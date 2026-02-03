Paige Turner to Return with AS IF!! IT'S THE 90'S at Laurie Beechman Theatre

🎭 NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Hey slackers! What's the 411? It's time to pick up the clue phone, because NYC drag legend Paige Turner is headed back to the Laurie Beechman Theatre with her all-new hit show, AS IF!! It's the 90's, on Thursday, March 12 at 7:00 PM.

After a sold-out run this past fall, a full season in Provincetown, and touring the globe, Paige Turner turns back time for an encore performance celebrating the most righteous decade of them all. This all-live sung evening of mayhem and foolishness features the dopest hits of the '90s, with music by Madonna, Britney Spears, the Spice Girls, and more—plus a special nod to the 30th anniversary of Clueless. All that, and a bag of chips.

Audiences can expect a hella good time as this Barbie girl busts out her Discman for a night packed with totally rad costume changes, fly video moments, and guaranteed audience participation. It definitely smells like teen spirit as Paige ascends upon the Beechman once again—so don't talk to the hand. Take a chill pill and grab your tickets now.