WRITE OUT LOUD and More Set for 54 Below Lineup Next Week

Next week, 54 BELOW will presents some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond, including WRITE OUT LOUD, FEAT. Taylor Iman Jones, Julia Knitel, plus more.

WRITE OUT LOUD: FROM CONTEST TO CONCERT VOLUME 7, FEAT. Taylor Iman Jones, Julia Knitel, & MORE! – SEPTEMBER 15 AT 7PM

Write Out Loud is back for its SEVENTH installment at 54 Below! This annual celebration of new musical theatre writers is hosted by Taylor Louderman (Tony Award® nominee, Mean Girls) and produced by Team Write Out Loud — Sarah Glugatch, Hannah Kloepfer, and Josh Collopy. The evening is music directed by Adam Brenner Laird.

This evening of new music will feature the work of our 2025 contest winners and finalists; and a full cast of New York theatre’s finest!

Featuring Shelby Acosta, Daniel Arana, Jenna Bainbridge, Desmond Luis Edwards, Ryan Jacobs, Taylor Iman Jones, Tony Award® nominee Julia Knitel, Kate Louissaint, Bailey McCall, T.J. Newton, Daniel Quadrino, Mikaela Secada, Tony Award® nominee A.J. Shively, Kuhoo Verma, and Lamont Walker II.

Past Write Out Loud winners include: Joriah Kwamé, Ethan Carlson, Matt Copley, Taylor Fagins, Chloe Geller, Anna M Johnson, Natalie Myrick, Alexander Sage Oyen, Kailey Marshall, Matthew Peña, Emmet Smith, Indy Angel, Brandon Michael Lowden, Kat Siciliano, Mackenzie Szabo, Elyza Tuan, Veronica Mansour, abs wilson, Callum Shannon, Kat O’Sullivan, Delaney Guyer, Kenny Youch, Will Shishmanian, Brooke Trumm, Wren Mied, Ally Cribb, Yejune Kim, and Jose Alba Rodriguez.

Watch performances from Volumes 1-6 here! And listen to all Write Out Loud winning singles on Spotify (over 50 million streams).

Past Performers Include: Ephie Aardema (Funny Girl), Jaime Lyn Beatty (Team Starkid), Tee Boyich (Mean Girls), Bebe Browning, Jane Bruce (Jagged Little Pill), Leana Rae Concepcion (Merrily We Roll Along), DeMarius Copes (Mean Girls), Lissa deGuzman (Wicked), Cailen Fu (Mean Girls), Jeff Heimbrock (Wicked), Janet Krupin (Bring It On), Danny Marin, Bailey McCall (Waitress), Artemis Montague, JJ Niemann (Back to the Future), Emmet Smith, Jake David Smith (Between the Lines), Elizabeth Teeter (Beetlejuice), Daniel Quadrino (Wicked), Dani Wade (Mean Girls), & Alex Wyse (Good Night, Oscar), Karl Amundson, Major Attaway (Disney’s Aladdin), Jordan Barrow (Wicked), Jessie Hooker-Bailey (Waitress), Gerard Canonico (Be More Chill), Jerusha Cavazos (The Prom, Between the Lines), Mike Cefalo (New York, New York), Madison Deadman, Cara Rose DiPietro (TikTok), Sis Thee Doll (Oklahoma!), Morgan Dudley (Jagged Little Pill), Linedy Genao (Dear Evan Hansen), Bradley Gibson (Disney’s Hercules), Savvy Jackson (Bad Cinderella), Jason Gotay (Bring It On, Freaky Friday), Hawley Gould (Suffs), F. Michael Haynie (Heart of Rock & Roll), Danielle Hope (Les Misérables), Troy Iwata (Be More Chill), Arielle Jacobs (Disney’s Aladdin, In the Heights), Thayne Jasperson (Hamilton), Olivia Kaufmann (Mean Girls), Derek Klena (Moulin Rouge!, Jagged Little Pill), Hannah Kloepfer, Andrew Kober (She Loves Me), Pablo Laucerica (Dear Evan Hansen), Taylor Louderman (Mean Girls), Izzy McCalla (The Prom, Disney’s Aladdin), Emily Kristen Morris (Wicked), Desi Oakley (Waitress), Kim Onah (& Juliet), Marina Pires (How to Dance in Ohio), Carrie St. Louis (Wicked), Shereen Pimentel (West Side Story), Gabriella Joy Rodriguez, Presley Ryan (Beetlejuice), Caesar Samayoa (Come From Away), Heath Saunders (Company), A.J. Shively (Paradise Square), Cherry Torres (Hamilton), Allie Trimm (Bye Bye Birdie), Danielle Wade (Mean Girls), Gabe Violett (“The Voice”), Teal Wicks (The Cher Show, Wicked), Eleri Ward, Samantha Williams (Caroline, or Change).

$62.50 cover charge (includes $7.50 in fees). $101 premium seating (includes $11 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS ACROSS THE UNIVERSE – SEPTEMBER 15 AT 9:30PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Join us for a soul-stirring evening where the revolutionary spirit of the ’60s meets the glamour of Broadway in 54 Sings Across the Universe. Inspired by the visually stunning film that took the world by storm 18 years ago along with the iconic music of The Beatles, this one-night-only concert reimagines the beloved soundtrack in an intimate, cabaret setting—only at 54 Below.

Featuring a dynamic cast of rising stars and seasoned performers, with music direction by Elmo Zapp, expect bold new interpretations of “Come Together,” “Blackbird,” “Hey Jude,” and more. Bringing you rich harmonies, emotional storytelling, and just the right touch of rebellion, this tribute captures the heart of a generation—and the timeless power of love and music.

Produced by Stephanie Lazard and Elmo Zapp.

Featuring Catherine Ariale, Richard Baskin Jr., Henry Beddoe, Mark Beyer, Nicci Claspell, Logan Farine, Kathryn Francisco, Carson Higgins, Chelsea Hooker, Dillon Klena, Dani Kucera, Robert Mannis, Sam Massey, Jake McKenna, Devon Meddock, Cassi Mikat, Morgan Reilly, Monet Sabel, Evan Alexander Smith, Olivia Valli, Davis Wayne, Jadon Webster, and more stars to be announced!

Joined by Jared Decker on drums, Mike Rosengarten on guitar, Yuka Tadano on bass, Max Wagner on guitar, and Elmo Zapp on keys.

$40.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $68 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Avery Sommers: SHOWSTOPPERS – SEPTEMBER 16 AT 7PM

Broadway’s Avery Sommers returns to New York with her new show Showstoppers. Avery is familiar to Broadway audiences from her performances in Ain’t Misbehavin’ and Platinum and from her national tour performances in Chicago and Best Little Whorehouse. Showstoppers is a collection of songs from roles she has performed (“This Joint is Jumpin’,” “Can’t Help Loving That Man of Mine,” “I Know Where I’ve Been”) and roles she wishes to play (“Before The Parade Passes By,” “If You Believe”) interspersed with her own showbiz story and television clips. Avery is an artist who makes every song uniquely her own and lifts the hearts and souls of her audiences, whether in an intimate supper club or on a Broadway stage.

Music direction by Phil Hinton.

$62.50 cover charge (includes $7.50 in fees). $101 premium seating (includes $11 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

JCHRIS AND CARLA ARDITO: BROOKLYN BOSSA NOVA – SEPTEMBER 16 AT 9:30PM

JChris and Carla Ardito are proud to present Brooklyn Bossa Nova, a celebration of the classic and contemporary sounds of Bossa Nova. Featuring the music of Antônio Carlos Jobim, Marisa Monte, Brazil 66, and more, Brooklyn Bossa Nova also performs American pop hits that complement the Bossa Nova groove from such greats as Stevie Wonder and Burt Bacharach. “Mas Que Nada,” “Desafinado,” and “Summer Samba,” as well as hits by Stevie Wonder, Aretha Franklin, and more make for a fun-filled, sexy, and joyful night on the town. Brooklyn Bossa Nova was founded in 2022 and made its debut at Superfine in DUMBO.

Featuring special guest Anna Paloma.

$40.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $68 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Clint Holmes: JAMES, JONI, AND ME – SEPTEMBER 17 & 20 AT 7PM

James Taylor and Joni Mitchell will not appear at this performance

“Entertainer with a capital E.”

– Stephen Holden, The New York Times

“He can croon. He can wail. His sense of time is thrilling. He can build a tempo with temple-throbbing passion, then waft his way through a ballad with dreamy intonation.”

– Rex Reed, The New York Observer

One of the greatest voices of our generation re-imagines the greatest hits of two of music’s most influential singer-songwriters, James Taylor and Joni Mitchell. This intimate performance celebrates the enduring legacy and friendship of these iconic artists through their timeless songs. Holmes brings his interpretative mastery to classics like “Fire and Rain,” “Shower the People,” “Big Yellow Taxi” and “Both Sides Now,” while sharing the story of Taylor and Mitchell’s 50-year friendship and artistic journey from struggling young musicians to legendary icons.

About Clint Holmes… As the strains of “My name is Michael, I’ve got a nickel…” poured out of every radio in America, Clint Holmes set off on a path to establishing himself as one of the most dynamic interpreters of song ever to grace a stage. Following the staggering success of his chart-topping hit record, “Playground in My Mind,” Clint was determined to not rest on his laurels or simply ride the wave of his gold-record stardom.

Clint spent much of the last 25 years as a headliner on the Las Vegas Strip, earning him several “Best Of” awards, including “Best Male Vocalist” five years in a row in a town with no shortage of stiff competition for the title. His triumphs around the country range from the grand stages of Carnegie Hall and the Hollywood Bowl to the chic corners of legendary cabaret rooms and jazz clubs. Over his storied career, Clint has performed for 6 U.S. Presidents (and most of them, more than once.) In addition, he was Joan Rivers’ sidekick on her late night talk show, had his own Emmy-Award winning show (“New York at Night”) and served as music correspondent for “Entertainment Tonight.” More recently, his album, Rendezvous, was nominated for two Grammy Awards. Clint has been touring the country with his wildly-successful Icons Re-Imagined series, spotlighting his favorite singers and songwriters. Join Clint and his star-studded band for James, Joni and Me, a musical experience you’ll never forget.

$90 cover charge (includes $10 in fees). $150.50 premium seating (includes $15.50 in fees) - $156 premium seating (includes $16 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

HERSTERICAL! A JOURNEY THROUGH BROADWAY’S CANON OF WOMEN – SEPTEMBER 17 AT 9:30PM

Join us at 54 Below for the cabaret show Hersterical!, where we support women’s rights, women’s wrongs, and women on the verge. Produced, directed, and hosted by Emma Kern, this show will take you on a journey through Broadway’s canon of women breaking down to truly encapsulate the average female experience: from laughing maniacally on the train to screaming, crying, throwing up in the bathroom. Featuring talented fem-presenting New York artists, Hersterical! will give everyone the feminine urge to laugh, cry, and sing at the top of their lungs all at the same time. So join us for a night of fabulous vocals and fantastical femmes at 54 Below!

Featuring Alexia Alla, Brooke Birbilis, Chelsea dePaula, Aubree Dethloff, Twila Fraser-Hewlett, Neta Harari, Eve Harrison, Emma Kern, Mara Koenig, Ariana Kroeger, Gavin Lesnevich, Bridget Parker, Caroline Ritacco, Jill Saperstein, and Dunya Toth.

Accompanied by Raveena Khetarpal.

$40.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $68 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Stephanie Pope: LIVIN’ IT UP! – SEPTEMBER 18 AT 7PM

Back by popular demand! MAC Award nominee and veteran of eleven Broadway shows, Stephanie Pope returns to the New York cabaret stage for an encore of her solo 54 Below debut titled Stephanie Pope: Livin’ It Up! Through her take on songs from Broadway’s Hadestown and Sunset Boulevard, Broadway shows she has appeared in, including Jelly’s Last Jam, Fosse, and Kiss of The Spider Woman to songs by Billy Porter and India.Arie, plus tunes from her critically acclaimed solo CD, Now’s The Time To Fall In Love, Stephanie boldly shares her journey back to the cabaret stage complete with stories and anecdotes from her time on and backstage with Broadway legends like Chita Rivera and Bob Fosse. Directed by Tony Award® winning Broadway legend Ben Vereen, with music direction by 54 Below favorite Ian Herman, along with multi-instrumentalist David Silliman on drums and percussion, it’s a night you don’t want to miss…10 years in the making!

$62.50 cover charge (includes $7.50 in fees). $101 premium seating (includes $11 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

THE 10TH ANNUAL HARVARD-YALE CANTATA – SEPTEMBER 18 AT 9:30PM

Team Yale will summon some of its formidable musical theater resources to fight Team Harvard in the 10th Annual Harvard-Yale Cantata. This show is a competition of Harvard alumni vs. Yale alumni, as performers and writers. Both schools have renowned songwriter alumni (Harvard: Leonard Bernstein & Alan Jay Lerner, Yale: Cole Porter & Bobby Lopez), although a lot of the appeal comes from younger alums and even current students. Yale leads this series 6-2-1. Yale won last year, but Derek Speedy and Ian Chan are returning as Harvard Team Captain and musical director for Harvard, seeking revenge. Harvard won in 2023. Anything can happen! The Yale co-captains will be Lauren Marut and Soleil Singh, both Cantata veterans but untested as team captains. The Yale musical director will be James Brandfonbrener.

Join producer and host Tom Toce for a cutthroat evening of terrific songs and wonderful performers. The critics have raved about past shows. As we always say, you don’t have to have gone to West Point to enjoy the Army-Navy game, and you don’t have to be affiliated with either school to love the Harvard-Yale Cantata.

The Harvard performers include Ian Chan, Natalie Choo, Laura Sky Herman, Elio Kennedy-Yoon, Sarah Rossman, Derek Speedy, and more stars to be announced!

The Harvard songwriters include Ian Chan, Tony Award® nominee Laurence O’Keefe (Legally Blonde, Bat Boy, Heathers) Julia Riew (Ebb Award winner, DIVE for American Repertory Theatre), Sarah Rossman (Itchin’ for an Itch at Williamstown and The Emperor’s New Clothes at ART), and more to be announced!

The Yale performers include Sam Ahn, Alaina Anderson, James Brandfonbrener, Ali Ewoldt, Elayna Garner, Abram Knott, Lauren Marut, Bradley Nowacek, Sadie Pohl, Christian Probst, Soleil Singh, Tom Toce, and more stars to be announced!

The Yale songwriters include Natalie Brown (Gun and Powder at Paper Mill Playhouse, Shelter at NYSAF), Rachel Folmar, Sam Tucker-Smith, and more to be announced!

$46 cover charge (includes $6 in fees). $73.50 premium seating (includes $8.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

DOUGLAS LADNIER: DIAMONDS – THE GREATEST HITS OF Neil Diamond! – SEPTEMBER 19 AT 7PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Neil Diamond will not appear at this performance

Emmy nominated songwriter, Broadway baritone, and critically-acclaimed, award-winning singer Douglas Ladnier performs the greatest hits of the legendary American singer-songwriter Neil Diamond, featuring iconic, timeless songs like “Sweet Caroline,” “I Am . . . I Said,” “Forever In Blue Jeans,” “Cracklin’ Rosie,” “Love on the Rocks,” and many more.

Neil Diamond’s iconic career, with hits that cascaded from one decade into the next for half-a-century, is a musical lightning rod. His songs speak to every generation, and Douglas Ladnier not only conjures the Diamond’s charisma, he brings a rich and resonant brilliance, making the songs come alive all over again.

It will be produced by NYC impresario Scott Siegel, who has produced more than 600 major concert events all over the world, including producing, writing, and directing show for Michael Feinstein. Douglas has appeared in many of Scott’s legendary concert events, including Broadway by the Year and Broadway Unplugged at The Town Hall, and 54 Sings Broadway’s Greatest Hits! at 54 Below.

Back by popular demand after a hit New York debut! Fans of Neil Diamond will not want to miss this special event.

$62.50 cover charge (includes $7.50 in fees). $106.50 premium seating (includes $11.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

SMOOTH OPERATOR: A TRIBUTE TO SADE FEATURING ALICE DAN – SEPTEMBER 19 AT 9:30PM

Since their 1984 debut Diamond Life, soul and jazz icons Sade have captivated listeners with their multi-genre, immediately recognizable sound. Lead singer Sade Adu has led the band from their 1986 Grammy for Best New Artist to 2024’s single “Young Lion,” released in honor of her son, Izaak.

Cabaret performer Alice Dan (The Triad, Green Room 42, Bitter End) pays tribute to this inimitable sound in her 54 Below debut, recreating the original orchestrations in a wide-ranging set covering over three decades of Sade music including “Smooth Operator,” “Kiss of Life,” and “Like a Tattoo.” She will be joined by music director Ryan McCurdy (Broadway Cares), a five-piece band, and special guests from the worlds of cabaret and Broadway.

$46 cover charge (includes $6 in fees). $79 premium seating (includes $9 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS BROADWAY’S GREATEST HITS! – SEPTEMBER 20 AT 9:30PM

Previous volumes of this Scott Siegel concert event hit 54 Below like lightning! This was the show that every musical theater-lover had been waiting for… and now we’re going to do it again, with a brand new line-up of 54 Sings Broadway’s Greatest Hits!

If you skip through cast albums just to hear the very best songs in each show, this is the nightclub concert event for you. If you love the classics of the Great White Way, come and hear the songs that made Broadway great, that made your heart soar, that you used to sing (maybe still do) in the shower! But at 54 Below, you will hear the greatest Broadway songs of all time performed by today’s greatest stars, singing them straight up, the way you want to hear them!

And who better to produce/direct/host this show than the creator of Town Hall’s critically acclaimed Broadway by the Year series, Scott Siegel, creator of more than 500 major concert events centered on Broadway music! 54 Sings Broadway’s Greatest Hits! will be a thrilling night that you won’t forget…

Music direction by Mark T. Evans.

Featuring John Cardea, Jr., Tommy Ferolano, Coulby Jenkins, Ben Jones, Ryan Knowles, Demiah Latreece, Clare Martin, MOIPEI, and more stars to be announced!

$57 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $95.50 premium seating (includes $10.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

BIG BROADWAY DRAG BRUNCH WITH Marti Cummings – SEPTEMBER 21 AT 1PM

Marti Cummings will not appear at the performance on September 21. This brunch will be hosted by Jada Valenciaga.

Join host Marti Cummings for a new monthly drag brunch series unlike any other currently happening in NYC! From Broadway to pop to disco and more, be prepared to hear all of your favorite hits! Featuring a rotating roster of your favorite Drag Queens, endless mimosas, Bloody Marys, and sangria, come dressed and ready for a living singing Drag Brunch Spectacular!

Musical direction by Brandon James Gwinn.

Featuring Bea Effay, Ivory Fox, host Jada Valenciaga, and Lyra Vega.

Marti Gould Cummings is a NYC Drag staple. Their 16 year long career has expanded the realms of nightlife, cabaret, theater, film, and television. They have sold out Joe’s Pub, 54 Below, and Lincoln Center’s Big Apple Circus. As a recording artist they released, A Very Marti Holiday, featuring some of Broadway’s biggest names, as well as their hit single “CAKE.” Marti has been featured in Vogue, W Magazine, Paper Magazine, Time OUT NY, The New York Times, among others as well as on “Good Morning America,” “The View,” and “Inside Edition.”

They produced and starred in the number one rated Fusion Television Docuseries “Shade Queens of NYC,” hosted their own talk show, “The Marti Report” on Logo, “Worst Cooks in America,” Hulus “Drag Me to Dinner,” “The X Change Rate,” and “Dragged for Yahoo!” Marti has appeared in ad campaigns for COACH, McDonalds, Brooklyn Brewery, and Steve Madden.

Brandon James Gwinn (he/they) is a singer-pianist, composer-lyricist, producer, and a BroadwayWorld Award, Global Queer Arts Festival Award, Bistro Award, and Richard Rodgers Award winner. Their albums Bullit and Not Too Late are now available everywhere music is streamed and downloaded. They produced and performed on Two Birds and One Stone, the first and second albums released by Trixie Mattel (Winner of “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” Season 3), which debuted at #1 on the iTunes Top Albums chart and the Billboard Heatseekers Albums Charts. Brandon also directs and produces music for Alexis Michelle (“Drag Race” Season 9, “All Stars” 7) and Pandora Boxx (“All Stars” 5).

Unlimited Brunch Drink Package (Bloody Mary, Mimosa, Sangria, and Non-Alcoholic Brunch Cocktails) may be purchased for $25 extra. Unlimited Drink Package is included in Premium and Ringside seating purchases. Tax and tip are not included in the drink package price. VIP ticket purchasers will receive a complimentary mimosa.

A special Brunch menu has been created. It includes Chef James Klapak’s take on mouthwatering classics such as decadent PB&J Stuffed French Toast, sumptuous Chicken and Waffles, and warm and fluffy Cinnamon Rolls. The menu will be available a la carte. For the full brunch menu, click here.

$40.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $68 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

AMERICAN IDIOT: A 21ST ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION, FEAT. Derek Klena & MORE! – SEPTEMBER 21 AT 7PM & 9:30PM

Join us for a spectacular celebration of the 21st birthday of Green Day’s iconic album American Idiot, a punk rock masterpiece that redefined a generation. This special concert event will feature original Broadway and national tour cast members, alongside a lineup of exciting special guests and up and coming artists, bringing the exhilarating energy of the album to life. Producers Max Bartos (Sing Street 2020 OBC, American Idiot in PA, lifelong Green Day fan), Matt DeAngelis, and Laura Pietropinto invite you to witness unforgettable performances of classic tracks, storytelling moments, and a nostalgic journey through the themes of rebellion, hope, and the quest for identity that the album so brilliantly encapsulates. Don’t miss this one-night-only event, where fans of all ages can relive the anthems of their youth and celebrate the lasting impact of Green Day’s work.

Music supervision by Julie McBride (Redwood, Moulin Rouge!, SpongeBob SquarePants) and music direction by Emmy winner Sean Pallatroni.

Featuring Max Bartos, Gerard Canonico, Nicci Claspell, Matt DeAngelis, Francesca Granell, Teddy Grey, Carson Higgins, Van Hughes, Brian Charles Johnson, Taylor Iman Jones, Brandon Kalm, Tony Award® nominee Derek Klena, Dillon Klena, Omar Lopez-Cepero, Johnny Newcomb, J Antonio Rodriguez, Trent Saunders, Steven Thomas, Chelsea Turbin, and more stars to be announced!

Original Broadway Production Produced by Tom Hulce & Ira Pittelman

Ruth & Stephen Hendel, Vivek Tiwary & Gary Kaplan, Aged in Wood & Burnt Umber

Scott M. Delman, Latitude Link, Hop Theatricals & Jeffrey Fink, Larry Welk

Bensinger Filerman & Moellenberg Taylor, Allan S. Gordon/Élan V. McAllister

Berkeley Repertory Theatre

In association with Awaken Entertainment & John Pinckard & John Domo

and

Was originally produced by Berkeley Repertory Theatre, Berkeley, CA

Tony Taccone, Artistic Director/Susan Medak, Managing Director

Musical arrangements and orchestrations by Tom Kitt

AMERICAN IDIOT

Is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI).

All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI.

www.mtishows.com

For the 7pm performance: $62.50 cover charge (includes $7.50 in fees). $101 premium seating (includes $11 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

For the 9:30pm performance: $51.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $84.50 premium seating (includes $9.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

LIVE AT 54 BELOW

54 Below’s new series is designed to make more shows accessible to fans all over the world. “Live from 54 Below” will feature LIVE performances of current shows on the calendar, streamed directly from Broadway’s Living Room. Seven cameras will capture the excitement of being at the venue – all paired with the club’s dramatic lighting and award-winning sound design. To recreate the live experience, all shows will be presented exclusively at the time of performance with an in-house audience and will not be available on demand afterwards.

The following performances will be streamed live. For tickets, visit www.54Below.org/LIVE.

54 SINGS ACROSS THE UNIVERSE September 15 at 9:45pm ET / Tickets $29 (includes $4 in fees.)

Stephanie Pope: LIVIN’ IT UP! September 18 at 7pm ET / Tickets $29 (includes $4 in fees.)

DOUGLAS LADNIER: DIAMONDS – THE GREATEST HITS OF Neil Diamond! September 19 at 7pm ET / Tickets $29 (includes $4 in fees.)