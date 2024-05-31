See Norm Lewis, Linda Eder & More Next Month at 54 Below

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Next month, 54 BELOW will present some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond.

To purchase tickets or for more information, visit www.54Below.org or call (646) 476-3551. Limited $15 tickets are available for some shows. Visit 54Below.org/TicketInitiative for more information.

TONY DANZA: STANDARDS & STORIES – JUNE 1 AT 7PM

Back by popular demand! Tony Danza and his four-piece band return to 54 Below with his hit live show, Standards & Stories!

Combining timeless music with wit, charm, storytelling, and a dash of soft shoe and ukulele performances, Danza performs a selection of his favorite songs while interweaving stories about his life and personal connection to the music.

The hit live show has entertained audiences around the country with The New York Times raving: “Tony's a live wire who tap-dances, plays the ukulele, tells stories and radiates irresistible charm… He exudes the kind of charisma that can't be taught!”

BroadwayWorld said, “His voice and showmanship is a welcome reminder of why the standards are just that-because they're timeless.”

“The man has TRUE stage presence like we don't see anymore. His singing voice is on par with any of the great performers of yesteryear or any year. Seeing Tony Danza on stage in your lifetime is a must,” said Scott Spears of WWGH Radio.

Danza has been one of the world's most beloved and iconic entertainers for over 40 years. Perhaps best known for his starring roles on two of television's most cherished and long-running series, “Taxi” and “Who's The Boss,” Tony has also starred in hit films such as Angels in the Outfield, She's Out of Control, Hollywood Knights, and Don Jon. Well established as a song and dance man, Tony has also starred on Broadway in The Producers, A View from the Bridge, and most recently received rave reviews for his performance in the Broadway musical comedy Honeymoon In Vegas, with The New York Times calling his performance “sly genius,” and a “career high.” He received an Emmy nomination for his guest spot on “The Practice,” and has recently made special appearances on hit shows like “Blue Bloods,” “Broad City,” and “And Just Like That.” He most recently starred in the animated feature Rumble for Paramount, the Hulu original film Darby & the Dead, the Netflix series “The Good Cop,” “There's Johnny” on Hulu, and “Power Book III: Raising Kanan” on Starz.

$95 cover charge (includes $10 in fees). $161 premium seating (includes $16 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

SING THE RAINBOW: SONGS BY GAYS, SUNG BY GAYS – JUNE 1 AT 9:30PM

Em Harnett & Patrick Mizzoni and their groundbreaking, colorful and proud ensemble are so excited to bring this medley of iconic, historical, and contemporary LGBTQ artists back to 54 Below for the second time! Directed and produced by Em Harnett and Patrick Mizzoni, Sing the Rainbow: Songs by Gays, Sung by Gays is a spunky evening paying homage to LGBTQ song writers through the ages. This cabaret features songs like “Fast Car” by Tracy Chapman all the way to “Pray” by Sam Smith. Sing the Rainbow: Songs by Gays, Sung by Gays is a cutting edge concert that helps broaden the horizons of what the LGBTQ experience looks like. Join us for this diverse and captivating performance with voices that need to be heard!

Featuring Marissa DiGennaro [she/her], Jerrod Ganesh [they/them], Aiyana Greene [she/her], Em Harnett [they/them], Skylar Jeffries [she/her], Spencer Lombardo [she/her], Thomas Lynch [he/they], Aidy McKeon [he/him], Tré McLeod [he/him], Patrick Mizzoni [he/she/they], Ashley Morton [she/her], Felicity Mundy [she/her], Rachel Parker [she/her], Sarah Pendergrass [she/her], Maya Santiago [she/they], and Tyqaun [he/they].

$51 cover charge (includes $6 in fees). $89.50 premium seating (includes $9.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

LEA DELARIA: BRUNCH IS GAY – JUNE 2 AT 1PM

Lea DeLaria brings you a fat, fast, and funny Sunday filled with her trademark comedy and musical chops in Brunch Is Gay. Let's face it, brunch is a Gay high holiday, so come and spend it with the highest, gayest human on the planet. Be prepared to hear music from some of her favorite repertoire, including Sondheim, Kander and Ebb, and LaChiusa, as well as classic jazz standards.

Featuring special guest Bitch (Bitchcraft).

Emmy Award winner Lea DeLaria was the first openly gay comic on television in America, and is an accomplished Jazz performer who has performed in concert venues all over the world. She is best known as ‘Big Boo' from “Orange is the New Black” (3 SAG Awards). Lea can currently be seen in the indie feature film Potato Dreams of America, and in the Indigo Girls jukebox feature film, Glitter & Doom. She recently starred in the Off-Broadway revival of Tennessee Williams' play, The Night of the Iguana, directed by Emily Mann. TV credits include “East New York,” “The Blacklist,” “Physical,” “Reprisal,” “Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness,” “Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts,” “Shameless,” and “Broad City.” Film credits include Cars 3, Support The Girls, and First Wives Club. Broadway credits, POTUS Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass Are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive (Bernadette), The Rocky Horror Show (Eddie/Dr. Scott) and On The Town (Hildy), Obie and Theatre World Awards. @realleadelaria www.leadelaria.com

A special Brunch menu has been created. It includes classics such as French Toast, Buttermilk Waffles, and Cinnamon Rolls. The menu will be available a la carte.

$51 cover charge (includes $6 in fees). $84 premium seating (includes $9 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 DOES 54: THE 54 BELOW STAFF SHOW – JUNE 2 AT 7PM

They've served you food. They've put on your shows. They've helped you purchase tickets. They've put together your events and answered all of your emails. Now, they're starring in a show for you!

Come join the staff of 54 Below as they put their talent on display in a variety show for the ages. Servers, managers, programmers, marketers, cooks, and more – there's a whole staff of talent waiting to be shared!

Featuring Mark Beyer, Solana Blu, Mandisa Boxill, Ru Cabralis, Adelina Correa, DeJa-Simone Crumpton, Grace Flavien, Gabriel Generally, Brianna Justine, James Klapak, Antonio Martinez, Alex Martins, Cassi Mikat, Shania Mundy, Katie O'Donnell, Luis Palomino, Hannah Rose Pickle, Elizabeth Precius, Macon Prickett, and Gretchen Schneider.

Produced by Macon Prickett and Coulby Jenkins. Hosted by Macon Prickett, with music direction by Ben Covello.

$45.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $73 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

MASKED: THE MUSICAL BY TIANNA DAVIS – JUNE 2 AT 9:30PM

Straight off The Book of Mormon national tour, writer and performer Tianna Davis is proud to present a concert version of her original work, Masked: The Musical here at 54 Below! Recently shown at the Black Writers Showcase, Masked is a vibrant musical where cultures collide and love conquers all. We follow the heartwarming story of Ava, a strong-willed Caribbean girl, and Avi, a rebellious yet charming Indian boy, navigating the highs and lows of young love in an elite private high school. Set against the backdrop of cultural expectations, they must defy societal norms and stereotypes to find acceptance and understanding. There is no box that is too small. This new original work puts a kaleidoscope on how diversity, resilience, and love transcends boundaries.

Follow along with them on their journey through this new musical with direction by Michelle Ray [she/ her] (The Book of Mormon national tour) and featuring a multi-talented cast, including Kristen Amanda Smith (Mean Girls) and many more! This concert is presented by Jamiel T Burkhart [he/him], in association with MilkyWay Theatre Company. Music direction and orchestrations by Mason Moss [he/him] (The Book of Mormon national tour).

Featuring Kristen Amanda Smith, Tanzil Philip, Liana Monaco, Isha Narayanan, Andrew Zabetakis, Molly Kavanaugh, Tiffani Davis, Markia Smith, Armani Moon, Tori Jade Lopez, and Tianna Davis.

$40 cover charge (includes $5 in fees). $67.50 premium seating (includes $7.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

HIS ROYAL BADNESS: CELEBRATING 40 YEARS OF PURPLE RAIN & THE MUSIC OF PRINCE – JUNE 3 AT 7PM

Join us for an ELECTRIC evening honoring His Royal Badness; the astounding PRINCE at 54 Below! This year marks the 40th anniversary of the prolific motion picture & album release of Purple Rain. Since the album's release in 1984, Prince's influence has inspired the music industry by adhering to true musicianship regardless of genre normalities.

With its true vitality and power lying within the songwriting, Purple Rain‘s blend of R&B, funk, country, heavy-rock, and pop, fused into an abyss of creativity remains to be his greatest masterpiece. Hear timeless classics such as, “Let's Go Crazy,” “Kiss,” and many more! This show will be sure to get you “partying like it's 1999!” Produced and directed by Solana Blu, this show is presented in celebration of African American Music Appreciation Month. Come out for an evening that will pay homage to the legend, his music, and his legacy that continues to inspire generations of creatives. You don't want to miss this SHOW-STOPPING event!

Featuring Blu Allen, Solana Blu, Yophi Adia Bost, Jaime Cepero, DeJa-Simone Crumpton, Enjelique, Gabriel Generally “GG,” Tayler Harris, Dominique Lopez Petit Frère, Pier Lamia Porter, Deanna Richards, Christopher Victor, Katrell Vonn Thomas, and Anania Williams.

$62 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $100.50 premium seating (includes $10.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

KYLE AND SAM DO 54 BELOW WITH KYLE WILSON AND SAM FRENCH, FEAT. GREY HENSON & MORE! – JUNE 3 AT 9:30PM

The first show Kyle Wilson and Sam French ever wrote together was about The Beatles performing The Lord of the Rings. Since then, things have only gotten more strange. Join them for a night celebrating their partnership, as, along with their friends and collaborators , they sing through nearly fifteen years of characters and songs. From monsters to moon landings, to movie musicals that should never happen, there's no telling where this night will go and where you'll end up! Produced by Jimmy Nicholas.

Featuring Aaron Alcaraz, Philippe Arroyo, Iris Beaumier, Will Branner, Jonathan Butler-Duplessis, Reed Campbell, Caleb Christensen, Molly Griggs, Grey Henson, Autumn Hurlbert, Arica Jackson, Alec Ludacka, Mary Mattison, Brian Muller, Anthony Murphy, Jimmy Nicholas, Rocky Paterra, Jackson Perrin, Scott Redmond, Laughton Royce, Jason Schmidt, Jessie Shelton, Nicole Vazquez, and Annie Yokom.

$45.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $73 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

ACTOR THERAPY SINGS THE PROM! – JUNE 4 AT 7PM & 9:30PM

Lindsay Mendez & Ryan Scott Oliver‘s Actor Therapy is back at 54 Below to sing the score of the musical THE PROM, featuring music by Matthew Sklar and lyrics by Chad Beguelin and a book by Beguelin and Bob Martin.

A fabulously fun, award-winning musical based on an original concept by Jack Viertel, The Prom follows four well-intentioned (and out-of-work) Broadway actors as they travel to conservative Edgewater, Indiana and attempt to help a lesbian student who has been banned from bringing her girlfriend to their high school prom. The original production was a New York Times Critics' Pick described as “a joyful hoot…that makes you believe in musical comedy again” and Actor Therapy's Concert version is sure to bring all the high-belting, high-energy queer frivolity you need to kick off your Pride month!

Produced and directed by Actor Therapy's Managing Director Mathieu Whitman (35MM: The 10th Anniversary Concert, Spring Awakening in Concert, Hair in Concert, Legally Blonde in Concert; all at 54 Below), Actor Therapy Sings The Prom will feature a number of fabulous Actor Therapy students and alumni performing alongside musical director Jason Wetzel (Into the Woods Broadway and national tour, Merrily We Roll Along) on the piano with a 4-piece band, including Jeremy Clayton (Spamalot, Into the Woods, Sunday in the Park with George) on reeds, Nick Potocki on guitar, Danny Weller on bass, and Derek Stoltenberg (national tours of The Prom and Mean Girls) on drums.

Featuring Derek Alexander, Marin Asnes, Dylan Berkshire, Ryan Bronston, Sarah Armstrong Brown, Mackenzie Bruen, Winter Commander, Madeline Dalton, Hannah Feldstein, Meghan Fitton, Emily Foley, Marley Hall, Hays Hankinson, Charlie Keegan James, Betty Kasper, Kamryn Koerner, Nachi Lederer, Tori Jade Lopez, Wilson Loucks, Ryan Lynch, Ashley Nicole Martin, Paris Martino, Grace McGovern, Anne E. Miele, Avery Morgan, Matthew Morón, Mariah Muehler, Willie Naess, Sydney Noller, Tommy Page, Emily Ricalde, Marissa Pyron Rico, Renée Sabrina, SteFannie Savoy, Sydney Jo Schneider, Adele Simms, Tru Stites, Samantha Streich, Charlotte Topp, Haylee Weatherly, Donté Wilder, and more stars to be announced!

Actor Therapy was created in 2012 by award-winning composer-lyricist Ryan Scott Oliver (Three Points of Contact, Darling) and Tony Award-winning Broadway actress Lindsay Mendez (Merrily We Roll Along, Carousel, Significant Other, Wicked) as a musical theatre training program for performers looking to improve their auditions, build a better book, and expand their understanding of what it means to be a song interpreter and storyteller in NYC today. For more information, check us out at www.actortherapynyc.com or follow us @actortherapynyc.

For the 7pm performance: $62 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $100.50 premium seating (includes $10.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

For the 9:30pm performance: $51 cover charge (includes $6 in fees). $84 premium seating (includes $9 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

NEIL BERG'S 101 YEARS OF BROADWAY: A BENEFIT PERFORMANCE FOR MARQUIS STUDIOS – JUNE 5 AT 7PM

An All-Star Broadway Concert that you won't want to miss! Neil Berg's 101 Years of Broadway features dazzling Broadway stars performing hits from Broadway musicals such as The Phantom of the Opera, Les Misérables, Fiddler on the Roof, Motown: The Musical, and Jekyll & Hyde. Join us at 54 Below for an evening of songs to benefit Marquis Studios, an arts education nonprofit serving public schools throughout New York City. www.marquisstudios.org

The event will also feature a pre-show Cocktail Reception and a 3-course Dinner provided by the culinary team at 54 Below. Please note that Supporter-level tickets do not include dinner.

Benefactor Table (4 seats): $1,000). Benefactor Ticket: $250. Supporter Ticket: $75.

NORM LEWIS: SUMMERTIME (SPECIAL TONY EDITION) – JUNE 6-8 & 10-13 AT 7PM

Norm Lewis and his Christmas shows have become the stuff of legend at 54 Below. This upcoming season, the Broadway heartthrob will return with his first-ever, non-holiday engagement for a limited run of six nights, debuting an all-new show that fans are not going to want to miss.

Featuring Norm's long-time friends and collaborators, musical director Joseph Joubert and director Richard Jay-Alexander, Norm Lewis: Summertime (Special Tony Edition) takes place in the middle of awards season, right around the Tony Awards. The show will spotlight an extraordinary line up of Broadway music like you've never heard it!

You'll hear songs from shows that Mr. Lewis has starred in, Broadway songs that inspired him during his years in the business, and even some from shows he never got to perform in. But you can be sure that Norm will be doing Broadway, Broadway, and nothing but Broadway (okay… maybe there will be a little bit of Off-Broadway)!

Norm will be joined by some exciting special guests as well as his signature group of musicians, featuring Perry Cavari on percussion and drums and Michael Olatuja on bass.

$106 cover charge (includes $11 in fees) - $117 cover charge (includes $12 in fees). $166.50 premium seating (includes $16.50 in fees) - $181.50 premium seating (includes $16.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

BROADWAY HITS: GAY EDITION – A PRIDE MONTH CELEBRATION – JUNE 6 AT 9:30PM

In celebration of Pride Month, join us at 54 Below for a special night of the most flamboyant, unapologetic, and fierce Broadway tunes from musicals such as Falsettos, Kinky Boots, Rent, and more! You will sing and dance along to Broadway hits such as “The Games I Play,” “Hold Me in Your Heart,” and “Seasons of Love.” There will also be a twist! We will be reviving songs from some of your Broadway show favorites and interpreting them through a queer lens. This will be a night full of stunning New York City performers and vocalists reimagining musical favorites and taking you on a journey through the ages of the funniest, saddest, but most importantly, inspiring queer-based musicals that have graced the Broadway stages. Channel your inner queen or king and get ready to slay the night away with us!

Produced by David Medina.

Music directed by Louis Josephson (Off-Broadway: Relapse: A New Musical composer).

Featuring Sami Blake, Emma Dahlin, Alexandra Rose DeAngelis, Casey Esbin, Fernando Garcia, J. Gianchetti, JQ Hennessy, Louis Josephson, Markus Mann, Lauren McCoig, Anania Williams, and Damon Robert Williams.

$45.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $73 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

NONBINARY FINERY – JUNE 7 AT 9:30PM

Come celebrate Pride and gender non-conformity at Broadway's Supper Club with Nonbinary Finery! This brand-new concert features an all nonbinary and gender non-conforming cast sharing their own stories and experiences through song and speech. Featuring music from all across the musical spectrum (Broadway, pop, folk, and more) and a cast of Broadway's alumni and rising stars, Nonbinary Finery highlights both the importance and impact of queer voices, specifically those that transcend beyond the binary. Join the cast in celebrating the best time of year with an evening of heartfelt and inspirational storytelling!

Producer Sarah Burke (they/he) is a multi-hyphenate visual & performing artist. Their performing and producing acts have been critically-acclaimed on such platforms as Cabaret Scenes and Theater Pizzazz. Past performers of Burke's shows have accrued credits from television (“Severance,” CBS, Nickelodeon) and stage (Lincoln Center, Town Hall, 54 Below). He continuously strives to create work that highlights queer & trans storytelling, all while making theatre more accessible to all.

Music direction by James Rushin – he/she (Freestyle Love Supreme).

Featuring Jade Amber (she/her), Sarah Burke (they/he), Jonathan Chisolm (they/them), Yan-Carlos Diaz (he/she), Katryna Marttala (they/them), Rhiannon Nichelle (she/they), Ezra Noel (they/them), Cesario Tirado-Ortiz (they/he/it), and Donté Wilder (he/she).

$45.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $78.50 premium seating (includes $8.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS BROADWAY'S GREATEST HITS! – JUNE 8 & 20 AT 9:30PM

Previous volumes of this Scott Siegel concert event hit 54 Below like lightning! This was the show that every musical theater-lover had been waiting for… and now we're going to do it again, with a brand new line-up of 54 Sings Broadway's Greatest Hits!

If you skip through cast albums just to hear the very best songs in each show, this is the nightclub concert event for you. If you love the classics of the Great White Way, come and hear the songs that made Broadway great, that made your heart soar, that you used to sing (maybe still do) in the shower! But at 54 Below, you will hear the greatest Broadway songs of all time performed by today's greatest stars, singing them straight up, the way you want to hear them!

And who better to produce/direct/host this show than the creator of Town Hall's critically acclaimed Broadway by the Year series, Scott Siegel, creator of more than 500 major concert events centered on Broadway music! 54 Sings Broadway's Greatest Hits! will be a thrilling night that you won't forget…

Music direction by Ron Abel on June 8.

The performance on June 8 will feature Neil Devlin, John Easterlin, Ben Jones, Jenny Lee Stern, Michael Winther, and more stars to be announced!

The performance on June 20 will feature John Easterlin, Paul J. Hernandez, Steven Martella, MOIPEI, and more stars to be announced!

$56.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $89.50 premium seating (includes $9.50 in fees) - $95 premium seating (includes $10 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

EMMA KINGSTON: MY LOVE LETTER TO NY, FEAT. ROB HOUCHEN & COURTNEY REED! – JUNE 9 AT 7PM

West End and international leading lady Emma Kingston is bringing her sold out show My Love Letter to NY to 54 Below for one night only. Inspired by some of the greatest stars, Emma brings her unique story of her journey to moving to the greatest city in the world. Hailed as one of the best voices in the West End, you will hear songs ranging from Barbra to Beyonce, but all in a new way like you've never heard before.

Emma Kingston played Eva Peron on the Evita international tour directed by the legendary Hal Prince. Her other credits include Vanessa in the UK premiere of In The Heights, Les Misérables (30th Anniversary Cast), Fiddler on the Roof (Chichester Festival Theatre), Heathers: The Musical, Carousel (Kilworth House), The Band's Visit (Donmar Warehouse), Been So Long (Netflix), and BKLYN (Broadway HD).

Music direction by Sam Young.

Featuring special guests Rob Houchen (Les Misérables, South Pacific) and Courtney Reed (Moulin Rouge, Disney's Aladdin).

$62 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $100.50 premium seating (includes $10.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS SILK SONIC, FEAT. NIK WALKER & MORE! – JUNE 9 AT 9:30PM

Silk Sonic will not appear at this performance.

It's time to “Blast Off” with the hottest, smoothest, most fly concert of the summer: 54 Sings Silk Sonic! Join some of Broadway's most electric performers as they pay tribute to the universally acclaimed, award-winning album from the super duo of Bruno Mars and Anderson.Paak. Featuring songs like “Leave the Door Open,” “After Last Night,” “Smokin' Out the Window,” and more, 54 Sings Silk Sonic is guaranteed to make you “Put On a Smile.” Run (or “Skate”) down to 54 Below today to get your tickets for a night

Produced by Ben Caplan and Fergie L. Philippe

Music direction by Ben Caplan

Directed by Fergie L. Philippe

Featuring Jerusha Cavazos, Aneesa Folds, Arnold Harper II, Bre Jackson, Oyoyo Joi, Colby Lewis, Vaibu Mohan, Destinee Rea, Nik Walker, Nikisha Williams, and more stars to be announced!

Joined by backup singers Katelyn Bowman and Nicole Magallón.

$51 cover charge (includes $6 in fees). $84 premium seating (includes $9 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

PEACHEZ IMAN CUMMINGS: HAVE YOU CONSIDERED THERAPY? FEAT. TAYLOR IMAN JONES & MORE! – JUNE 10 AT 9:30PM

Peachez Iman Cummings is thrilled to make their 54 Below and NYC solo concert debut with Have You Considered Therapy? After winning season 23 of “Worst Cooks in America” and being featured in Hulu hit, “Drag Me to Dinner,” as well as basking in the glow of 5 years as a staple of the NYC drag scene; Peachez is ready to peel back the make-up and wigs and introduce you to the storyteller that they truly are. Directed by Keirsten Nicole Hodgens (Six) and featuring some of Broadway's up and coming Black Excellence Artists such as Taylor Iman Jones (Head Over Heels, Six), Isaiah Tyrell Boyd (The Book of Mormon), and Blu Allen (MJ the Musical), travel through the journey of self-discovery that only NYC can provide.

Peachez is NYC's Juiciest obsession. Peachez is focused on using her platform to highlight Black queens in the city's seemingly monochromatic nightlife scene. Pairing high energy performance with a clear point of view, Peachez will feed your mind, body, and soul. They have appeared on The Food Network, Hulu, NBC, Logo, MTV and have been profiled in Vogue, W, Paper, The New York Times, “Good Morning America,” Inside Edition, just to name a few. Their career has expanded the realms of television, theater, music, and film, selling out shows across the world. IG: Peachez.NYC.

$45.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $73 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

BRANDEN R. MANGAN: THE COOKOUT – JUNE 11 AT 9:30PM

Branden R. Mangan, star of Thoughts Of A Colored Man at Roxy Regional Theater, Outcast Web-series, and the national tour of Charlie and The Chocolate Factory, is making his 54 Below solo debut in THE COOKOUT. Take a journey through feel good songs you'd hear at a Cookout. The music of Luther Vandross, Frankie Beverly, Chaka Khan, Jill Scott, Michael Jackson, and more will all make an appearance, but the “DJ” may take some requests. This show is an uplifting experience just in time for all your summer festivities and gearing up for Juneteenth. Light up the grill, get your dance shoes on and get ready to party at the cookout! Participation is required!

Featuring Blu Allen and A.D. Weaver.

$45.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $73 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

I HATE THE SOUTH, BUT I LOVE YOU: THE SONGS OF LAIN WALLS – JUNE 12 AT 9:30PM

Join us at 54 Below for I Hate the South, But I Love You: The Songs of Lain Walls, a side-splitting evening featuring the works of BroadwayWorld Atlanta Awards-nominated composer, librettist, and lyricist Lain Walls. With a night full of celebrating and embracing queer identities while featuring songs about love, loss, and youth – with titles like, “Gay Virginity” and “Community Theatre Show,” Lain's colorful harmonies, witty lyrics, and sardonic characters will have you crying because you're laughing so hard and laughing because you're crying so hard, in an almost cyclical actuality of passionate emotion. Produced by Elisabeth Nordeen (Redefining Femme Fatale at 54 Below) and featuring a budding cast of talented artists performing the work of an up-and-coming musical theater writer, this is a show you won't want to miss!

Featuring Katrina Edwards, Haley Jane Massey, Jake Rizzi, Will Tully, Mike Vigilante, Cady “CJ” Walls, and Cameron Walls.

$40 cover charge (includes $5 in fees). $67.50 premium seating (includes $7.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS HATCHETFIELD – JUNE 13 AT 9:30PM

Blood! Guts! Horror!…Singing? Join 54 Below and the cast of 54 Sings Hatchetfield in a hilariously spooky night honoring Starkid Productions' horror comedy musical series! You'll hear viral songs like “Show Stopping Number,” “CaliforM.I.A,” “Literal Monster,” “Cup of Roasted Coffee,” and “Feast or Famine” with an incredible cast of upcoming talent. So strap in, grab a coffee, and prepare: The Apotheosis is upon us.

Music direction by Omar Camps-Kamrin (he/him) (You're A Good Man Charlie Brown at the Actor's Temple).

Featuring RJ Christian, Aaron Clark Burstein, Will Cloud, Ella Ruth Francis, E Gomez, Avery Ingvarson, Charlie Keegan James, Katryna Marttala, Cesario Tirado-Ortiz, and more stars to be announced!

$40 cover charge (includes $5 in fees). $67.50 premium seating (includes $7.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

GAVIN LEE: STEPPIN' OUT WITH FRED ASTAIRE – JUNE 14 & 15 AT 7PM

Two time Tony Award nominee and two time Drama Desk winner Gavin Lee is thrilled to be bringing his solo show Steppin' Out With Fred Astaire to 54 Below. Having played two Fred Astaire roles during his award winning West End and Broadway career, Gavin, with a little help from Gershwin, Berlin, Porter -and a pair of tap shoes, will fill this evening with the songs and stories that made Fred an icon of the Golden Age of Hollywood.

Gavin has just returned from the UK where he was performing in Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends with Bernadette Peters. Previous to this he played Lumière in Disney's Beauty and the Beast at the London Palladium. He originated the role of Squidward in The SpongeBob Musical on Broadway (Drama Desk Award and Tony Award nomination). Two of his favorite roles have been Thénardier in the Broadway revival of Les Misérables and the title character in How The Grinch Stole Christmas at Madison Square Garden. He originated the role of Bert in the West End and Broadway productions of Mary Poppins (Drama Desk and Theatre World Awards, Olivier and Tony Award nominations).

Gavin has loved getting to play two roles on stage that were originally created for Fred Astaire, on film – the world premieres of Holiday Inn and Top Hat. TV credits include “Law and Order: SUV,” “The Good Wife,” “Little America,” and “White Collar.” Select US/UK theater credits include The 39 Steps, Showboat, Crazy For You, Peggy Sue Got Married, Me and My Girl, Over My Shoulder, Oklahoma!, Contact, and Singin' In The Rain. Gavin has performed his solo concerts in New York, Chicago, and London.

$62 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $106 premium seating (includes $11 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

ROBERT BANNON'S PRIDE PLAYLIST, FEAT. MAURICIO MARTÍNEZ, ROBBIE ROZELLE, & MORE! – JUNE 14 AT 9:30PM

Robert Bannon, as seen on “Saturday Night Live,” “Real Housewives of NJ,” and as the host of The Roundtable returns to 54 Below to celebrate PRIDE for the second year in a row with Robert Bannon's Pride Playlist. The night will share his personal journey, set to music, including his Pride anthem “I Think He Knew” that you know and love.

Last year, BroadwayWorld proclaimed, ” Bannon's vocals were insane, his guests were magical, and the whole night was a big gay disco party not soon to be forgotten.” You will laugh, you might even cry, dance, & sing, but one thing is you will definitely leave ready to share your PRIDE!. 50% Diva Tribute. 50% Rock Concert. 100% PARTY!

Featuring Natalie Joy Johnson (Lempicka, Kinky Boots), Mauricio Martínez (On Your Feet!), and Robbie Rozelle.

$40 cover charge (includes $5 in fees). $73 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

THE JUDY AND BARBRA SHOW! FEAT. SUMMER ORLANDO AND BARBRA JOAN STREETSAND – JUNE 15 AT 9:30PM

New England's #1 live singing Judy Garland and Barbra Streisand impersonators Summer Orlando and Barbra Joan Streetsand make their 54 below debut in The Judy and Barbra Show! Summer and Babs have taken this critically acclaimed show through New England, NYC, Florida, Rehoboth Beach, and across the US bringing Judy and Babs to life through music, story, and song. Summer was handpicked by the producers of the film “Judy” to be one of their promotional Judy's on the red carpet and is also the first male actor to play the role of Dorothy in a licensed production of The Wizard of Oz in the world. Streetsand has won many regional awards including entertainer of the year.

This fully scripted and all live singing cabaret stage show full of rip-roaring comedy, scintillating solos, and dazzling duets will leave you begging for more. Featuring classics like “Don't Rain On My Parade,” “The Trolley Song,” “My Man,” and “Over the Rainbow,” you'll laugh, you'll cry, and you'll swear you're seeing the real thing! This promises to give the audience everything they'd expect from a Garland and Streisand show and a little more than they didn't know they needed in a one night only reunion with Judy and Barbra.

$45.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $78.50 premium seating (includes $8.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

TONY AWARDS VIEWING PARTY TO BENEFIT 54 BELOW – JUNE 16 AT 7PM

It’s the Great White Way’s biggest night and you’re invited to celebrate at 54 Below. Join us in Broadway’s Living Room and celebrate theater’s most glamorous event at our annual American Theatre Wing’s Tony Awards® Viewing Party benefitting 54 Below.

Portions of the proceeds from this evening will go towards 54 Below’s Ticket Subsidy Program and many other Educational Initiatives, allowing us to open our doors to an economically diverse audience of all ages and backgrounds.

Come out and watch the ceremony on our large screens and enjoy a specially curated dinner as you cheer on your favorite nominees and predict the winners.

The evening begins with a pre-show event at 6:30pm on Pluto TV, followed by the main ceremony at 8pm on CBS direct from Lincoln Center’s David H. Koch Theater hosted by Academy Award winner Ariana DeBose. As usual the show is expected to feature performances from the nominated musicals.

Back by popular demand, all guests will be provided with ballots to fill out their Tony® Award Winning predictions with a chance to win a number of prizes which will be announced later in the evening. Commercial break mini games and challenges will follow as the night progresses.

Your benefit ticket includes a glass of prosecco, unlimited soft drinks, and a three course meal.

35 Below Bar Seating: $100 (includes $1.50 in fees). Main Dining Room: $200 (includes $1.50 in fees). Ringside: $250 (includes $1.50 in fees). Premium: $300 (includes $1.50 in fees)

THE DIVINE 9 SING BROADWAY – JUNE 17 AT 7PM

The Wall Street Alphas proudly present The Divine 9 Sing Broadway. Join us for an unforgettable evening at 54 Below and prepare to witness a celebration of Broadway from a “Divine” Perspective. The evening will feature exceptional talents from the Broadway and Off-Broadway musical community who are also members of the Divine 9. The Divine 9 is composed of five fraternities and four sororities. Each of these organizations were established with unique core values but shared a common goal: to educate and uplift the Black community from racial inequities.

Produced by Ken Alston Jr., with music direction by Gary Mitchell Jr., experience the harmonious fusion of culture and artistry as these gifted artists showcase their talents on stage. Don’t miss this one-of-a-kind concert that promises to enchant and inspire audiences with the essence of Broadway magic from a unique perspective.

$62 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $100.50 premium seating (includes $10.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

ISLAND TAKEOVER: TURNING UP THE HEAT! CELEBRATING CARIBBEAN AMERICAN HERITAGE MONTH – JUNE 17 AT 9:30PM

Celebrate Caribbean American Heritage Month with Island Takeover: Turning Up The Heat! Join us at 54 Below for a night where artists from some of the hottest islands in the Caribbean serenade you with Broadway’s sultriest tracks. If you didn’t think musical theater could be fiery and passionate, guess again! It’s well known that Caribbeans just bring a certain something to the mix and with this group of Broadway vets and fresh on the towns, you’ll leave this night wanting more.

Hosted and produced by The Nou Collective’s Kelsey Fonise and Sabrina Victor, Island Takeover: Turning Up The Heat! will feature songs from Dreamgirls, The Wild Party, Jelly’s Last Jam, and more.

Featuring Zaria Aikens, Mayah Lourdes Burke, Jerusha Cavazos, Katherine George, Safiya Harris, Don Jeanis, Marla Louissaint, Wildlin Pierrevil, Peyton Rowe, Laughton Royce, Tieisha Thomas, Sabrina Victor, and Ivan Cecil Walks.

$45.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $73 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

CHRISTINE ANDREAS: PARIS TO BROADWAY – JUNE 18 & 26 AT 7PM

Back by popular demand! Christine Andreas returns to 54 Below with her critically acclaimed show: Paris to Broadway. With songs by Piaf, Charles Trenet, Rodgers and Hammerstein, Kern, Porter, Berlin, Bacharach and David, Lerner and Loewe, and Silvestri, you will be transported from wherever you are, to the City of Light, Paris… to the Champs Elysees… to a Parisian café… to the streets of Pigalle that gave the world Edith Piaf….then back again, trans-Atlantic to the glittering lights of Manhattan and onto the Broadway stages that Christine and Martin Silvestri know so well! It will be an evening to remember. Featuring Martin Silvestri on piano and accordion.

Christine Andreas’ shows at 54 Below, Love Is Good, be-Mused, Cafe Society, and most recently PIAF – No Regrets, received unanimous raves, leaving The New York Times “thunderstruck” and audiences “electrified!” Ms. Andreas is a multiple award-winning singer, actress, two-time Tony Award® nominee and recipient of the Mabel Mercer, Bistro & Donald F. Smith Lifetime Achievement Awards. She won theatre-goers’ hearts on Broadway as Eliza in the 20th anniversary production of My Fair Lady (Theatre World Award), Oklahoma! (Tony Award® nomination) and On Your Toes (Tony Award® nomination). She created the role of Marguerite St. Just in The Scarlet Pimpernel and starred as Jacqueline in La Cage aux Folles with Kelsey Grammer. Concerts in NY’s finest cabaret rooms to The White House to Carnegie Hall were the basis for her award-winning CDs: Love is Good, Here’s to the Ladies, The Carlyle Set, and PIAF – No Regrets. Intrigued…..? Visit christineandreas.com

$67.50 cover charge (includes $7.50 in fees). $106 premium seating (includes $11 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS PREQUELS, SEQUELS, AND THREEQUELS – JUNE 18 AT 9:30PM

These musicals were just so good they kept giving us more. Enjoy a night of prequels, sequels and threequels at 54 Below. From Wicked and Love Never Dies to Disney’s Mary Poppins Returns, Disenchanted, Mamma Mia 2, and so much more, you’ll have a blast returning to characters you know and love! Produced by Julie Biancheri.

Featuring Liberty Ashe, Max Bartos, Maggie Bera, Julie Biancheri, Sondrine Lee Bontemps, Jamiel T Burkhart, Flynn Jungbin Byun, Melani Carrié, Jesse Lynn Harte, Alyssa Jaffe, Maggie Rose Keene, Emma Krajicek, Drake Leach, Ashley Lennick, Gabbi Mack, Cole Russell, Austin Sidito, Jaclyn Wood, and more stars to be announced!

$40 cover charge (includes $5 in fees). $67.50 premium seating (includes $7.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

IVAN CHRISTOPHER: FREEDOM SONG – JUNE 19 AT 7PM

Ivan Christopher makes his 54 Below debut in Freedom Song, a Juneteenth journey through R&B, blues, spirituals, and gospel. Featuring some of your favorite classics as well as original music by Ivan Christopher and Dionne McClain-Freeney (Park Slope: 1976, The Cotillion, This One Girl’s Story), the show will be a celebration of hope and perseverance. Come prepared to sing, clap, cry, and shout during this unforgettable evening!

Ivan Christopher grew up a church kid in Philadelphia, PA, where his love for gospel music was enriched by the sounds of R&B and jazz in the car on the way to school, classical violin lessons on the weekends, and the occasional hip hop he snuck on the radio in the basement with his brother. It is those influences, coupled with rock and college a cappella, that would shape his vocal stylings. But it would be his journey toward accepting himself as a gay man, and the tragic loss of his beloved grandmother, that would compel him to become a songwriter, penning lyrics that express his belief in the perseverance of joy through life’s hardships. To hear Ivan Christopher is to hear the voice of one who has truly been tried in the fire, but has “come out as pure gold.”

$62 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $100.50 premium seating (includes $10.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

BRICKS: A NEW MUSICAL BY CHARLENE JEAN AND FRANKLIN RANKIN – JUNE 19 AT 9:30PM

Join multi-faceted artists Charlene Jean and Franklin Rankin at 54 Below as they present a selection of songs from their new musical BRICKS, in honor and celebration of Juneteenth. BRICKS, a funk rock show, centers on a young woman blessed with the ability to see the spirits of Black and Indigenous spaces that flourished before her time; a gift inherited from her mother. We meet Maelle Etienne, a gifted child and her equally gifted and protective mother, Colette Etienne. D’Aija, Colette’s rebellious and late older sister, connects with Maelle in ways that Colette fears would lead to Maelle’s demise.

BRICKS has been described as “a 20-year music tour of retroactive-reparations,” reaching from modern-day Washington Square Park back to the biblical Jericho. Hear songs from BRICKS, including “Fog,” “Jericho,” “Let Me in So I Can Love You,” and other pieces centered around connecting our past to our futures.

Charlene Jean is a 2022 MAP Grant Fund awardee, a 2023 New Georges Audrey Resident, a 2023/2024 Creative Capital WILD FUTURES finalist, and a 2023 finalist for the Jonathan Larson Grant, Van Lier New Voices, Richard Rodgers Award, and NYSAF Founders Award. Jean also works as a dramaturg.

Franklin Rankin is a professional guitarist and songwriter. Having worked with world class artists such as Nona Hendryx, Azealia Banks, Mwenso and the Shakes, and Rashaad Newsome’s Assembly, Rankin has also been featured on “The Tonight Show” with Jimmy Fallon in the “Battle of the Instant Songwriters.” Rankin leads the pop/soul group Big Stuff and The Franklin Rankin Quartet, a jazz/funk collective.

$40 cover charge (includes $5 in fees). $67.50 premium seating (includes $7.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

THAT’S AMORE: CELEBRATING ITALIAN AMERICAN HISTORY – JUNE 20 AT 7PM

Join Broadway stars Analise Scarpaci, Casey Garvin, Rachel Zatcoff, and more at 54 Below as we celebrate Italian American music, tradition, and history. That’s Amore will feature popular songs you know and love like “Quando, Quando, Quando,” “Mambo Italiano,” and “Volare.” Come sing along, and relive memories of Old Napoli! You won’t want to miss this fun-filled evening. Produced by Raquel Fernandez, music direction by Charles Santoro.

Featuring Nicole DeLuca, Vincent DiPeri, Raquel Nobile Fernandez, Anthony Festa, Casey Garvin, Michael Mott, Chris Ruggiero, Charles Santoro, Dominic Scaglione Jr., Analise Scarpaci, and Rachel Zatcoff.

$62 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $100.50 premium seating (includes $10.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

LINDA EDER – JUNE 21 & 25 AT 7PM

BACK BY POPULAR DEMAND! One of the world’s most beloved and versatile voices, Linda Eder is forever linked to Broadway history via her Theatre World Award winning performance in Jekyll & Hyde. After her previously sold out runs, 54 Below is delighted to welcome back this celebrated songstress to our stage for these very special performances. She’s a best-selling recording artist with fourteen solo albums to her credit, but now you can get up close and personal with Linda in Broadway’s living room.

$161 cover charge (includes $16 in fees) - $171.50 cover charge (includes $16.50 in fees). $216.50 premium seating (includes $16.50 in fees) - $231.50 premium seating (includes $16.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

BROADWAY’S A DRAG!: PRIDE MONTH EDITION – JUNE 21 AT 9:30PM

Tara Bull, alongside an all drag artist cast, is excited to host Broadway’s a Drag! Tara will be joined by a variety of New York’s best drag queens with drag pianist extraordinaire, Lyra Vega, who will perform some of Broadway’s classic hits live at the fabulous 54 Below! Directed and produced by Tara Bull, Broadway’s a Drag is a collection of theatre’s greatest songs performed as they were originally intended: by drag queens. From Little Shop of Horrors to Wicked, these queens will have all of Broadway covered… in glitter! Come see Broadway like you’ve never seen it before.

Featuring Mercy Be, Dreama Belle, Tara Bull, Corma Kelley, Creatine Price, Gina Tonic, Lyra Vega, Wesley, and WorshipHER.

$40 cover charge (includes $5 in fees). $73 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

GOSPEL BRUNCH, FEAT. RASHAD MCPHERSON! – JUNE 22 AT 1PM

We’re bringing brunch back with a hefty dose of spirit rousing Gospel music here at 54 Below! Join us as we journey through a celebratory Saturday, complete with great food, great music, and an all-around good time. Featuring our brand-new Gospel Brunch House Band led by music director, composer, and arranger Rashad McPherson, you’ll be clamoring for seats as we feature an alternating roster of featured soloists every month. Come out, relax, enjoy yourself, and ensure nourishment for both your body and your soul.

Stars to be announced!

A special menu has been created for the Gospel Brunch. It includes classics such as Eggs Benedict, Buttermilk Waffles, and Cinnamon Rolls. The menu will be available a la carte.

$40 cover charge (includes $5 in fees). $73 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

ANTHONY NUNZIATA – JUNE 23 AT 7PM

Don’t miss this special one-night-only concert featuring the songs of award-winning singer-songwriter Anthony Nunziata. He returns to 54 Below performing a new concert of his timeless originals including “Back to You,” “The Time We Have,” “Just One Prayer Away,” “I Found a Home,” “Will You Be My Everyday?” “That’s God Talking,” and many others. The concert features behind-the-scenes stories of the songs he’s co-written with Blessing Offor, Victoria Shaw, Tommy Karlas, Michael Feinstein, Jeff Franzel, Nina Ossoff, Dan Godlin, Maria Christensen, and Tom Kimmel. This is your chance to be the first to hear the songs you’ll soon be hearing on the radio and on the big screen.

The Brooklyn-born, Nashville-based Nunziata travels the world with his compelling live concert experiences making over 80 yearly concert appearances from symphony concert halls and performing arts centers to theaters and nightclubs. Get ready to be moved like you’ve never been moved before.

Musical direction by Jeff Franzel

$67.50 cover charge (includes $7.50 in fees). $106 premium seating (includes $11 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS HAZBIN HOTEL – JUNE 23 AT 9:30PM

Hey sinners! Want a chance at salvation? Join us at 54 Below for a soul saving night at the “Hazbin Hotel.” It will be a “Happy Day in Hell” when you experience songs from Lucifer’s favorite webseries-turned-TV show, including “Loser, Baby,” “Whatever it Takes,” “Respectless,” “Poison,” and so many more like never before! Featuring an all-star cast, the concert is produced and directed by Katie Royse Ginther and Izy Taylor of Kitchen Sink Theatre Company.

Music direction by Asher Muldoon.

Featuring Samuel Vincent Aubuchon, Kitty Baker, Sam Bash, Ted Calvin, Sofia Carregha, Juan Castro, Zach Faust, Katie Royse Ginther, Kris Glorioso, Abby Goldberg, BT Hayes, Samuel Langshteyn, Rachel Marie, Anthony Rodriguez, Erin Rosenfeld, Anna Telfer, and Samantha Tullie.

$45.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $73 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

IF/THEN: CELEBRATING THE SONGS WITH MEMBERS OF THE ORIGINAL BROADWAY COMPANY – JUNE 24 AT 7PM & 9:30PM

Let your “Map of New York” lead you to 54 Below for a celebration of the Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award®-winning team of Tom Kitt and Brian Yorkey’s 2014 Broadway musical IF/THEN. Join original Broadway cast members as they share memories from the production, as well as sing from the beautiful Tony Award®-nominated score once again for New York audiences. The evening is produced by Brent McCreary and directed by IF/THEN Associate Director David Alpert. Music direction by Carmel Dean.

Featuring Miguel Cervantes, Jenn Colella, Marc de la Cruz, Curtis Holbrook, Stephanie Klemons, Janet Krupin, Tyler McGee, Anthony Rapp, Ryann Redmond, James Snyder, and Jason Tam.

Joined by Damien Bassman on drums, Alec Berlin on guitar, and Brian Hamm on bass.

Music by Tom Kitt. Book & Lyrics by Brian Yorkey.

Originally Produced on Broadway by

David Stone

James L. Nederlander Barbara Whitman Patrick Catullo

Nancy Nagel Gibbs Fox Theatricals

Marc Platt

Orchestrations by Michael Starobin

Vocal Arrangements by AnnMarie Milazzo

If/Then is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI.

For the 7pm performance: $117 cover charge (includes $12 in fees). $176.50 premium seating (includes $16.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

For the 9:30pm performance: $78.50 cover charge (includes $8.50 in fees). $122.50 premium seating (includes $12.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

ONCE UPON A TIME AT 54 BELOW – JUNE 25 AT 9:30PM

Get ready to put on your glass slippers and call your carriage, it’s time to attend the ball and listen to songs from your favorite childhood fairytale films and musicals! But, surpise! There’s a little magical twist. We will be singing the songs from your favorite sequels, prequels, TV shows, and musicals! We are excited for you to “Watch What Happens” as we go “Into The Woods” and sing some of our favorite tunes that are “Beyond Our Wildest Dreams!” Produced by Alyssa Jaffe, get ready to hear songs from musicals such as Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, Anastasia, Shrek the Musical, The Wizard of Oz, Disney’s Newsies, along with sequels/TV shows such as Disney’s “Tangled: The Series,” Disney’s Mulan 2, and more!

Music direction by Noah Turner (Jersey Boys national tour, The Sound of Music global tour)

Featuring Ezekiel Andrew, RJ Christian, Joshua Coates, Alyssa Jaffe, Sophie Jones, Molly Kavanaugh, Jacob Tyler Kent, Chloe Savit, Samantha Sherman, Tory Vagasy, and Brittany Zeinstra.

$45.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $73 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS CHAPPELL ROAN – JUNE 26 AT 9:30PM

Chappell Roan will not appear at this performance.

In honor of Pride Month, Callista Jade and Andrea Grossi-Benitez and their Pink Pony Club members are proud to celebrate the beloved, gen-Z, queer legend-in-the-making, Chappell Roan at 54 Below! Directed and produced by Jade and Grossi-Benitez, 54 Sings Chappell Roan is an ode to the Midwest Pop Princess, her eccentric 80s influences, and her tellings of what it means to be a queer woman in this day and age. Featuring hits “Good Luck, Babe!” and “Red Wine Supernova,” these girls, gays, and theys will make you “HOT TO GO!” to this show!

Featuring Botanica, John El-Jor, Andrea Grossi-Benitez, Mia Cherise Hall, Callista Jade, Trey Jolly, Molly Kavanaugh, Sarah Pansing, Ren Parker, Alex Shunnarah, and Zoe Smith.

$40 cover charge (includes $5 in fees). $67.50 premium seating (includes $7.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

BADA SWING! – JUNE 27 AT 9:30PM

Join us at 54 Below for an uproarious evening featuring the songs of Bada Swing! In an unforgettable celebration of Bobby Bingus and Tommy Linguini’s illustrious careers, experience a lounge-jazz musical about two disgusting old men like you’ve never seen before! Featuring the two legendary 1960’s crooners, this reunion concert is directed by Emily Olcott, produced by Dana Kreitz with music direction by Andy Bell.

Starring Michelle Chan Bennett and Josh Nasser.

$40 cover charge (includes $5 in fees). $67.50 premium seating (includes $7.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

JACKIE EVANCHO: MY STORY – JUNE 28 & 29 AT 7PM

Join Jackie Evancho as she takes you on her musical journey from being a 10-year-old “America’s Got Talent” phenomenon to becoming a chart-topping platinum selling artist.

Having amassed more accolades than artists twice her age, Jackie, accompanied by her musical director and pianist, will fill the evening with memorable stories and songs that have made her the star that she is today. From “O Mio Babino Caro” to her new hit “Behind My Eyes”, witness Jackie’s transformation from child prodigy to music industry veteran in a beautiful, intimate setting.

A worldwide sensation when she was only ten years old, Jackie Evancho has moved past the exuberant promise of a child prodigy, becoming a mature young adult who has released a string of platinum and gold albums, racking up millions of sales and accolades around the world. Billboard twice (in 2010 and 2012) named Jackie Evancho one of their “music movers-and-shakers under the age of 21.” Now a veteran of the concert stage, Ms. Evancho performs to sold out audiences around the world. Jackie Evancho has performed with the New York Philharmonic, Los Angeles Philharmonic, Chicago Symphony, National Symphony, and Boston Pops.

$62 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $106 premium seating (includes $11 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

NOW THAT’S WHAT I CALL BROADWAY! – JUNE 28 AT 9:30PM

Now That’s What I Call Broadway! at 54 Below brings you everyone’s favorite hits from Tony Award®-winning shows of the past 30 years performed by Broadway veterans and Manhattan’s rising stars.

Rocking out to the fan-favorite numbers from Hairspray, Wicked, RENT, Legally Blonde, and more, you’ll be singing along for days to follow. Come with friends or join solo to meet new ones and get ready to celebrate, drink, and dine alongside Broadway talent. This is a night out in the city that you won’t forget!

Featuring Yael Chanukov, Brittany Dyer, Alex Fullerton, Kyra Linekin, Logan Marks, Katryna Marttala, John McElroy, Douglas Morgan, Moana Poyer, Andrew Purdy, Sarah Tuohy, and more stars to be announced!

$45.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $78.50 premium seating (includes $8.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS THE “DO NOT SING” LIST: PRIDE EDITION – JUNE 29 AT 9:30PM

Join New York City’s rising artists at 54 Below as we celebrate Pride month with *our* take on Broadway music that we all know and love… maybe a little too much! Directed and produced by Annie Brown, 54 Sings The “Do Not Sing” List: PRIDE EDITION is bound to be a night of pride and joy as we dive into some musical theater classics reimagined and share the power they hold to tell different stories in this new age. You won’t want to miss this celebration of love and queer joy!

Music direction by Mike Vigilante, with Joshua Turchin on piano. Assistant production by Lydia Cox.

Featuring Rachel Arianna, Dawson Blackburn, Oliver Blythe, Addison Clover, Emery Cunningham, Ty Evans, Julia Fankhauser, Bella Ferber, Bella Fisher, Milena Gravante, Melvin Gray Jr, Delaney Horton, Katie Howard, Toni Huegel, Elodie Jason, Paige Lord, Katryna Marttala, Bea Mienik, Maeve Nielsen, Kaden Potak, Maddie Quart, Jake Reinstein, Chloe Selavka, Nikki Stitak, and Keith Weiss.

$51 cover charge (includes $6 in fees). $89.50 premium seating (includes $9.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

SONDHEIM UNPLUGGED – JUNE 30 AT 7PM

Isn’t It Queer? Sondheim Unplugged Celebrates Pride.

It’s that time of year for feeling pretty and witty and gay! For the second time in its illustrious history, Sondheim Unplugged will be celebrating Pride month featuring a Company made up entirely of LGBTQ+ performers. Just how queer is Stephen Sondheim’s music? Host Rob Maitner (who got gay married right here at 54 Below) will explain it all to you as music director John Fischer accompanies some of today’s most fabulous out performers. It’s the best thing that ever could have happened! Now more than ever it’s time to remind people that we’re still here!

Featuring special guest Jeff Blumenkrantz.

Starring Lauren Blackman, Lucas Bouk, Natalie Joy Johnson, Miss Evita Loca, Rob Maitner, Soara-Joye Ross, Pearl Rhein, and Jason Veasey.

$62 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $100.50 premium seating (includes $10.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

A TRIBUTE TO THE HIT SONGS OF WHITNEY HOUSTON – JUNE 30 AT 9:30PM

If you love the unforgettable hit songs of the legendary Whitney Houston, then this is the tribute concert for you!

A Tribute to the Hit Songs of Whitney Houston: I Learned From The Best will feature powerhouse vocals from performers from Broadway and television, with credits including “The Voice,” Hamilton, “Law & Order,” Summer, Disney’s The Lion King, and more. Enjoy Whitney songs including “I’m Your Baby Tonight,” “Saving All My Love For You,” “I Will Always Love You,” “I’m Every Woman,” “Run To You,” and others, in tribute to the legend. This group of incredible artists will bring the house down with their voices and storytelling, from solos to duets to group numbers- and the amazing band will have you up and out of your seats!

Directed and produced by LaDawn Taylor, this show is one you will not want to miss, so join us this summer at 54 Below! The show will include music direction by Matthew Hayden, joined by a band including Joel Edward, Bernell Jones, Jay Kidd, and Michael Montanez.

Featuring Dante Hawkins, LaDawn Taylor, A.D. Weaver, Amber Wright, and more to be announced!

$51 cover charge (includes $6 in fees). $84 premium seating (includes $9 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

LIVE AT 54 BELOW

54 Below’s new series is designed to make more shows accessible to fans all over the world. “Live from 54 Below” will feature LIVE performances of current shows on the calendar, streamed directly from Broadway’s Living Room. Seven cameras will capture the excitement of being at the venue – all paired with the club’s dramatic lighting and award-winning sound design. To recreate the live experience, all shows will be presented exclusively at the time of performance with an in-house audience and will not be available on demand afterwards.

The following performances will be streamed live. For tickets, visit www.54Below.org/LIVE.

BROADWAY HITS: GAY EDITION – A PRIDE MONTH CELEBRATION June 6 at 9:45pm ET / Tickets $28.50 (includes $3.50 in fees.)

54 SINGS SILK SONIC June 9 at 9:45pm ET / Tickets $28.50 (includes $3.50 in fees.)

I HATE THE SOUTH, BUT I LOVE YOU: THE SONGS OF LAIN WALLS June 12 at 9:45pm ET / Tickets $28.50 (includes $3.50 in fees.)

ROBERT BANNON’S PRIDE PLAYLIST June 14 at 9:45pm ET / Tickets $28.50 (includes $3.50 in fees.)

IVAN CHRISTOPHER: FREEDOM SONG June 19 at 7pm ET / Tickets $28.50 (includes $3.50 in fees.)

BRICKS: A NEW MUSICAL BY CHARLENE JEAN AND FRANKLIN RANKIN June 19 at 9:45pm ET / Tickets $28.50 (includes $3.50 in fees.)

54 SINGS THE “DO NOT SING” LIST: PRIDE EDITION June 29 at 9:45pm ET / Tickets $28.50 (includes $3.50 in fees.)

SONDHEIM UNPLUGGED June 30 at 7pm ET / Tickets $28.50 (includes $3.50 in fees.)

