Photos: See First Look at Season 2 of Netflix Comedy UNSTABLE

Netflix has dropped the first look and date announcement for the second season of Unstable, the comedy series starring Rob Lowe and his son John Owen Lowe.

Season 2 will drop on the steamer on August 1 with a total of 8 episodes.

Ellis Dragon (Rob Lowe) is a universally admired, eccentric, narcissist-adjacent biotech entrepreneur working to make the world a better place. He's also in emotional free-fall. His son Jackson Dragon (John Owen Lowe) is… none of those things. Can Jackson save Ellis and his company and salvage their estranged relationship while also doing what may actually be impossible: escaping the shadow of his larger-than-life father?

In this season, Ellis lays out a series of challenges and mind games for Jackson to see if he has what it takes to succeed him as the heir to the Dragon empire, but does a newcomer have other ideas?

Cobra Kai is written and executive produced by Andrew Gurland, Rob Lowe, John Owen Lowe, Sean Clements, Claire Scanlon, Victor Fresco. Gurland also serves as the showrunner.

The cast includes Rob Lowe, John Owen Lowe, Aaron Branch, Emma Ferreira, Rachel Marsh and Sian Clifford, with recurring guest stars Fred Armisen, Lamorne Morris, Iris Apatow, Frank Gallegos, JT Parr, Tom Allen and Sean Clements.

See the first look photos below!



Rob Lowe

