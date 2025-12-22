Final Weeks to Vote for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Central New York Awards; Broadway Upstate Leads Favorite Theatre!

Click Here for More on BWW Regional Awards

We're in the final weeks to vote for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Central New York Awards.

The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

2025 BroadwayWorld Central New York Standings

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance (Non-Professional)

Dan Galliher - SLOC SINGS THE 90S - SLOC Musical Theater 39%



Gary Dinkerson - ACE! A ONE MAN VENTURA MUSICAL - Big Ego Theatre 36%



Courtnie Harrington - THE DRAMA QUEEN'S BIRTHDAY BASH - Fort Salem Theater 25%



Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance (Professional)

Draper PTP dancers - AN AMERICAN IN PARIS - JCC CenterStage 11%



Jake Allen - THE LION - Pendragon Theatre 8%



Darian Dauchan - THE BROBOT ADVENTURE - Kitchen Theatre Company 8%



Martin Dockery - ONE SMALL LIE - JCC CenterStage 7%



Daniel Diaza - ACTOR DRAG - El Armario 7%



Katherine Marino - TRUTH & BEAUTY - MuCCC 7%



Let's Broadway - THANK YOU, TEN! - Green Room 42 7%



Neil Brookshire - BENT COMPASS - Bridge Street Theatre 6%



Madeleine Rowe - KNIGHT, KNIGHT - RocHaha Clown Festival at MuCCC 5%



EM The Master - DIVE - The Green Room 42 5%



Julio Vaquero Ramos - ACTOR DRAG - El Armario 5%



James Georgiades - SON OF ZEUS - Penguin Rep 5%



David Zellnik - O TIME - Bridge Street Theatre 5%



Josafat Consepción - ACTOR DRAG - El Armario 5%



Kevin Rios - ACTOR DRAG - El Armario 4%



Gordon Neill - WINNING: WINNING - RocHaha Clown Festival at MuCCC 4%



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Christina McDonald - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Center for the Arts of Homer 11%



Rebecca Paige - KINKY BOOTS - Fort Salem Theater 10%



Jaime Leverett - AN AMERICAN IN PARIS - JCC Centerstage 9%



Elyssia Primus - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM - Rochester Community Players 8%



Emily Foti - ALL SHOOK UP - Endicott Performing Arts Center 7%



Cody Logan - CHICAGO - Colonial Little Theater 7%



Lauren Puente - TITANIC - CNY Playhouse 6%



Lauren Puente - BIG FISH - CNY Playhouse 6%



Shaya Reyes - ROSENCRANTZ AND GUILDENSTERN ARE DEAD - Albany Civic Theater 6%



Tori Hill - SHREK - Seneca Community Players 6%



Jordan Stroly - GYPSY - The Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck 5%



Haley Swetz - ANNIE - The Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck 5%



Maria Coppola - ANNIE - The Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck 5%



Alex Ramos - IN PIECES - Theatre444 4%



Jordan Stroly - SHREK - The Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck 4%



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Rachel Seebode - AMERICAN IDIOT - Brodway Upstate 10%



Jaime Leverett - AN AMERICAN IN PARIS - JCC Centerstage 7%



Aimee Rials - WAITRESS - Hangar Theatre 7%



Caeli Carroll - ANYTHING GOES - OFC Creations Theatre Center 6%



Ashley Simone Kircher - OKLAHOMA! - Playhouse Stage Company 6%



Christine O’Grady - THE HELLO GIRLS - Syracuse Stage 5%



Felipe Panamà - BIG FISH - Redhouse Arts Center 4%



Lani Toyama Hoskins - THE NOTEWORTHY LIFE OF HOWARD BARNES - Blackfriars Theatre 4%



AshleySimone Kirchner - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Playhouse Stage 4%



Ashley-Simone Kircher - A CHRISTMAS STORY - Cohoes Music Hall 4%



Barbara Hartwig - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Cortland Repertory Theatre 4%



Tatiana Birenbaum - ECHO - Hudson Guild Theatre 3%



Tatiana Birenbaum - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - 14th street Y 3%



Chaz Wolcott - HEAD OVER HEELS - Forestburgh Playhouse 3%



Elizabeth McGuire - THE WEDDING SINGER - Cortland Repertory Theatre 3%



Bryan Knowlton - THE WEDDING SINGER - Cortland Repertory Theatre 3%



Ryland Jay Mar - THE WAITING - Playhouse Stage Company 3%



Donald J. Laney - HELLO, DOLLY! - Cortland Repertory Theatre 3%



Jenny La Roche - THE PRINCE OF EGYPT - OFC Creations Theatre Center 3%



Freddy Ramirez - ONCE - Capital Repertory Theatre 3%



Freddy Ramirez - LEHMAN TRILOGY - Capital Repertory Theatre 3%



Patrick O'Neill - TOP HAT - The Rev Theatre Company 3%



Ryan VanDenBoom - BARNUM - The Rev Theatre Company 2%



Dyllan Vallier - L.O.V.E EXTRATERRESTRIAL EXTRAVAGANZA - Producers Club Theater 2%



Freddy Ramirez - ONCE - CapRep 2%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Casey McNamara - THE NOTEWORTHY LIFE OF HOWARD BARNES - Blackfriars Theatre 9%



Jana Kucera - ALL SHOOK UP - Endicott Performing Arts Center 7%



Andrea Calarco - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - CNY Playhouse 7%



Rebecca Paige - KINKY BOOTS - Fort Salem Theater 7%



Lawrence Nichols - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Schuylerville Community Theater 6%



Julia Adams - GYPSY - Ti-Ahwaga Community Players 6%



Rory Alexa - PETER AND THE STAR CATCHER - SLOC Musical Theater 6%



Krista Serrett - SHREK - Seneca Community Players 5%



Emily Woolever - GYPSY - The Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck 5%



Siobhan Shea - ROSENCRANTZ AND GUILDENSTERN ARE DEAD - Albany Civic Theater 5%



Katherine McCarthy - THE MOUSETRAP - Blackfriars Theatre 5%



Julia Squier - TREASURE ISLAND - Camp Pendragon 5%



Jandel Camilo - VESTUARIO Y MAQUILLAJE - El Armario 4%



Lynn Barbato King - TITANIC - CNY Playhouse 4%



Lynn Barbato King - THE REVOLUTIONISTS - CNY Playhouse 4%



Rachel Pugh - BIG FISH - Theatre444 4%



Kim Mauch - THE MOUSETRAP - The Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck 4%



Pablo Jesús Gatto - VESTUARIO Y MAQUILLAJE - El Armario 3%



Marie Cuyler Sterphone - ARSENIC & OLD LACE - Oswego Players 3%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Diane Spacher - AN AMERICAN IN PARIS - JCC CenterStage 10%



Amanda Roberge - ALWAYS, PATSY CLINE - Geva Theatre 9%



Danica Martino - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Playhouse Stage Company 7%



Jen Caprio - THE HELLO GIRLS - Syracuse Stage 7%



Tiffany Howard - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - The Rev Theatre Company 6%



Clara Jean Kelly - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Cortland Repertory Theatre 6%



Julia Squier - TWELFTH NIGHT - Pendragon Theatre 5%



Elissa Martin - LES TROIS DUMAS - Redhouse Arts Center 5%



Amanda Moore - FUN HOME - Redhouse Arts Center 5%



Cathy McHargue Johnson - THE BERLIN DIARIES - JCC CenterStage 5%



Tiffany Howard - BARNUM - The Rev Theatre Company 4%



Karen Perry - ROSIE IS RED AND EVERYBODY IS BLUE - Capital Repertory Theatre 4%



Emily Liberatore - THE ODD COUPLE - Cortland Repertory Theatre 4%



Jennifer Dasher - THE WEDDING SINGER - Cortland Repertory Theatre 4%



Mark Reynolds - MURDER FOR TWO - Cortland Repertory Theatre 4%



Tiffany Howard - TOP HAT - The Rev Theatre Company 4%



Howard Kaplan - A SHERLOCK CAROL - Capital Repertory Theatre 4%



Krista Grevas - THIS IS GOVERNMENT - Pendragon Theatre 3%



Michael Gutierrez - L.O.V.E EXTRATERRESTRIAL EXTRAVAGANZA - Producers Club Theater 3%



Best Dance Production (Professional)

AN AMERICAN IN PARIS - JCC CenterStage 26%



OKLAHOMA! - Playhouse Stage Co 15%



ONCE - CapRep 14%



DRACULA - PUSH Physical Theatre 14%



BRIDGE STREET DANCE: RECLAIMING - Bridge Street Theatre 11%



A CHRISTMAS STORY - Playhouse Stage Company 11%



WANDER & WONDER - BIODANCE 9%



Best Direction Of A Musical (Non-Professional)

Brittany Martel - TICK TICK… BOOM! - Fort Salem Theater 7%



Danny Hoskins - THE NOTEWORTHY LIFE OF HOWARD BARNES - Blackfriars Theatre 6%



Brian Flynn - GROUNDHOG DAY - Ti-Ahwaga Community Players 6%



Caleb Sheedy - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - The Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck 5%



Adam Shatraw - RENT - Baldwinsville Theatre Guild 5%



Trent Sano - RENT - Glens Falls Community Theater 5%



Erica Moser - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - CNY Playhouse 4%



Connor Gates - ALL SHOOK UP - Endicott Performing Arts Center 4%



Christopher James Lupia - TITANIC - CNY Playhouse 4%



Melissa Mason Lacijan - FALSETTOS - Schenectady Light Opera Company 4%



Jonathan Nichols Pate - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Schuylerville Community Theater 4%



Douglas Harrington - A NEW BRAIN - SRO Productions III 4%



Rob Egan - NEXT TO NORMAL - Cider Mill Stage 4%



Nigel Maister - NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Sloan Performing Arts Center at the University of Rochester 4%



Hannah Kathryn Wall - TREASURE ISLAND - Camp Pendragon 4%



Rebecca Paige - KINKY BOOTS - Fort Salem Theater 4%



Jonathan Pate - A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE - Bunbury Players 3%



Zach Curtis - GYPSY - Ti-Ahwaga Community Players 3%



Garrett August Heater - INTO THE WOODS - The Covey Theater Company 3%



Justin Jones - RENT - Rome Community Theater 3%



Emily Woolever - SHREK - The Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck 3%



Justin Newkirk - CHICAGO - Colonial Little Theater 3%



Pam Rapoza - BIG FISH - Theatre444 3%



Nicole Tarcza - GYPSY - The Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck 2%



Gary Bradley - BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY - Ghostlight Players, Staten Island 2%



Best Direction Of A Musical (Professional)

Nicole McDonald - AMERICAN IDIOT - Brodway Upstate 12%



Eric Vaughn Johnson - GYPSY - OFC Creations Theatre Center 6%



Cara Reichel - THE HELLO GIRLS - Syracuse Stage 5%



Shirley Serotsky - WAITRESS - Hangar Theatre 5%



Thalia Schramm - ALWAYS, PATSY CLINE - Geva Theatre 4%



Temar Underwood - FUN HOME - Redhouse Arts Center 4%



Rachel Solomon - THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA - Blackfriars Theatre 4%



Timothy Dakin-Dunn - SOUTH: A NAUTICAL MUSICAL - Bridge Street Theatre 4%



Ralph Meranto - AN AMERICAN IN PARIS - JCC CenterStage 4%



Maggie Mancinelli-Cahill - ONCE - Capital Repertory Theatre 4%



Barbara Hartwig - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Cortland Repertory Theatre 4%



Emily Jackson - EXTENDED STAY - Kitchen Theatre/WOW 4%



Bryan Knowlton - THE WEDDING SINGER - Cortland Repertory Theatre 4%



Abigail Grubb - THE WAITING - Playhouse Stage Company 3%



Chuck Kraus - OKLAHOMA! - Playhouse Stage 3%



Matthew Winning - BIG FISH - Redhouse Arts Center 3%



Donald Rice - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - The Rev Theatre Company 3%



Bill Kincaid - HELLO, DOLLY! - Cortland Repertory Theatre 3%



Matthew Winning - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Redhouse Arts Center 3%



Brett Smock - BARNUM - The Rev Theatre Company 3%



Chaz Wolcott - HEAD OVER HEELS - Forestburgh Playhouse 3%



Michael LoPorto - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Playhouse Stage Company 3%



Roque Barlenga - NEXT TO NORMAL - Forestburgh Playhouse 2%



Melanie Keller - MURDER FOR TWO - Cortland Repertory Theatre 2%



Steve Edlund - A BRONX TALE - Mac-Haydn Theater 2%



Best Direction Of A Play (Non-Professional)

Sarah Murphy - OUR TOWN - Fort Salem Theater 7%



Chris Foster - AT THE WEDDING - Harbinger Theatre 6%



Molly Waters - PETER AND THE STAR CATCHER - SLOC Musical Theater 5%



Kyleeann Thetga - THE REVOLUTIONISTS - Cider Mill Playhouse 5%



Dan Stevens - KEN LUDWIG'S SHAKESPEARE IN HOLLYWOOD - Syracuse Shakespeare In-The-Park 4%



Nathaniel Niemi - SOUVENIR - Blackfriars Theatre 4%



Evan Jones - JESUS HOPPED THE 'A' TRAIN - Albany Civic Theater 4%



Lizz Kd - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Rochester Community Players 4%



Hannah-Kathryn Wall - TREASURE ISLAND - Pendragon Theatre 4%



Jennifer Derbyshire - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Auburn Players 4%



Vera Perry - THE MOUSETRAP - The Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck 4%



Ellen Cribbs - THE PILLOWMAN - Albany Civic Theater 4%



Chris Foster - DEEP BLUE SOUND - Harbinger Theatre 4%



Rachel Solomon - DESCRIBE THE NIGHT - Out of Pocket 3%



Ryan Canavan - MAKING GOD LAUGH - BLAST/Cider Mill Stage 3%



Nora O'Dea - TWELFTH NIGHT - Syracuse Shakespeare In-The-Park 3%



Lynn Barbato King - THE REVOLUTIONISTS - CNY Playhouse 3%



Ashley McKinstry - WOMEN - CM Performing Arts Center 3%



Kevin Colvin - ARSENIC & OLD LACE - Oswego Players 3%



Jack Carr - THE GOOD DOCTOR - Ti-Ahwaga Community Players 3%



Garrett August Heater - MACBETH - The Covey Theater Company 3%



Patrick White - BETWEEN RIVERSIDE AND CRAZY - Harbinger Theatre 3%



Kate Murray - THE COTTAGE - Cider Mill Stage 2%



Ryan Gangemi - ROSENCRANTZ AND GUILDENSTERN ARE DEAD - Albany Civic Theater 2%



Louise Felker - MUCH A DO ABOUT NOTHING - Center for the Arts of Homer 2%



Best Direction Of A Play (Professional)

Christian Conn - DRACULA: THE JOURNAL OF JONATHAN HARKER - Bannerman Island Outdoor Theatre 7%



Alexis Martin - OLD MONEY, NEW HABITS - Redhouse Arts Center 7%



Skip Greer - WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME - JCC CenterStage 5%



Lindsay Baker - THE BERLIN DIARIES - JCC CenterStage 5%



Emily Jackson - BAD BOOKS - Kitchen Theatre Company 5%



Jen Pearcy-Edwards - MS. HOLMES & MS. WATSON, APT. 2B - Hangar Theatre 4%



Tanner Efinger - THE ODD COUPLE - Cortland Repertory Theatre 4%



Pablo Jesús Gatto - DIRECCIÓN - El Armario 4%



Eno Okung - DOT - Blackfriars Theatre 4%



Tarah Flanagan - MACBETH - Chenango River Theatre 4%



Maggie Mancinelli-Cahill - THE LEHMAN TRILOGY - Capital Repertory Theatre 3%



Katie Willmorth - TWELFTH NIGHT - Pendragon Theatre 3%



Zoya Kachadurian - MARY JANE - Bridge Street Theatre 3%



Maggie Mancinelli-Cahill - A SHERLOCK CAROL - Capital Repertory Theatre 3%



Emily Jackson - A CASE FOR THE EXISTENCE OF GOD - Kitchen Theatre Company 3%



Michael Santora - MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET - The Depot Theatre 3%



Daniel Boisrond - CASTLING - Penguin Rep 3%



Christopher Windom - WHERE THE MOUNTAIN MEETS THE SEA - Ancram Center for the Arts 3%



Sarah Norris - THIS IS GOVERNMENT - Pendragon Theatre 3%



Margarett Perry - POLISHING SHAKESPEARE - Kitchen Theatre Company 3%



Melissa Crespo - PRIMARY TRUST - Syracuse Stage 3%



Sarah Norris - THE MOUSETRAP - Pendragon Theatre 3%



Jamil Jude - KING JAMES - Syracuse Stage 3%



Emily Jackson - LETTERS FROM MAX - Kitchen Theatre Company 3%



Reginald Douglas - ROSIE IS RED AND EVERYBODY IS BLUE - Capital Repertory Theatre 2%



Best Ensemble (Non-Professional)

KINKY BOOTS - Fort Salem Theater 8%



JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Roberts Community Theatre 6%



SHREK - Seneca Community Players 4%



SEUSSICAL - Pittsford Musicals 4%



TITANIC - CNY Playhouse 3%



PETER AND THE STAR CATCHER - SLOC Musical Theater 3%



TREASURE ISLAND - Pendragon Theatre 3%



RENT - Glens Falls Community Theater 3%



RENT - Baldwinsville Theatre Guild 3%



THE NOTEWORTHY LIFE OF HOWARD BARNES - Blackfriars Theatre 3%



A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Rochester Community Players 3%



JESUS HOPPED THE 'A' TRAIN - Albany Civic Theater 3%



SHREK - The Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck 3%



THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Schuylerville Community Theater 2%



TAROT CABARET - Sunday Stages 2%



A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE - Bunbury Players 2%



ALL SHOOK UP - Endicott Performing Arts Center 2%



CABARET - Timothy Murphy Playhouse 2%



SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - CNY Playhouse 2%



MERCURY - Crow City Theatre 2%



GROUNDHOG DAY - Ti-Ahwaga Community Players 2%



A NEW BRAIN - Firehouse Stage- SRO Production 2%



ROSENCRANTZ AND GUILDENSTERN ARE DEAD - Albany Civic Theater 2%



GODSPELL - The Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck 2%



INTO THE WOODS - The Covey Theater Company 2%



Best Ensemble (Professional)

AMERICAN IDIOT - Brodway Upstate 9%



THE WEDDING SINGER - Cortland Repertory Theatre 7%



AM AMERICAN IN PARIS - JCC CenterStage 5%



WAITRESS - Hangar Theatre 4%



THE LITTLE MERMAID - Cortland Repertory Theatre 4%



THE BERLIN DIARIES - JCC CenterStage 4%



ONCE - Capital Repertory Theatre 4%



THE HELLO GIRLS - Syracuse Stage 4%



ROSIE IS RED AND EVERYBODY IS BLUE - Capital Repertory Theatre 4%



THE PRINCE OF EGYPT - OFC Creations Theatre Center 3%



THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA - Blackfriars Theatre 3%



BIG FISH - Redhouse Arts Center 2%



ANYTHING GOES - OFC Creations Theatre Center 2%



THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Redhouse Arts Center 2%



OPERATION MINCEMEAT - The Golden Theater 2%



SOUTH: A NAUTICAL MUSICAL - Bridge Street Theatre 2%



OKLAHOMA! - Playhouse Stage Company 2%



JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - The Rev Theatre Company 2%



A CHRISTMAS STORY - Playhouse Stage Company 2%



POR TODA ETERNIDAD - El Armario 2%



HEAD OVER HEELS - Forestburgh Playhouse 2%



MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET - The Depot Theatre 2%



THE MOUSETRAP - Pendragon Theatre 2%



DRACULA - PUSH Physical Theatre 2%



THE LITTLE MERMAID - Playhouse Stage Co. 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Courtnie Harrington - KINKY BOOTS - Fort Salem Theater 8%



Andy Hughes & Declan Rapp - MACBETH - The Covey Theater Company 6%



Gabby Button - NEXT TO NORMAL - Cider Mill Stage 6%



Laura Darling - SWEENEY TODD - Fort Salem Theater 6%



Nic Minetor - THE NOTEWORTHY LIFE OF HOWARD BARNES - Blackfriars Theatre 5%



Brooke Corsner & Eric Jansen - SHREK - Seneca Community Players 5%



Sarah Anson-Ordon - TITANIC - CNY Playhouse 5%



Laura Darling - PETER AND THE STAR CATCHER - SLOC Musical Theater 5%



Laura Kensley - GYPSY - Ti-Ahwaga Community Players 4%



Laura Darling - ROSENCRANTZ AND GUILDENSTERN ARE DEAD - Albany Civic Theater 4%



Pablo Jesús Gatto - DIRECCIÓN - El Armario 4%



Andy Hughes - HOW TO SUCCEED IN BUSINESS WITHOUT REALLY TRYING - The Covey Theater Company 4%



David Caso - DEEP BLUE SOUND - Harbinger Theatre 4%



Patrick Bogert - THE MOUSETRAP - The Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck 4%



Vera Perry - GODSPELL - The Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck 4%



Brooke Corsner - BIG FISH - Theatre444 4%



Laura Kensley - THE GOOD DOCTOR - Ti-Ahwaga Community Players 4%



Michele Lindor - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - CNY Playhouse 4%



Laura Darling - JESUS HOPPED THE 'A' TRAIN - Albany Civic Theater 3%



Ethan Zoeckler - THE GIVER - Center for the Arts of Homer 3%



Max Stroeher - THE MOUSETRAP - Pendragon Theatre 3%



RJ Rapoza - IN PIECES - Theatre444 3%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Ben Wolfe - BIG FISH - Redhouse Arts Center 6%



Bev Bauman - THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA - Blackfriars Theatre 6%



David Heguy - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Playhouse Stage Co 5%



Tyler M. Perry - LETTERS FROM MAX - Kitchen Theatre Company 5%



Jenn DeHollander - AN AMERICAN IN PARIS - JCC Centerstage 5%



Dawn Chiang - THE HELLO GIRLS - Syracuse Stage 5%



Bentley Heydt - ALWAYS, PATSY CLINE - Geva Theatre 4%



Hunter Vaughn - THE PRINCE OF EGYPT - OFC Creations Theatre Center 4%



Eric Behnke - THE WEDDING SINGER - Cortland Repertory Theatre 4%



Olivia Mack - THE WAITING - Playhouse Stage Company 4%



Corey Goulden-Naitove - HEAD OVER HEELS - Forestburgh Playhouse 3%



Alejandro Fajardo - PRIMARY TRUST - Syracuse Stage 3%



Wheeler Moon - NEXT TO NORMAL - Forestburgh Playhouse 3%



Hunter Vaughn - PRINCE OF EGYPT - OFC Creations 3%



Gene Panczenko and Christian Conn - DRACULA:THE JOURNAL OF JONATHAN HARKER - Bannerman Island Outdoor Theatre 3%



Travis McHale - ONCE - Capital Repertory Theatre 3%



José Santiago - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - The Rev Theatre Company 3%



Dan Ozminkowski - BARNUM - The Rev Theatre Company 3%



Christopher Brown - THE NATIONAL PASTIME - Syracuse Stage 3%



Max Stroeher - THE MOUSETRAP - Pendragon Theatre 3%



Jena Overbeck - EVERY BRILLIANT THING - Blackfriars Theatre 2%



Jo Averill-Snell - SOUTH: A NAUTICAL MUSICAL - Bridge Street Theatre 2%



Paul Hudson - THE LION - Pendragon Theatre 2%



Jennifer DeHollander - THE BERLIN DIARIES - JCC CenterStage 2%



Julie Duro - MACBETH - Chenango River Theatre 2%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Non-Professional)

Ben Rowley - TICK TICK… BOOM! - Fort Salem Theater 11%



Amanda Meldrum-Stevenson - THE NOTEWORTHY LIFE OF HOWARD BARNES - Blackfriars Theatre 11%



Jared West - KINKY BOOTS - Fort Salem Theater 9%



Erica Moser - TITANIC - CNY Playhouse 6%



Colin Keating - INTO THE WOODS - The Covey Theater Company 6%



Chris VanDerwerker - GYPSY - Ti-Ahwaga Community Players 6%



Erica Moser - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - CNY Playhouse 5%



Erica Moser - BIG FISH - CNY Playhouse 5%



Alex VanTassel - ALL SHOOK UP - Endicott Performing Arts Center 5%



Rich Choe - NEXT TO NORMAL - Cider Mill Stage 5%



Nicholas Follett - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Schuylerville Community Theater 5%



James Alexander - PETER AND THE STAR CATCHER - SLOC Musical Theater 5%



Jessica FitzSisti - SWEENEY TODD - Fort Salem Theater 4%



Meredith Beckley - BIG FISH - Theatre444 4%



Meredith Beckley - IN PIECES - Theatre444 4%



Matthew Woolever - SHREK - The Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck 4%



Josh Sottile - BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY - Ghostlight Players, Staten Island 3%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Professional)

Ben Rowley - AMERICAN IDIOT - Brodway Upstate 11%



Alexandra Crosby & Ben Moss - THE HELLO GIRLS - Syracuse Stage 7%



Andrew Cooke - AN AMERICAN IN PARIS - JCC CenterStage 7%



Andrew Cooke - AN AMERICAN IN PARIS - JCC CenterStage 6%



Benjamin Rowley - AMERICAN IDIOT - Brodway Upstate 5%



Julie Kovach - THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA - Blackfriars Theatre 5%



Benjamin Borenstein - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Redhouse Arts Center 5%



Jeremy Pletter - WAITRESS - Hangar Theatre 5%



Don Kot - ALWAYS, PATSY CLINE - Geva Theatre 5%



Alexander Tom - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - The Rev Theatre Company 4%



Benjamin Borenstein - BIG FISH - Redhouse Arts Center 4%



Emily Mikesell - ONCE - Capital Repertory Theatre 4%



Brian Axford - OKLAHOMA! - Playhouse Stage Company 4%



Katherine Gould - EXTENDED STAY - Kitchen Theatre/WOW 4%



Canaan J. Harris - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Cortland Repertory Theatre 3%



Ben Moss - THE HELLO GIRLS - Syracuse Stage 3%



Ryan O’Connell - TOP HAT - The Rev Theatre Company 3%



Carmen Borgia - SOUTH: A NAUTICAL MUSICAL - Bridge Street Theatre 3%



Erik Wakar - HEAD OVER HEELS - Forestburgh Playhouse 3%



Mark Ceppetelli - THE WEDDING SINGER - Cortland Repertory Theatre 3%



Nicolas Guerrero - MURDER FOR TWO - Cortland Repertory Theatre 3%



Nicolas Guerrero - HELLO, DOLLY! - Cortland Repertory Theatre 2%



Dan Mullarney - BARNUM - The Rev Theatre Company 2%



Best Musical (Non-Professional)

AMERICAN IDIOT - Brodway Upstate 12%



TITANIC - CNY Playhouse 5%



THE NOTEWORTHY LIFE OF HOWARD BARNES - Blackfriars Theatre 5%



TICK TICK… BOOM! - Fort Salem Theater 5%



KINKY BOOTS - Fort Salem Theater 5%



SEUSSICAL - Pittsford Musicals 5%



INTO THE WOODS - The Covey Theater Company 4%



ALL SHOOK UP - Endicott Performing Arts Center 4%



SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - CNY Playhouse 4%



A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE - Bunbury Players 4%



NEXT TO NORMAL - Cider Mill Stage 4%



JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Roberts Community Theatre 4%



THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - The Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck 4%



FALSETTOS - Schenectady Light Opera Company 3%



ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Black Theatre Troupe of Upstate New York 3%



SHREK - Seneca Community Players 3%



GYPSY - Ti-Ahwaga Community Players 3%



A NEW BRAIN - SRO Productions III 3%



CHICAGO - Colonial Little Theater 3%



OKLAHOMA! - Home Made Theatre, Saratoga, NY 3%



CABARET - Timothy Murphy Playhouse 2%



ANNIE - The Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck 2%



ROCK OF AGES - Webster Theatre Guild 2%



HOW TO SUCCEED IN BUSINESS WITHOUT REALLY TRYING - The Covey Theater Company 2%



BIG FISH - Theatre444 2%



Best Musical (Professional)

MURDER FOR TWO - Cortland Repertory Theatre 10%



WAITRESS - Hangar Theatre 9%



AN AMERICAN IN PARIS - Jcc 5%



GYPSY - OFC Creations 5%



THE HELLO GIRLS - Syracuse Stage 4%



A CHRISTMAS STORY - Cohoes Music Hall 4%



THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Redhouse Arts Center 4%



ALWAYS, PATSY CLINE - Geva Theatre 4%



ONCE - Capital Repertory Theatre 4%



THE PRINCE OF EGYPT - OFC Creations Theatre Center 4%



THE WEDDING SINGER - Cortland Repertory Theatre 3%



THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA - Blackfriars Theatre 3%



THE LITTLE MERMAID - Playhouse Stage Co. 3%



HOWARD BARNES - Blackfriars Theatre 3%



JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - The Rev Theatre Company 3%



BIG FISH - Redhouse Arts Center 3%



SOUTH: A NAUTICAL MUSICAL - Bridge Street Theatre 3%



EXTENDED STAY - Kitchen Theatre/WOW 3%



NEXT TO NORMAL - Forestburgh Playhouse 2%



THE WAITING - Playhouse Stage Company 2%



THE LION - Pendragon Theatre 2%



FUN HOME - Redhouse Arts Center 2%



THE LITTLE MERMAID - Cortland Repertory Theatre 2%



MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET - The Depot Theatre 2%



OKLAHOMA! - Playhouse Stage 2%



Best New Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

MACBETHANY: A PLAY IN THREE MOVEMENTS - Fort Salem Theater 16%



ROMEO & JULIET - The Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck 15%



THE MOUSETRAP - The Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck 14%



IRENE - Center for the Arts of Homer 11%



ICU: A PLAY THAT IS ALSO A MUSICAL - Fort Salem Theater 11%



TAROT CABARET - Sunday Stages 11%



GENERATIONS - Cider Mill Stage 10%



IN PIECES - Theatre444 10%



Best New Play Or Musical (Professional)

ROSIE IS RED AND EVERYBODY IS BLUE - Capital Repertory Theatre 11%



AN AMERICAN IN PARIS - JCC CenterStage 8%



THE HELLO GIRLS - Syracuse Stage 8%



THE BERLIN DIARIES - JCC CenterStage 7%



TWELFTH NIGHT - Pendragon Theatre 7%



THE WAITING - Playhouse Stage Company 6%



POLISHING SHAKESPEARE - Kitchen Theatre Company 5%



OPERATION MINCEMEAT - The Golden Theater 4%



EXTENDED STAY - Kitchen Theatre/WOW 4%



OLD MONEY, NEW HABITS - Redhouse Arts Center 4%



ANTHOLOGY: VOLUME 1 - Infinite Spark Theater 3%



THIS IS GOVERNMENT - Pendragon Theatre 3%



POR TODA ETERNIDAD - El Armario 3%



THE NATIONAL PASTIME - Syracuse Stage 3%



THE SLASHERLAND PROJECT - Redhouse Arts Center 3%



DARKER THE NIGHT/BRIGHTER THE STARS - Shadowland Stages 3%



SOUTH: A NAUTICAL MUSICAL - Bridge Street Theatre 3%



PLAYHOUSE STAGE COMPANY - Playhouse Stage Company 2%



CASTLING - Penguin Rep 2%



ECHO - Hudson Guild Theatre 2%



OUR BELOVED IAGO - Center for the Arts of Homer 2%



PSALM 91 - Creative Action Unlimited 2%



L.O.V.E EXTRATERRESTRIAL EXTRAVAGANZA - Producers Club Theater 2%



PANDORA’S SHUT-THE-BOX GAME - Kitchen Sink Theatre Company 2%



RED LIKE FRUIT - Bridge Street Theatre 2%



Best Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)

Annette Reitano - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Schuylerville Community Theater 6%



Lauren Bauer - CHICAGO - Colonial Little Theater 5%



Arianna Dreher - KINKY BOOTS - Fort Salem Theater 5%



Katelyn Machnica - THE NOTEWORTHY LIFE OF HOWARD BARNES - Blackfriars Theatre 4%



Gus Brodhead - SEUSSICAL - Pittsford Musicals 4%



Zach Kaiser - DREAMGIRLS - Schenectady Light Opera Company 4%



Alondra Hughes - GROUNDHOG DAY - Ti-Ahwaga Community Players 4%



Courtnie Harrington - TICK TICK… BOOM! - Fort Salem Theater 3%



Katie McCombs - SEUSSICAL - Pittsford Musicals 3%



Stephen Shepherd - SHREK - Seneca Community Players 3%



Andrea Gregori - GYPSY - Ti-Ahwaga Community Players 3%



Carmen Viviano-Crafts - INTO THE WOODS - The Covey Theater Company 2%



Jenna Lyn Vandervort - ALL SHOOK UP - Endicott Performing Arts Center 2%



Brendan Gardner - A NEW BRAIN - SRO Productions III 2%



Cole LaVenture - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - CNY Playhouse 2%



Julian-Hugo Perez - FALSETTOS - Schenectady Light Opera Company 2%



Tara Fox - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Schuylerville Community Theater 2%



Jennifer Crawford - NEXT TO NORMAL - Cider Mill Stage 2%



Mike McGrath - TITANIC - CNY Playhouse 2%



Aimee McMasters - A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE - Bunbury Players 2%



Damon Fletcher - BIG FISH - Theatre444 2%



Andrea Gregori - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - SRO Productions 2%



Tiffany Thompson - TAROT CABARET - Sunday Stages 2%



Dylinn Andrew - SHREK - Seneca Community Players 2%



John Ashley Brown - THE NOTEWORTHY LIFE OF HOWARD BARNES - Blackfriars Theatre 2%



Best Performer In A Musical (Professional)

Aidan Echeandia - AMERICAN IDIOT - Brodway Upstate 10%



Sarah Morgan - AN AMERICAN IN PARIS - JCC 8%



Andrew Burton Kelley - THE WEDDING SINGER - Cortland Repertory Theatre 6%



Emily Kristen Morris - WAITRESS - Hangar Theatre 5%



Jodi Benson - GYPSY - OFC Creations 4%



Tyler Vaughn - AMERICAN IDIOT - Brodway Upstate 4%



Delaney Benson - GYPSY - OFC Creations 3%



Chessa Metz - THE HELLO GIRLS - Syracuse Stage 3%



Joseph Davila - AN AMERICAN IN PARIS - JCC CenterStage 3%



Ryan Canavan - BIG FISH - Redhouse Arts Center 2%



Alex Ross - EXTENDED STAY - Kitchen Theatre/WOW 2%



Adam Huel Potter - ONCE - Capital Repertory Theatre 2%



Jonathon Sangupta - THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA - Blackfriars Theatre 2%



Aeja Barrows - PURLIE VICTORIOUS - American Theatre Group 2%



Julia Chen Myers - SOUTH: A NAUTICAL MUSICAL - Bridge Street Theatre 2%



Sabina Collazo - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Redhouse Arts Center 2%



Sophie Snider - THE WEDDING SINGER - Cortland Repertory Theatre 2%



Emmi Bills - ALWAYS, PATSY CLINE - Geva Theatre 2%



Austin Turner - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - The Rev Theatre Company 2%



Ariana Papaleo - THE WAITING - Playhouse Stage Company 2%



Jake Allen - THE LION - Pendragon Theatre 1%



Sonja Marquis - ALWAYS, PATSY CLINE - Geva Theatre 1%



Jacob Dickey - THE PRINCE OF EGYPT - OFC Creations Theatre Center 1%



Elena Salzberg - EXTENDED STAY - Kitchen Theatre/WOW 1%



David Baecker, Jean Shepherd - A CHRISTMAS STORY - Playhouse Stage 1%



Best Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)

Brian Tan - TRIP TO BOUNTIFUL - Penfield Players 7%



Jonathan Pate - PLAY ON! - Schuylerville Community Theater 5%



Alondra Hughes - THE COTTAGE - Cider Mill Stage 5%



Andie Sagatis - KEN LUDWIG’S SHAKESPEARE IN HOLLYWOOD - Syracuse Shakespeare In-The-Park 4%



Will Bandla - ARSENIC & OLD LACE - Oswego Players 4%



Andrea Gregori - MAKING GOD LAUGH - Cider Mill Stage 3%



Daniel Mejak - EVERY BRILLIANT THING - Blackfriars Theatre 3%



Hannah DeStefano - PETER AND THE STAR CATCHER - SLOC Musical Theater 3%



David Quinones Jr. - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Schenectady Light Opera Company 3%



Adam Coons - ROSENCRANTZ AND GUILDENSTERN ARE DEAD - Albany Civic Theater 3%



Jessica Best - SOUVENIR - Blackfriars Theatre 3%



Casey Silidjian - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Center for the Arts of Homer 3%



David Dubov-Flinn - OUR TOWN - Fort Salem Theater 3%



Kyleeann Thetga - MATT AND BEN - Cider Mill Playhouse 3%



Maria Coleman - TWELFTH NIGHT - Syracuse Shakespeare In-The-Park 3%



Amy Canfield - TRIP TO BOUNTIFUL - Penfield Players 3%



Maghen Ryan-Adair - AT THE WEDDING - Harbinger Theatre 3%



Claire Gratto - THE SIGN IN SIDNEY BRUSTEIN'S WINDOW - Ti-Ahwaga Community Players 2%



Shawn Morgan - A FEW GOOD MEN - Creative Action Unlimited 2%



Justin Doro - THE MOUSETRAP - The Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck 2%



Angelique Powell - THE GARBOLOGISTS - Curtain Call Theatre 2%



Jackson Bowles - THE MOUSETRAP - The Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck 2%



Bolan Graham - PAMONA - Crow City Theatre 2%



Jill Rittinger - MACBETH - Company Theatre 2%



Lela Frechette - THE GOOD DOCTOR - Ti-Ahwaga Community Players 2%



Best Performer In A Play (Professional)

Inga Ballard - “ROSIE IS RED AND EVERYBODY IS BLUE” - Capital Repertory Theatre 8%



Rachel Kodweis - THE BERLIN DIARIES - JCC CenterStage 5%



Zach Curtis - MACBETH - Chenango River Theatre 5%



Jon Froehlich - THE BERLIN DIARIES - JCC CenterStage 4%



Chris Woodworth - POTUS - Blackfriars Theatre 4%



Duane Boutte' - DRACULA: THE JOURNAL OF JONATHAN HARKER - Bannerman island at St Rita's Music Room 4%



Garrett Turner - PRIMARY TRUST - Syracuse Stage 3%



Sara Mayer-Fried - WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME - JCC CenterStage 3%



Jack Holick - A CHRISTMAS STORY - playhouse Stage company 3%



Aidan J. Lawrence - DARKER THE NIGHT/BRIGHTER THE STARS - Shadowland Stages 3%



Spinks - BAD BOOKS - Kitchen Theatre Company 3%



Catherine D. DuBord - BAD BOOKS - Kitchen Theatre Company 3%



Angelique Archer - POLISHING SHAKESPEARE - Bridge Street Theatre 3%



Brian Dykstra - POLISHING SHAKESPEARE - Kitchen Theatre Company 3%



Ryan Canavan - DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE - Chenango River Theatre 3%



Abby Wheeler - PANDORA’S SHUT-THE-BOX GAME - Kitchen Sink Theatre Company 3%



Kelly McCarty - TWELFTH NIGHT - Pendragon Theatre 2%



Will Sarratt - TWELFTH NIGHT - Pendragon Theatre 2%



Amy Crossman - MARY JANE - Bridge Street Theatre 2%



David Girard - SHERLOCK CAROL - Capital Repertory Theatre 2%



Daniel Diaza - ACTOR - El Armario 2%



Jason M. Shipman - THE ODD COUPLE - Cortland Repertory Theatre 2%



Kevin McGuire - THE LEHMAN TRILOGY - Capital Repertory Theatre 2%



Liz McCartney - MIRACLE ON SOUTH DIVISION STREET - Penguin Rep 2%



Dan Costello - BRIAN FRIEL’S DANCING AT LUGHNASA - Hubbard Hall 2%



Best Play (Non-Professional)

OUR TOWN - Fort Salem Theater 9%



A MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM - Rochester Community Players 8%



THE MOUSETRAP - Blackfriars Theatre 7%



TWELFTH NIGHT - Syracuse Shakespeare In-The-Park 7%



PETER AND THE STAR CATCHER - SLOC Musical Theater 6%



TREASURE ISLAND - Pendragon Theatre 4%



THE REVOLUTIONISTS - CNY Playhouse 4%



STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Bunbury Players 4%



THE GOOD DOCTOR - Ti-Ahwaga Community Players 4%



ARSENIC & OLD LACE - Oswego Players 4%



THE COTTAGE - Cider Mill Stage 4%



ROSENCRANTZ AND GUILDENSTERN ARE DEAD - Albany Civic Theater 3%



MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Center for the Arts of Homer 3%



AT THE WEDDING - Harbinger Theatre 3%



THE PILLOWMAN - Albany Civic Theater 3%



MAKING GOD LAUGH - BLAST/Cider Mill Stage 3%



KEN LUDWIG'S SHAKESPEARE IN HOLLYWOOD - Syracuse Shakespeare In-The-Park 3%



PLAY ON! - Schuylerville Community Theater 3%



BRIAN FRIEL’S DANCING AT LUGHNASA - Hubbard Hall 3%



JESUS HOPPED THE 'A' TRAIN - Albany Civic Theater 3%



BEYOND THERAPY - CNY Playhouse 3%



BETWEEN RIVERSIDE AND CRAZY - Harbinger 3%



THE GARBOLIGISTS - Curtain Call Theatre 2%



A FEW GOOD MEN - Creative License 2%



DEEP BLUE SOUND - Harbinger Theatre 2%



Best Play (Professional)

ROSIE IS RED AND EVERYBODY IS BLUE - Capital Repertory Theatre 11%



A CHRISTMAS STORY - Playhouse Stage Company 10%



THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Geva Theatre 9%



THE BERLIN DIARIES - JCC CenterStage 5%



PRIMARY TRUST - Syracuse Stage 5%



WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME - JCC CenterStage 4%



TWELFTH NIGHT - Pendragon Theatre 4%



WHERE THE MOUNTAIN MEETS THE SEA - Ancram Center for the Arts 4%



DRACULA:THE JOURNAL OF JONATHAN HARKER, BY JIM HELSINGER - Bannerman Island Outdoor Theatre 4%



THE ODD COUPLE - Cortland Repertory Theatre 3%



THE LEGNAN TRILOGY - Capital Repertory Theatre 3%



A SHERLOCK CAROL - Capital Repertory Theatre 3%



BAD BOOKS - Kitchen Theatre Company 3%



MACBETH - Chenango River Theatre 3%



DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE - Chenango River Theatre 2%



KING JAMES - Syracuse Stage 2%



POLISHING SHAKESPEARE - Kitchen Theatre Company 2%



THE NATIONAL PASTIME - Syracuse Stage 2%



A CASE FOR THE EXISTENCE OF GOD - Kitchen Theatre Company 2%



THE MOUSETRAP - Pendragon Theatre 2%



MARY JANE - Bridge Street Theatre 2%



RADIANT VERMIN - The Depot Theatre 2%



SHERLOCK CAROL - Capital Repertory Theatre 2%



THIS IS GOVERNMENT - Pendragon Theatre 2%



LETTERS FROM MAX - Kitchen Theatre Company 2%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Charles J.I. Krawczyk - KINKY BOOTS - Fort Salem Theater 11%



Christopher Lupia - TITANIC - CNY Playhouse 9%



Gabby Button - NEXT TO NORMAL - Cider Mill Stage 8%



Allen Wright Shannon - THE MOUSETRAP - Blackfriars Theatre 8%



Zach Curtis - GYPSY - Ti-Ahwaga Community Players 7%



Jacob Bell - PIPPIN - Schenectady Light Opera Co 7%



Molly Waters - PETER AND THE STAR CATCHER - SLOC Musical Theater 7%



Seth Kennedy & John House - SHREK - Seneca Community Players 6%



Chris Yeckel - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Auburn Players 5%



David Zwierankin - ROSENCRANTZ AND GUILDENSTERN ARE DEAD - Albany Civic Theater 5%



David Zwierankin - JESUS HOPPED THE 'A' TRAIN - Albany Civic Theater 5%



Christopher James Lupia - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - CNY Playhouse 5%



Simon Hadley & Robin Parker - BIG FISH - Theatre444 5%



Charles J.I. Krawczyk - MACBETHANY - Fort Salem Theater 5%



John Frank & Chris Stepanik - CLUE - Rome Community Players 4%



Joshua Jansen & Team - BEDROOM FARCE - Seneca Community Players 3%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Jack Haldoupis - AN AMERICAN IN PARIS - JCC CenterStage 6%



Andromache Chalfant - THE NATIONAL PASTIME - Syracuse Stage 5%



Tammy Buehler - THE PRINCE OF EGYPT - OFC Creations Theatre Center 5%



Carolyn Mraz - ALWAYS, PATSY CLINE - Geva Theatre 5%



Jacob Bell - THE WAITING - Playhouse Stage Company 5%



Milagros Ponce de Leon - THE HELLO GIRLS - Syracuse Stage 4%



Ann Beyersdorfer - PRIMARY TRUST - Syracuse Stage 4%



Tyler M. Perry - LETTERS FROM MAX - Kitchen Theatre Company 4%



John Haldoupis - AN AMERICAN IN PARIS - JCC CenterStage 4%



Pablo Jesús Gatto - DIRECCIÓN - El Armario 4%



Benny Pitt - OKLAHOMA! - Playhouse Stage Company 4%



Alexander Woodard - ROSIE IS RED AND EVERYBODY IS BLUE - Capital Repertory Theatre 4%



Tyler Perry - EXTENDED STAY - Kitchen Theatre/WOW 3%



Connor Gallerani - TWELFTH NIGHT - Pendragon Theatre 3%



Mia Irwin - THE WEDDING SINGER - Cortland Repertory Theatre 3%



Jeffrey D. Kmiec - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - The Rev Theatre Company 3%



Danielle Pecchioli - THE MOUSETRAP - Pendragon Theatre 3%



Anita Stewart - MURDER FOR TWO - Cortland Repertory Theatre 3%



Neil Caplan and Gene Panczenko - DRACULA:THE JOURNAL OF JONATHAN HARKER - Bannerman Island Theatre and St. Rita's Music Room in Beacon 3%



Maggie Jackson - HEAD OVER HEELS - Forestburgh Playhouse 3%



Brian Prather & Camilla Tassi - THE LEHMAN TRILOGY - Capital Repertory Theatre 2%



Maggie Jackson - THE ODD COUPLE - Cortland Repertory Theatre 2%



Daniel Allen - THIS IS GOVERNMENT - Pendragon Theatre 2%



Nora Marlow Smith - A SHERLOCK CAROL - Capital Repertory Theatre 2%



Rozy Isquith - HELLO, DOLLY! - Cortland Repertory Theatre 2%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Anthony Vadala - INTO THE WOODS - The Covey Theater Company 11%



Andre Valverde - KINKY BOOTS - Fort Salem Theater 10%



Bob Puff - THE NOTEWORTHY LIFE OF HOWARD BARNES - Blackfriars Theatre 9%



Lauren Kensley - GYPSY - Ti-Ahwaga Community Players 7%



Zachary Moser - BIG FISH - CNY Playhouse 7%



Brian Starnes - JESUS HOPPED THE 'A' TRAIN - Albany Civic Theater 7%



Elizabeth Crew - THE MOUSETRAP - The Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck 7%



Mike Kane - NEXT TO NORMAL - Cider Mill Stage 7%



Zachary Moser - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - CNY Playhouse 7%



Stephen Wilson - DEEP BLUE SOUND - Harbinger Theatre 6%



Scott Tunkel - SHREK - Center for Performing Arts Rhinebeck 6%



Nic MacLane - THE REVOLUTIONISTS - CNY Playhouse 6%



Brian Starnes - ROSENCRANTZ AND GUILDENSTERN ARE DEAD - Albany Civic Theater 6%



Scott Tunkel - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Center for Performing Arts Rhinebeck 5%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Bob Puff - AN AMERICAN IN PARIS - JCC CenterStage 8%



Jessica Paz - THE HELLO GIRLS - Syracuse Stage 6%



Andrew Wilhelm - ALWAYS, PATSY CLINE - Geva Theatre 6%



Brian Kovach - JERSEY BOYS - OFC Creations Theatre Center 6%



Anthony Vadala - FUN HOME - Redhouse Arts Center 6%



Brett Sandusky - DRACULA:THE JOURNAL OF JONATHAN HARKER - Bannerman Island Outdoor Theatre 5%



Laura Kensley - BIG FISH - Redhouse Arts Center 5%



Lesley Greene - LETTERS FROM MAX - Kitchen Theatre Company 4%



Kate Wecker - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Cortland Repertory Theatre 4%



Daniel Lundberg - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - The Rev Theatre Company 4%



Anthony Vadala - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Redhouse Arts Center 4%



Jennie Gorn - THIS IS GOVERNMENT - Pendragon Theatre 4%



Carmen Borgia - RED LIKE FRUIT - Bridge Street Theatre 4%



Jeffery Salerno - ONCE - Capital Repertory Theatre 4%



Jeffrey Salerno - ONCE - Capital Repertory Theatre 4%



Tony Taylor - HEAD OVER HEELS - Forestburgh Playhouse 4%



Kyle Jensen - THE WEDDING SINGER - Cortland Repertory Theatre 4%



Seth Asa - MURDER FOR TWO - Cortland Repertory Theatre 3%



Steve Stevens - THE LEHMAN TRILOGY - Capital Repertory Theatre 3%



Kate Wecker - HELLO, DOLLY! - Cortland Repertory Theatre 3%



Kyle Jensen - BARNUM - The Rev Theatre Company 3%



John Gromada - A SHERLOCK CAROL - Capital Repertory Theatre 2%



Lisa Monde - L.O.V.E EXTRATERRESTRIAL EXTRAVAGANZA - Producers Club Theater 2%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)

Brynn Tyszka - THE NOTEWORTHY LIFE OF HOWARD BARNES - Blackfriars Theatre 8%



Dan Evers - KINKY BOOTS - Fort Salem Theater 8%



Bianca Hallett - RENT - Baldwinsville Theatre Guild 5%



Cody Logan - PIPPIN - SLOC Musical Theater 5%



Alex Ramos - THE STORY OF MY LIFE - Theatre444 4%



Zach Curtis - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - SRO Productions 4%



Tara Fox - A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE - Bunbury Players 4%



Claire Gratto - GYPSY - Ti-Ahwaga Community Players 4%



Aaron Ruiz - TITANIC - CNY Playhouse 4%



Josh Wahl - NEXT TO NORMAL - Cider Mill Stage 4%



Kenneth J. Kidd - OKLAHOMA! - Home Made Theatre, Saratoga, NY. 4%



Jana Kucera - ALL SHOOK UP - Endicott Performing Arts Center 3%



James Mirras - SHREK - Seneca Community Players 3%



Cole Laventure - TITANIC - CNY Playhouse 3%



Julian Hugo-Perez - CABARET - Timothy Murphy Playhouse 3%



Victoria Matthies - THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY - Ghostlight Players, Staten Island 3%



Sam Herbert - TITANIC - CNY Playhouse 3%



Tyree Kaufman - SHREK - Seneca Community Players 3%



Kelsey Christiana - ANNIE - The Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck 3%



Helen Annely - WORKING - Ghent Players 3%



Tyler Ianuzi - BIG FISH - CNY Playhouse 3%



Haley Swetz - ANNIE - The Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck 3%



Maria Coppola - ANNIE - The Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck 2%



Tess Klenchik - NEXT TO NORMAL - Cider Mill Stage 2%



Ryan Dutcher - ANNIE - The Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck 2%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Professional)

Hailey Dupuis - AMERICAN IDIOT - Brodway Upstate 10%



Rachel Kodweis - THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA - Blackfriars Theatre 5%



Ainsley Martell - AMERICAN IDIOT - Brodway Upstate 5%



Tripp Hanson - GYPSY - OFC Creations Theatre Center 4%



Bianca Hallett - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Redhouse Arts Center 3%



Mitchell Canfield - GYPSY - OFC Creations 3%



Ally Lilah Wolfe - THE WEDDING SINGER - Cortland Repertory Theatre 3%



Lyndsey Lord - HOWARD BARNES - Blackfriars Theatre 3%



Andrew Fleming - BARNUM - The Rev Theatre Company 3%



George Barberi - AN AMERICAN IN PARIS - JCC CenterStage 3%



Alex Orthwein - L.O.V.E EXTRATERRESTRIAL EXTRAVAGANZA - Producers Club Theater 3%



Weller Dorff - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Cortland Repertory Theatre 3%



Storm Lever - THE HELLO GIRLS - Syracuse Stage 2%



Harper Silvestri - HEATHERS - Playhouse Stage Company 2%



Kylie Tripp - AMERICAN IDIOT - Brodway Upstate 2%



Jennie Gilardoni - AN AMERICAN IN PARIS - JCC CenterStage 2%



M’Lanie Hunter - SOUTH: A NAUTICAL MUSICAL - Bridge Street Theatre 2%



Emily Mikesell - ONCE - Capital Repertory Theatre 2%



Lucas Casey Brown - AN AMERICAN IN PARIS - JCC CenterStage 2%



Sam Simahk - THE HELLO GIRLS - Syracuse Stage 2%



Jamari Darling - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - The Rev Theatre Company 2%



James Ragen - BIG FISH - Redhouse Arts Center 2%



Molly Rose McGrath - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Playhouse Stage Company 2%



Chrissy Albanese - BARNUM - The Rev Theatre Company 2%



AshleySimone Kirchner, Miss Shields - A CHRISTMAS STORY - Playhouse Stage Company 2%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)

Tom Ferguson - OUR TOWN - Fort Salem Theater 10%



Brian Tan - TRIP TO BOUNTIFUL - Penfield Players 9%



Ben Amey - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Schenectady Light Opera Company 6%



Kiefer Schenk - THE MOUSETRAP - Blackfriars Theatre 6%



Basil Allen - TWELFTH NIGHT - Syracuse Shakespeare In-The-Park 5%



Wren DiCocco - PETER AND THE STAR CATCHER - SLOC Musical Theater 5%



Ged Owen - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Rochester Community Players 4%



Fred Pienkoski - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM - Rochester Community Players 4%



Brian O'Connor II - ARSENIC & OLD LACE - Oswego Players 4%



Maria Coleman - KEN LUDWIG’S SHAKESPEARE IN HOLLYWOOD - Syracuse Shakespeare In-The-Park 4%



Stephen Shepherd - ARSENIC & OLD LACE - Oswego Players 4%



Brian O'Connor II - BEYOND THERAPY - CNY Playhouse 4%



Tony Pallone - DEEP BLUE SOUND - Harbinger Theatre 3%



Cecelia Gray - JESUS HOPPED THE 'A' TRAIN - Albany Civic Theater 3%



Tobias Martin - ROSENCRANTZ AND GUILDENSTERN ARE DEAD - Albany Civic Theater 3%



J Scala - DEEP BLUE SOUND - Harbinger Theatre 3%



Bobby Orlando - THE RISE AND FALL OF FALSTAFF - Ghostlight Players, Staten Island 3%



Emily Crist - ROSENCRANTZ AND GUILDENSTERN ARE DEAD - Albany Civic Theater 3%



Trish Annese - MERCURY - Crow City Theatre 3%



Patrick Quinn - HAMLET - Home Made Theater 3%



Scott Bandla - ARSENIC & OLD LACE - Oswego Players 3%



Sydney Davis - ROSENCRANTZ AND GUILDENSTERN ARE DEAD - Albany Civic Theater 3%



Sadrina Renee - BETWEEN RIVERSIDE AND CRAZY - Harbinger Theatre 3%



Kathleen Carey - DEEP BLUE SOUND - Harbinger Theatre 2%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Professional)

Carolyn Chave - FIVE WOMEN WEARING THE SAME DRESS - Chenango River Theatre 6%



Yvonne Perry - POLISHING SHAKESPEARE - Bridge Street Theatre 6%



Ashalee Caggy - OLD MONEY, NEW HABITS - Redhouse Arts Center 5%



Avery Whitted - A SHERLOCK CAROL - Capital Repertory Theatre 5%



Leila Quinn - THE ODD COUPLE - Cortland Repertory Theatre 5%



Christopher Leifheit - THE MOUSETRAP - Pendragon Theatre 4%



Erick González - THE NATIONAL PASTIME - Syracuse Stage 4%



Binaifer Dabu - LES TROIS DUMAS - Redhouse Arts Center 4%



Oliver Wadsworth - A SHERLOCK CAROL - Capital Repertory Theatre 4%



Will Sarratt - TWELFTH NIGHT - Pendragon Theatre 4%



Brenny Campbell - A SHERLOCK CAROL - Capital Repertory Theatre 4%



Roxanne Fay - MARY JANE - Bridge Street Theatre 4%



Carolyn Chave - THE SLASHERLAND PROJECT - Redhouse Arts Center 3%



Jessica Wagner - TWELFTH NIGHT - Pendragon Theatre 3%



David Girard - A SHERLOCK CAROL - Capital Repertory Theatre 3%



Sam Balzac - TWELFTH NIGHT - Pendragon Theatre 3%



Joe Cassidy - THE NATIONAL PASTIME - Syracuse Stage 3%



Carolyn Chave - LES TROIS DUMAS - Redhouse Arts Center 3%



Montae Russell - ROSIE IS RED AND EVERYBODY IS BLUE - Capital Repertory Theatre 3%



Tyler Ianuzi - OLD MONEY, NEW HABITS - Redhouse Arts Center 3%



Donovan Stanfield - LES TROIS DUMAS - Redhouse Arts Center 3%



SJ Hannah - TWELFTH NIGHT - Pendragon Theatre 3%



Patrick Quinn - THE CHERRY ORCHARD - Northeast Theatre Ensemble 3%



Joy Donze - TWELFTH NIGHT - Pendragon Theatre 3%



Jeremiah Thompson - OLD MONEY, NEW HABITS - Redhouse Arts Center 2%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production (Non-Professional)

SPONGEBOB YOUTH EDITION - Ti-Ahwaga Community Players 30%



THE LIGHTNING THIEF - Baldwinsville Theatre Guild 29%



TREASURE ISLAND - Camp Pendragon 27%



ALL SHOOK UP - Endicott Performing Arts Center 14%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production (Professional)

GUYS & DOLLS - Brodway Upstate 17%



DESCENDANTS: THE MUSICAL - Brodway Upstate 11%



THE LITTLE MERMAID - Playhouse Stage Company 10%



NAKED MOLE RAT GETS DRESSED - Hangar Theatre 9%



SCHOOLHOUSE ROCK LIVE - Playhouse Stage 9%



A CHRISTMAS STORY - Cohoes Music Hall 8%



HOUSE FOR MOUSE - Syracuse Stage 8%



THE REV ON TOUR - The Rev Theatre Company 7%



LEVI'S RELIC - Redhouse Arts Center 7%



TREASURE ISLAND - Pendragon Theatre 7%



FRIEND OF A FRIEND - Capital Repertory Theatre 6%



Favorite Local Theatre (Non-Professional)

Fort Salem Theater 8%



Pittsford Musicals 7%



Schuylerville Community Theater 4%



CNY Playhouse 4%



Webster Theatre Guild 4%



Schenectady Light Opera Company 4%



Roberts Community Theatre 4%



Ti-Ahwaga Community Players 4%



Syracuse Shakespeare In-The-Park 3%



Theatre444 3%



The Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck 3%



Crow City Theatre 3%



Out of Pocket 3%



Cider Mill Playhouse 3%



Endicott Performing Arts Center 3%



Timothy Murphy Playhouse 3%



The Black Theater of Upstate NY 3%



Baldwinsville Theatre Guild 3%



SRO Productions 3%



Seneca Community Players 2%



Auburn Players 2%



BLAST/Cider Mill Stage 2%



Curtain Call Theatre 2%



The Auguste Roost 2%



Colonial Little Theater 2%



Favorite Local Theatre (Professional)

Broadway Upstate 9%



Redhouse Arts Center 6%



Blackfriars Theatre 5%



OFC Creations 5%



JCC CenterStage 5%



Hangar Theatre 4%



Syracuse Stage 4%



Fort Salem Theater 4%



Kitchen Theatre Company 3%



Playhouse Stage Company 3%



Proctors 3%



Bridge Street Theatre 3%



Pendragon Theatre 3%



Lake George Dinner Theater 2%



Cortland Repertory Theatre 2%



Mac-Haydn Theater 2%



Capital Repertory Theatre 2%



Tri-Cities Opera 2%



West Herr Auditorium Theatre 2%



The Rev Theatre Company 2%



Bannerman Island Outdoor Theatre 2%



Infinite Spark Theater Company 2%



Chenango River Theatre 2%



The Company Theatre 2%



Forestburgh Playhouse 2%



