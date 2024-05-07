Video: Watch Thing Deliver Scripts as WEDNESDAY Season 2 Begins Production

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Netflix has announced the start of production on Wednesday Season 2 in Ireland with several new cast members joining the series.

Fan-favorite Thing delivered new scripts to cast members on set, including several that are newly announced.

Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzmán, Isaac Ordonez and Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo will all return to the series, now as season regulars.

Other series regulars include the previously announced Steve Buscemi (The Big Lebowski, Boardwalk Empire), along with Billie Piper (Scoop, I Hate Suzie), Evie Templeton (Return to Silent Hill, Lord of Misrule), Owen Painter (Tiny Beautiful Things, The Handmaid’s Tale) and Noah Taylor (Law & Order: Organized Crime, Park Avenue).

New guest stars include Christopher Lloyd (Addams Family, Back to the Future), Joanna Lumley (Fool Me Once, Absolutely Fabulous), Thandiwe Newton (Westworld, Crash), Frances O’Connor (The Missing, The Twelve), Haley Joel Osment (The Kominsky Method, Somebody I Used to Know), Heather Matarazzo (The Princess Diaries, Scream) and Joonas Suotamo (Chewbacca in the Star Wars franchise).

Additional cast members include Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams, Emma Myers, Joy Sunday, Hunter Doohan, Victor Dorobantu, Moosa Mostafa, Georgie Farmer, Jamie McShane, and Fred Armisen.

Creators/Writers/ Showrunners Al Gough and Miles Millar are also returning, saying “We are thrilled that the entire Addams family will be enrolling in Nevermore Academy this season along with a dream cast of icons and new faces.”

The casting video REVEALED that Tim Burton will be directing at least the first episode of the second season.

The hit series is a spinoff of The Addams Family franchise, centering on Wednesday Addams’ years as a student at Nevermore Academy.

