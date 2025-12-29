Last Chance to Vote for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Central New York Awards; AMERICAN IDIOT Leads Best Musical!

Get all the top news & discounts for Central New York & beyond.
This is the final chance to vote for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Central New York Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve! The deadline to vote is December 31, 2025 at midnight.
The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.
This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.
2025 BroadwayWorld Central New York Standings
Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance (Non-Professional)
Dan Galliher
- SLOC SINGS THE 90S
- SLOC Musical Theater
38%
Gary Dinkerson
- ACE! A ONE MAN VENTURA MUSICAL
- Big Ego Theatre
37%
Courtnie Harrington
- THE DRAMA QUEEN'S BIRTHDAY BASH
- Fort Salem Theater
25%Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance (Professional)
Draper PTP dancers
- AN AMERICAN IN PARIS
- JCC CenterStage
11%
Jake Allen
- THE LION
- Pendragon Theatre
8%
Darian Dauchan
- THE BROBOT ADVENTURE
- Kitchen Theatre Company
8%
Martin Dockery
- ONE SMALL LIE
- JCC CenterStage
8%
Daniel Diaza
- ACTOR DRAG
- El Armario
7%
Katherine Marino
- TRUTH & BEAUTY
- MuCCC
7%
Let's Broadway
- THANK YOU, TEN!
- Green Room 42
7%
Neil Brookshire
- BENT COMPASS
- Bridge Street Theatre
6%
Madeleine Rowe
- KNIGHT, KNIGHT
- RocHaha Clown Festival at MuCCC
5%
EM The Master
- DIVE
- The Green Room 42
5%
Julio Vaquero Ramos
- ACTOR DRAG
- El Armario
5%
Josafat Consepción
- ACTOR DRAG
- El Armario
5%
James Georgiades
- SON OF ZEUS
- Penguin Rep
5%
David Zellnik
- O TIME
- Bridge Street Theatre
4%
Kevin Rios
- ACTOR DRAG
- El Armario
4%
Gordon Neill
- WINNING: WINNING
- RocHaha Clown Festival at MuCCC
4%Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
Christina McDonald
- JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- Center for the Arts of Homer
11%
Rebecca Paige
- KINKY BOOTS
- Fort Salem Theater
10%
Jaime Leverett
- AN AMERICAN IN PARIS
- JCC Centerstage
9%
Elyssia Primus
- A MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM
- Rochester Community Players
8%
Emily Foti
- ALL SHOOK UP
- Endicott Performing Arts Center
7%
Cody Logan
- CHICAGO
- Colonial Little Theater
7%
Lauren Puente
- BIG FISH
- CNY Playhouse
6%
Lauren Puente
- TITANIC
- CNY Playhouse
6%
Shaya Reyes
- ROSENCRANTZ AND GUILDENSTERN ARE DEAD
- Albany Civic Theater
6%
Tori Hill
- SHREK
- Seneca Community Players
6%
Jordan Stroly
- GYPSY
- The Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck
6%
Haley Swetz
- ANNIE
- The Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck
5%
Maria Coppola
- ANNIE
- The Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck
5%
Jordan Stroly
- SHREK
- The Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck
4%
Alex Ramos
- IN PIECES
- Theatre444
4%Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)
Rachel Seebode
- AMERICAN IDIOT
- Brodway Upstate
10%
Jaime Leverett
- AN AMERICAN IN PARIS
- JCC Centerstage
7%
Aimee Rials
- WAITRESS
- Hangar Theatre
7%
Caeli Carroll
- ANYTHING GOES
- OFC Creations Theatre Center
6%
Ashley Simone Kircher
- OKLAHOMA!
- Playhouse Stage Company
5%
Christine O’Grady
- THE HELLO GIRLS
- Syracuse Stage
5%
Felipe Panamà
- BIG FISH
- Redhouse Arts Center
4%
Lani Toyama Hoskins
- THE NOTEWORTHY LIFE OF HOWARD BARNES
- Blackfriars Theatre
4%
AshleySimone Kirchner
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Playhouse Stage
4%
Ashley-Simone Kircher
- A CHRISTMAS STORY
- Cohoes Music Hall
4%
Barbara Hartwig
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Cortland Repertory Theatre
3%
Elizabeth McGuire
- THE WEDDING SINGER
- Cortland Repertory Theatre
3%
Tatiana Birenbaum
- ECHO
- Hudson Guild Theatre
3%
Chaz Wolcott
- HEAD OVER HEELS
- Forestburgh Playhouse
3%
Tatiana Birenbaum
- THE SOUND OF MUSIC
- 14th street Y
3%
Bryan Knowlton
- THE WEDDING SINGER
- Cortland Repertory Theatre
3%
Ryland Jay Mar
- THE WAITING
- Playhouse Stage Company
3%
Donald J. Laney
- HELLO, DOLLY!
- Cortland Repertory Theatre
3%
Jenny La Roche
- THE PRINCE OF EGYPT
- OFC Creations Theatre Center
3%
Freddy Ramirez
- ONCE
- Capital Repertory Theatre
3%
Freddy Ramirez
- LEHMAN TRILOGY
- Capital Repertory Theatre
3%
Patrick O'Neill
- TOP HAT
- The Rev Theatre Company
3%
Ryan VanDenBoom
- BARNUM
- The Rev Theatre Company
3%
Dyllan Vallier
- L.O.V.E EXTRATERRESTRIAL EXTRAVAGANZA
- Producers Club Theater
2%
Freddy Ramirez
- ONCE
- CapRep
2%Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
Casey McNamara
- THE NOTEWORTHY LIFE OF HOWARD BARNES
- Blackfriars Theatre
9%
Andrea Calarco
- SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE
- CNY Playhouse
7%
Jana Kucera
- ALL SHOOK UP
- Endicott Performing Arts Center
7%
Rebecca Paige
- KINKY BOOTS
- Fort Salem Theater
7%
Lawrence Nichols
- THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- Schuylerville Community Theater
6%
Julia Adams
- GYPSY
- Ti-Ahwaga Community Players
6%
Rory Alexa
- PETER AND THE STAR CATCHER
- SLOC Musical Theater
6%
Krista Serrett
- SHREK
- Seneca Community Players
5%
Emily Woolever
- GYPSY
- The Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck
5%
Katherine McCarthy
- THE MOUSETRAP
- Blackfriars Theatre
5%
Julia Squier
- TREASURE ISLAND
- Camp Pendragon
5%
Siobhan Shea
- ROSENCRANTZ AND GUILDENSTERN ARE DEAD
- Albany Civic Theater
5%
Lynn Barbato King
- TITANIC
- CNY Playhouse
4%
Jandel Camilo
- VESTUARIO Y MAQUILLAJE
- El Armario
4%
Rachel Pugh
- BIG FISH
- Theatre444
4%
Lynn Barbato King
- THE REVOLUTIONISTS
- CNY Playhouse
4%
Kim Mauch
- THE MOUSETRAP
- The Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck
4%
Pablo Jesús Gatto
- VESTUARIO Y MAQUILLAJE
- El Armario
4%
Marie Cuyler Sterphone
- ARSENIC & OLD LACE
- Oswego Players
3%Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)
Diane Spacher
- AN AMERICAN IN PARIS
- JCC CenterStage
10%
Amanda Roberge
- ALWAYS, PATSY CLINE
- Geva Theatre
9%
Danica Martino
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Playhouse Stage Company
7%
Jen Caprio
- THE HELLO GIRLS
- Syracuse Stage
7%
Tiffany Howard
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- The Rev Theatre Company
6%
Clara Jean Kelly
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Cortland Repertory Theatre
6%
Julia Squier
- TWELFTH NIGHT
- Pendragon Theatre
6%
Amanda Moore
- FUN HOME
- Redhouse Arts Center
5%
Elissa Martin
- LES TROIS DUMAS
- Redhouse Arts Center
5%
Cathy McHargue Johnson
- THE BERLIN DIARIES
- JCC CenterStage
5%
Tiffany Howard
- BARNUM
- The Rev Theatre Company
5%
Karen Perry
- ROSIE IS RED AND EVERYBODY IS BLUE
- Capital Repertory Theatre
4%
Emily Liberatore
- THE ODD COUPLE
- Cortland Repertory Theatre
4%
Jennifer Dasher
- THE WEDDING SINGER
- Cortland Repertory Theatre
4%
Howard Kaplan
- A SHERLOCK CAROL
- Capital Repertory Theatre
4%
Mark Reynolds
- MURDER FOR TWO
- Cortland Repertory Theatre
4%
Tiffany Howard
- TOP HAT
- The Rev Theatre Company
4%
Krista Grevas
- THIS IS GOVERNMENT
- Pendragon Theatre
3%
Michael Gutierrez
- L.O.V.E EXTRATERRESTRIAL EXTRAVAGANZA
- Producers Club Theater
3%Best Dance Production (Professional) AN AMERICAN IN PARIS
- JCC CenterStage
26%OKLAHOMA!
- Playhouse Stage Co
15%DRACULA
- PUSH Physical Theatre
14%ONCE
- CapRep
14%BRIDGE STREET DANCE: RECLAIMING
- Bridge Street Theatre
11%A CHRISTMAS STORY
- Playhouse Stage Company
11%WANDER & WONDER
- BIODANCE
9%Best Direction Of A Musical (Non-Professional)
Brittany Martel
- TICK TICK… BOOM!
- Fort Salem Theater
7%
Brian Flynn
- GROUNDHOG DAY
- Ti-Ahwaga Community Players
6%
Danny Hoskins
- THE NOTEWORTHY LIFE OF HOWARD BARNES
- Blackfriars Theatre
6%
Caleb Sheedy
- THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- The Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck
5%
Trent Sano
- RENT
- Glens Falls Community Theater
4%
Adam Shatraw
- RENT
- Baldwinsville Theatre Guild
4%
Erica Moser
- SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE
- CNY Playhouse
4%
Christopher James Lupia
- TITANIC
- CNY Playhouse
4%
Connor Gates
- ALL SHOOK UP
- Endicott Performing Arts Center
4%
Melissa Mason Lacijan
- FALSETTOS
- Schenectady Light Opera Company
4%
Jonathan Nichols Pate
- THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- Schuylerville Community Theater
4%
Douglas Harrington
- A NEW BRAIN
- SRO Productions III
4%
Hannah Kathryn Wall
- TREASURE ISLAND
- Camp Pendragon
4%
Rebecca Paige
- KINKY BOOTS
- Fort Salem Theater
4%
Rob Egan
- NEXT TO NORMAL
- Cider Mill Stage
4%
Nigel Maister
- NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812
- Sloan Performing Arts Center at the University of Rochester
3%
Garrett August Heater
- INTO THE WOODS
- The Covey Theater Company
3%
Jonathan Pate
- A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE
- Bunbury Players
3%
Zach Curtis
- GYPSY
- Ti-Ahwaga Community Players
3%
Emily Woolever
- SHREK
- The Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck
3%
Justin Jones
- RENT
- Rome Community Theater
3%
Pam Rapoza
- BIG FISH
- Theatre444
3%
Justin Newkirk
- CHICAGO
- Colonial Little Theater
3%
Nicole Tarcza
- GYPSY
- The Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck
2%
Gary Bradley
- BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY
- Ghostlight Players, Staten Island
2%Best Direction Of A Musical (Professional)
Nicole McDonald
- AMERICAN IDIOT
- Brodway Upstate
12%
Eric Vaughn Johnson
- GYPSY
- OFC Creations Theatre Center
6%
Cara Reichel
- THE HELLO GIRLS
- Syracuse Stage
5%
Shirley Serotsky
- WAITRESS
- Hangar Theatre
5%
Thalia Schramm
- ALWAYS, PATSY CLINE
- Geva Theatre
4%
Temar Underwood
- FUN HOME
- Redhouse Arts Center
4%
Rachel Solomon
- THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA
- Blackfriars Theatre
4%
Maggie Mancinelli-Cahill
- ONCE
- Capital Repertory Theatre
4%
Ralph Meranto
- AN AMERICAN IN PARIS
- JCC CenterStage
4%
Timothy Dakin-Dunn
- SOUTH: A NAUTICAL MUSICAL
- Bridge Street Theatre
4%
Barbara Hartwig
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Cortland Repertory Theatre
4%
Emily Jackson
- EXTENDED STAY
- Kitchen Theatre/WOW
4%
Bryan Knowlton
- THE WEDDING SINGER
- Cortland Repertory Theatre
4%
Chuck Kraus
- OKLAHOMA!
- Playhouse Stage
3%
Abigail Grubb
- THE WAITING
- Playhouse Stage Company
3%
Matthew Winning
- BIG FISH
- Redhouse Arts Center
3%
Donald Rice
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- The Rev Theatre Company
3%
Bill Kincaid
- HELLO, DOLLY!
- Cortland Repertory Theatre
3%
Matthew Winning
- THE SOUND OF MUSIC
- Redhouse Arts Center
3%
Brett Smock
- BARNUM
- The Rev Theatre Company
3%
Chaz Wolcott
- HEAD OVER HEELS
- Forestburgh Playhouse
3%
Roque Barlenga
- NEXT TO NORMAL
- Forestburgh Playhouse
3%
Michael LoPorto
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Playhouse Stage Company
2%
Melanie Keller
- MURDER FOR TWO
- Cortland Repertory Theatre
2%
Steve Edlund
- A BRONX TALE
- Mac-Haydn Theater
2%Best Direction Of A Play (Non-Professional)
Sarah Murphy
- OUR TOWN
- Fort Salem Theater
7%
Chris Foster
- AT THE WEDDING
- Harbinger Theatre
7%
Molly Waters
- PETER AND THE STAR CATCHER
- SLOC Musical Theater
5%
Hannah-Kathryn Wall
- TREASURE ISLAND
- Pendragon Theatre
5%
Kyleeann Thetga
- THE REVOLUTIONISTS
- Cider Mill Playhouse
4%
Lizz Kd
- A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM
- Rochester Community Players
4%
Dan Stevens
- KEN LUDWIG'S SHAKESPEARE IN HOLLYWOOD
- Syracuse Shakespeare In-The-Park
4%
Nathaniel Niemi
- SOUVENIR
- Blackfriars Theatre
4%
Evan Jones
- JESUS HOPPED THE 'A' TRAIN
- Albany Civic Theater
4%
Vera Perry
- THE MOUSETRAP
- The Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck
4%
Ellen Cribbs
- THE PILLOWMAN
- Albany Civic Theater
4%
Jennifer Derbyshire
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Auburn Players
4%
Chris Foster
- DEEP BLUE SOUND
- Harbinger Theatre
4%
Rachel Solomon
- DESCRIBE THE NIGHT
- Out of Pocket
3%
Nora O'Dea
- TWELFTH NIGHT
- Syracuse Shakespeare In-The-Park
3%
Ashley McKinstry
- WOMEN
- CM Performing Arts Center
3%
Ryan Canavan
- MAKING GOD LAUGH
- BLAST/Cider Mill Stage
3%
Kevin Colvin
- ARSENIC & OLD LACE
- Oswego Players
3%
Lynn Barbato King
- THE REVOLUTIONISTS
- CNY Playhouse
3%
Garrett August Heater
- MACBETH
- The Covey Theater Company
3%
Jack Carr
- THE GOOD DOCTOR
- Ti-Ahwaga Community Players
3%
Patrick White
- BETWEEN RIVERSIDE AND CRAZY
- Harbinger Theatre
3%
Ryan Gangemi
- ROSENCRANTZ AND GUILDENSTERN ARE DEAD
- Albany Civic Theater
2%
Kate Murray
- THE COTTAGE
- Cider Mill Stage
2%
Matthew Ralyea
- MERCURY
- Crow City Theatre
2%Best Direction Of A Play (Professional)
Christian Conn
- DRACULA: THE JOURNAL OF JONATHAN HARKER
- Bannerman Island Outdoor Theatre
9%
Alexis Martin
- OLD MONEY, NEW HABITS
- Redhouse Arts Center
6%
Skip Greer
- WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME
- JCC CenterStage
5%
Lindsay Baker
- THE BERLIN DIARIES
- JCC CenterStage
5%
Emily Jackson
- BAD BOOKS
- Kitchen Theatre Company
5%
Jen Pearcy-Edwards
- MS. HOLMES & MS. WATSON, APT. 2B
- Hangar Theatre
4%
Tanner Efinger
- THE ODD COUPLE
- Cortland Repertory Theatre
4%
Pablo Jesús Gatto
- DIRECCIÓN
- El Armario
4%
Eno Okung
- DOT
- Blackfriars Theatre
4%
Tarah Flanagan
- MACBETH
- Chenango River Theatre
4%
Katie Willmorth
- TWELFTH NIGHT
- Pendragon Theatre
4%
Maggie Mancinelli-Cahill
- THE LEHMAN TRILOGY
- Capital Repertory Theatre
3%
Zoya Kachadurian
- MARY JANE
- Bridge Street Theatre
3%
Maggie Mancinelli-Cahill
- A SHERLOCK CAROL
- Capital Repertory Theatre
3%
Emily Jackson
- A CASE FOR THE EXISTENCE OF GOD
- Kitchen Theatre Company
3%
Sarah Norris
- THIS IS GOVERNMENT
- Pendragon Theatre
3%
Michael Santora
- MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET
- The Depot Theatre
3%
Daniel Boisrond
- CASTLING
- Penguin Rep
3%
Margarett Perry
- POLISHING SHAKESPEARE
- Kitchen Theatre Company
3%
Christopher Windom
- WHERE THE MOUNTAIN MEETS THE SEA
- Ancram Center for the Arts
3%
Jamil Jude
- KING JAMES
- Syracuse Stage
3%
Sarah Norris
- THE MOUSETRAP
- Pendragon Theatre
3%
Melissa Crespo
- PRIMARY TRUST
- Syracuse Stage
2%
Reginald Douglas
- ROSIE IS RED AND EVERYBODY IS BLUE
- Capital Repertory Theatre
2%
John Cariani
- DARKER THE NIGHT/BRIGHTER THE STARS
- Shadowland Stages
2%Best Ensemble (Non-Professional) KINKY BOOTS
- Fort Salem Theater
7%JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- Roberts Community Theatre
6%SHREK
- Seneca Community Players
4%SEUSSICAL
- Pittsford Musicals
4%TREASURE ISLAND
- Pendragon Theatre
3%TITANIC
- CNY Playhouse
3%RENT
- Glens Falls Community Theater
3%PETER AND THE STAR CATCHER
- SLOC Musical Theater
3%RENT
- Baldwinsville Theatre Guild
3%A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE
- Bunbury Players
3%SHREK
- The Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck
3%THE NOTEWORTHY LIFE OF HOWARD BARNES
- Blackfriars Theatre
3%A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM
- Rochester Community Players
3%JESUS HOPPED THE 'A' TRAIN
- Albany Civic Theater
2%THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- Schuylerville Community Theater
2%SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE
- CNY Playhouse
2%TAROT CABARET
- Sunday Stages
2%ALL SHOOK UP
- Endicott Performing Arts Center
2%CABARET
- Timothy Murphy Playhouse
2%MERCURY
- Crow City Theatre
2%INTO THE WOODS
- The Covey Theater Company
2%GODSPELL
- The Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck
2%GROUNDHOG DAY
- Ti-Ahwaga Community Players
2%A NEW BRAIN
- Firehouse Stage- SRO Production
2%ROSENCRANTZ AND GUILDENSTERN ARE DEAD
- Albany Civic Theater
2%Best Ensemble (Professional) AMERICAN IDIOT
- Brodway Upstate
10%THE WEDDING SINGER
- Cortland Repertory Theatre
7%AM AMERICAN IN PARIS
- JCC CenterStage
4%WAITRESS
- Hangar Theatre
4%THE BERLIN DIARIES
- JCC CenterStage
4%THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Cortland Repertory Theatre
4%ONCE
- Capital Repertory Theatre
4%ROSIE IS RED AND EVERYBODY IS BLUE
- Capital Repertory Theatre
4%THE HELLO GIRLS
- Syracuse Stage
3%THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA
- Blackfriars Theatre
3%THE PRINCE OF EGYPT
- OFC Creations Theatre Center
3%BIG FISH
- Redhouse Arts Center
2%THE SOUND OF MUSIC
- Redhouse Arts Center
2%ANYTHING GOES
- OFC Creations Theatre Center
2%OPERATION MINCEMEAT
- The Golden Theater
2%OKLAHOMA!
- Playhouse Stage Company
2%SOUTH: A NAUTICAL MUSICAL
- Bridge Street Theatre
2%A CHRISTMAS STORY
- Playhouse Stage Company
2%JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- The Rev Theatre Company
2%DRACULA
- PUSH Physical Theatre
2%THE MOUSETRAP
- Pendragon Theatre
2%POR TODA ETERNIDAD
- El Armario
2%MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET
- The Depot Theatre
2%HEAD OVER HEELS
- Forestburgh Playhouse
2%TWELFTH NIGHT
- Pendragon Theatre
2%Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
Courtnie Harrington
- KINKY BOOTS
- Fort Salem Theater
8%
Andy Hughes & Declan Rapp
- MACBETH
- The Covey Theater Company
6%
Laura Darling
- SWEENEY TODD
- Fort Salem Theater
6%
Gabby Button
- NEXT TO NORMAL
- Cider Mill Stage
6%
Nic Minetor
- THE NOTEWORTHY LIFE OF HOWARD BARNES
- Blackfriars Theatre
5%
Brooke Corsner & Eric Jansen
- SHREK
- Seneca Community Players
5%
Sarah Anson-Ordon
- TITANIC
- CNY Playhouse
5%
Laura Darling
- PETER AND THE STAR CATCHER
- SLOC Musical Theater
5%
Laura Kensley
- GYPSY
- Ti-Ahwaga Community Players
4%
Pablo Jesús Gatto
- DIRECCIÓN
- El Armario
4%
Laura Darling
- ROSENCRANTZ AND GUILDENSTERN ARE DEAD
- Albany Civic Theater
4%
Patrick Bogert
- THE MOUSETRAP
- The Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck
4%
Andy Hughes
- HOW TO SUCCEED IN BUSINESS WITHOUT REALLY TRYING
- The Covey Theater Company
4%
David Caso
- DEEP BLUE SOUND
- Harbinger Theatre
4%
Brooke Corsner
- BIG FISH
- Theatre444
4%
Vera Perry
- GODSPELL
- The Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck
4%
Laura Kensley
- THE GOOD DOCTOR
- Ti-Ahwaga Community Players
4%
Michele Lindor
- SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE
- CNY Playhouse
4%
Laura Darling
- JESUS HOPPED THE 'A' TRAIN
- Albany Civic Theater
3%
Max Stroeher
- THE MOUSETRAP
- Pendragon Theatre
3%
Ethan Zoeckler
- THE GIVER
- Center for the Arts of Homer
3%
RJ Rapoza
- IN PIECES
- Theatre444
3%Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)
Ben Wolfe
- BIG FISH
- Redhouse Arts Center
6%
Bev Bauman
- THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA
- Blackfriars Theatre
5%
David Heguy
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Playhouse Stage Co
5%
Tyler M. Perry
- LETTERS FROM MAX
- Kitchen Theatre Company
5%
Jenn DeHollander
- AN AMERICAN IN PARIS
- JCC Centerstage
5%
Gene Panczenko and Christian Conn
- DRACULA:THE JOURNAL OF JONATHAN HARKER
- Bannerman Island Outdoor Theatre
4%
Bentley Heydt
- ALWAYS, PATSY CLINE
- Geva Theatre
4%
Dawn Chiang
- THE HELLO GIRLS
- Syracuse Stage
4%
Hunter Vaughn
- THE PRINCE OF EGYPT
- OFC Creations Theatre Center
4%
Eric Behnke
- THE WEDDING SINGER
- Cortland Repertory Theatre
4%
Corey Goulden-Naitove
- HEAD OVER HEELS
- Forestburgh Playhouse
3%
Olivia Mack
- THE WAITING
- Playhouse Stage Company
3%
Wheeler Moon
- NEXT TO NORMAL
- Forestburgh Playhouse
3%
Alejandro Fajardo
- PRIMARY TRUST
- Syracuse Stage
3%
Travis McHale
- ONCE
- Capital Repertory Theatre
3%
Hunter Vaughn
- PRINCE OF EGYPT
- OFC Creations
3%
Max Stroeher
- THE MOUSETRAP
- Pendragon Theatre
3%
José Santiago
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- The Rev Theatre Company
3%
Dan Ozminkowski
- BARNUM
- The Rev Theatre Company
3%
Christopher Brown
- THE NATIONAL PASTIME
- Syracuse Stage
3%
Paul Hudson
- THE LION
- Pendragon Theatre
2%
Rob Denton
- THE LEHMAN TRILOGY
- Capital Repertory Theatre
2%
Jena Overbeck
- EVERY BRILLIANT THING
- Blackfriars Theatre
2%
Jo Averill-Snell
- SOUTH: A NAUTICAL MUSICAL
- Bridge Street Theatre
2%
Jennifer DeHollander
- THE BERLIN DIARIES
- JCC CenterStage
2%Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Non-Professional)
Ben Rowley
- TICK TICK… BOOM!
- Fort Salem Theater
12%
Amanda Meldrum-Stevenson
- THE NOTEWORTHY LIFE OF HOWARD BARNES
- Blackfriars Theatre
10%
Jared West
- KINKY BOOTS
- Fort Salem Theater
9%
Colin Keating
- INTO THE WOODS
- The Covey Theater Company
6%
Erica Moser
- TITANIC
- CNY Playhouse
6%
Chris VanDerwerker
- GYPSY
- Ti-Ahwaga Community Players
6%
Erica Moser
- BIG FISH
- CNY Playhouse
6%
Erica Moser
- SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE
- CNY Playhouse
6%
Rich Choe
- NEXT TO NORMAL
- Cider Mill Stage
5%
Nicholas Follett
- THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- Schuylerville Community Theater
5%
Alex VanTassel
- ALL SHOOK UP
- Endicott Performing Arts Center
5%
James Alexander
- PETER AND THE STAR CATCHER
- SLOC Musical Theater
5%
Jessica FitzSisti
- SWEENEY TODD
- Fort Salem Theater
4%
Meredith Beckley
- BIG FISH
- Theatre444
4%
Meredith Beckley
- IN PIECES
- Theatre444
4%
Matthew Woolever
- SHREK
- The Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck
4%
Josh Sottile
- BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY
- Ghostlight Players, Staten Island
3%Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Professional)
Ben Rowley
- AMERICAN IDIOT
- Brodway Upstate
11%
Alexandra Crosby & Ben Moss
- THE HELLO GIRLS
- Syracuse Stage
7%
Andrew Cooke
- AN AMERICAN IN PARIS
- JCC CenterStage
6%
Andrew Cooke
- AN AMERICAN IN PARIS
- JCC CenterStage
6%
Benjamin Rowley
- AMERICAN IDIOT
- Brodway Upstate
5%
Don Kot
- ALWAYS, PATSY CLINE
- Geva Theatre
5%
Julie Kovach
- THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA
- Blackfriars Theatre
5%
Benjamin Borenstein
- THE SOUND OF MUSIC
- Redhouse Arts Center
5%
Jeremy Pletter
- WAITRESS
- Hangar Theatre
5%
Emily Mikesell
- ONCE
- Capital Repertory Theatre
4%
Benjamin Borenstein
- BIG FISH
- Redhouse Arts Center
4%
Alexander Tom
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- The Rev Theatre Company
4%
Brian Axford
- OKLAHOMA!
- Playhouse Stage Company
4%
Canaan J. Harris
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Cortland Repertory Theatre
3%
Katherine Gould
- EXTENDED STAY
- Kitchen Theatre/WOW
3%
Ben Moss
- THE HELLO GIRLS
- Syracuse Stage
3%
Ryan O’Connell
- TOP HAT
- The Rev Theatre Company
3%
Carmen Borgia
- SOUTH: A NAUTICAL MUSICAL
- Bridge Street Theatre
3%
Erik Wakar
- HEAD OVER HEELS
- Forestburgh Playhouse
3%
Mark Ceppetelli
- THE WEDDING SINGER
- Cortland Repertory Theatre
3%
Nicolas Guerrero
- MURDER FOR TWO
- Cortland Repertory Theatre
3%
Nicolas Guerrero
- HELLO, DOLLY!
- Cortland Repertory Theatre
2%
Dan Mullarney
- BARNUM
- The Rev Theatre Company
2%Best Musical (Non-Professional) TITANIC
- CNY Playhouse
6%TICK TICK… BOOM!
- Fort Salem Theater
6%THE NOTEWORTHY LIFE OF HOWARD BARNES
- Blackfriars Theatre
6%KINKY BOOTS
- Fort Salem Theater
5%SEUSSICAL
- Pittsford Musicals
5%INTO THE WOODS
- The Covey Theater Company
5%ALL SHOOK UP
- Endicott Performing Arts Center
5%SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE
- CNY Playhouse
5%A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE
- Bunbury Players
5%JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- Roberts Community Theatre
4%THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- The Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck
4%NEXT TO NORMAL
- Cider Mill Stage
4%FALSETTOS
- Schenectady Light Opera Company
4%ONCE ON THIS ISLAND
- Black Theatre Troupe of Upstate New York
4%SHREK
- Seneca Community Players
3%GYPSY
- Ti-Ahwaga Community Players
3%A NEW BRAIN
- SRO Productions III
3%CHICAGO
- Colonial Little Theater
3%CABARET
- Timothy Murphy Playhouse
3%OKLAHOMA!
- Home Made Theatre, Saratoga, NY
3%ANNIE
- The Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck
3%ROCK OF AGES
- Webster Theatre Guild
2%HOW TO SUCCEED IN BUSINESS WITHOUT REALLY TRYING
- The Covey Theater Company
2%BIG FISH
- Theatre444
2%IN PIECES
- Theatre444
2%Best Musical (Professional) AMERICAN IDIOT
- Brodway Upstate
10%MURDER FOR TWO
- Cortland Repertory Theatre
9%WAITRESS
- Hangar Theatre
8%AN AMERICAN IN PARIS
- Jcc
5%GYPSY
- OFC Creations
4%THE HELLO GIRLS
- Syracuse Stage
4%A CHRISTMAS STORY
- Cohoes Music Hall
4%ONCE
- Capital Repertory Theatre
4%ALWAYS, PATSY CLINE
- Geva Theatre
4%THE SOUND OF MUSIC
- Redhouse Arts Center
3%THE PRINCE OF EGYPT
- OFC Creations Theatre Center
3%THE WEDDING SINGER
- Cortland Repertory Theatre
3%THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA
- Blackfriars Theatre
3%HOWARD BARNES
- Blackfriars Theatre
3%THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Playhouse Stage Co.
3%JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- The Rev Theatre Company
3%BIG FISH
- Redhouse Arts Center
3%SOUTH: A NAUTICAL MUSICAL
- Bridge Street Theatre
2%EXTENDED STAY
- Kitchen Theatre/WOW
2%THE LION
- Pendragon Theatre
2%NEXT TO NORMAL
- Forestburgh Playhouse
2%THE WAITING
- Playhouse Stage Company
2%FUN HOME
- Redhouse Arts Center
2%MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET
- The Depot Theatre
2%THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Cortland Repertory Theatre
2%Best New Play Or Musical (Non-Professional) MACBETHANY: A PLAY IN THREE MOVEMENTS
- Fort Salem Theater
17%ROMEO & JULIET
- The Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck
15%THE MOUSETRAP
- The Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck
15%IRENE
- Center for the Arts of Homer
12%ICU: A PLAY THAT IS ALSO A MUSICAL
- Fort Salem Theater
11%TAROT CABARET
- Sunday Stages
11%IN PIECES
- Theatre444
10%GENERATIONS
- Cider Mill Stage
10%Best New Play Or Musical (Professional) ROSIE IS RED AND EVERYBODY IS BLUE
- Capital Repertory Theatre
12%AN AMERICAN IN PARIS
- JCC CenterStage
8%THE HELLO GIRLS
- Syracuse Stage
7%TWELFTH NIGHT
- Pendragon Theatre
7%THE BERLIN DIARIES
- JCC CenterStage
7%THE WAITING
- Playhouse Stage Company
6%POLISHING SHAKESPEARE
- Kitchen Theatre Company
5%OPERATION MINCEMEAT
- The Golden Theater
4%ANTHOLOGY: VOLUME 1
- Infinite Spark Theater
4%OLD MONEY, NEW HABITS
- Redhouse Arts Center
4%EXTENDED STAY
- Kitchen Theatre/WOW
3%THIS IS GOVERNMENT
- Pendragon Theatre
3%POR TODA ETERNIDAD
- El Armario
3%THE NATIONAL PASTIME
- Syracuse Stage
3%DARKER THE NIGHT/BRIGHTER THE STARS
- Shadowland Stages
3%THE SLASHERLAND PROJECT
- Redhouse Arts Center
3%SOUTH: A NAUTICAL MUSICAL
- Bridge Street Theatre
3%CASTLING
- Penguin Rep
2%PLAYHOUSE STAGE COMPANY
- Playhouse Stage Company
2%ECHO
- Hudson Guild Theatre
2%PSALM 91
- Creative Action Unlimited
2%OUR BELOVED IAGO
- Center for the Arts of Homer
2%L.O.V.E EXTRATERRESTRIAL EXTRAVAGANZA
- Producers Club Theater
2%PANDORA’S SHUT-THE-BOX GAME
- Kitchen Sink Theatre Company
2%RED LIKE FRUIT
- Bridge Street Theatre
2%Best Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)
Annette Reitano
- THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- Schuylerville Community Theater
6%
Lauren Bauer
- CHICAGO
- Colonial Little Theater
5%
Arianna Dreher
- KINKY BOOTS
- Fort Salem Theater
5%
Katelyn Machnica
- THE NOTEWORTHY LIFE OF HOWARD BARNES
- Blackfriars Theatre
4%
Gus Brodhead
- SEUSSICAL
- Pittsford Musicals
4%
Zach Kaiser
- DREAMGIRLS
- Schenectady Light Opera Company
4%
Alondra Hughes
- GROUNDHOG DAY
- Ti-Ahwaga Community Players
4%
Courtnie Harrington
- TICK TICK… BOOM!
- Fort Salem Theater
3%
Katie McCombs
- SEUSSICAL
- Pittsford Musicals
3%
Andrea Gregori
- GYPSY
- Ti-Ahwaga Community Players
3%
Stephen Shepherd
- SHREK
- Seneca Community Players
3%
Carmen Viviano-Crafts
- INTO THE WOODS
- The Covey Theater Company
3%
Jenna Lyn Vandervort
- ALL SHOOK UP
- Endicott Performing Arts Center
2%
Cole LaVenture
- SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE
- CNY Playhouse
2%
Brendan Gardner
- A NEW BRAIN
- SRO Productions III
2%
Julian-Hugo Perez
- FALSETTOS
- Schenectady Light Opera Company
2%
Damon Fletcher
- BIG FISH
- Theatre444
2%
Aimee McMasters
- A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE
- Bunbury Players
2%
Mike McGrath
- TITANIC
- CNY Playhouse
2%
Jennifer Crawford
- NEXT TO NORMAL
- Cider Mill Stage
2%
Tara Fox
- THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- Schuylerville Community Theater
2%
Andrea Gregori
- 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL
- SRO Productions
2%
Tiffany Thompson
- TAROT CABARET
- Sunday Stages
2%
Dylinn Andrew
- SHREK
- Seneca Community Players
2%
Issac Simeon
- CABARET
- Timothy Murphy Playhouse
2%Best Performer In A Musical (Professional)
Aidan Echeandia
- AMERICAN IDIOT
- Brodway Upstate
10%
Sarah Morgan
- AN AMERICAN IN PARIS
- JCC
7%
Andrew Burton Kelley
- THE WEDDING SINGER
- Cortland Repertory Theatre
6%
Emily Kristen Morris
- WAITRESS
- Hangar Theatre
4%
Jodi Benson
- GYPSY
- OFC Creations
4%
Tyler Vaughn
- AMERICAN IDIOT
- Brodway Upstate
4%
Delaney Benson
- GYPSY
- OFC Creations
3%
Chessa Metz
- THE HELLO GIRLS
- Syracuse Stage
3%
Joseph Davila
- AN AMERICAN IN PARIS
- JCC CenterStage
3%
Adam Huel Potter
- ONCE
- Capital Repertory Theatre
2%
Ryan Canavan
- BIG FISH
- Redhouse Arts Center
2%
Alex Ross
- EXTENDED STAY
- Kitchen Theatre/WOW
2%
Aeja Barrows
- PURLIE VICTORIOUS
- American Theatre Group
2%
Jonathon Sangupta
- THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA
- Blackfriars Theatre
2%
Julia Chen Myers
- SOUTH: A NAUTICAL MUSICAL
- Bridge Street Theatre
2%
Austin Turner
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- The Rev Theatre Company
2%
Sabina Collazo
- THE SOUND OF MUSIC
- Redhouse Arts Center
2%
Emmi Bills
- ALWAYS, PATSY CLINE
- Geva Theatre
2%
Jake Allen
- THE LION
- Pendragon Theatre
2%
Sophie Snider
- THE WEDDING SINGER
- Cortland Repertory Theatre
2%
Ariana Papaleo
- THE WAITING
- Playhouse Stage Company
1%
Sonja Marquis
- ALWAYS, PATSY CLINE
- Geva Theatre
1%
Jacob Dickey
- THE PRINCE OF EGYPT
- OFC Creations Theatre Center
1%
Natalia Hulse
- THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA
- Blackfriars Theatre
1%
David Baecker, Jean Shepherd
- A CHRISTMAS STORY
- Playhouse Stage
1%Best Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)
Brian Tan
- TRIP TO BOUNTIFUL
- Penfield Players
7%
Jonathan Pate
- PLAY ON!
- Schuylerville Community Theater
5%
Alondra Hughes
- THE COTTAGE
- Cider Mill Stage
5%
Andie Sagatis
- KEN LUDWIG’S SHAKESPEARE IN HOLLYWOOD
- Syracuse Shakespeare In-The-Park
4%
Will Bandla
- ARSENIC & OLD LACE
- Oswego Players
4%
Daniel Mejak
- EVERY BRILLIANT THING
- Blackfriars Theatre
3%
Andrea Gregori
- MAKING GOD LAUGH
- Cider Mill Stage
3%
Hannah DeStefano
- PETER AND THE STAR CATCHER
- SLOC Musical Theater
3%
David Quinones Jr.
- PETER AND THE STARCATCHER
- Schenectady Light Opera Company
3%
Casey Silidjian
- MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING
- Center for the Arts of Homer
3%
Maria Coleman
- TWELFTH NIGHT
- Syracuse Shakespeare In-The-Park
3%
Adam Coons
- ROSENCRANTZ AND GUILDENSTERN ARE DEAD
- Albany Civic Theater
3%
Jessica Best
- SOUVENIR
- Blackfriars Theatre
3%
David Dubov-Flinn
- OUR TOWN
- Fort Salem Theater
3%
Kyleeann Thetga
- MATT AND BEN
- Cider Mill Playhouse
3%
Amy Canfield
- TRIP TO BOUNTIFUL
- Penfield Players
3%
Maghen Ryan-Adair
- AT THE WEDDING
- Harbinger Theatre
3%
Shawn Morgan
- A FEW GOOD MEN
- Creative Action Unlimited
2%
Claire Gratto
- THE SIGN IN SIDNEY BRUSTEIN'S WINDOW
- Ti-Ahwaga Community Players
2%
Jill Rittinger
- MACBETH
- Company Theatre
2%
Jackson Bowles
- THE MOUSETRAP
- The Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck
2%
Justin Doro
- THE MOUSETRAP
- The Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck
2%
Shelli Koffman
- THE MOUSETRAP
- The Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck
2%
Angelique Powell
- THE GARBOLOGISTS
- Curtain Call Theatre
2%
Bolan Graham
- PAMONA
- Crow City Theatre
2%Best Performer In A Play (Professional)
Inga Ballard
- “ROSIE IS RED AND EVERYBODY IS BLUE”
- Capital Repertory Theatre
7%
Duane Boutte'
- DRACULA: THE JOURNAL OF JONATHAN HARKER
- Bannerman island at St Rita's Music Room
6%
Rachel Kodweis
- THE BERLIN DIARIES
- JCC CenterStage
5%
Zach Curtis
- MACBETH
- Chenango River Theatre
5%
Jon Froehlich
- THE BERLIN DIARIES
- JCC CenterStage
4%
Chris Woodworth
- POTUS
- Blackfriars Theatre
4%
Garrett Turner
- PRIMARY TRUST
- Syracuse Stage
3%
Sara Mayer-Fried
- WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME
- JCC CenterStage
3%
Jack Holick
- A CHRISTMAS STORY
- playhouse Stage company
3%
Aidan J. Lawrence
- DARKER THE NIGHT/BRIGHTER THE STARS
- Shadowland Stages
3%
Spinks
- BAD BOOKS
- Kitchen Theatre Company
3%
Angelique Archer
- POLISHING SHAKESPEARE
- Bridge Street Theatre
3%
Catherine D. DuBord
- BAD BOOKS
- Kitchen Theatre Company
3%
Will Sarratt
- TWELFTH NIGHT
- Pendragon Theatre
3%
Ryan Canavan
- DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE
- Chenango River Theatre
3%
Brian Dykstra
- POLISHING SHAKESPEARE
- Kitchen Theatre Company
3%
Kelly McCarty
- TWELFTH NIGHT
- Pendragon Theatre
2%
Abby Wheeler
- PANDORA’S SHUT-THE-BOX GAME
- Kitchen Sink Theatre Company
2%
Amy Crossman
- MARY JANE
- Bridge Street Theatre
2%
Jason M. Shipman
- THE ODD COUPLE
- Cortland Repertory Theatre
2%
David Girard
- SHERLOCK CAROL
- Capital Repertory Theatre
2%
Daniel Diaza
- ACTOR
- El Armario
2%
Dan Costello
- BRIAN FRIEL’S DANCING AT LUGHNASA
- Hubbard Hall
2%
Kevin McGuire
- THE LEHMAN TRILOGY
- Capital Repertory Theatre
2%
Liz McCartney
- MIRACLE ON SOUTH DIVISION STREET
- Penguin Rep
2%Best Play (Non-Professional) OUR TOWN
- Fort Salem Theater
9%A MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM
- Rochester Community Players
8%THE MOUSETRAP
- Blackfriars Theatre
7%TWELFTH NIGHT
- Syracuse Shakespeare In-The-Park
7%PETER AND THE STAR CATCHER
- SLOC Musical Theater
6%TREASURE ISLAND
- Pendragon Theatre
5%THE REVOLUTIONISTS
- CNY Playhouse
4%STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Bunbury Players
4%THE GOOD DOCTOR
- Ti-Ahwaga Community Players
4%ARSENIC & OLD LACE
- Oswego Players
4%THE COTTAGE
- Cider Mill Stage
4%ROSENCRANTZ AND GUILDENSTERN ARE DEAD
- Albany Civic Theater
3%MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING
- Center for the Arts of Homer
3%AT THE WEDDING
- Harbinger Theatre
3%THE PILLOWMAN
- Albany Civic Theater
3%MAKING GOD LAUGH
- BLAST/Cider Mill Stage
3%BRIAN FRIEL’S DANCING AT LUGHNASA
- Hubbard Hall
3%PLAY ON!
- Schuylerville Community Theater
3%JESUS HOPPED THE 'A' TRAIN
- Albany Civic Theater
3%KEN LUDWIG'S SHAKESPEARE IN HOLLYWOOD
- Syracuse Shakespeare In-The-Park
3%BEYOND THERAPY
- CNY Playhouse
3%BETWEEN RIVERSIDE AND CRAZY
- Harbinger
3%A FEW GOOD MEN
- Creative License
3%THE GARBOLIGISTS
- Curtain Call Theatre
3%DEEP BLUE SOUND
- Harbinger Theatre
2%Best Play (Professional) ROSIE IS RED AND EVERYBODY IS BLUE
- Capital Repertory Theatre
11%A CHRISTMAS STORY
- Playhouse Stage Company
9%THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
- Geva Theatre
9%DRACULA:THE JOURNAL OF JONATHAN HARKER, BY JIM HELSINGER
- Bannerman Island Outdoor Theatre
6%THE BERLIN DIARIES
- JCC CenterStage
5%PRIMARY TRUST
- Syracuse Stage
5%WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME
- JCC CenterStage
4%TWELFTH NIGHT
- Pendragon Theatre
4%WHERE THE MOUNTAIN MEETS THE SEA
- Ancram Center for the Arts
4%THE ODD COUPLE
- Cortland Repertory Theatre
3%THE LEGNAN TRILOGY
- Capital Repertory Theatre
3%A SHERLOCK CAROL
- Capital Repertory Theatre
3%BAD BOOKS
- Kitchen Theatre Company
3%MACBETH
- Chenango River Theatre
3%DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE
- Chenango River Theatre
2%KING JAMES
- Syracuse Stage
2%POLISHING SHAKESPEARE
- Kitchen Theatre Company
2%THE MOUSETRAP
- Pendragon Theatre
2%THE NATIONAL PASTIME
- Syracuse Stage
2%A CASE FOR THE EXISTENCE OF GOD
- Kitchen Theatre Company
2%MARY JANE
- Bridge Street Theatre
2%SHERLOCK CAROL
- Capital Repertory Theatre
2%THIS IS GOVERNMENT
- Pendragon Theatre
2%RADIANT VERMIN
- The Depot Theatre
2%LETTERS FROM MAX
- Kitchen Theatre Company
2%Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
Charles J.I. Krawczyk
- KINKY BOOTS
- Fort Salem Theater
12%
Christopher Lupia
- TITANIC
- CNY Playhouse
9%
Gabby Button
- NEXT TO NORMAL
- Cider Mill Stage
8%
Zach Curtis
- GYPSY
- Ti-Ahwaga Community Players
7%
Allen Wright Shannon
- THE MOUSETRAP
- Blackfriars Theatre
7%
Jacob Bell
- PIPPIN
- Schenectady Light Opera Co
7%
Molly Waters
- PETER AND THE STAR CATCHER
- SLOC Musical Theater
7%
Seth Kennedy & John House
- SHREK
- Seneca Community Players
6%
Christopher James Lupia
- SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE
- CNY Playhouse
5%
Chris Yeckel
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Auburn Players
5%
David Zwierankin
- ROSENCRANTZ AND GUILDENSTERN ARE DEAD
- Albany Civic Theater
5%
David Zwierankin
- JESUS HOPPED THE 'A' TRAIN
- Albany Civic Theater
5%
Simon Hadley & Robin Parker
- BIG FISH
- Theatre444
5%
Charles J.I. Krawczyk
- MACBETHANY
- Fort Salem Theater
5%
John Frank & Chris Stepanik
- CLUE
- Rome Community Players
4%
Joshua Jansen & Team
- BEDROOM FARCE
- Seneca Community Players
3%Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)
Jack Haldoupis
- AN AMERICAN IN PARIS
- JCC CenterStage
6%
Andromache Chalfant
- THE NATIONAL PASTIME
- Syracuse Stage
5%
Carolyn Mraz
- ALWAYS, PATSY CLINE
- Geva Theatre
5%
Tammy Buehler
- THE PRINCE OF EGYPT
- OFC Creations Theatre Center
5%
Jacob Bell
- THE WAITING
- Playhouse Stage Company
4%
Milagros Ponce de Leon
- THE HELLO GIRLS
- Syracuse Stage
4%
Ann Beyersdorfer
- PRIMARY TRUST
- Syracuse Stage
4%
Tyler M. Perry
- LETTERS FROM MAX
- Kitchen Theatre Company
4%
Neil Caplan and Gene Panczenko
- DRACULA:THE JOURNAL OF JONATHAN HARKER
- Bannerman Island Theatre and St. Rita's Music Room in Beacon
4%
Pablo Jesús Gatto
- DIRECCIÓN
- El Armario
4%
Benny Pitt
- OKLAHOMA!
- Playhouse Stage Company
4%
John Haldoupis
- AN AMERICAN IN PARIS
- JCC CenterStage
4%
Connor Gallerani
- TWELFTH NIGHT
- Pendragon Theatre
3%
Alexander Woodard
- ROSIE IS RED AND EVERYBODY IS BLUE
- Capital Repertory Theatre
3%
Tyler Perry
- EXTENDED STAY
- Kitchen Theatre/WOW
3%
Jeffrey D. Kmiec
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- The Rev Theatre Company
3%
Mia Irwin
- THE WEDDING SINGER
- Cortland Repertory Theatre
3%
Danielle Pecchioli
- THE MOUSETRAP
- Pendragon Theatre
3%
Brian Prather & Camilla Tassi
- THE LEHMAN TRILOGY
- Capital Repertory Theatre
3%
Anita Stewart
- MURDER FOR TWO
- Cortland Repertory Theatre
3%
Maggie Jackson
- HEAD OVER HEELS
- Forestburgh Playhouse
3%
Daniel Allen
- THIS IS GOVERNMENT
- Pendragon Theatre
2%
Maggie Jackson
- THE ODD COUPLE
- Cortland Repertory Theatre
2%
Nora Marlow Smith
- A SHERLOCK CAROL
- Capital Repertory Theatre
2%
Rozy Isquith
- HELLO, DOLLY!
- Cortland Repertory Theatre
2%Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
Anthony Vadala
- INTO THE WOODS
- The Covey Theater Company
12%
Andre Valverde
- KINKY BOOTS
- Fort Salem Theater
9%
Bob Puff
- THE NOTEWORTHY LIFE OF HOWARD BARNES
- Blackfriars Theatre
9%
Lauren Kensley
- GYPSY
- Ti-Ahwaga Community Players
8%
Zachary Moser
- BIG FISH
- CNY Playhouse
7%
Brian Starnes
- JESUS HOPPED THE 'A' TRAIN
- Albany Civic Theater
7%
Zachary Moser
- SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE
- CNY Playhouse
7%
Elizabeth Crew
- THE MOUSETRAP
- The Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck
7%
Mike Kane
- NEXT TO NORMAL
- Cider Mill Stage
7%
Stephen Wilson
- DEEP BLUE SOUND
- Harbinger Theatre
6%
Scott Tunkel
- SHREK
- Center for Performing Arts Rhinebeck
6%
Brian Starnes
- ROSENCRANTZ AND GUILDENSTERN ARE DEAD
- Albany Civic Theater
6%
Nic MacLane
- THE REVOLUTIONISTS
- CNY Playhouse
6%
Scott Tunkel
- THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- Center for Performing Arts Rhinebeck
5%Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)
Bob Puff
- AN AMERICAN IN PARIS
- JCC CenterStage
8%
Brett Sandusky
- DRACULA:THE JOURNAL OF JONATHAN HARKER
- Bannerman Island Outdoor Theatre
7%
Andrew Wilhelm
- ALWAYS, PATSY CLINE
- Geva Theatre
6%
Jessica Paz
- THE HELLO GIRLS
- Syracuse Stage
6%
Brian Kovach
- JERSEY BOYS
- OFC Creations Theatre Center
6%
Anthony Vadala
- FUN HOME
- Redhouse Arts Center
6%
Laura Kensley
- BIG FISH
- Redhouse Arts Center
5%
Jennie Gorn
- THIS IS GOVERNMENT
- Pendragon Theatre
4%
Lesley Greene
- LETTERS FROM MAX
- Kitchen Theatre Company
4%
Daniel Lundberg
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- The Rev Theatre Company
4%
Kate Wecker
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Cortland Repertory Theatre
4%
Anthony Vadala
- THE SOUND OF MUSIC
- Redhouse Arts Center
4%
Carmen Borgia
- RED LIKE FRUIT
- Bridge Street Theatre
4%
Jeffery Salerno
- ONCE
- Capital Repertory Theatre
4%
Tony Taylor
- HEAD OVER HEELS
- Forestburgh Playhouse
4%
Jeffrey Salerno
- ONCE
- Capital Repertory Theatre
4%
Kyle Jensen
- THE WEDDING SINGER
- Cortland Repertory Theatre
4%
Kate Wecker
- HELLO, DOLLY!
- Cortland Repertory Theatre
3%
Steve Stevens
- THE LEHMAN TRILOGY
- Capital Repertory Theatre
3%
Seth Asa
- MURDER FOR TWO
- Cortland Repertory Theatre
3%
Kyle Jensen
- BARNUM
- The Rev Theatre Company
3%
John Gromada
- A SHERLOCK CAROL
- Capital Repertory Theatre
3%
Lisa Monde
- L.O.V.E EXTRATERRESTRIAL EXTRAVAGANZA
- Producers Club Theater
2%Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)
Brynn Tyszka
- THE NOTEWORTHY LIFE OF HOWARD BARNES
- Blackfriars Theatre
8%
Dan Evers
- KINKY BOOTS
- Fort Salem Theater
8%
Bianca Hallett
- RENT
- Baldwinsville Theatre Guild
5%
Cody Logan
- PIPPIN
- SLOC Musical Theater
5%
Alex Ramos
- THE STORY OF MY LIFE
- Theatre444
4%
Zach Curtis
- 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL
- SRO Productions
4%
Claire Gratto
- GYPSY
- Ti-Ahwaga Community Players
4%
Tara Fox
- A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE
- Bunbury Players
4%
Josh Wahl
- NEXT TO NORMAL
- Cider Mill Stage
4%
Aaron Ruiz
- TITANIC
- CNY Playhouse
4%
Kenneth J. Kidd
- OKLAHOMA!
- Home Made Theatre, Saratoga, NY.
4%
Jana Kucera
- ALL SHOOK UP
- Endicott Performing Arts Center
3%
Cole Laventure
- TITANIC
- CNY Playhouse
3%
Julian Hugo-Perez
- CABARET
- Timothy Murphy Playhouse
3%
James Mirras
- SHREK
- Seneca Community Players
3%
Victoria Matthies
- THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY
- Ghostlight Players, Staten Island
3%
Tyree Kaufman
- SHREK
- Seneca Community Players
3%
Sam Herbert
- TITANIC
- CNY Playhouse
3%
Tyler Ianuzi
- BIG FISH
- CNY Playhouse
3%
Helen Annely
- WORKING
- Ghent Players
3%
Kelsey Christiana
- ANNIE
- The Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck
3%
Haley Swetz
- ANNIE
- The Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck
2%
Maria Coppola
- ANNIE
- The Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck
2%
Stephanie Espada
- GYPSY
- Ti-Ahwaga Community Players
2%
Tess Klenchik
- NEXT TO NORMAL
- Cider Mill Stage
2%Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Professional)
Hailey Dupuis
- AMERICAN IDIOT
- Brodway Upstate
11%
Rachel Kodweis
- THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA
- Blackfriars Theatre
5%
Ainsley Martell
- AMERICAN IDIOT
- Brodway Upstate
4%
Tripp Hanson
- GYPSY
- OFC Creations Theatre Center
3%
Bianca Hallett
- THE SOUND OF MUSIC
- Redhouse Arts Center
3%
Mitchell Canfield
- GYPSY
- OFC Creations
3%
Ally Lilah Wolfe
- THE WEDDING SINGER
- Cortland Repertory Theatre
3%
Lyndsey Lord
- HOWARD BARNES
- Blackfriars Theatre
3%
George Barberi
- AN AMERICAN IN PARIS
- JCC CenterStage
3%
Andrew Fleming
- BARNUM
- The Rev Theatre Company
3%
Weller Dorff
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Cortland Repertory Theatre
3%
Alex Orthwein
- L.O.V.E EXTRATERRESTRIAL EXTRAVAGANZA
- Producers Club Theater
2%
Kylie Tripp
- AMERICAN IDIOT
- Brodway Upstate
2%
Harper Silvestri
- HEATHERS
- Playhouse Stage Company
2%
Storm Lever
- THE HELLO GIRLS
- Syracuse Stage
2%
Jamari Darling
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- The Rev Theatre Company
2%
Jennie Gilardoni
- AN AMERICAN IN PARIS
- JCC CenterStage
2%
James Ragen
- BIG FISH
- Redhouse Arts Center
2%
M’Lanie Hunter
- SOUTH: A NAUTICAL MUSICAL
- Bridge Street Theatre
2%
Sam Simahk
- THE HELLO GIRLS
- Syracuse Stage
2%
Emily Mikesell
- ONCE
- Capital Repertory Theatre
2%
Lucas Casey Brown
- AN AMERICAN IN PARIS
- JCC CenterStage
2%
Eli Vanderkolk
- THE WEDDING SINGER
- Cortland Repertory Theatre
2%
Molly Rose McGrath
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Playhouse Stage Company
2%
Chrissy Albanese
- BARNUM
- The Rev Theatre Company
2%Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)
Tom Ferguson
- OUR TOWN
- Fort Salem Theater
10%
Brian Tan
- TRIP TO BOUNTIFUL
- Penfield Players
9%
Ben Amey
- PETER AND THE STARCATCHER
- Schenectady Light Opera Company
6%
Kiefer Schenk
- THE MOUSETRAP
- Blackfriars Theatre
6%
Wren DiCocco
- PETER AND THE STAR CATCHER
- SLOC Musical Theater
5%
Basil Allen
- TWELFTH NIGHT
- Syracuse Shakespeare In-The-Park
5%
Ged Owen
- A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM
- Rochester Community Players
4%
Fred Pienkoski
- A MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM
- Rochester Community Players
4%
Brian O'Connor II
- ARSENIC & OLD LACE
- Oswego Players
4%
Maria Coleman
- KEN LUDWIG’S SHAKESPEARE IN HOLLYWOOD
- Syracuse Shakespeare In-The-Park
4%
Stephen Shepherd
- ARSENIC & OLD LACE
- Oswego Players
4%
Brian O'Connor II
- BEYOND THERAPY
- CNY Playhouse
4%
Cecelia Gray
- JESUS HOPPED THE 'A' TRAIN
- Albany Civic Theater
3%
Tony Pallone
- DEEP BLUE SOUND
- Harbinger Theatre
3%
Tobias Martin
- ROSENCRANTZ AND GUILDENSTERN ARE DEAD
- Albany Civic Theater
3%
Bobby Orlando
- THE RISE AND FALL OF FALSTAFF
- Ghostlight Players, Staten Island
3%
Emily Crist
- ROSENCRANTZ AND GUILDENSTERN ARE DEAD
- Albany Civic Theater
3%
Trish Annese
- MERCURY
- Crow City Theatre
3%
J Scala
- DEEP BLUE SOUND
- Harbinger Theatre
3%
Sydney Davis
- ROSENCRANTZ AND GUILDENSTERN ARE DEAD
- Albany Civic Theater
3%
Patrick Quinn
- HAMLET
- Home Made Theater
3%
Scott Bandla
- ARSENIC & OLD LACE
- Oswego Players
3%
Sadrina Renee
- BETWEEN RIVERSIDE AND CRAZY
- Harbinger Theatre
3%
Kathleen Carey
- DEEP BLUE SOUND
- Harbinger Theatre
2%Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Professional)
Carolyn Chave
- FIVE WOMEN WEARING THE SAME DRESS
- Chenango River Theatre
6%
Yvonne Perry
- POLISHING SHAKESPEARE
- Bridge Street Theatre
6%
Leila Quinn
- THE ODD COUPLE
- Cortland Repertory Theatre
5%
Ashalee Caggy
- OLD MONEY, NEW HABITS
- Redhouse Arts Center
5%
Avery Whitted
- A SHERLOCK CAROL
- Capital Repertory Theatre
5%
Oliver Wadsworth
- A SHERLOCK CAROL
- Capital Repertory Theatre
4%
Christopher Leifheit
- THE MOUSETRAP
- Pendragon Theatre
4%
Binaifer Dabu
- LES TROIS DUMAS
- Redhouse Arts Center
4%
Erick González
- THE NATIONAL PASTIME
- Syracuse Stage
4%
Will Sarratt
- TWELFTH NIGHT
- Pendragon Theatre
4%
Brenny Campbell
- A SHERLOCK CAROL
- Capital Repertory Theatre
4%
Jessica Wagner
- TWELFTH NIGHT
- Pendragon Theatre
4%
Roxanne Fay
- MARY JANE
- Bridge Street Theatre
4%
Carolyn Chave
- THE SLASHERLAND PROJECT
- Redhouse Arts Center
3%
David Girard
- A SHERLOCK CAROL
- Capital Repertory Theatre
3%
Carolyn Chave
- LES TROIS DUMAS
- Redhouse Arts Center
3%
Joe Cassidy
- THE NATIONAL PASTIME
- Syracuse Stage
3%
Sam Balzac
- TWELFTH NIGHT
- Pendragon Theatre
3%
SJ Hannah
- TWELFTH NIGHT
- Pendragon Theatre
3%
Montae Russell
- ROSIE IS RED AND EVERYBODY IS BLUE
- Capital Repertory Theatre
3%
Donovan Stanfield
- LES TROIS DUMAS
- Redhouse Arts Center
3%
Tyler Ianuzi
- OLD MONEY, NEW HABITS
- Redhouse Arts Center
3%
Patrick Quinn
- THE CHERRY ORCHARD
- Northeast Theatre Ensemble
3%
Joy Donze
- TWELFTH NIGHT
- Pendragon Theatre
3%
Jeremiah Thompson
- OLD MONEY, NEW HABITS
- Redhouse Arts Center
2%Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production (Non-Professional) SPONGEBOB YOUTH EDITION
- Ti-Ahwaga Community Players
30%THE LIGHTNING THIEF
- Baldwinsville Theatre Guild
29%TREASURE ISLAND
- Camp Pendragon
27%ALL SHOOK UP
- Endicott Performing Arts Center
14%Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production (Professional) GUYS & DOLLS
- Brodway Upstate
18%DESCENDANTS: THE MUSICAL
- Brodway Upstate
11%THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Playhouse Stage Company
10%NAKED MOLE RAT GETS DRESSED
- Hangar Theatre
9%SCHOOLHOUSE ROCK LIVE
- Playhouse Stage
9%A CHRISTMAS STORY
- Cohoes Music Hall
8%HOUSE FOR MOUSE
- Syracuse Stage
8%THE REV ON TOUR
- The Rev Theatre Company
7%TREASURE ISLAND
- Pendragon Theatre
7%LEVI'S RELIC
- Redhouse Arts Center
7%FRIEND OF A FRIEND
- Capital Repertory Theatre
6%Favorite Local Theatre (Non-Professional)
Fort Salem Theater
9%
Pittsford Musicals
7%
Schuylerville Community Theater
4%
CNY Playhouse
4%
Webster Theatre Guild
4%
Schenectady Light Opera Company
4%
Roberts Community Theatre
4%
Ti-Ahwaga Community Players
4%
The Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck
3%
Syracuse Shakespeare In-The-Park
3%
Cider Mill Playhouse
3%
Out of Pocket
3%
Theatre444
3%
Crow City Theatre
3%
Timothy Murphy Playhouse
3%
Endicott Performing Arts Center
3%
The Black Theater of Upstate NY
3%
Baldwinsville Theatre Guild
3%
SRO Productions
3%
BLAST/Cider Mill Stage
2%
Auburn Players
2%
Seneca Community Players
2%
Curtain Call Theatre
2%
Colonial Little Theater
2%
The Auguste Roost
2%Favorite Local Theatre (Professional)
Broadway Upstate
9%
Redhouse Arts Center
5%
Blackfriars Theatre
5%
OFC Creations
5%
JCC CenterStage
5%
Hangar Theatre
4%
Fort Salem Theater
4%
Syracuse Stage
4%
Kitchen Theatre Company
3%
Playhouse Stage Company
3%
Proctors
3%
Bannerman Island Outdoor Theatre
3%
Pendragon Theatre
3%
Bridge Street Theatre
3%
Capital Repertory Theatre
2%
Lake George Dinner Theater
2%
Cortland Repertory Theatre
2%
The Rev Theatre Company
2%
Mac-Haydn Theater
2%
West Herr Auditorium Theatre
2%
Tri-Cities Opera
2%
The Company Theatre
2%
Chenango River Theatre
2%
Infinite Spark Theater Company
2%
Forestburgh Playhouse
2%
