Jason Graae, Annie Golden, Judy Kaye, Lee Wilkof, and More Join BACKSTAGE BABBLE LIVE

54 Below will present the return by popular demand of “Backstage Babble Live!" Based on the podcast hosted by Charles Kirsch, the concert will feature performances and stories from some of his previous guests.

The podcast aims to celebrate Broadway history, and the event will feature Broadway stars recreating songs from their previous roles in hit shows such as Chicago, Kiss Me, Kate, and On the Twentieth Century, and lesser-known musicals like Pageant and The Moony Shapiro Songbook. It promises to be a night of never-before-heard stories, Great Performances, and a celebration of the artform that is necessary viewing for any theater buff.

The participating artists include Natascia Diaz (Cabaret), Mamie Duncan-Gibbs (Chicago), Danielle Ferland (Into the Woods), Annie Golden (Assassins), Jason Graae (Falsettos), Adam Grupper (The Wild Party), Tony winner Judy Kaye (The Phantom of the Opera), MAC Award winner Maude Maggart, Annie McGreevey (Company), Stephanie Pope (Jelly's Last Jam), Will Roland (Be More Chill), Tony nominee Dick Scanlan (Thoroughly Modern Millie), Elena Shaddow (Nine), and Tony nominee Lee Wilkof (Little Shop of Horrors). The evening will be accompanied by Broadway's music man Michael Lavine.

Backstage Babble Live plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Monday, July 7 at 7 PM. Cover charges are $51 (includes $6 in fees) - $62 (includes $7 in fees), with premiums available for $100.50 (includes $10.50 in fees). The performance will also be live streamed.