THE HISTORY OF NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 is Coming to 54 Below

Directed and hosted by Jarrett Winters Morley at 54 Below, The History of Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812 will celebrate the Tony Award winning Dave Malloy musical while exploring the show’s conception, process, and eventual production in an unprecedented history-filled concert.

Featuring songs such as “No One Else,” “Dust & Ashes,” and more, and using interviews conducted with and resources from Manik Choksi, Jason Eagan, Grace McLean, Nicholas Belton and more, The History of Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812 is a show as you’ve never seen one before, and 100% immersive. Join in for a deep dive into Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812, and the journey it took to be what it is today.



Featured in this performance are Casey Martin Klein (Pierre), Julia Kim Caldwell (Natasha), Ella Dolynchuk (Sonya), Lindsay Zaroogian (Marya/Accordion), Bex Odorisio (Helene), Collin Matthew Flanagan (Anatole), Shane Lonergan (Dolokhov/Guitar), Julia Ty Goldberg (Mary & Mandolin/Violin), Vaheed Talebian (Andrey/Guitar), Annabelle Skala (Ensemble/Cello), and Jarrett Winters Morley (Balaga). They will be joined by Allison Kraus (Piano/Associate MD), Jake Messinetti (Bass), Nicole DeMaio (Reeds), Will Marinelli (Drums), and Liz Gilmartin (Viola). Electronic Music Adaptaion was prepared by Jacob Rose, Photography is by Grace Copeland. Sarah Krempasky will serve as Production Supervisor and Sabrina Koss serves as Casting Director for JWM: A Theatrical Company.