Upcoming Guests on THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN 8/27 - 9/4

The shows are rebroadcasts.

Monday through Friday, 12:37 AM - 1:37 AM, ET/PT*Denotes changes and/or additions to previous schedule(n) Denotes new broadcastThursday, August 27Friday, August 28*Monday, August 31*Tuesday, September 1*Wednesday, September 2*Thursday, September 3*Friday, September 4Kieran Culkin; musical performance by Maren Morris (n)Rachel Brosnahan; musical performance by Anderson .Paak (OAD: 8/10/20)Jamie Lee Curtis; JJ Redick; musical performance by Alexander 23 (OAD: 8/11/20)Brian Cox; Tim Minchin; musical performance by Sara Bareilles (OAD: 8/12/20)Talk and musical performance by Niall Horan; Thandie Newton (OAD: 3/9/20)Danny DeVito; musical performance by Chris Tomlin feat. Florida Georgia Line & Thomas Rhett (OAD: 8/19/20)Edward Norton; Leslie Odom Jr.; Zazie Beetz; musical performance by Leslie Odom Jr. (OAD: 10/24/19)

