Michelle Yeoh to Star in BLADE RUNNER Sequel Series

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



According to Deadline, Michelle Yeoh, who will play Madame Morrible in the upcoming musical film Wicked, has found her latest project.

Yeoh will be playing the lead in the upcoming Blade Runner limited series from Prime Video, which recently began production. Titled Blade Runner 2099, the series will serve as a sequel to 2017's Blade Runner 2049, which itself was a sequel to the original 1982 film with Harrison Ford. The franchise is based on a novel called Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep? by Philip K. Dick.

Both Yeoh's role in the series and the plot remain unknown at this point. Jonathan van Tulleken, who recently worked on the acclaimed FX series Shōgun, is reported to be directing the first episodes of the series.

Yeoh has appeared in several blockbuster films including Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, Tomorrow Never Dies, and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. In 2023, she won an Academy Award for her performance in Everything Everywhere All at Once, making her the first Asian actress to win in that category.

Last week, Yeoh received the Presidential Medal of Honor for her "contributions to the prosperity, values, or security of the United States, world peace, or other significant societal, public or private endeavors."

Later this year, Yeoh will be seen in Wicked alongside Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo. Also appearing in the movie musical are Jeff Goldblum, Jonathan Bailey, Marissa Bode, Bronwyn James, and more.

Wicked: Part One will be released on November 27. The second part is set for release on November 26, 2025.

Comments