Blackfriars New Year's Eve Concert Returns For Third Year

🎭 NEW! Central New York Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Central New York & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Enjoy New Year's Eve without the late bedtime at BT's New Year's Eve Musical Mayhem concert, playing two shows on December 31st at Blackfriars Theatre (795 East Main Street).

Due to the overwhelming popularity of the company's first two New Year's Eve concerts, they will be returning with another evening of BT's New Year's Eve Musical Mayhem! For this concert, six BT artists take to the stage to sing their showstopping signature numbers backed by a live band … but in the second act, things go topsy-turvy with a round of musical roulette. This year's twist: duets!

As the concert enters its third year, Blackfriars leadership is ecstatic that its popularity has only grown. “We knew that we couldn't be the only people who don't enjoy staying up until midnight to have fun on New Year's Eve,” says Blackfriars artistic director, Brynn Tyszka. “I think we were both surprised that first year, however, that it sold out so quickly! It's such a treat to be able to offer an event that can bring so many people joy to close out their year.” The theatre's executive director, Mary Tiballi Hoffman, is equally enthralled with the opportunities the event presents: “This is the most fun we have at the theatre all year. It truly is an event where the audience gets to be a part of the excitement! We've even had people come to both shows to see how it changes for the second performance—it's a wild ride.”

Guests of Musical Mayhem will enjoy a one-hour performance with a special dessert and wine reception provided by Madeline's Catering and Get Caked, from 5:30-6:50pm. A concessions area is also available during and prior to both performances, offering beer, wine, cider, soft drinks, and snacks for purchase. For this one-night event, Blackfriars Theatre promises thrilling suspense, soaring vocals, and a live band as you ring in the New Year in style!

Blackfriars Theatre provides an intimate theatre-going experience, with 126 seats in a wraparound configuration—audiences are never more than thirty feet from an actor on stage. Because of the limited seating and performances, it is recommended that patrons purchase their tickets early to ensure availability. Audiences can see Musical Mayhem at Blackfriars Theatre December 31st.

The Musical Mayhem cast includes Jade Hill, Mary Tiballi Hoffman (emcee), Alvis Green Jr., Lyndsey Lord, Hector Manuel, Max Ruscio, Brynn Tyszka; directed by Brynn Tyszka; musically directed by Julie Covach.

Love Theater in Central New York? Join The Community! Whether you've got past experience writing about theater or just starting, the BroadwayWorld Community offers a unique opportunity to become a champion for your local arts community, helping raise awareness of local offerings and adding another local voice to the conversation at a time arts coverage is shrinking in the press across the continent. Join us and become a pivotal part of the movement that celebrates and promotes the arts in the digital age. Learn More