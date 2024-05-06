Faye Dunaway and Harvey Keitel to Appear in Supernatural Romance Film

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



According to Deadline, Faye Dunaway and Harvey Keitel will be starring together in a new supernatural romance film from director Jonathan Baker. Actor Andrew McCarthy of THE BLACKLIST will also be appearing in the film.

The plot of the movie, titled Fate, is being kept UNDER WRAPS but is reported to be set at a "Vista hotel", taking its inspiration from the historic Vista Theatre in Los Angeles, now owned by Quentin Tarantino.

In a statement to Deadline, Baker said “there is an excellent chance it will stand as one of the most memorable love stories of our time.”

Fate is scheduled to begin production this month in Vancouver.

Dunaway is known for her roles in Bonnie & Clyde, Chinatown, and Network. In the 1960s, Dunaway worked on Broadway in several plays including A Man For All Seasons. Her most recent Broadway credit is in 1982's The Curse of an Aching Heart. More recently, she played Katharine Hepburn in the Tea at Five, which ran in Boston in 2019. It was recently announced that a new documentary focusing on the actress will debut later this year.

Keitel has appeared in numerous onscreen roles including Mean Streets, Taxi Driver, and The Piano. In 1975, he starred alongside George C. Scott in a Broadway production of Death of a Salesman. He returned to Broadway in 1984 in a play called Hurlyburly. He recently appeared in The Tattooist of Auschewitz, which was just released on Peacock.

