Spotlight: HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS! at OFC Creations Theatre Center

🎭 NEW! Central New York Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Central New York & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Returning to OFC, Garrett Clayton (best known from Teen Beach Movie, The Fosters, and Hairspray LIVE!) stars as The Grinch! A miserly and miserable, ever-so-cantankerous Grinch has observed the despicable Christmas joy of the Whos with disdain, from a distance, for decades. Enough! In this favorite holiday story, filled with toe-tapping music and Seussian rhymes, he conceives a dastardly plot to destroy the holiday they love. It’s the smallest of the Whos, tiny Cindy Lou, who extends a hand. Through the combination of kindness and community, we witness not only a change in the course of Who-History, but the size and capacity of the cantankerous Grinch’s heart.

Based on the iconic animated film and beloved children’s book, Dr. Seuss' How The Grinch Stole Christmas!, the musical features the hit songs "You're A Mean One Mr. Grinch" and "Welcome Christmas" from the original animated television special. Max the Dog narrates as the mean and scheming Grinch, whose heart is "two sizes too small," decides to steal Christmas away from the Holiday loving Whos. ​

The first Rochester-produced production of Dr. Seuss' How The Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical is under the direction of Eric Vaughn Johnson and David Autovino, featuring a cast of professional performers from across the country. OFC is one of the first regional theatres in the country to present this brand-new musical. Dr. Seuss' How The Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI).

Love Theater in Central New York? Join The Community! Whether you've got past experience writing about theater or just starting, the BroadwayWorld Community offers a unique opportunity to become a champion for your local arts community, helping raise awareness of local offerings and adding another local voice to the conversation at a time arts coverage is shrinking in the press across the continent. Join us and become a pivotal part of the movement that celebrates and promotes the arts in the digital age. Learn More