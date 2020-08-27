Upcoming Guests on THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN 8/27 - 9/4
The shows are rebroadcasts.
Monday through Friday, 12:37 AM - 1:37 AM, ET/PT
*Denotes changes and/or additions to previous schedule
(n) Denotes new broadcast
Thursday, August 27
Friday, August 28
*Monday, August 31
*Tuesday, September 1
*Wednesday, September 2
*Thursday, September 3
*Friday, September 4
Kieran Culkin; musical performance by Maren Morris (n)
Rachel Brosnahan; musical performance by Anderson .Paak (OAD: 8/10/20)
Jamie Lee Curtis; JJ Redick; musical performance by Alexander 23 (OAD: 8/11/20)
Brian Cox; Tim Minchin; musical performance by Sara Bareilles (OAD: 8/12/20)
Talk and musical performance by Niall Horan; Thandie Newton (OAD: 3/9/20)
Danny DeVito; musical performance by Chris Tomlin feat. Florida Georgia Line & Thomas Rhett (OAD: 8/19/20)
Edward Norton; Leslie Odom Jr.; Zazie Beetz; musical performance by Leslie Odom Jr. (OAD: 10/24/19)
