Food Network Renews New Breakout Hit '24 in 24: Last Chef Standing'

Heading into the season one finale, Food Network has ordered a second season of 24 in 24: Last Chef Standing.

The freshman culinary competition series, hosted by Esther Choi and Michael Symon, features 24 talented and fearless chefs who take on 24 food challenges in 24 consecutive, non-stop hours. At the end of the 24 hours, the chef who cooked the best for the longest, and outlasted the competition, is the only one left standing.

The series premiered on April 14th, and to date has reached more than 10 million total viewers (across Food Network/Max/Discovery+) ranking as a Top 3 non-news/sports cable program on Sunday nights among both P/M 25-54 and averaged a 0.58 P25-54 and 0.59 W25-54 L+3 rating. The season to-date has resonated online as well, generating a total of 25M social impressions and 12M video views.

“24 in 24: Last Chef Standing enthralled audiences as Food Network’s most ambitious and grueling culinary competition, one that is part culinary marathon and part social experiment,” said Betsy Ayala, Head of Content, Food, Warner Bros. Discovery. “Michael Symon and Esther Choi were a dynamic duo leading this intense competition that demanded the chefs push their skills, creativity, and stamina to the limit.

24 In 24: Last Chef Standing is produced by Lando Entertainment for Food Network.

