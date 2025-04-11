News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Andre De Shields, Joe Iconis, and More Take Home 2025 MAC Award Winners

The awards took place on Monday, April 10, 2025, at a LIVE ceremony at NYC's Peter Norton Symphony Space.

By: Apr. 11, 2025
Andre De Shields, Joe Iconis, and More Take Home 2025 MAC Award Winners Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

The Manhattan Association of Cabarets presented The 39th MAC Awards on Monday, April 10, 2025, at a LIVE ceremony at NYC's Peter Norton Symphony Space. In addition to announcing the 2025 MAC Award winners, special honoree awards were presented, including Lifetime Achievement Awards to Tovah Feldshuh and Charles Busch, a Board of Directors Award to BRANDY'S PIANO BAR, the Hanson Award to DIANE D'ANGELO, and through a new partnership between MAC and NiteLifeExchange.com, the first NiteLife Exchange Barry Levitt Jazz Award was presented to jazz singer MARIANNE SOLIVAN, in a show directed by Amy Wolk, produced by Julie Miller, and musical directed by John Bronston.

2025 MAC Award Winners

FEMALE VOCALIST

SUSAN MACK
No More Blues, The Susan Mack Quintet
Birdland, Jazz on Main, Maureen's Jazz Cellar

 

MALE VOCALIST

Tim Connell
Tis the Season, It's the Joy in Your Heart
The Green Room 42, Pangea

 

MAJOR ARTIST – FEMALE

Tanya Moberly
Standards
Don't Tell Mama

 

MAJOR ARTIST – MALE

Nicolas King
Various
Post Office PTown, 54 Below, Davenport's, Crooners

 

NEW YORK DEBUT – FEMALE

Sheree Sano
Tension and Release – The Cole Porter I Know and Love
Salmagundi Art Room, Winchester Garden, The Ellington Room

 

NEW YORK DEBUT – MALE

Matthew Martin Ward
What I Love
Don't Tell Mama

 

CELEBRITY ARTIST

 

Gabrielle Stravelli
Birdland

 

ICON

ANDRÉ DeSHIELDS
André DeShields Celebrates The 40th Anniversary of Harlem Nocturne
54 Below

 

IMPERSONATION/CHARACTERIZATION/DRAG ARTIST

SHANNON DALEY

Love And Let Die: Confessions of a Bond Girl
Don't Tell Mama

 

MUSICAL COMEDY PERFORMER

Amy Wolk
Amy Has Some Things to Wolk On
Don't Tell Mama

DUO/GROUP

Karen Mack AND Elliot Roth
Twofer Tuesday, Live at The Sands, Elliot & Karen's 3rd Ever Holiday Thing
Pangea, Crown and Anchor, The Triad

REVUE

Joe Iconis AND FAMILY
Created, written, and directed by Joe Iconis
54 Below, The Laurie Beechman Theatre 

RECURRING SERIES

THE LINEUP
Created and hosted by Susie Mosher, produced by Hope Royaltey
Birdland

EMCEE

Susie Mosher
The Lineup
Birdland

TRIBUTE SHOW

Carolyn Montgomery
girlSINGER, A Celebration of Rosemary Clooney
Birdland, 54 Below

SPECIAL PRODUCTION                                     

MAMA'S NEXT BIG ACT

Produced by Don't Tell Mama and Lennie Watts, created by Lennie Watts, musical direction by Yasuhiko Fukuoka
Don't Tell Mama

DIRECTOR

Lennie Watts

Sarah Carson/Strange Magic - A Musical Journey Through the Unconscious Mind (Don't Tell Mama); M. Can Yasar/Turkish Rhapsody (Don't Tell Mama); Deborah Zecher and Joshua Zecher-Ross/Family Matters: A Celebration of All Things Rodgers, Rodgers, and Guettel (Richard, Mary, and Adam) (Don't Tell Mama); Shannon Daley/Love and Let Die: Confessions of a Bond Girl (Don't Tell Mama); Joe Fox/Don't Cry for Me - My Yeshiva (Don't Tell Mama)

MUSICAL DIRECTOR

Tedd Firth
Susan Mack/No More Blues (Birdland), Carolyn Montgomery/girlSinger, A Celebration of Rosemary Clooney (54 Below), Melissa Errico/A Manhattan Valentine (Birdland), Marilyn Maye/By Request (54 Below), Sally Mayes/Now and Then (The Green Room 42)

TECHNICAL DIRECTOR

KELLY WOHLFORD
Renee Katz/Lost in his Arms: Renee Katz Sings Irving Berlin (Don't Tell Mama); Andrea Marcovicci/Beyond Compare (Don't Tell Mama); American Popular Songbook Society (Don't Tell Mama); Yael Rasooly and Daniel Rein/Hymn to Love-A Cabaret with Piaf (Don't Tell Mama); Goldie Dver/What a Man! - The Songs of Anthony Newley (Don't Tell Mama)

ENSEMBLE INSTRUMENTALIST

Ritt Henn, Bass
Amanda McBroom/Wintersong (Birdland); Ann Hampton Callaway and Liz Callaway/NY State of Mind (54 Below); Jeff Harnar/It's Delovely (Birdland); Renee Katz/Lost in his Arms: Renee Katz Sings Irving Berlin (Don't Tell Mama); Tanya Moberly/Standards (Don't Tell Mama)

PIANO BAR SINGING ENTERTAINER – UPTOWN

ANNA ANDERSON
Don't Tell Mama, Brandy's

 

PIANO BAR SINGING ENTERTAINER – DOWNTOWN

MARIA GENTILE
The Duplex, Stonewall Inn

 

PIANO BAR INSTRUMENTALIST – UPTOWN

Bill Zeffiro
Le Rivage, Tudor City Steakhouse, Da Marino

 

PIANO BAR INSTRUMENTALIST – DOWNTOWN

Darnell White
The Nines, Soho Grand Club Room

 

SONG

BETTER PLACE
Music and Lyrics by Tracy Stark

 

COMEDY/NOVELTY SONG

THE TEACHERS I REMEMBER
Music by Matthew Martin Ward, Lyrics by Peter Napolitano

 

RECORDING (LaMott Friedman Award)

Karen Mack
Catch & Keep

 

MAJOR RECORDING

Natalie Douglas
Back to the Garden

Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.





Videos