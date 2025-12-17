Bridge Street Theatre to Present PHYSICAL COMEDY CRASH COURSE WITH PETER DANIEL STRAUS

🎭 NEW! Central New York Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Central New York & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Bridge Street Theatre will present Physical Comedy Crash Course with Peter Daniel Straus on Saturday, December 27, 2025, from 10:30am to 1:30pm, at its historic venue in Catskill, NY. The workshop is open to adults ages 18+ and costs $35, with a 14-student minimum.

This dynamic, hands-on workshop introduces participants to the fundamentals of physical comedy, exploring how movement, facial expression, rhythm, and timing can be used to create bold, memorable comedic moments without words. Designed for performers of all experience levels, the class offers tools to strengthen stage presence, sharpen comedic instincts, and deepen physical storytelling.

Peter Daniel Straus is a lifelong physical comedian whose work spans circus, theatre, television, and international performance. Audiences may recognize him as "Pierre the Mime" from Impractical Jokers and Keeping Up With the Kardashians. His career includes appearances on The Late Show with David Letterman, performances at the Metropolitan Opera, training at Ringling Bros. Clown College, and work as a Clown Doctor in New York hospitals. Straus is based in Hudson, NY.

The workshop is part of Bridge Street Academy, Bridge Street Theatre's community-based arts education program for kids and adults. Bridge Street Academy is dedicated to fostering creativity, curiosity, bravery, collaboration, and performance skills through high-quality, accessible arts training.

Physical Comedy Crash Course with Peter Daniel Straus takes place Saturday, December 27, 2025, from 10:30am-1:30pm at Bridge Street Theatre, 44 West Bridge Street, Catskill, NY. Tickets and registration are available at

https://bridgestreettheatre.thundertix.com/orders/new?performance_id=3207344.

More information about Bridge Street Academy can be found at https://bridgest.org/bridge-street-academy/.

