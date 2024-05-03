Michelle Yeoh Receives Presidential Medal of Freedom

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Actress Michelle Yeoh, who will play Madame Morrible in the upcoming musical film Wicked, is one of the recipients of this year's Presidential Medal of Freedom.

The White House press release reads: "Michelle Yeoh is an actress known for her groundbreaking work in a number of blockbusters over four decades. Recently, she became the first Asian to win the Academy Award for Best Actress. Yeoh continues to shatter stereotypes and enrich American culture."

The Presidential Medal of Freedom is the Nation’s highest civilian honor, presented to individuals who have made exemplary contributions to the prosperity, values, or security of the United States, world peace, or other significant societal, public or private endeavors.

Yeoh was presented with the Medal by President Biden on May 3, 2024.

Later this year, Yeoh will be seen in Wicked alongside Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo. Also appearing in the movie musical are Jeff Goldblum, Jonathan Bailey, Marissa Bode, Bronwyn James, and more.

Wicked: Part One will be released on November 27. The second part is set for release on November 26, 2025.