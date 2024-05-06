Jeremy Irons and Helena Bonham Carter to Star in Neil Jordan Film

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



According to Variety, Jeremy Irons and Helena Bonham Carter will be appearing together in a new film from Neil Jordan, director of 1994's Interview with a Vampire.

The film is based on a book by Jordan, The Well of Saint Nobody. In addition to Irons and Carter, actor Aidan Quinn is also set to star in the film. It will begin shooting later this year.

The story follows a concert pianist named William who, after retiring to an Irish rectory, meets Tara, a piano teacher and housekeeper. After William repeatedly forgets their interactions, Tara makes note of it all. After finding an abandoned well, Tara begins to weave tall tales to William of its ancient, magical history.

In a statement, Jordan noted that he was excited to work with the production company Bankside Films, and added "I’ve never made a film of one of my novels before. This one demanded it, and I am thrilled to have Jeremy and Helena on board to explore this world of lost love and twisted legend.”

Helena Bonham Carter is known for her roles in The King's Speech and The Wings of the Dove. She appeared in the film version of Stephen Sondheim's Sweeney Todd as Mrs. Lovett and as Madame Thénardier in 2012's Les Misérables. She also performed in Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends, a theatrical celebration of his music and lyrics.

Jeremy Irons has appeared in a plethora of roles on stage and screen and is known for his roles in Reversal of Fortune and The French Lieutenant's Woman, among others. It was recently announced that he will be appearing with Glenn Close in a new film. Later this month, Irons will appear at The Hollywood Bowl in a concert celebrating 30 years of The Lion King.

