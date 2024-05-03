Billy Magnussen, Sarah Gadon and Hamish Linklater Join A BIG BOLD BEAUTIFUL JOURNEY

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



According to Deadline, Billy Magnussen, Sarah Gadon, and Hamish Linklater are all set to join Margot Robbie and Colin Farrell in Sony's upcoming imaginative A Big Bold Beautiful Journey. They also join the previously announced Lily Rabe, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, and Jodie Turner-Smith.

Their roles in the film have not been confirmed and specific plot details are also being kept under wraps. The film is said to center on an emotional connection between two strangers, likely to be Robbie and Farrell.

The film is directed by Kogonada, with a script by Seth Reiss, who wrote 2022's The Menu.

Linklater has consistently drawn raves for his performances in such Off-Broadway productions as The School for Lies (Obie Award), Twelfth Night (Drama Desk nomination), The Merchant of Venice, The Winter's Tale, Good Thing (also in L.A.), and as Laertes opposite Liev Schreiber's Hamlet. He is currently starring as ABRAHAM LINCOLN in the Apple TV+ series Manhunt.

Magnussen made his Broadway debut in 2007 in the Tony Award-winning play "The Ritz," directed by Joe Mantello. He then went on to play the role of Spike in the Broadway revival of "Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike" in 2013, for which he received a Tony Award nomination for Best Featured Actor in a Play. On-screen, he played Rapunzel's Prince in the film of Stephen Sondheim's Into the Woods, along with appearing in the live-action adaptation of Aladdin.

Gadon has appeared in numerous roles in film and television, including in the Netflix limited series Alias Grace. Recently, she starred in Michael Mann’s Ferrari with Adam Driver and Carly Stone's North of Normal. She made her stage debut in 2023 with the Canadian premiere of the play Yerma at Coal Mine Theatre.

