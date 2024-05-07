Video: Watch Trailer for Cyndi Lauper Documentary LET THE CANARY SING

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Paramount+ has announced that LET THE CANARY SING, the feature-length documentary exploring the remarkable life and career of Cyndi Lauper, will premiere exclusively on the service in the U.S. and Canada on Tuesday, June 4 and on Wednesday, June 5 in the UK, Australia, Latin America, Brazil, Italy, France, Germany, Switzerland and Austria.

Directed by Emmy® Award-winning documentarian Alison Ellwood, the film made its world premiere at the 2023 Tribeca Festival.

Lauper is a prolific musician, with a career spanning over 40 years. In addition to her many studio albums, Lauper won a Tony Award for her score for Kinky Boots! and was nominated for her work on Spongebob Squarepants.

Produced by Fine Point Films and Sony Music Entertainment in association with Concord Originals, LET THE CANARY SING chronicles Lauper’s meteoric ascent to stardom and her profound impact on generations through her music, ever-evolving punk style, unwavering feminism and tireless advocacy. The documentary takes the audience on an engaging exploration of a renowned and pioneering artist who has left a remarkable legacy with her art.

Said Lauper: “Over the years I’ve been asked to do a documentary about my life and work, but it never felt like the right time. Until now. When I first met Alison Ellwood, I knew right away I could trust her to tell my story honestly, which was incredibly important to me, and she succeeded in that. I'd like to thank Alison, the producers, and all of the amazing documentary participants who agreed to be interviewed!”Legacy Recordings, the catalog division of Sony Music Entertainment, will be releasing a companion product to the documentary of the same name. The LET THE CANARY SING companion album is a career-spanning collection that follows Lauper’s career, starting from her days in Blue Angel to her breakout single “Girls Just Want to Have Fun” to the iconic pop stardom that followed. With hits “True Colors,” “I Drove All Night” and more, this collection is a staple for any Cyndi Lauper fan. The album will be released on vinyl and as a digital expanded edition and is available for pre-order here.

Photo Credit: Portrait by Timothy Greenfield-Sanders.

Comments