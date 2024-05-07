The 12th Annual Atlanta Fringe Festival Returns For Live Performances This June

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Atlanta Fringe Festival has announced its most ambitious outing yet with 28 performance groups from seven different states and Thailand -- presenting live theater, dance, puppetry, comedy, storytelling and more.

This year's festival, which takes place June 3-9, 2024 across seven local venues, will also feature a free performance venue for family-friendly shows and activities; a free outdoor festival featuring Atlanta street performers; a variety benefit featuring local Atlanta talent; and audio artists whose work will be available exclusively on the Atlanta Fringe podcasting network. The festival includes performances to suit every taste, with entertainment taking over venues around Little Five Points, East Atlanta Village and Old Fourth Ward. This year's traditional and converted performing spaces include 7 Stages, The Marianna at Wrecking Bar Brewpub, Limelight Theater, Metropolitan Studios and Dynamic El Dorado.

“We can honestly say this is one of the most dynamic line-ups we've ever hosted,” said Atlanta Fringe Festival Executive Director Diana Brown. “We have put together a group of exceptional artists from across the globe ready to engage audiences for days of eccentric, inspiring performances. It's overwhelming… but in the best way!”

Per festival tradition, the 28 companies in this year's lineup were primarily chosen through an unjuried lottery of approximately 100 global submissions. As in years past, the 12th Annual Atlanta Fringe Festival will boast live performances across the theatrical spectrum, from burlesque-based monster cabarets to ensemble comedies, modern dance, puppetry and magicians. Festival artists will be eligible for cash prizes for excellence in various categories as selected by the audience, staff and a panel of judges from the Atlanta arts community.

In addition to the live performance core of the festival, additional programming will include:

FREE family-friendly performances at East Atlanta Kids Club starting Saturday, June 8 at 10 a.m. Featuring puppetry, storytelling, games, crafts and more, these performances are appropriate for children ages 0-18.

FREE preview performance at 7 Stages on Wednesday, June 5 at 7 p.m. All 28 shows will get three minutes each to wow the audience at 7 Stages, allowing them to get to know the artists. This is usually a standing-room-only event, so attendees are encouraged to arrive early.

FREE Atlanta Street Fringe taking place June 7-9 around Little 5 Points Village. Street Fringe is a platform dedicated to busking and street performers of all kinds! Activations around Little 5 will allow performers to engage with pedestrians in one of the coolest, quirkiest and most beloved neighborhoods in Atlanta.

Benefit Show – Five/5ths of Bill and Ted's Excellent Adventure will kick off the festival Monday, June 3 at 7 p.m. at 7 Stages. By splitting this classic film into five parts and giving the parts to five very different performance groups, we get the most unique (and triumphant) re-telling of all time.

In addition to live performances, the Atlanta Fringe Festival will once again host an audio component: Fringe Audio. The only podcasting network of its kind on the fringe circuit, Fringe Audio will feature pieces of storytelling and radio theater – most of them world premieres – by local and national artists. Streaming at AtlantaFringe.org on May 20, the shows are free, and a $200 cash prize will be offered to the winner of the Critics' Choice Award, recognizing excellence in podcast production.

Atlanta Fringe Festival 2024 Lineup:

TOURING ARTISTS

Imaginary Podcast Network, Let Me Say This About That – Minneapolis, MN (comedy, improv, cabaret/variety)

Mother Flockers, Flock the Vote – Portland, OR & Los Angeles, CA & Austin, Texas & New York, NY (comedy, performance art)

Botticelli Babes, Botticelli Babes – Johnson City, TN (storytelling)

Rya, The Evolution of Consciousness – Clearwater, FL (dance, musical, performance art)

Bobby Wesley, Liquid Courage – Orlando, FL (comedy, storytelling)

Spotlight Exchange, Dance With Dementia – Taiwan & Hong Kong (drama, performance art, storytelling)

Speakeasy Sirens, IT'S ALIVE! A Monster Burlesque Comedy – Orlando, FL (burlesque, comedy)

Linnea Bond, Heart Ripped Out Twice And So Can You! – Philadelphia, PA (comedy, theater)

Sloan Brettholz, Officer Scott: Too Much Isn't Enough – New York City, NY (comedy)

Time Machine Blueprints, Time Machine Blueprints: The Show – New York City, NY (comedy, performance art, storytelling)

Hunter Dance Project, Agnes & Agatha – Tallahassee, FL (dance, performance art, theater)

The Winding Sheet Outfit, All We Are Left With Is Hope – Minneapolis, MN (storytelling, theater)

GEORGIA ARTISTS

Forever Standing Productions, Rhythm of Love The Musical – Decatur, GA (drama, musical theater)

Michael Williams, Get Home Safe! – Atlanta, GA (cabaret/variety, drama, comedy, theater)

MerryCat Productions, The Wallpaper – Decatur, GA (drama, theater)

Augustus Graves, Augustus Graves: MINDREADER – Douglasville, GA (magic/mentalism)

Lily Kerrigan, The Lily Show – Atlanta, GA (comedy, standup)

Kate Morales, Água Loves A Monster – Decatur, GA (puppetry, performance art, dance)

Michael Butler, Look At Me! Look At Me! Look At Me!!! – Atlanta, GA (circus, cabaret/variety, burlesque)

The Atlanta Contemporary Dance Company, This Silly Little Game – Atlanta, GA (dance)

Flay's Anatomy, Flay's Anatomy – Atlanta, GA (theater, cabaret/variety)

The AU Guys, Get Psyched – Atlanta, GA (improv, comedy)

Sarah Michelson, Dybbrooke – Decatur, GA (drama, theater)

The Assembly of Phantasms, The Masque of the Red Death – Savannah, GA (burlesque, cabaret/variety, theater)

BFG Images, The Game of Chess – Atlanta, GA (comedy, theater)

SobSax, The Elements of Euclid – Atlanta, GA (theater)

Renee Marchol, Well, I Ate – Atlanta, GA (storytelling)

Oldest and Dearest, Mr. Cardboard – Atlanta, GA (comedy, theater, clown)

The Atlanta Fringe Festival is a multidisciplinary performing arts festival whose mission is to provide an accessible, unjuried outlet for independent self-producing artists. Joining an international circuit of 300+ fringe festivals, Atlanta Fringe is dedicated to showcasing original, nontraditional work that celebrates diverse and multi-cultural artistic expression and that pushes audiences to consider new perspectives. The Atlanta Fringe Festival is a 501©(3), is sponsored by Cherry DelRosario Designs, Fireborn Promotions, Could Be Pretty Cool, Bob & Harriet's Home Bar, Do You Validate and the Little 5 Points Business Association.

Atlanta Fringe Festival is also supported in part by the Georgia Council for the Arts through the appropriations of the Georgia General Assembly. Georgia Council for the Arts also receives support from its partner agency – the National Endowment for the Arts.

Funding is also provided by the Fulton County Board of Commissioners. Learn more at www.atlantafringe.org.

