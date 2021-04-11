Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: CBS SUNDAY MORNING and Mo Rocca Attend Marilyn Maye Birthday Performance at Wick Cabaret

The event also celebrated Legends Radio's 7th Anniversary broadcasting the Great American Songbook.

Apr. 11, 2021  

Friends, Celebrities, Fans, Dick Robinson's Legends Radio, together with Mo Rocca and the CBS Sunday Morning Show crew were all in the Cabaret Room at The Wick Theater last night for a momentous performance by Marilyn Maye on the occasion of her 93rd Birthday. It wasn't only CBS that had its cameras on for the big event. Everyone in the audience seemed to have a cell phone camera pointed at Marilyn Maye.

Politics may divide us but if there is one person who possess the ability to unite the people albeit by means of her musical integrity and talent it is Marilyn Maye. Anyone who has ever attended a performance of hers over the years has usually come away with the opinion that Marilyn Maye is one of the greatest singers and performers of American popular music that has ever walked out on a stage.

For many years Florida has had a reputation for being the place where older folks retire and slow down but it has also become increasingly apparent that there is a vibrancy and energy in the sunshine state created by the older generation who grew up loving live entertainment. It was on display on the stage of the Wick Cabaret last night as Marilyn, accompanied by the acclaimed pianist of another generation Billy Stritch brought the audience to standing ovations and cheers many times during her show. Some senior athletes down here may have downsized their tennis game to Pickle Ball size but Marilyn still plays on a full musical court with the skill, vocal dexterity, and stamina of a true champion.

The only thing that does divide our country are the people who have heard this breathtaking singer and those that somehow have missed one of her 76 performances on the Johnny Carson Tonight Show ( she was his favorite) and other numerous variety TV appearances. These are the same folks that didn't frequent the top supper clubs, theaters, and concert halls in the United States or purchased her hit RCA Broadway Albums. For the rest of us she has been the musical joy of a lifetime. Folks leaving the Cabaret last night after Marilyn's performance on her 93rd Birthday all seemed to be saying..."I'll have what she's having"............ Happy Birthday Marilyn.

Marilyn Maye's engagement was sponsored by Legends Radio which was celebrating its 7th anniversary broadcasting the Great American Songbook. Jill & Rich Switzer hosted the evening, and longtime Marilyn friend, founder of Legends Radio "The Old Jock" Dick Robinson was in the house to lead off the festivities.

Photo Credit: Stephen Sorokoff

Marilyn Maye & Marilynn Wick

Dick Robinson & Mo Rocca

CBS Sunday Morning

Missy Robinson & Dick Robinson

Marilyn Maye

Marilyn Maye

Marilyn Maye

Dick Robinson, Mo Rocca, Richard Jay-Alexander

Rich Switzer & Jill Switzer

Wick Theatre Cabaret

Wick Theatre Cabaret

Wick Theatre Cabaret

Marilyn Maye

Marilyn Maye

"It's Today"

"It's Today"

Marilyn Maye

Marilyn Maye

Marilyn Maye

Richard Jay-Alexander & Marilyn Wick

Mark Sendroff & Mo Rocca

Richard Jay-Alexander, Countess LuAnn de Lesseps, Mark Sendroff

Lee Brian Schrager,Richard Jay-Alexander, Bill Boggs, Countess LuAnn de Lesseps

Richards Gardenia's

Stephen Sorokoff, Eda Sorokoff, Helmut Koller, Catherine Adler

Catherine Adler, Dottie Wang, Clare Coco

Nicolas King, Jill Switzer, Stephen Sorokoff

Mo Rocca, Dick Robinson, Angela Manfredi

Mo Rocca & Eda Sorokoff

Billy Stritch & Deborah Silver

Randy Roberts & LuAnn de Lesseps

LuAnn de Lesseps & Jill Switzer

LuAnn de Lesseps & Dick Robinson

Marilyn Maye & Richard Jay-Alexander

Marilyn Maye & LuAnn de Lesseps

Deborah Lynn, Marilyn Maye, Richard Jay-Alexander, LuAnn de Lesseps

Avery Sommers, Marilyn Maye Lynn Demenna

Marilyn Maye & Dick Robinson

Sally Robinson, Marilyn Maye, Dick Robinson

Marilyn Maye & Deborah Silver

Marilyn Maye & Nicolas King

Stephen Sorokoff, Sally Robinson, Marilyn Maye, Dick Robinson, Marilynn WIck

Sally Robinson, Marilyn Maye, Dick Robinson, Kimberly Wick

Marilynn Wick & Kimberly Wick


