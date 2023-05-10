Reeve Carney to Return to Chelsea Table + Stage With Led Zeppelin Tribute in June

CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE will present the return of Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter and actor Reeve Carney on Sunday, June 4 at 9:30 PM. For this special performance, Carney performs a night of music honoring the artistry of the legendary rock n' roll supergroup Led Zeppelin. The star of Broadway's Hadestown, Carney recently co-starred in Ridley Scott's hit film House of Gucci, opposite Al Pacino, Lady Gaga, and Adam Driver. Tickets are $39-$99, in addition to a service charge and a two-item food and beverage minimum. A livestream option is available for $20. CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE is located at 152 West 26th Street.

Reeve Carney originated the role of Peter Parker/Spider-Man in the Broadway musical Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark. A lifelong musician, Reeve jumped at the opportunity to perform a score by U2's Bono and The Edge-not to mention re-team with director Julie Taymor, who he'd worked with in her film, The Tempest. In 2013, however, Reeve finally hung up his Spidey suit and headed to Dublin for Showtime's buzzed-about John Logan/Sam Mendes series, "Penny Dreadful," in which he played reckless hedonist Dorian Gray. Reeve's latest album, Youth Is Wasted, is the recipient of five Independent Music Awards. In an upcoming Jeff Buckley biopic, Reeve will play the late singer, marrying his love of music and acting. Reeve becoming a performer was all but a foregone conclusion: almost everybody in his family works in the arts. His great-uncle was actor Art Carney. His jewelry designer mother has a degree from Cincinnati College - Conservatory of Music, his father wrote jingles.

Hadestown - Anaïs Mitchell's musical, currently on Broadway at the Walter Kerr Theatre - won the 2020 Grammy Award for "Best Musical Theater Album," which included an award for Reeve as well. The show is also the winner of 8 Tony Awards, including "Best Musical." Reeve was nominated for the Outer Critics Circle Award for "Outstanding Actor in a Musical" and two Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards, including "Favorite Leading Actor in a Musical." Reeve's performance in Hadestown has garnered stellar reviews. Rolling Stone hailed him as "angel-voiced," The Hollywood Reporter called him a "dreamy delicacy," Time Out New York praised his "otherworldly high-tenor," and WFUV Radio raved about his "gorgeous, gentle voice."

CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE, highlighting a diverse range of musical genres, is a welcome addition to the list of high-end venues on the New York performance scene, deftly balancing a glamourous interior, traditional hospitality, and top musical talent. The current lineup features a dazzling array from the worlds of pop, folk, country, soul, jazz, and much more. Providing a wide variety of upscale American menu items, with distinguished wine and bespoke cocktails, audiences will experience some of the best touring performers in the world, alongside local emerging artists. CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE melds the ambiance of a classic supper club with the acoustics of a serious listening room and a contemporary spin appealing to several generations of music lovers.

CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE opens the doors to hospitality, entertainment, and enjoyment every night, featuring state-of-the-art sound and lighting, a 10-seat in-theatre bar, lofted VIP mezzanine for private groups, and table seating for the perfect date night. The ever-changing menu and entertainment schedule means guests never have the same night twice. CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE is located at 152 West 26th Street (between Sixth and Seventh Avenues), downstairs inside the Hilton New York Fashion District.

UPCOMING MUSIC HIGHLIGHTS AT CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE

Every other Thursday at 9:30 PM

AUGIE BELLO

"The Bello Bash"

*Livestream Available*

Social media sensation Augie Bello presents a special weekly jam session. The multi-instrumentalist, vocalist, producer, and songwriter recently performed on "The Drew Barrymore Show." "The Bello Bash" features Martin Shapiro on piano, Tong Cherd on bass, Scottie Madonia on drums, and Christian DeMarco on guitar. Bello, born and raised in New York, has a musical style that is distinctly eclectic and incorporates elements of funk, pop, R&B, jazz and electronic music. Taking influence from artists including Allen Stone, Michael Brecker, Frank Sinatra, Amy Winehouse, and multiple others, giving him a unique sound. Soon after starting college at The New School for Jazz, Bello realized that with music as a career, he needed to create his own opportunities. Bello started to post videos of his music to Instagram in 2018. Since then, he has grown a following of over 700k people who are eager to hear his original music. Through Instagram and TikTok, Bello has met and recorded with multiple artists including Teddy Swims, Darren Criss, Andy Grammer, Casey Abrams, and many others. In August 2021, Bello toured with Teddy Swims, opening for the Zac Brown Band. In September 2021, Bello performed at Life Is Beautiful Festival in Las Vegas and Music Midtown Festival in Atlanta with Teddy Swims.

Friday, May 12 and Thursdays, June 22, July 27 and August 17 at 7:00 PM

MARIEANN MERINGOLO

*Livestream Available*

The award-winning songstress returns to Chelsea Table + Stage with a monthly residency titled "A Lot of Livin' to Do!" After a year on the road performing for sold-out crowds in Provincetown, Los Angeles, Fire Island, London, and beyond, Marieann will present a different show each night at the venue with special guests from the Broadway and Cabaret worlds to be announced soon. The show, directed by Will Nunziata, features music selections ranging from Broadway and American Songbook to pop and original works. Meringolo will be joined by Musical Director Doyle Newmyer on piano, Boots Maleson on bass, and Brian Woodruff on drums.

Sunday, May 14 at 7:00 PM

SIMPLY BARBRA

starring STEVEN BRINBERG

celebrating 40 years of "YENTL" and 50 years of "THE WAY WE WERE"

*Livestream Available*

Steven Brinberg returns to Chelsea Table + Stage with the latest version of his award -winning Streisand show which has been seen in 11 countries, celebrating the 40th anniversary of Yentl as well as the 50th anniversary of The Way We Were. He toured with her friend Marvin Hamlisch and his symphony orchestras. Steven was hired by her management to perform at Donna Karan's birthday party. He has appeared in films (Camp) on TV ("Blue Bloods," "The Rosie O'Donnell Show") and released two albums.

Monday, May 29 - Monday, June 26 - Shows at 7:00 PM

SAMANTHA PAULY

*Livestream Available*

After smash-hit debut performances last year, Samantha Pauly returns with a residency show at Chelsea Table + Stage. She is best known for originating the role of Katherine Howard in Broadway's Six the Musical, as well as starring as Eva Peron in Jamie Lloyd's critically acclaimed revival of Evita on London's West End. Join Samantha as she sings everything from Broadway to pop and maybe even a country song.

Wednesday, June 7 at 9:00 PM

NICOLAS KING

"Shaking the Blues Away!"

*Livestream Available*

This "promising pop-jazz singer" (New York Times) is the recipient of the Bistro Award, Julie Wilson Award, and a BroadwayWorld Award for best swing act. King will take you through a collection of "feel good" songs from the musical worlds of jazz, Broadway, pop, and the Great American Songbook. He was seen first on Broadway in Beauty and the Beast, then in A Thousand Clowns opposite Tom Selleck, and Hollywood Arms, directed by Hal Prince, all before age 12. Other credits include 8 consecutive annual performances on "The Jerry Lewis MDA Telethon," Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, "The View," NBC's "Today" show, "Liza & David," "Sally Jessy Raphael" and twice on "The Tonight Show with Jay Leno." Other career highlights include originating the role of "Oscar" on Discovery Kids' "Kenny the Shark," as well as over two dozen national television commercials. His "Oscar Mayer Lunchables" commercial went international, and won the Golden Marble Award in 1998. Nicolas went on the road with his mentor Liza Minnelli to perform as her opening act from 2002-2012.

Friday, June 9 at 7:00 PM

THE QUINTIN HARRIS QUARTET

*Livestream Available*

The Quintin Harris Trio returns by popular demand to Chelsea Table + Stage. With Sam AuBuchon on bass and Marlen Suero-Amparo on drums, this exciting new trio will feature well-loved standards highlighting the stylings of the Oscar Peterson Trio, Ahmad Jamal Trio, Nat King Cole, as well as debuting new originals. Harris, the pianist and singer, is currently receiving his undergraduate degree at William Paterson University, under the tutelage of Bill Charlap and Geoffrey Keezer. Recently, Quintin was a "Top-5 Finalist" in the American Jazz Pianist Competition, where he flew to Savannah, GA to perform. He's performed all over the city in venues such as Dizzy's Club at Lincoln Center, Birdland Jazz Club, Pangea, and many more.

Friday, June 9 at 9:30 PM

RANDY EDELMAN

*Livestream Available*

Composer, conductor, and musician Randy Edelman will celebrate the soundscape of his career through a dazzling piano concert. He transports his audience with arrangements of his movie scores from Last of the Mohicans to My Cousin Vinny, and beyond. Randy will also be sharing his hit songs that have been recorded by popular artists including Barry Manilow, Patti LaBelle, Olivia Newton-John, Nelly, and others. Edelman has composed over 100 popular films including Gettysburg, 27 Dresses, Ghostbusters II, Kindergarten Cop, Twins, among others. He also created musical themes for the Olympics, ESPN, and NASA. He has shared stages with the Carpenters, Frank Zappa, Anthrax, Sister Sledge, and others. He has also written songs for Barry Manilow ("Weekend in New England), Patti LaBelle ("Isn't it A Shame"), Blood Sweat and Tears ("Blue Street"), Kool & the Gang ("Amore, Amore"), Nelly ("My Place"), and more.

Thursday, June 15 at 7:00 PM

THE BAD JUDIES

"The Bad Judies Take Pride"

*Livestream Available*

The Bad Judies are bringing you the baddest of the bad and proud of it! We've got live music, vocals, dance, and lip-syncing all by NYC's only all drag queen band! The Bad Judies are comprised of 3 very different drag queens, Wesley, Worshiper, and Lyra Vega, each with their own styles and strengths. Together they find a unique blend of comedy, camp, color, fashion, music, and fun. The sexy trio puts together a live music and drag experience unlike any other.

Saturday, July 15 at 7:00 PM

DAVID MARINO

"An Evening Of Timeless Tunes"

*Livestream Available*

The timeless international crooner, and finalist from Canada's "The Voice," presents his New York nightclub debut in an evening of his favorite standards, show tunes, and multilingual hits! David is joined by John Di Martino on piano, Steve Doyle on bass and Daniel Glass on drums. David Marino is a multilingual crooner from Montréal best known for his appearance as a finalist on Canada's hit TV-show "The Voice". He began singing and performing at only 6 years of age, and was instantly inspired by legends such as Sammy Davis Jr., Frank Sinatra, Tony Bennett, and Charles Aznavour, among others. Marino performs regularly in Canada, and works closely with mentor and famous French artist and songwriter Pierre Lapointe.