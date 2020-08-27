Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Upcoming Guests on THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN 8/27 - 9/4

The shows are rebroadcasts.

Aug. 27, 2020  
Monday through Friday, 12:37 AM - 1:37 AM, ET/PT

*Denotes changes and/or additions to previous schedule

(n) Denotes new broadcast

Thursday, August 27

Friday, August 28

*Monday, August 31

*Tuesday, September 1

*Wednesday, September 2

*Thursday, September 3

*Friday, September 4

Kieran Culkin; musical performance by Maren Morris (n)

Rachel Brosnahan; musical performance by Anderson .Paak (OAD: 8/10/20)


Jamie Lee Curtis; JJ Redick; musical performance by Alexander 23 (OAD: 8/11/20)


Brian Cox; Tim Minchin; musical performance by Sara Bareilles (OAD: 8/12/20)


Talk and musical performance by Niall Horan; Thandie Newton (OAD: 3/9/20)


Danny DeVito; musical performance by Chris Tomlin feat. Florida Georgia Line & Thomas Rhett (OAD: 8/19/20)


Edward Norton; Leslie Odom Jr.; Zazie Beetz; musical performance by Leslie Odom Jr. (OAD: 10/24/19)


