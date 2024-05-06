Video: Netflix Releases Trailer for Kevin Hart's Mark Twain Prize

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Netflix has released a trailer for the 25th annual MARK TWAIN PRIZE FOR AMERICAN HUMOR honoring Kevin Hart, which will premiere on Netflix on May 11th during Netflix is a Joke Fest.

The ceremony, which was filmed at the Kennedy Center on March 24th, featured a star-studded list of talent including Dave Burd AKA “Lil Dicky,” Dave Chappelle, Jimmy Fallon, Tiffany Haddish, Regina Hall, Chelsea Handler, Plastic Cup Boyz, Keith Robinson, Chris Rock, Jerry Seinfeld, J.B. Smoove, Robin Thicke and more.

The Mark Twain Prize for American Humor, presented by Wells Fargo, recognizes individuals who have had an impact on American society in ways similar to the distinguished 19th-century novelist and essayist Samuel Clemens, best known as Mark Twain. As a social commentator, satirist, and creator of characters, Clemens was a fearless observer of society, who startled many while delighting and informing many more with his uncompromising perspective on social injustice and personal folly.

Previous recipients of the Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize are Richard Pryor (1998), Jonathan Winters (1999), Carl Reiner (2000), Whoopi Goldberg (2001), Bob Newhart (2002), Lily Tomlin (2003), Lorne Michaels (2004), Steve Martin (2005), Neil Simon (2006), Billy Crystal (2007), George Carlin (2008), Bill Cosby (2009; rescinded in 2018), Tina Fey (2010), Will Ferell (2011), Ellen DeGeneres (2012), Carol Burnett (2013), Jay Leno (2014), Eddie Murphy (2015), Bill Murray (2016), David Letterman (2017), Julia Louis-Dreyfus (2018), Dave Chappelle (2019), Jon Stewart (2022), and Adam Sandler (2023).

