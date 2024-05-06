Video: Watch Constance Wu in the Trailer for EAST BAY, Out in Theaters This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







East Bay, a new film starring Golden Globe-nominated actress and Little Shop of Horrors star Constance Wu, has announced its new theatrical release date.

The film will be released to select theaters on May 10 and will be available to watch on demand on May 31. For a complete list of theaters and dates, go HERE.

The unexpectedly uplifting comedy focuses on Jack Lee (Daniel Yoon, also writer/director), who is forced to accept that he’s a failure. He turns to his friends, whose lives also haven’t exactly gone as planned. Each struggle with the constant pressure to be happy and successful. As Jack tries to get back on track, he has hallucinations that make him question reality.

In addition to Wu and Yoon, the cast includes Kavi Ramachandran Ladnier (CBS Crime Series "NCIS: Los Angeles," Cold Pressed), Edmund Sim (East Bay), Destry Miller (Post Concussion), Melissa Pond (The 4 Corners), Dougald Park (Bruce Almighty, The Last Ship), and Jennifer Chang (What If He Wins).

Watch the trailer now!

Comments