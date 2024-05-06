Photos: See First Look at Awkwafina and John Cena in Prime Video's JACKPOT

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Prime Video has just dropped new photos for the upcoming action comedy Jackpot, starring Awkwafina and John Cena.

In the near future, a “Grand Lottery” has been newly established in California—the catch: Kill the winner before sundown to legally claim their multi-billion dollar jackpot. When Katie Kim (Awkwafina) moves to Los Angeles, she mistakenly finds herself with the winning ticket. Desperate to survive the hordes of jackpot hunters, she reluctantly joins forces with amateur lottery protection agent Noel Cassidy (John Cena) who will do everything in his power to get her to sundown in exchange for a piece of her prize.

However, Noel must face off with his slick rival Louis Lewis (Simu Liu), who also seeks to collect Katie’s commission at all costs. Previously titled Grand Death Lotto, Jackpot is directed by Paul Feig (Bridesmaids, The Heat) and written by Rob Yescombe.

The film is produced by Joe Roth, Jeff Kirschenbaum, p.g.a., Paul Feig, p.g.a., and Laura Fischer, p.g.a. Executive producers are John Cena, Michelle Morrissey, Rob Yescombe, and Zack Roth.

In addition to Awkwafina and Cena, the cast includes Ayden Mayeri, Donald Elise Watkins, Sam Asghari, Murray Hill and Simu Liu.

Jackpot premieres globally on Prime Video on August 15, 2024.

Take a look at the first-look photos here!

Photo credit: Dan McFadden, Legendary

