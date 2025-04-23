Kaatsbaan Cultural Park to Present 2025 Visual Art Exhibition Opening

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Kaatsbaan Cultural Park will present the opening of the 2025 Visual Arts Exhibition on Saturday, May 31, 2025 at 4pm-6pm. Tickets are free and open to the public, reservations encouraged.

For the opening of the 2025 Visual Arts Exhibition, Kaatsbaan Cultural Park invites the public to explore contemporary works by acclaimed, local Hudson Valley artists as well as two, newly installed bronze works by world renowned 20th-century sculptor, Gaston Lachaise. Floating Figure and Torso of Elevation are on loan from the Lachaise Foundation in New York City. The opening includes a reception with exhibition curator Hilary Greene and artists.

The contemporary line-up of artists features Neil Enggist's poetic metal paintings, Daisuke Kiyomiya's elegant stonework, Heidi Lanino's graceful wood sculptures, Ian McMahon's geometric wall relief, Portia Munson's dynamic organic banner, Aurora Robson's magical found-plastic works, Jennifer Zackin's conceptual rope pieces, and unique and personal dance videos by Freeda Electra Handelsman.

Gaston Lachaise was called by ARTnews, "the greatest American sculptor of his time." Floating Figure has been exhibited at the Museum of Modern Art in New York and at the Muse d'Art Moderne in Paris. Torso of Elevation has been shown at the Corcoran Gallery of Art in Washington, DC and the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston. Born in Paris and relocated to New York for most of his career, Lachaise played a critical role in the birth of American Modernism, pushing the boundaries of nude figuration with his innovative representations of the human body.

Kaatsbaan looks forward to presenting visitors with a compelling combination of visual art from the past and our present day. A performance by American Ballet Theatre's Studio Company follows the Opening at 7:00 pm.

Comments