BroadwayWorld Central New York Standings

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance (Non-Professional)

Dan Galliher - SLOC SINGS THE 90S - SLOC Musical Theater 38%

ACE! A ONE MAN VENTURA MUSICAL

37%

Gary Dinkerson -- Big Ego Theatre

THE DRAMA QUEEN'S BIRTHDAY BASH

25%

Courtnie Harrington -- Fort Salem Theater

AN AMERICAN IN PARIS

11%

Draper PTP dancers -- JCC CenterStage

THE LION

8%

Jake Allen -- Pendragon Theatre

THE BROBOT ADVENTURE

8%

Darian Dauchan -- Kitchen Theatre Company

ONE SMALL LIE

8%

Martin Dockery -- JCC CenterStage

ACTOR DRAG

7%

Daniel Diaza -- El Armario

TRUTH & BEAUTY

7%

Katherine Marino -- MuCCC

THANK YOU, TEN!

7%

Let's Broadway -- Green Room 42

BENT COMPASS

6%

Neil Brookshire -- Bridge Street Theatre

KNIGHT, KNIGHT

5%

Madeleine Rowe -- RocHaha Clown Festival at MuCCC

DIVE

5%

EM The Master -- The Green Room 42

ACTOR DRAG

5%

Julio Vaquero Ramos -- El Armario

ACTOR DRAG

5%

Josafat Consepción -- El Armario

SON OF ZEUS

5%

James Georgiades -- Penguin Rep

O TIME

4%

David Zellnik -- Bridge Street Theatre

ACTOR DRAG

4%

Kevin Rios -- El Armario

WINNING: WINNING

4%

Gordon Neill -- RocHaha Clown Festival at MuCCC

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

11%

Christina McDonald -- Center for the Arts of Homer

KINKY BOOTS

10%

Rebecca Paige -- Fort Salem Theater

AN AMERICAN IN PARIS

9%

Jaime Leverett -- JCC Centerstage

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM

8%

Elyssia Primus -- Rochester Community Players

ALL SHOOK UP

7%

Emily Foti -- Endicott Performing Arts Center

CHICAGO

7%

Cody Logan -- Colonial Little Theater

BIG FISH

6%

Lauren Puente -- CNY Playhouse

TITANIC

6%

Lauren Puente -- CNY Playhouse

ROSENCRANTZ AND GUILDENSTERN ARE DEAD

6%

Shaya Reyes -- Albany Civic Theater

SHREK

6%

Tori Hill -- Seneca Community Players

GYPSY

6%

Jordan Stroly -- The Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck

ANNIE

5%

Haley Swetz -- The Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck

ANNIE

5%

Maria Coppola -- The Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck

SHREK

4%

Jordan Stroly -- The Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck

IN PIECES

4%

Alex Ramos -- Theatre444

AMERICAN IDIOT

10%

Rachel Seebode -- Brodway Upstate

AN AMERICAN IN PARIS

7%

Jaime Leverett -- JCC Centerstage

WAITRESS

7%

Aimee Rials -- Hangar Theatre

ANYTHING GOES

6%

Caeli Carroll -- OFC Creations Theatre Center

OKLAHOMA!

5%

Ashley Simone Kircher -- Playhouse Stage Company

THE HELLO GIRLS

5%

Christine O’Grady -- Syracuse Stage

BIG FISH

4%

Felipe Panamà -- Redhouse Arts Center

THE NOTEWORTHY LIFE OF HOWARD BARNES

4%

Lani Toyama Hoskins -- Blackfriars Theatre

THE LITTLE MERMAID

4%

AshleySimone Kirchner -- Playhouse Stage

A CHRISTMAS STORY

4%

Ashley-Simone Kircher -- Cohoes Music Hall

THE LITTLE MERMAID

3%

Barbara Hartwig -- Cortland Repertory Theatre

THE WEDDING SINGER

3%

Elizabeth McGuire -- Cortland Repertory Theatre

ECHO

3%

Tatiana Birenbaum -- Hudson Guild Theatre

HEAD OVER HEELS

3%

Chaz Wolcott -- Forestburgh Playhouse

THE SOUND OF MUSIC

3%

Tatiana Birenbaum -- 14th street Y

THE WEDDING SINGER

3%

Bryan Knowlton -- Cortland Repertory Theatre

THE WAITING

3%

Ryland Jay Mar -- Playhouse Stage Company

HELLO, DOLLY!

3%

Donald J. Laney -- Cortland Repertory Theatre

THE PRINCE OF EGYPT

3%

Jenny La Roche -- OFC Creations Theatre Center

ONCE

3%

Freddy Ramirez -- Capital Repertory Theatre

LEHMAN TRILOGY

3%

Freddy Ramirez -- Capital Repertory Theatre

TOP HAT

3%

Patrick O'Neill -- The Rev Theatre Company

BARNUM

3%

Ryan VanDenBoom -- The Rev Theatre Company

L.O.V.E EXTRATERRESTRIAL EXTRAVAGANZA

2%

Dyllan Vallier -- Producers Club Theater

ONCE

2%

Freddy Ramirez -- CapRep

THE NOTEWORTHY LIFE OF HOWARD BARNES

9%

Casey McNamara -- Blackfriars Theatre

SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE

7%

Andrea Calarco -- CNY Playhouse

ALL SHOOK UP

7%

Jana Kucera -- Endicott Performing Arts Center

KINKY BOOTS

7%

Rebecca Paige -- Fort Salem Theater

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

6%

Lawrence Nichols -- Schuylerville Community Theater

GYPSY

6%

Julia Adams -- Ti-Ahwaga Community Players

PETER AND THE STAR CATCHER

6%

Rory Alexa -- SLOC Musical Theater

SHREK

5%

Krista Serrett -- Seneca Community Players

GYPSY

5%

Emily Woolever -- The Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck

THE MOUSETRAP

5%

Katherine McCarthy -- Blackfriars Theatre

TREASURE ISLAND

5%

Julia Squier -- Camp Pendragon

ROSENCRANTZ AND GUILDENSTERN ARE DEAD

5%

Siobhan Shea -- Albany Civic Theater

TITANIC

4%

Lynn Barbato King -- CNY Playhouse

VESTUARIO Y MAQUILLAJE

4%

Jandel Camilo -- El Armario

BIG FISH

4%

Rachel Pugh -- Theatre444

THE REVOLUTIONISTS

4%

Lynn Barbato King -- CNY Playhouse

THE MOUSETRAP

4%

Kim Mauch -- The Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck

VESTUARIO Y MAQUILLAJE

4%

Pablo Jesús Gatto -- El Armario

ARSENIC & OLD LACE

3%

Marie Cuyler Sterphone -- Oswego Players

AN AMERICAN IN PARIS

10%

Diane Spacher -- JCC CenterStage

ALWAYS, PATSY CLINE

9%

Amanda Roberge -- Geva Theatre

THE LITTLE MERMAID

7%

Danica Martino -- Playhouse Stage Company

THE HELLO GIRLS

7%

Jen Caprio -- Syracuse Stage

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

6%

Tiffany Howard -- The Rev Theatre Company

THE LITTLE MERMAID

6%

Clara Jean Kelly -- Cortland Repertory Theatre

TWELFTH NIGHT

6%

Julia Squier -- Pendragon Theatre

FUN HOME

5%

Amanda Moore -- Redhouse Arts Center

LES TROIS DUMAS

5%

Elissa Martin -- Redhouse Arts Center

THE BERLIN DIARIES

5%

Cathy McHargue Johnson -- JCC CenterStage

BARNUM

5%

Tiffany Howard -- The Rev Theatre Company

ROSIE IS RED AND EVERYBODY IS BLUE

4%

Karen Perry -- Capital Repertory Theatre

THE ODD COUPLE

4%

Emily Liberatore -- Cortland Repertory Theatre

THE WEDDING SINGER

4%

Jennifer Dasher -- Cortland Repertory Theatre

A SHERLOCK CAROL

4%

Howard Kaplan -- Capital Repertory Theatre

MURDER FOR TWO

4%

Mark Reynolds -- Cortland Repertory Theatre

TOP HAT

4%

Tiffany Howard -- The Rev Theatre Company

THIS IS GOVERNMENT

3%

Krista Grevas -- Pendragon Theatre

L.O.V.E EXTRATERRESTRIAL EXTRAVAGANZA

3%

Michael Gutierrez -- Producers Club Theater

AN AMERICAN IN PARIS

26%

- JCC CenterStage

OKLAHOMA!

15%

- Playhouse Stage Co

DRACULA

14%

- PUSH Physical Theatre

ONCE

14%

- CapRep

BRIDGE STREET DANCE: RECLAIMING

11%

- Bridge Street Theatre

A CHRISTMAS STORY

11%

- Playhouse Stage Company

WANDER & WONDER

9%

- BIODANCE

TICK TICK… BOOM!

7%

Brittany Martel -- Fort Salem Theater

GROUNDHOG DAY

6%

Brian Flynn -- Ti-Ahwaga Community Players

THE NOTEWORTHY LIFE OF HOWARD BARNES

6%

Danny Hoskins -- Blackfriars Theatre

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

5%

Caleb Sheedy -- The Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck

RENT

4%

Trent Sano -- Glens Falls Community Theater

RENT

4%

Adam Shatraw -- Baldwinsville Theatre Guild

SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE

4%

Erica Moser -- CNY Playhouse

TITANIC

4%

Christopher James Lupia -- CNY Playhouse

ALL SHOOK UP

4%

Connor Gates -- Endicott Performing Arts Center

FALSETTOS

4%

Melissa Mason Lacijan -- Schenectady Light Opera Company

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

4%

Jonathan Nichols Pate -- Schuylerville Community Theater

A NEW BRAIN

4%

Douglas Harrington -- SRO Productions III

TREASURE ISLAND

4%

Hannah Kathryn Wall -- Camp Pendragon

KINKY BOOTS

4%

Rebecca Paige -- Fort Salem Theater

NEXT TO NORMAL

4%

Rob Egan -- Cider Mill Stage

NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812

3%

Nigel Maister -- Sloan Performing Arts Center at the University of Rochester

INTO THE WOODS

3%

Garrett August Heater -- The Covey Theater Company

A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE

3%

Jonathan Pate -- Bunbury Players

GYPSY

3%

Zach Curtis -- Ti-Ahwaga Community Players

SHREK

3%

Emily Woolever -- The Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck

RENT

3%

Justin Jones -- Rome Community Theater

BIG FISH

3%

Pam Rapoza -- Theatre444

CHICAGO

3%

Justin Newkirk -- Colonial Little Theater

GYPSY

2%

Nicole Tarcza -- The Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck

BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY

2%

Gary Bradley -- Ghostlight Players, Staten Island

AMERICAN IDIOT

12%

Nicole McDonald -- Brodway Upstate

GYPSY

6%

Eric Vaughn Johnson -- OFC Creations Theatre Center

THE HELLO GIRLS

5%

Cara Reichel -- Syracuse Stage

WAITRESS

5%

Shirley Serotsky -- Hangar Theatre

ALWAYS, PATSY CLINE

4%

Thalia Schramm -- Geva Theatre

FUN HOME

4%

Temar Underwood -- Redhouse Arts Center

THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA

4%

Rachel Solomon -- Blackfriars Theatre

ONCE

4%

Maggie Mancinelli-Cahill -- Capital Repertory Theatre

AN AMERICAN IN PARIS

4%

Ralph Meranto -- JCC CenterStage

SOUTH: A NAUTICAL MUSICAL

4%

Timothy Dakin-Dunn -- Bridge Street Theatre

THE LITTLE MERMAID

4%

Barbara Hartwig -- Cortland Repertory Theatre

EXTENDED STAY

4%

Emily Jackson -- Kitchen Theatre/WOW

THE WEDDING SINGER

4%

Bryan Knowlton -- Cortland Repertory Theatre

OKLAHOMA!

3%

Chuck Kraus -- Playhouse Stage

THE WAITING

3%

Abigail Grubb -- Playhouse Stage Company

BIG FISH

3%

Matthew Winning -- Redhouse Arts Center

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

3%

Donald Rice -- The Rev Theatre Company

HELLO, DOLLY!

3%

Bill Kincaid -- Cortland Repertory Theatre

THE SOUND OF MUSIC

3%

Matthew Winning -- Redhouse Arts Center

BARNUM

3%

Brett Smock -- The Rev Theatre Company

HEAD OVER HEELS

3%

Chaz Wolcott -- Forestburgh Playhouse

NEXT TO NORMAL

3%

Roque Barlenga -- Forestburgh Playhouse

THE LITTLE MERMAID

2%

Michael LoPorto -- Playhouse Stage Company

MURDER FOR TWO

2%

Melanie Keller -- Cortland Repertory Theatre

A BRONX TALE

2%

Steve Edlund -- Mac-Haydn Theater

OUR TOWN

7%

Sarah Murphy -- Fort Salem Theater

AT THE WEDDING

7%

Chris Foster -- Harbinger Theatre

PETER AND THE STAR CATCHER

5%

Molly Waters -- SLOC Musical Theater

TREASURE ISLAND

5%

Hannah-Kathryn Wall -- Pendragon Theatre

THE REVOLUTIONISTS

4%

Kyleeann Thetga -- Cider Mill Playhouse

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM

4%

Lizz Kd -- Rochester Community Players

KEN LUDWIG'S SHAKESPEARE IN HOLLYWOOD

4%

Dan Stevens -- Syracuse Shakespeare In-The-Park

SOUVENIR

4%

Nathaniel Niemi -- Blackfriars Theatre

JESUS HOPPED THE 'A' TRAIN

4%

Evan Jones -- Albany Civic Theater

THE MOUSETRAP

4%

Vera Perry -- The Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck

THE PILLOWMAN

4%

Ellen Cribbs -- Albany Civic Theater

STEEL MAGNOLIAS

4%

Jennifer Derbyshire -- Auburn Players

DEEP BLUE SOUND

4%

Chris Foster -- Harbinger Theatre

DESCRIBE THE NIGHT

3%

Rachel Solomon -- Out of Pocket

TWELFTH NIGHT

3%

Nora O'Dea -- Syracuse Shakespeare In-The-Park

WOMEN

3%

Ashley McKinstry -- CM Performing Arts Center

MAKING GOD LAUGH

3%

Ryan Canavan -- BLAST/Cider Mill Stage

ARSENIC & OLD LACE

3%

Kevin Colvin -- Oswego Players

THE REVOLUTIONISTS

3%

Lynn Barbato King -- CNY Playhouse

MACBETH

3%

Garrett August Heater -- The Covey Theater Company

THE GOOD DOCTOR

3%

Jack Carr -- Ti-Ahwaga Community Players

BETWEEN RIVERSIDE AND CRAZY

3%

Patrick White -- Harbinger Theatre

ROSENCRANTZ AND GUILDENSTERN ARE DEAD

2%

Ryan Gangemi -- Albany Civic Theater

THE COTTAGE

2%

Kate Murray -- Cider Mill Stage

MERCURY

2%

Matthew Ralyea -- Crow City Theatre

DRACULA: THE JOURNAL OF JONATHAN HARKER

9%

Christian Conn -- Bannerman Island Outdoor Theatre

OLD MONEY, NEW HABITS

6%

Alexis Martin -- Redhouse Arts Center

WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME

5%

Skip Greer -- JCC CenterStage

THE BERLIN DIARIES

5%

Lindsay Baker -- JCC CenterStage

BAD BOOKS

5%

Emily Jackson -- Kitchen Theatre Company

MS. HOLMES & MS. WATSON, APT. 2B

4%

Jen Pearcy-Edwards -- Hangar Theatre

THE ODD COUPLE

4%

Tanner Efinger -- Cortland Repertory Theatre

DIRECCIÓN

4%

Pablo Jesús Gatto -- El Armario

DOT

4%

Eno Okung -- Blackfriars Theatre

MACBETH

4%

Tarah Flanagan -- Chenango River Theatre

TWELFTH NIGHT

4%

Katie Willmorth -- Pendragon Theatre

THE LEHMAN TRILOGY

3%

Maggie Mancinelli-Cahill -- Capital Repertory Theatre

MARY JANE

3%

Zoya Kachadurian -- Bridge Street Theatre

A SHERLOCK CAROL

3%

Maggie Mancinelli-Cahill -- Capital Repertory Theatre

A CASE FOR THE EXISTENCE OF GOD

3%

Emily Jackson -- Kitchen Theatre Company

THIS IS GOVERNMENT

3%

Sarah Norris -- Pendragon Theatre

MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET

3%

Michael Santora -- The Depot Theatre

CASTLING

3%

Daniel Boisrond -- Penguin Rep

POLISHING SHAKESPEARE

3%

Margarett Perry -- Kitchen Theatre Company

WHERE THE MOUNTAIN MEETS THE SEA

3%

Christopher Windom -- Ancram Center for the Arts

KING JAMES

3%

Jamil Jude -- Syracuse Stage

THE MOUSETRAP

3%

Sarah Norris -- Pendragon Theatre

PRIMARY TRUST

2%

Melissa Crespo -- Syracuse Stage

ROSIE IS RED AND EVERYBODY IS BLUE

2%

Reginald Douglas -- Capital Repertory Theatre

DARKER THE NIGHT/BRIGHTER THE STARS

2%

John Cariani -- Shadowland Stages

KINKY BOOTS

7%

- Fort Salem Theater

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

6%

- Roberts Community Theatre

SHREK

4%

- Seneca Community Players

SEUSSICAL

4%

- Pittsford Musicals

TREASURE ISLAND

3%

- Pendragon Theatre

TITANIC

3%

- CNY Playhouse

RENT

3%

- Glens Falls Community Theater

PETER AND THE STAR CATCHER

3%

- SLOC Musical Theater

RENT

3%

- Baldwinsville Theatre Guild

A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE

3%

- Bunbury Players

SHREK

3%

- The Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck

THE NOTEWORTHY LIFE OF HOWARD BARNES

3%

- Blackfriars Theatre

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM

3%

- Rochester Community Players

JESUS HOPPED THE 'A' TRAIN

2%

- Albany Civic Theater

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

2%

- Schuylerville Community Theater

SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE

2%

- CNY Playhouse

TAROT CABARET

2%

- Sunday Stages

ALL SHOOK UP

2%

- Endicott Performing Arts Center

CABARET

2%

- Timothy Murphy Playhouse

MERCURY

2%

- Crow City Theatre

INTO THE WOODS

2%

- The Covey Theater Company

GODSPELL

2%

- The Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck

GROUNDHOG DAY

2%

- Ti-Ahwaga Community Players

A NEW BRAIN

2%

- Firehouse Stage- SRO Production

ROSENCRANTZ AND GUILDENSTERN ARE DEAD

2%

- Albany Civic Theater

AMERICAN IDIOT

10%

- Brodway Upstate

THE WEDDING SINGER

7%

- Cortland Repertory Theatre

AM AMERICAN IN PARIS

4%

- JCC CenterStage

WAITRESS

4%

- Hangar Theatre

THE BERLIN DIARIES

4%

- JCC CenterStage

THE LITTLE MERMAID

4%

- Cortland Repertory Theatre

ONCE

4%

- Capital Repertory Theatre

ROSIE IS RED AND EVERYBODY IS BLUE

4%

- Capital Repertory Theatre

THE HELLO GIRLS

3%

- Syracuse Stage

THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA

3%

- Blackfriars Theatre

THE PRINCE OF EGYPT

3%

- OFC Creations Theatre Center

BIG FISH

2%

- Redhouse Arts Center

THE SOUND OF MUSIC

2%

- Redhouse Arts Center

ANYTHING GOES

2%

- OFC Creations Theatre Center

OPERATION MINCEMEAT

2%

- The Golden Theater

OKLAHOMA!

2%

- Playhouse Stage Company

SOUTH: A NAUTICAL MUSICAL

2%

- Bridge Street Theatre

A CHRISTMAS STORY

2%

- Playhouse Stage Company

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

2%

- The Rev Theatre Company

DRACULA

2%

- PUSH Physical Theatre

THE MOUSETRAP

2%

- Pendragon Theatre

POR TODA ETERNIDAD

2%

- El Armario

MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET

2%

- The Depot Theatre

HEAD OVER HEELS

2%

- Forestburgh Playhouse

TWELFTH NIGHT

2%

- Pendragon Theatre

KINKY BOOTS

8%

Courtnie Harrington -- Fort Salem Theater

MACBETH

6%

Andy Hughes & Declan Rapp -- The Covey Theater Company

SWEENEY TODD

6%

Laura Darling -- Fort Salem Theater

NEXT TO NORMAL

6%

Gabby Button -- Cider Mill Stage

THE NOTEWORTHY LIFE OF HOWARD BARNES

5%

Nic Minetor -- Blackfriars Theatre

SHREK

5%

Brooke Corsner & Eric Jansen -- Seneca Community Players

TITANIC

5%

Sarah Anson-Ordon -- CNY Playhouse

PETER AND THE STAR CATCHER

5%

Laura Darling -- SLOC Musical Theater

GYPSY

4%

Laura Kensley -- Ti-Ahwaga Community Players

DIRECCIÓN

4%

Pablo Jesús Gatto -- El Armario

ROSENCRANTZ AND GUILDENSTERN ARE DEAD

4%

Laura Darling -- Albany Civic Theater

THE MOUSETRAP

4%

Patrick Bogert -- The Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck

HOW TO SUCCEED IN BUSINESS WITHOUT REALLY TRYING

4%

Andy Hughes -- The Covey Theater Company

DEEP BLUE SOUND

4%

David Caso -- Harbinger Theatre

BIG FISH

4%

Brooke Corsner -- Theatre444

GODSPELL

4%

Vera Perry -- The Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck

THE GOOD DOCTOR

4%

Laura Kensley -- Ti-Ahwaga Community Players

SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE

4%

Michele Lindor -- CNY Playhouse

JESUS HOPPED THE 'A' TRAIN

3%

Laura Darling -- Albany Civic Theater

THE MOUSETRAP

3%

Max Stroeher -- Pendragon Theatre

THE GIVER

3%

Ethan Zoeckler -- Center for the Arts of Homer

IN PIECES

3%

RJ Rapoza -- Theatre444

BIG FISH

6%

Ben Wolfe -- Redhouse Arts Center

THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA

5%

Bev Bauman -- Blackfriars Theatre

THE LITTLE MERMAID

5%

David Heguy -- Playhouse Stage Co

LETTERS FROM MAX

5%

Tyler M. Perry -- Kitchen Theatre Company

AN AMERICAN IN PARIS

5%

Jenn DeHollander -- JCC Centerstage

DRACULA:THE JOURNAL OF JONATHAN HARKER

4%

Gene Panczenko and Christian Conn -- Bannerman Island Outdoor Theatre

ALWAYS, PATSY CLINE

4%

Bentley Heydt -- Geva Theatre

THE HELLO GIRLS

4%

Dawn Chiang -- Syracuse Stage

THE PRINCE OF EGYPT

4%

Hunter Vaughn -- OFC Creations Theatre Center

THE WEDDING SINGER

4%

Eric Behnke -- Cortland Repertory Theatre

HEAD OVER HEELS

3%

Corey Goulden-Naitove -- Forestburgh Playhouse

THE WAITING

3%

Olivia Mack -- Playhouse Stage Company

NEXT TO NORMAL

3%

Wheeler Moon -- Forestburgh Playhouse

PRIMARY TRUST

3%

Alejandro Fajardo -- Syracuse Stage

ONCE

3%

Travis McHale -- Capital Repertory Theatre

PRINCE OF EGYPT

3%

Hunter Vaughn -- OFC Creations

THE MOUSETRAP

3%

Max Stroeher -- Pendragon Theatre

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

3%

José Santiago -- The Rev Theatre Company

BARNUM

3%

Dan Ozminkowski -- The Rev Theatre Company

THE NATIONAL PASTIME

3%

Christopher Brown -- Syracuse Stage

THE LION

2%

Paul Hudson -- Pendragon Theatre

THE LEHMAN TRILOGY

2%

Rob Denton -- Capital Repertory Theatre

EVERY BRILLIANT THING

2%

Jena Overbeck -- Blackfriars Theatre

SOUTH: A NAUTICAL MUSICAL

2%

Jo Averill-Snell -- Bridge Street Theatre

THE BERLIN DIARIES

2%

Jennifer DeHollander -- JCC CenterStage

TICK TICK… BOOM!

12%

Ben Rowley -- Fort Salem Theater

THE NOTEWORTHY LIFE OF HOWARD BARNES

10%

Amanda Meldrum-Stevenson -- Blackfriars Theatre

KINKY BOOTS

9%

Jared West -- Fort Salem Theater

INTO THE WOODS

6%

Colin Keating -- The Covey Theater Company

TITANIC

6%

Erica Moser -- CNY Playhouse

GYPSY

6%

Chris VanDerwerker -- Ti-Ahwaga Community Players

BIG FISH

6%

Erica Moser -- CNY Playhouse

SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE

6%

Erica Moser -- CNY Playhouse

NEXT TO NORMAL

5%

Rich Choe -- Cider Mill Stage

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

5%

Nicholas Follett -- Schuylerville Community Theater

ALL SHOOK UP

5%

Alex VanTassel -- Endicott Performing Arts Center

PETER AND THE STAR CATCHER

5%

James Alexander -- SLOC Musical Theater

SWEENEY TODD

4%

Jessica FitzSisti -- Fort Salem Theater

BIG FISH

4%

Meredith Beckley -- Theatre444

IN PIECES

4%

Meredith Beckley -- Theatre444

SHREK

4%

Matthew Woolever -- The Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck

BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY

3%

Josh Sottile -- Ghostlight Players, Staten Island

AMERICAN IDIOT

11%

Ben Rowley -- Brodway Upstate

THE HELLO GIRLS

7%

Alexandra Crosby & Ben Moss -- Syracuse Stage

AN AMERICAN IN PARIS

6%

Andrew Cooke -- JCC CenterStage

AN AMERICAN IN PARIS

6%

Andrew Cooke -- JCC CenterStage

AMERICAN IDIOT

5%

Benjamin Rowley -- Brodway Upstate

ALWAYS, PATSY CLINE

5%

Don Kot -- Geva Theatre

THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA

5%

Julie Kovach -- Blackfriars Theatre

THE SOUND OF MUSIC

5%

Benjamin Borenstein -- Redhouse Arts Center

WAITRESS

5%

Jeremy Pletter -- Hangar Theatre

ONCE

4%

Emily Mikesell -- Capital Repertory Theatre

BIG FISH

4%

Benjamin Borenstein -- Redhouse Arts Center

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

4%

Alexander Tom -- The Rev Theatre Company

OKLAHOMA!

4%

Brian Axford -- Playhouse Stage Company

THE LITTLE MERMAID

3%

Canaan J. Harris -- Cortland Repertory Theatre

EXTENDED STAY

3%

Katherine Gould -- Kitchen Theatre/WOW

THE HELLO GIRLS

3%

Ben Moss -- Syracuse Stage

TOP HAT

3%

Ryan O’Connell -- The Rev Theatre Company

SOUTH: A NAUTICAL MUSICAL

3%

Carmen Borgia -- Bridge Street Theatre

HEAD OVER HEELS

3%

Erik Wakar -- Forestburgh Playhouse

THE WEDDING SINGER

3%

Mark Ceppetelli -- Cortland Repertory Theatre

MURDER FOR TWO

3%

Nicolas Guerrero -- Cortland Repertory Theatre

HELLO, DOLLY!

2%

Nicolas Guerrero -- Cortland Repertory Theatre

BARNUM

2%

Dan Mullarney -- The Rev Theatre Company

TITANIC

6%

- CNY Playhouse

TICK TICK… BOOM!

6%

- Fort Salem Theater

THE NOTEWORTHY LIFE OF HOWARD BARNES

6%

- Blackfriars Theatre

KINKY BOOTS

5%

- Fort Salem Theater

SEUSSICAL

5%

- Pittsford Musicals

INTO THE WOODS

5%

- The Covey Theater Company

ALL SHOOK UP

5%

- Endicott Performing Arts Center

SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE

5%

- CNY Playhouse

A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE

5%

- Bunbury Players

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

4%

- Roberts Community Theatre

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

4%

- The Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck

NEXT TO NORMAL

4%

- Cider Mill Stage

FALSETTOS

4%

- Schenectady Light Opera Company

ONCE ON THIS ISLAND

4%

- Black Theatre Troupe of Upstate New York

SHREK

3%

- Seneca Community Players

GYPSY

3%

- Ti-Ahwaga Community Players

A NEW BRAIN

3%

- SRO Productions III

CHICAGO

3%

- Colonial Little Theater

CABARET

3%

- Timothy Murphy Playhouse

OKLAHOMA!

3%

- Home Made Theatre, Saratoga, NY

ANNIE

3%

- The Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck

ROCK OF AGES

2%

- Webster Theatre Guild

HOW TO SUCCEED IN BUSINESS WITHOUT REALLY TRYING

2%

- The Covey Theater Company

BIG FISH

2%

- Theatre444

IN PIECES

2%

- Theatre444

AMERICAN IDIOT

10%

- Brodway Upstate

MURDER FOR TWO

9%

- Cortland Repertory Theatre

WAITRESS

8%

- Hangar Theatre

AN AMERICAN IN PARIS

5%

- Jcc

GYPSY

4%

- OFC Creations

THE HELLO GIRLS

4%

- Syracuse Stage

A CHRISTMAS STORY

4%

- Cohoes Music Hall

ONCE

4%

- Capital Repertory Theatre

ALWAYS, PATSY CLINE

4%

- Geva Theatre

THE SOUND OF MUSIC

3%

- Redhouse Arts Center

THE PRINCE OF EGYPT

3%

- OFC Creations Theatre Center

THE WEDDING SINGER

3%

- Cortland Repertory Theatre

THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA

3%

- Blackfriars Theatre

HOWARD BARNES

3%

- Blackfriars Theatre

THE LITTLE MERMAID

3%

- Playhouse Stage Co.

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

3%

- The Rev Theatre Company

BIG FISH

3%

- Redhouse Arts Center

SOUTH: A NAUTICAL MUSICAL

2%

- Bridge Street Theatre

EXTENDED STAY

2%

- Kitchen Theatre/WOW

THE LION

2%

- Pendragon Theatre

NEXT TO NORMAL

2%

- Forestburgh Playhouse

THE WAITING

2%

- Playhouse Stage Company

FUN HOME

2%

- Redhouse Arts Center

MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET

2%

- The Depot Theatre

THE LITTLE MERMAID

2%

- Cortland Repertory Theatre

MACBETHANY: A PLAY IN THREE MOVEMENTS

17%

- Fort Salem Theater

ROMEO & JULIET

15%

- The Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck

THE MOUSETRAP

15%

- The Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck

IRENE

12%

- Center for the Arts of Homer

ICU: A PLAY THAT IS ALSO A MUSICAL

11%

- Fort Salem Theater

TAROT CABARET

11%

- Sunday Stages

IN PIECES

10%

- Theatre444

GENERATIONS

10%

- Cider Mill Stage

ROSIE IS RED AND EVERYBODY IS BLUE

12%

- Capital Repertory Theatre

AN AMERICAN IN PARIS

8%

- JCC CenterStage

THE HELLO GIRLS

7%

- Syracuse Stage

TWELFTH NIGHT

7%

- Pendragon Theatre

THE BERLIN DIARIES

7%

- JCC CenterStage

THE WAITING

6%

- Playhouse Stage Company

POLISHING SHAKESPEARE

5%

- Kitchen Theatre Company

OPERATION MINCEMEAT

4%

- The Golden Theater

ANTHOLOGY: VOLUME 1

4%

- Infinite Spark Theater

OLD MONEY, NEW HABITS

4%

- Redhouse Arts Center

EXTENDED STAY

3%

- Kitchen Theatre/WOW

THIS IS GOVERNMENT

3%

- Pendragon Theatre

POR TODA ETERNIDAD

3%

- El Armario

THE NATIONAL PASTIME

3%

- Syracuse Stage

DARKER THE NIGHT/BRIGHTER THE STARS

3%

- Shadowland Stages

THE SLASHERLAND PROJECT

3%

- Redhouse Arts Center

SOUTH: A NAUTICAL MUSICAL

3%

- Bridge Street Theatre

CASTLING

2%

- Penguin Rep

PLAYHOUSE STAGE COMPANY

2%

- Playhouse Stage Company

ECHO

2%

- Hudson Guild Theatre

PSALM 91

2%

- Creative Action Unlimited

OUR BELOVED IAGO

2%

- Center for the Arts of Homer

L.O.V.E EXTRATERRESTRIAL EXTRAVAGANZA

2%

- Producers Club Theater

PANDORA’S SHUT-THE-BOX GAME

2%

- Kitchen Sink Theatre Company

RED LIKE FRUIT

2%

- Bridge Street Theatre

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

6%

Annette Reitano -- Schuylerville Community Theater

CHICAGO

5%

Lauren Bauer -- Colonial Little Theater

KINKY BOOTS

5%

Arianna Dreher -- Fort Salem Theater

THE NOTEWORTHY LIFE OF HOWARD BARNES

4%

Katelyn Machnica -- Blackfriars Theatre

SEUSSICAL

4%

Gus Brodhead -- Pittsford Musicals

DREAMGIRLS

4%

Zach Kaiser -- Schenectady Light Opera Company

GROUNDHOG DAY

4%

Alondra Hughes -- Ti-Ahwaga Community Players

TICK TICK… BOOM!

3%

Courtnie Harrington -- Fort Salem Theater

SEUSSICAL

3%

Katie McCombs -- Pittsford Musicals

GYPSY

3%

Andrea Gregori -- Ti-Ahwaga Community Players

SHREK

3%

Stephen Shepherd -- Seneca Community Players

INTO THE WOODS

3%

Carmen Viviano-Crafts -- The Covey Theater Company

ALL SHOOK UP

2%

Jenna Lyn Vandervort -- Endicott Performing Arts Center

SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE

2%

Cole LaVenture -- CNY Playhouse

A NEW BRAIN

2%

Brendan Gardner -- SRO Productions III

FALSETTOS

2%

Julian-Hugo Perez -- Schenectady Light Opera Company

BIG FISH

2%

Damon Fletcher -- Theatre444

A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE

2%

Aimee McMasters -- Bunbury Players

TITANIC

2%

Mike McGrath -- CNY Playhouse

NEXT TO NORMAL

2%

Jennifer Crawford -- Cider Mill Stage

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

2%

Tara Fox -- Schuylerville Community Theater

9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL

2%

Andrea Gregori -- SRO Productions

TAROT CABARET

2%

Tiffany Thompson -- Sunday Stages

SHREK

2%

Dylinn Andrew -- Seneca Community Players

CABARET

2%

Issac Simeon -- Timothy Murphy Playhouse

AMERICAN IDIOT

10%

Aidan Echeandia -- Brodway Upstate

AN AMERICAN IN PARIS

7%

Sarah Morgan -- JCC

THE WEDDING SINGER

6%

Andrew Burton Kelley -- Cortland Repertory Theatre

WAITRESS

4%

Emily Kristen Morris -- Hangar Theatre

GYPSY

4%

Jodi Benson -- OFC Creations

AMERICAN IDIOT

4%

Tyler Vaughn -- Brodway Upstate

GYPSY

3%

Delaney Benson -- OFC Creations

THE HELLO GIRLS

3%

Chessa Metz -- Syracuse Stage

AN AMERICAN IN PARIS

3%

Joseph Davila -- JCC CenterStage

ONCE

2%

Adam Huel Potter -- Capital Repertory Theatre

BIG FISH

2%

Ryan Canavan -- Redhouse Arts Center

EXTENDED STAY

2%

Alex Ross -- Kitchen Theatre/WOW

PURLIE VICTORIOUS

2%

Aeja Barrows -- American Theatre Group

THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA

2%

Jonathon Sangupta -- Blackfriars Theatre

SOUTH: A NAUTICAL MUSICAL

2%

Julia Chen Myers -- Bridge Street Theatre

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

2%

Austin Turner -- The Rev Theatre Company

THE SOUND OF MUSIC

2%

Sabina Collazo -- Redhouse Arts Center

ALWAYS, PATSY CLINE

2%

Emmi Bills -- Geva Theatre

THE LION

2%

Jake Allen -- Pendragon Theatre

THE WEDDING SINGER

2%

Sophie Snider -- Cortland Repertory Theatre

THE WAITING

1%

Ariana Papaleo -- Playhouse Stage Company

ALWAYS, PATSY CLINE

1%

Sonja Marquis -- Geva Theatre

THE PRINCE OF EGYPT

1%

Jacob Dickey -- OFC Creations Theatre Center

THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA

1%

Natalia Hulse -- Blackfriars Theatre

A CHRISTMAS STORY

1%

David Baecker, Jean Shepherd -- Playhouse Stage

TRIP TO BOUNTIFUL

7%

Brian Tan -- Penfield Players

PLAY ON!

5%

Jonathan Pate -- Schuylerville Community Theater

THE COTTAGE

5%

Alondra Hughes -- Cider Mill Stage

KEN LUDWIG’S SHAKESPEARE IN HOLLYWOOD

4%

Andie Sagatis -- Syracuse Shakespeare In-The-Park

ARSENIC & OLD LACE

4%

Will Bandla -- Oswego Players

EVERY BRILLIANT THING

3%

Daniel Mejak -- Blackfriars Theatre

MAKING GOD LAUGH

3%

Andrea Gregori -- Cider Mill Stage

PETER AND THE STAR CATCHER

3%

Hannah DeStefano -- SLOC Musical Theater

PETER AND THE STARCATCHER

3%

David Quinones Jr. -- Schenectady Light Opera Company

MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING

3%

Casey Silidjian -- Center for the Arts of Homer

TWELFTH NIGHT

3%

Maria Coleman -- Syracuse Shakespeare In-The-Park

ROSENCRANTZ AND GUILDENSTERN ARE DEAD

3%

Adam Coons -- Albany Civic Theater

SOUVENIR

3%

Jessica Best -- Blackfriars Theatre

OUR TOWN

3%

David Dubov-Flinn -- Fort Salem Theater

MATT AND BEN

3%

Kyleeann Thetga -- Cider Mill Playhouse

TRIP TO BOUNTIFUL

3%

Amy Canfield -- Penfield Players

AT THE WEDDING

3%

Maghen Ryan-Adair -- Harbinger Theatre

A FEW GOOD MEN

2%

Shawn Morgan -- Creative Action Unlimited

THE SIGN IN SIDNEY BRUSTEIN'S WINDOW

2%

Claire Gratto -- Ti-Ahwaga Community Players

MACBETH

2%

Jill Rittinger -- Company Theatre

THE MOUSETRAP

2%

Jackson Bowles -- The Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck

THE MOUSETRAP

2%

Justin Doro -- The Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck

THE MOUSETRAP

2%

Shelli Koffman -- The Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck

THE GARBOLOGISTS

2%

Angelique Powell -- Curtain Call Theatre

PAMONA

2%

Bolan Graham -- Crow City Theatre

“ROSIE IS RED AND EVERYBODY IS BLUE”

7%

Inga Ballard -- Capital Repertory Theatre

DRACULA: THE JOURNAL OF JONATHAN HARKER

6%

Duane Boutte' -- Bannerman island at St Rita's Music Room

THE BERLIN DIARIES

5%

Rachel Kodweis -- JCC CenterStage

MACBETH

5%

Zach Curtis -- Chenango River Theatre

THE BERLIN DIARIES

4%

Jon Froehlich -- JCC CenterStage

POTUS

4%

Chris Woodworth -- Blackfriars Theatre

PRIMARY TRUST

3%

Garrett Turner -- Syracuse Stage

WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME

3%

Sara Mayer-Fried -- JCC CenterStage

A CHRISTMAS STORY

3%

Jack Holick -- playhouse Stage company

DARKER THE NIGHT/BRIGHTER THE STARS

3%

Aidan J. Lawrence -- Shadowland Stages

BAD BOOKS

3%

Spinks -- Kitchen Theatre Company

POLISHING SHAKESPEARE

3%

Angelique Archer -- Bridge Street Theatre

BAD BOOKS

3%

Catherine D. DuBord -- Kitchen Theatre Company

TWELFTH NIGHT

3%

Will Sarratt -- Pendragon Theatre

DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE

3%

Ryan Canavan -- Chenango River Theatre

POLISHING SHAKESPEARE

3%

Brian Dykstra -- Kitchen Theatre Company

TWELFTH NIGHT

2%

Kelly McCarty -- Pendragon Theatre

PANDORA’S SHUT-THE-BOX GAME

2%

Abby Wheeler -- Kitchen Sink Theatre Company

MARY JANE

2%

Amy Crossman -- Bridge Street Theatre

THE ODD COUPLE

2%

Jason M. Shipman -- Cortland Repertory Theatre

SHERLOCK CAROL

2%

David Girard -- Capital Repertory Theatre

ACTOR

2%

Daniel Diaza -- El Armario

BRIAN FRIEL’S DANCING AT LUGHNASA

2%

Dan Costello -- Hubbard Hall

THE LEHMAN TRILOGY

2%

Kevin McGuire -- Capital Repertory Theatre

MIRACLE ON SOUTH DIVISION STREET

2%

Liz McCartney -- Penguin Rep

OUR TOWN

9%

- Fort Salem Theater

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM

8%

- Rochester Community Players

THE MOUSETRAP

7%

- Blackfriars Theatre

TWELFTH NIGHT

7%

- Syracuse Shakespeare In-The-Park

PETER AND THE STAR CATCHER

6%

- SLOC Musical Theater

TREASURE ISLAND

5%

- Pendragon Theatre

THE REVOLUTIONISTS

4%

- CNY Playhouse

STEEL MAGNOLIAS

4%

- Bunbury Players

THE GOOD DOCTOR

4%

- Ti-Ahwaga Community Players

ARSENIC & OLD LACE

4%

- Oswego Players

THE COTTAGE

4%

- Cider Mill Stage

ROSENCRANTZ AND GUILDENSTERN ARE DEAD

3%

- Albany Civic Theater

MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING

3%

- Center for the Arts of Homer

AT THE WEDDING

3%

- Harbinger Theatre

THE PILLOWMAN

3%

- Albany Civic Theater

MAKING GOD LAUGH

3%

- BLAST/Cider Mill Stage

BRIAN FRIEL’S DANCING AT LUGHNASA

3%

- Hubbard Hall

PLAY ON!

3%

- Schuylerville Community Theater

JESUS HOPPED THE 'A' TRAIN

3%

- Albany Civic Theater

KEN LUDWIG'S SHAKESPEARE IN HOLLYWOOD

3%

- Syracuse Shakespeare In-The-Park

BEYOND THERAPY

3%

- CNY Playhouse

BETWEEN RIVERSIDE AND CRAZY

3%

- Harbinger

A FEW GOOD MEN

3%

- Creative License

THE GARBOLIGISTS

3%

- Curtain Call Theatre

DEEP BLUE SOUND

2%

- Harbinger Theatre

ROSIE IS RED AND EVERYBODY IS BLUE

11%

- Capital Repertory Theatre

A CHRISTMAS STORY

9%

- Playhouse Stage Company

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG

9%

- Geva Theatre

DRACULA:THE JOURNAL OF JONATHAN HARKER, BY JIM HELSINGER

6%

- Bannerman Island Outdoor Theatre

THE BERLIN DIARIES

5%

- JCC CenterStage

PRIMARY TRUST

5%

- Syracuse Stage

WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME

4%

- JCC CenterStage

TWELFTH NIGHT

4%

- Pendragon Theatre

WHERE THE MOUNTAIN MEETS THE SEA

4%

- Ancram Center for the Arts

THE ODD COUPLE

3%

- Cortland Repertory Theatre

THE LEGNAN TRILOGY

3%

- Capital Repertory Theatre

A SHERLOCK CAROL

3%

- Capital Repertory Theatre

BAD BOOKS

3%

- Kitchen Theatre Company

MACBETH

3%

- Chenango River Theatre

DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE

2%

- Chenango River Theatre

KING JAMES

2%

- Syracuse Stage

POLISHING SHAKESPEARE

2%

- Kitchen Theatre Company

THE MOUSETRAP

2%

- Pendragon Theatre

THE NATIONAL PASTIME

2%

- Syracuse Stage

A CASE FOR THE EXISTENCE OF GOD

2%

- Kitchen Theatre Company

MARY JANE

2%

- Bridge Street Theatre

SHERLOCK CAROL

2%

- Capital Repertory Theatre

THIS IS GOVERNMENT

2%

- Pendragon Theatre

RADIANT VERMIN

2%

- The Depot Theatre

LETTERS FROM MAX

2%

- Kitchen Theatre Company

KINKY BOOTS

12%

Charles J.I. Krawczyk -- Fort Salem Theater

TITANIC

9%

Christopher Lupia -- CNY Playhouse

NEXT TO NORMAL

8%

Gabby Button -- Cider Mill Stage

GYPSY

7%

Zach Curtis -- Ti-Ahwaga Community Players

THE MOUSETRAP

7%

Allen Wright Shannon -- Blackfriars Theatre

PIPPIN

7%

Jacob Bell -- Schenectady Light Opera Co

PETER AND THE STAR CATCHER

7%

Molly Waters -- SLOC Musical Theater

SHREK

6%

Seth Kennedy & John House -- Seneca Community Players

SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE

5%

Christopher James Lupia -- CNY Playhouse

STEEL MAGNOLIAS

5%

Chris Yeckel -- Auburn Players

ROSENCRANTZ AND GUILDENSTERN ARE DEAD

5%

David Zwierankin -- Albany Civic Theater

JESUS HOPPED THE 'A' TRAIN

5%

David Zwierankin -- Albany Civic Theater

BIG FISH

5%

Simon Hadley & Robin Parker -- Theatre444

MACBETHANY

5%

Charles J.I. Krawczyk -- Fort Salem Theater

CLUE

4%

John Frank & Chris Stepanik -- Rome Community Players

BEDROOM FARCE

3%

Joshua Jansen & Team -- Seneca Community Players

AN AMERICAN IN PARIS

6%

Jack Haldoupis -- JCC CenterStage

THE NATIONAL PASTIME

5%

Andromache Chalfant -- Syracuse Stage

ALWAYS, PATSY CLINE

5%

Carolyn Mraz -- Geva Theatre

THE PRINCE OF EGYPT

5%

Tammy Buehler -- OFC Creations Theatre Center

THE WAITING

4%

Jacob Bell -- Playhouse Stage Company

THE HELLO GIRLS

4%

Milagros Ponce de Leon -- Syracuse Stage

PRIMARY TRUST

4%

Ann Beyersdorfer -- Syracuse Stage

LETTERS FROM MAX

4%

Tyler M. Perry -- Kitchen Theatre Company

DRACULA:THE JOURNAL OF JONATHAN HARKER

4%

Neil Caplan and Gene Panczenko -- Bannerman Island Theatre and St. Rita's Music Room in Beacon

DIRECCIÓN

4%

Pablo Jesús Gatto -- El Armario

OKLAHOMA!

4%

Benny Pitt -- Playhouse Stage Company

AN AMERICAN IN PARIS

4%

John Haldoupis -- JCC CenterStage

TWELFTH NIGHT

3%

Connor Gallerani -- Pendragon Theatre

ROSIE IS RED AND EVERYBODY IS BLUE

3%

Alexander Woodard -- Capital Repertory Theatre

EXTENDED STAY

3%

Tyler Perry -- Kitchen Theatre/WOW

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

3%

Jeffrey D. Kmiec -- The Rev Theatre Company

THE WEDDING SINGER

3%

Mia Irwin -- Cortland Repertory Theatre

THE MOUSETRAP

3%

Danielle Pecchioli -- Pendragon Theatre

THE LEHMAN TRILOGY

3%

Brian Prather & Camilla Tassi -- Capital Repertory Theatre

MURDER FOR TWO

3%

Anita Stewart -- Cortland Repertory Theatre

HEAD OVER HEELS

3%

Maggie Jackson -- Forestburgh Playhouse

THIS IS GOVERNMENT

2%

Daniel Allen -- Pendragon Theatre

THE ODD COUPLE

2%

Maggie Jackson -- Cortland Repertory Theatre

A SHERLOCK CAROL

2%

Nora Marlow Smith -- Capital Repertory Theatre

HELLO, DOLLY!

2%

Rozy Isquith -- Cortland Repertory Theatre

INTO THE WOODS

12%

Anthony Vadala -- The Covey Theater Company

KINKY BOOTS

9%

Andre Valverde -- Fort Salem Theater

THE NOTEWORTHY LIFE OF HOWARD BARNES

9%

Bob Puff -- Blackfriars Theatre

GYPSY

8%

Lauren Kensley -- Ti-Ahwaga Community Players

BIG FISH

7%

Zachary Moser -- CNY Playhouse

JESUS HOPPED THE 'A' TRAIN

7%

Brian Starnes -- Albany Civic Theater

SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE

7%

Zachary Moser -- CNY Playhouse

THE MOUSETRAP

7%

Elizabeth Crew -- The Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck

NEXT TO NORMAL

7%

Mike Kane -- Cider Mill Stage

DEEP BLUE SOUND

6%

Stephen Wilson -- Harbinger Theatre

SHREK

6%

Scott Tunkel -- Center for Performing Arts Rhinebeck

ROSENCRANTZ AND GUILDENSTERN ARE DEAD

6%

Brian Starnes -- Albany Civic Theater

THE REVOLUTIONISTS

6%

Nic MacLane -- CNY Playhouse

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

5%

Scott Tunkel -- Center for Performing Arts Rhinebeck

AN AMERICAN IN PARIS

8%

Bob Puff -- JCC CenterStage

DRACULA:THE JOURNAL OF JONATHAN HARKER

7%

Brett Sandusky -- Bannerman Island Outdoor Theatre

ALWAYS, PATSY CLINE

6%

Andrew Wilhelm -- Geva Theatre

THE HELLO GIRLS

6%

Jessica Paz -- Syracuse Stage

JERSEY BOYS

6%

Brian Kovach -- OFC Creations Theatre Center

FUN HOME

6%

Anthony Vadala -- Redhouse Arts Center

BIG FISH

5%

Laura Kensley -- Redhouse Arts Center

THIS IS GOVERNMENT

4%

Jennie Gorn -- Pendragon Theatre

LETTERS FROM MAX

4%

Lesley Greene -- Kitchen Theatre Company

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

4%

Daniel Lundberg -- The Rev Theatre Company

THE LITTLE MERMAID

4%

Kate Wecker -- Cortland Repertory Theatre

THE SOUND OF MUSIC

4%

Anthony Vadala -- Redhouse Arts Center

RED LIKE FRUIT

4%

Carmen Borgia -- Bridge Street Theatre

ONCE

4%

Jeffery Salerno -- Capital Repertory Theatre

HEAD OVER HEELS

4%

Tony Taylor -- Forestburgh Playhouse

ONCE

4%

Jeffrey Salerno -- Capital Repertory Theatre

THE WEDDING SINGER

4%

Kyle Jensen -- Cortland Repertory Theatre

HELLO, DOLLY!

3%

Kate Wecker -- Cortland Repertory Theatre

THE LEHMAN TRILOGY

3%

Steve Stevens -- Capital Repertory Theatre

MURDER FOR TWO

3%

Seth Asa -- Cortland Repertory Theatre

BARNUM

3%

Kyle Jensen -- The Rev Theatre Company

A SHERLOCK CAROL

3%

John Gromada -- Capital Repertory Theatre

L.O.V.E EXTRATERRESTRIAL EXTRAVAGANZA

2%

Lisa Monde -- Producers Club Theater

THE NOTEWORTHY LIFE OF HOWARD BARNES

8%

Brynn Tyszka -- Blackfriars Theatre

KINKY BOOTS

8%

Dan Evers -- Fort Salem Theater

RENT

5%

Bianca Hallett -- Baldwinsville Theatre Guild

PIPPIN

5%

Cody Logan -- SLOC Musical Theater

THE STORY OF MY LIFE

4%

Alex Ramos -- Theatre444

9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL

4%

Zach Curtis -- SRO Productions

GYPSY

4%

Claire Gratto -- Ti-Ahwaga Community Players

A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE

4%

Tara Fox -- Bunbury Players

NEXT TO NORMAL

4%

Josh Wahl -- Cider Mill Stage

TITANIC

4%

Aaron Ruiz -- CNY Playhouse

OKLAHOMA!

4%

Kenneth J. Kidd -- Home Made Theatre, Saratoga, NY.

ALL SHOOK UP

3%

Jana Kucera -- Endicott Performing Arts Center

TITANIC

3%

Cole Laventure -- CNY Playhouse

CABARET

3%

Julian Hugo-Perez -- Timothy Murphy Playhouse

SHREK

3%

James Mirras -- Seneca Community Players

THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY

3%

Victoria Matthies -- Ghostlight Players, Staten Island

SHREK

3%

Tyree Kaufman -- Seneca Community Players

TITANIC

3%

Sam Herbert -- CNY Playhouse

BIG FISH

3%

Tyler Ianuzi -- CNY Playhouse

WORKING

3%

Helen Annely -- Ghent Players

ANNIE

3%

Kelsey Christiana -- The Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck

ANNIE

2%

Haley Swetz -- The Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck

ANNIE

2%

Maria Coppola -- The Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck

GYPSY

2%

Stephanie Espada -- Ti-Ahwaga Community Players

NEXT TO NORMAL

2%

Tess Klenchik -- Cider Mill Stage

AMERICAN IDIOT

11%

Hailey Dupuis -- Brodway Upstate

THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA

5%

Rachel Kodweis -- Blackfriars Theatre

AMERICAN IDIOT

4%

Ainsley Martell -- Brodway Upstate

GYPSY

3%

Tripp Hanson -- OFC Creations Theatre Center

THE SOUND OF MUSIC

3%

Bianca Hallett -- Redhouse Arts Center

GYPSY

3%

Mitchell Canfield -- OFC Creations

THE WEDDING SINGER

3%

Ally Lilah Wolfe -- Cortland Repertory Theatre

HOWARD BARNES

3%

Lyndsey Lord -- Blackfriars Theatre

AN AMERICAN IN PARIS

3%

George Barberi -- JCC CenterStage

BARNUM

3%

Andrew Fleming -- The Rev Theatre Company

THE LITTLE MERMAID

3%

Weller Dorff -- Cortland Repertory Theatre

L.O.V.E EXTRATERRESTRIAL EXTRAVAGANZA

2%

Alex Orthwein -- Producers Club Theater

AMERICAN IDIOT

2%

Kylie Tripp -- Brodway Upstate

HEATHERS

2%

Harper Silvestri -- Playhouse Stage Company

THE HELLO GIRLS

2%

Storm Lever -- Syracuse Stage

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

2%

Jamari Darling -- The Rev Theatre Company

AN AMERICAN IN PARIS

2%

Jennie Gilardoni -- JCC CenterStage

BIG FISH

2%

James Ragen -- Redhouse Arts Center

SOUTH: A NAUTICAL MUSICAL

2%

M’Lanie Hunter -- Bridge Street Theatre

THE HELLO GIRLS

2%

Sam Simahk -- Syracuse Stage

ONCE

2%

Emily Mikesell -- Capital Repertory Theatre

AN AMERICAN IN PARIS

2%

Lucas Casey Brown -- JCC CenterStage

THE WEDDING SINGER

2%

Eli Vanderkolk -- Cortland Repertory Theatre

THE LITTLE MERMAID

2%

Molly Rose McGrath -- Playhouse Stage Company

BARNUM

2%

Chrissy Albanese -- The Rev Theatre Company

OUR TOWN

10%

Tom Ferguson -- Fort Salem Theater

TRIP TO BOUNTIFUL

9%

Brian Tan -- Penfield Players

PETER AND THE STARCATCHER

6%

Ben Amey -- Schenectady Light Opera Company

THE MOUSETRAP

6%

Kiefer Schenk -- Blackfriars Theatre

PETER AND THE STAR CATCHER

5%

Wren DiCocco -- SLOC Musical Theater

TWELFTH NIGHT

5%

Basil Allen -- Syracuse Shakespeare In-The-Park

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM

4%

Ged Owen -- Rochester Community Players

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM

4%

Fred Pienkoski -- Rochester Community Players

ARSENIC & OLD LACE

4%

Brian O'Connor II -- Oswego Players

KEN LUDWIG’S SHAKESPEARE IN HOLLYWOOD

4%

Maria Coleman -- Syracuse Shakespeare In-The-Park

ARSENIC & OLD LACE

4%

Stephen Shepherd -- Oswego Players

BEYOND THERAPY

4%

Brian O'Connor II -- CNY Playhouse

JESUS HOPPED THE 'A' TRAIN

3%

Cecelia Gray -- Albany Civic Theater

DEEP BLUE SOUND

3%

Tony Pallone -- Harbinger Theatre

ROSENCRANTZ AND GUILDENSTERN ARE DEAD

3%

Tobias Martin -- Albany Civic Theater

THE RISE AND FALL OF FALSTAFF

3%

Bobby Orlando -- Ghostlight Players, Staten Island

ROSENCRANTZ AND GUILDENSTERN ARE DEAD

3%

Emily Crist -- Albany Civic Theater

MERCURY

3%

Trish Annese -- Crow City Theatre

DEEP BLUE SOUND

3%

J Scala -- Harbinger Theatre

ROSENCRANTZ AND GUILDENSTERN ARE DEAD

3%

Sydney Davis -- Albany Civic Theater

HAMLET

3%

Patrick Quinn -- Home Made Theater

ARSENIC & OLD LACE

3%

Scott Bandla -- Oswego Players

BETWEEN RIVERSIDE AND CRAZY

3%

Sadrina Renee -- Harbinger Theatre

DEEP BLUE SOUND

2%

Kathleen Carey -- Harbinger Theatre

FIVE WOMEN WEARING THE SAME DRESS

6%

Carolyn Chave -- Chenango River Theatre

POLISHING SHAKESPEARE

6%

Yvonne Perry -- Bridge Street Theatre

THE ODD COUPLE

5%

Leila Quinn -- Cortland Repertory Theatre

OLD MONEY, NEW HABITS

5%

Ashalee Caggy -- Redhouse Arts Center

A SHERLOCK CAROL

5%

Avery Whitted -- Capital Repertory Theatre

A SHERLOCK CAROL

4%

Oliver Wadsworth -- Capital Repertory Theatre

THE MOUSETRAP

4%

Christopher Leifheit -- Pendragon Theatre

LES TROIS DUMAS

4%

Binaifer Dabu -- Redhouse Arts Center

THE NATIONAL PASTIME

4%

Erick González -- Syracuse Stage

TWELFTH NIGHT

4%

Will Sarratt -- Pendragon Theatre

A SHERLOCK CAROL

4%

Brenny Campbell -- Capital Repertory Theatre

TWELFTH NIGHT

4%

Jessica Wagner -- Pendragon Theatre

MARY JANE

4%

Roxanne Fay -- Bridge Street Theatre

THE SLASHERLAND PROJECT

3%

Carolyn Chave -- Redhouse Arts Center

A SHERLOCK CAROL

3%

David Girard -- Capital Repertory Theatre

LES TROIS DUMAS

3%

Carolyn Chave -- Redhouse Arts Center

THE NATIONAL PASTIME

3%

Joe Cassidy -- Syracuse Stage

TWELFTH NIGHT

3%

Sam Balzac -- Pendragon Theatre

TWELFTH NIGHT

3%

SJ Hannah -- Pendragon Theatre

ROSIE IS RED AND EVERYBODY IS BLUE

3%

Montae Russell -- Capital Repertory Theatre

LES TROIS DUMAS

3%

Donovan Stanfield -- Redhouse Arts Center

OLD MONEY, NEW HABITS

3%

Tyler Ianuzi -- Redhouse Arts Center

THE CHERRY ORCHARD

3%

Patrick Quinn -- Northeast Theatre Ensemble

TWELFTH NIGHT

3%

Joy Donze -- Pendragon Theatre

OLD MONEY, NEW HABITS

2%

Jeremiah Thompson -- Redhouse Arts Center

SPONGEBOB YOUTH EDITION

30%

- Ti-Ahwaga Community Players

THE LIGHTNING THIEF

29%

- Baldwinsville Theatre Guild

TREASURE ISLAND

27%

- Camp Pendragon

ALL SHOOK UP

14%

- Endicott Performing Arts Center

GUYS & DOLLS

18%

- Brodway Upstate

DESCENDANTS: THE MUSICAL

11%

- Brodway Upstate

THE LITTLE MERMAID

10%

- Playhouse Stage Company

NAKED MOLE RAT GETS DRESSED

9%

- Hangar Theatre

SCHOOLHOUSE ROCK LIVE

9%

- Playhouse Stage

A CHRISTMAS STORY

8%

- Cohoes Music Hall

HOUSE FOR MOUSE

8%

- Syracuse Stage

THE REV ON TOUR

7%

- The Rev Theatre Company

TREASURE ISLAND

7%

- Pendragon Theatre

LEVI'S RELIC

7%

- Redhouse Arts Center

FRIEND OF A FRIEND

6%

- Capital Repertory Theatre

9%

Fort Salem Theater

7%

Pittsford Musicals

4%

Schuylerville Community Theater

4%

CNY Playhouse

4%

Webster Theatre Guild

4%

Schenectady Light Opera Company

4%

Roberts Community Theatre

4%

Ti-Ahwaga Community Players

3%

The Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck

3%

Syracuse Shakespeare In-The-Park

3%

Cider Mill Playhouse

3%

Out of Pocket

3%

Theatre444

3%

Crow City Theatre

3%

Timothy Murphy Playhouse

3%

Endicott Performing Arts Center

3%

The Black Theater of Upstate NY

3%

Baldwinsville Theatre Guild

3%

SRO Productions

2%

BLAST/Cider Mill Stage

2%

Auburn Players

2%

Seneca Community Players

2%

Curtain Call Theatre

2%

Colonial Little Theater

2%

The Auguste Roost

9%

Broadway Upstate

5%

Redhouse Arts Center

5%

Blackfriars Theatre

5%

OFC Creations

5%

JCC CenterStage

4%

Hangar Theatre

4%

Fort Salem Theater

4%

Syracuse Stage

3%

Kitchen Theatre Company

3%

Playhouse Stage Company

3%

Proctors

3%

Bannerman Island Outdoor Theatre

3%

Pendragon Theatre

3%

Bridge Street Theatre

2%

Capital Repertory Theatre

2%

Lake George Dinner Theater

2%

Cortland Repertory Theatre

2%

The Rev Theatre Company

2%

Mac-Haydn Theater

2%

West Herr Auditorium Theatre

2%

Tri-Cities Opera

2%

The Company Theatre

2%

Chenango River Theatre

2%

Infinite Spark Theater Company

2%

Forestburgh Playhouse

