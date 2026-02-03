Kathleen Marshall to Direct STARDUST: FROM TIN PAN ALLEY TO BROADWAY at 92NY

🎭 NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

92NY Lyrics & Lyricists 2025/26 season will continues with Stardust: From Tin Pan Alley to Broadway led by triple Tony Award winner Kathleen Marshall, celebrating the era and songbook of hits by such legends as Irving Berlin, Harold Arlen, Dorothy Fields, George Gershwin, and more. These singular talents set the stage for Broadway, ushering in American musical theater as an art form, and influencing generations for decades to come. These iconic works are performed by Krystal Joy Brown (Merrily We Roll Along); T. Oliver Reid (Hadestown); and Ana Villafañe (On Your Feet ), with additional performers TBA. Stardust performances are on February 28, March 1 and 2, and tickets are available here.

Filled with performances of such classics as "Alexander's Ragtime Band" (Irving Berlin), "Stardust" (Hoagy Carmichael and Mitchell Parish), "Honeysuckle Rose" (Fats Waller), "The Way You Look Tonight" (Jerome Kern and Dorothy Fields), "Sweet Georgia Brown" (Maceo Pinkard), "Give My Regards to Broadway" (George M. Cohan), and "You Oughta Be In Pictures" (Dana Suesse), Marshall sees Stardust not only as a show filled with timeless melodies, but one that gives the audience insight into the history of one of New York City’s most enduring and influential industries.

Marshall, whose affinity for the American Songbook and Broadway’s Golden Age brought her Tony Awards for Anything Goes, The Pajama Game and Wonderful Town, comments on the era’s importance to art, commerce and history. “ The songwriters of Tin Pan Alley were writing songs they hoped to become popular and to sell a lot of sheet music, so they were very tuned into the prevailing mood and taste of their audience. Their songs really tell the story of our country in the first half of the Twentieth Century.”

