Andre De Shields, Joe Iconis, and More Take Home 2025 MAC Award Winners

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Manhattan Association of Cabarets presented The 39th MAC Awards on Monday, April 10, 2025, at a LIVE ceremony at NYC's Peter Norton Symphony Space. In addition to announcing the 2025 MAC Award winners, special honoree awards were presented, including Lifetime Achievement Awards to Tovah Feldshuh and Charles Busch, a Board of Directors Award to BRANDY'S PIANO BAR, the Hanson Award to DIANE D'ANGELO, and through a new partnership between MAC and NiteLifeExchange.com, the first NiteLife Exchange Barry Levitt Jazz Award was presented to jazz singer MARIANNE SOLIVAN, in a show directed by Amy Wolk, produced by Julie Miller, and musical directed by John Bronston.

2025 MAC Award Winners

FEMALE VOCALIST

SUSAN MACK

No More Blues, The Susan Mack Quintet

Birdland, Jazz on Main, Maureen's Jazz Cellar

MALE VOCALIST

Tim Connell

Tis the Season, It's the Joy in Your Heart

The Green Room 42, Pangea

MAJOR ARTIST – FEMALE

Tanya Moberly

Standards

Don't Tell Mama

MAJOR ARTIST – MALE

Nicolas King

Various

Post Office PTown, 54 Below, Davenport's, Crooners

NEW YORK DEBUT – FEMALE

Sheree Sano

Tension and Release – The Cole Porter I Know and Love

Salmagundi Art Room, Winchester Garden, The Ellington Room

NEW YORK DEBUT – MALE

Matthew Martin Ward

What I Love

Don't Tell Mama

CELEBRITY ARTIST

Gabrielle Stravelli

Birdland

ICON

ANDRÉ DeSHIELDS

André DeShields Celebrates The 40th Anniversary of Harlem Nocturne

54 Below

IMPERSONATION/CHARACTERIZATION/DRAG ARTIST

SHANNON DALEY

Love And Let Die: Confessions of a Bond Girl

Don't Tell Mama

MUSICAL COMEDY PERFORMER

Amy Wolk

Amy Has Some Things to Wolk On

Don't Tell Mama

DUO/GROUP

Karen Mack AND Elliot Roth

Twofer Tuesday, Live at The Sands, Elliot & Karen's 3rd Ever Holiday Thing

Pangea, Crown and Anchor, The Triad

REVUE

Joe Iconis AND FAMILY

Created, written, and directed by Joe Iconis

54 Below, The Laurie Beechman Theatre

RECURRING SERIES

THE LINEUP

Created and hosted by Susie Mosher, produced by Hope Royaltey

Birdland

EMCEE

Susie Mosher

The Lineup

Birdland

TRIBUTE SHOW

Carolyn Montgomery

girlSINGER, A Celebration of Rosemary Clooney

Birdland, 54 Below

SPECIAL PRODUCTION

MAMA'S NEXT BIG ACT

Produced by Don't Tell Mama and Lennie Watts, created by Lennie Watts, musical direction by Yasuhiko Fukuoka

Don't Tell Mama

DIRECTOR

Lennie Watts

Sarah Carson/Strange Magic - A Musical Journey Through the Unconscious Mind (Don't Tell Mama); M. Can Yasar/Turkish Rhapsody (Don't Tell Mama); Deborah Zecher and Joshua Zecher-Ross/Family Matters: A Celebration of All Things Rodgers, Rodgers, and Guettel (Richard, Mary, and Adam) (Don't Tell Mama); Shannon Daley/Love and Let Die: Confessions of a Bond Girl (Don't Tell Mama); Joe Fox/Don't Cry for Me - My Yeshiva (Don't Tell Mama)

MUSICAL DIRECTOR

Tedd Firth

Susan Mack/No More Blues (Birdland), Carolyn Montgomery/girlSinger, A Celebration of Rosemary Clooney (54 Below), Melissa Errico/A Manhattan Valentine (Birdland), Marilyn Maye/By Request (54 Below), Sally Mayes/Now and Then (The Green Room 42)

TECHNICAL DIRECTOR

KELLY WOHLFORD

Renee Katz/Lost in his Arms: Renee Katz Sings Irving Berlin (Don't Tell Mama); Andrea Marcovicci/Beyond Compare (Don't Tell Mama); American Popular Songbook Society (Don't Tell Mama); Yael Rasooly and Daniel Rein/Hymn to Love-A Cabaret with Piaf (Don't Tell Mama); Goldie Dver/What a Man! - The Songs of Anthony Newley (Don't Tell Mama)

ENSEMBLE INSTRUMENTALIST

Ritt Henn, Bass

Amanda McBroom/Wintersong (Birdland); Ann Hampton Callaway and Liz Callaway/NY State of Mind (54 Below); Jeff Harnar/It's Delovely (Birdland); Renee Katz/Lost in his Arms: Renee Katz Sings Irving Berlin (Don't Tell Mama); Tanya Moberly/Standards (Don't Tell Mama)

PIANO BAR SINGING ENTERTAINER – UPTOWN

ANNA ANDERSON

Don't Tell Mama, Brandy's

PIANO BAR SINGING ENTERTAINER – DOWNTOWN

MARIA GENTILE

The Duplex, Stonewall Inn

PIANO BAR INSTRUMENTALIST – UPTOWN

Bill Zeffiro

Le Rivage, Tudor City Steakhouse, Da Marino

PIANO BAR INSTRUMENTALIST – DOWNTOWN

Darnell White

The Nines, Soho Grand Club Room

SONG

BETTER PLACE

Music and Lyrics by Tracy Stark

COMEDY/NOVELTY SONG

THE TEACHERS I REMEMBER

Music by Matthew Martin Ward, Lyrics by Peter Napolitano

RECORDING (LaMott Friedman Award)

Karen Mack

Catch & Keep

MAJOR RECORDING

Natalie Douglas

Back to the Garden

Comments