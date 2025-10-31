CompCord Will Host LittleBig Band Celia Cruz Centennial

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On Saturday, November 29th at 7pm at Loft393, Composers Concordance will present 'LittleBig Band - Celia Cruz Centennial,' a concert event showcasing new compositions for 13-piece Jazz ensemble. Presented in quick tandem, contrasting works for reeds, brass, and rhythm section pay tribute to the great Celia Cruz (1925-2003) and expand the repertory into the 21st century.

Featured compositions include 'The Tohubohu Of Happiness' by Gene Pritsker, 'Salsa Del Centenario' by Zach Gindichiafullo, and Marina Vesics 'Red Dance', plus compositions by Steven Bernstein, Seth Boustead, Dan Cooper, José Claro Fumero, Scott Hoefling, Alon Nechushtan, Max Pollak, Dassi Rosenkrantz, and Marina Vesic.

CompCord LittleBig Band is Evan Francis, Scott Hoefling, Raina Fiore - saxophones; Franz Hackl, Kevin Blancq, Peter Oswald, Dennis Hernandez - trumpets; Evan Amoroso - trombone; David Taylor - bass trombone; Alon Nechushtan - keyboard; Dassi Rosenkrantz - bass; David Cossin - drums; Max Pollak - percussion; conducted by Gene Pritsker; joined by the acclaimed vocalist Ariacne Trujillo Duran and the renowned trumpeter Steven Bernstein.

